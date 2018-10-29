PHT Morning Skate: The Dundon Effect; Laine eager for Finland show

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• The Tom Dundon Effect has transformed Carolina in less than a year. (Forbes)
• Robin Lehner looks like his old self again, which is to say he looks good. (FanSided)
• It is, and will always be, the greatest hockey game ever made. (NHL.com)
• Patrik Laine is eager to play hockey in front of his country. (Winnipeg Sun)
• Here is a look at all the last place teams in the Eastern Conference. (Medium)
• Is it time for a line-change overhaul in Vegas? (SinBin Vegas)
• Hockey goal differential by period and a look at the Hurricanes first 10 games. (Section 328)
• The Philadelphia Flyers continue to carry baggage from yesteryears. (FanSided)
• Lawson Crouse‘s hybrid-style game has endeared himself to the Arizona Coyotes. (AZ Central)
• Elias Lindholm is fitting in quite well with the Calgary Flames. (Sportsnet)
• Soccer? Ping Pong? Nah. Damon Severson plays baseball pre-game. (NJ.com)
• The Chicago Blackhawks have risen from the dead in the Central Division. Here are 10 thoughts on that. (NBC Sports Chicago)
• Man, Boston has one hell of a top line. But how do the Bruins get more secondary scoring? (Bruins Daily)
• With the Red Wings struggling mightily, Arby’s has lowered the requirements to one of its game-day promotions. (ESPN)
• Are the Ottawa Senators lucky? (Silver Seven)
• Here are more words on William Nylander — this time on the benefits of signing a bridge deal. (Maple Leafs Nation)
• This is not a record: Jonathan Quick is day-to-day. (LA Kings Insider)
• Penguins to hold a collection Tuesday for the victims of last week’s synagogue shooting. (Pittsburgh Penguins)
