Getty Images

The end could be nigh for Kings coach John Stevens

By Scott BilleckOct 28, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
5 Comments

We have yet to see a coaching change this season but that could change in relatively quick order.

John Stevens has already been on the hot seat with the Los Angeles Kings. With each loss that’s piled up over their six-game losing streak, the faint whispers have turned into all-out shouts by those in the Kings’ fanbase.

Stevens’ Kings have gotten off to a disastrous start to the season. Their 2-7-1 record indicates that. Their eight goals in their past six games provide further proof.

The aura surrounding the signing of Ilya Kovalchuk lasted until about the time when the first puck was dropped on the season. He was supposed to add some pep in Los Angeles’ step and boost their power play. Instead, the Kings sit plumb last in the NHL with the man-advantage, operating well-under 10 percent and there is, well, no pep.

Kovalchuk’s addition has only seemed to add another aging face to the team’s dinosaur exhibit.

The Kings have looked old and slow and Stevens’ job as head coach appears to be heading the way of our extinct prehistoric friends in quick fashion.

“Well, it’s the nature of the beast, to be honest with you,” Stevens told The Athletic on Saturday. “We’re in this business to get the most out of your team, to win hockey games. And we haven’t performed very well. So it’s not something I’m going to get up and worry about. When you get into this business, you know that you’re going to be held accountable for the success of the team. I totally get that.”

Stevens has been with the club for years, as an assistant coach and as the team’s bench boss. He has two Stanley Cup rings, both in that assistant’s role, but he just hasn’t extracted what needs to be this harvested for the Kings to be successful this year.

A loss Sunday could spell the end for Stevens. The Kings play host to the New York Rangers, who have struggled themselves — albeit by design after the team blew itself up last season and began a rebuild.

The Kings have struggled at home, where they have suffered some mighty losses this season.

After getting ransacked 5-1 a week ago by the Buffalo Sabres, the Kings held a closed-door meeting to try and right the ship.

It didn’t seem to work.

“I pour all my effort into trying to help these players play their best and the team perform their best, but that comes with the territory,” Stevens said. “If that happens, and it happens a lot … I knew that getting into this business. We’re going to continue to try to improve this hockey team and try to get this team on the right track. That’s always the threat in this business.”

Added to the list of misery is that starter Jonathan Quick is out once again with a lower-body injury.

The team has simply underperformed. Anze Kopitar was a 90-point player last season. He’s got three goals in 10 games this year. Quick held a .921 save percentage during the last campaign but is wallowing with a .845 this time around.

L.A.’s players simply aren’t getting it done and Stevens appears out of ideas for how to jump-start his club.

What is wrong with Patrik Laine?

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckOct 28, 2018, 12:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s safe to say that Patrik Laine hasn’t gotten off to the start he would have hope for.

He dropped 15 pounds off his burly frame over the summer in an effort to get a better jump off the starting line. He complained about his slow start in 2017-18 and wanted to rectify that.

He looked trim, was faster and appeared more agile in training camp — primed for a run at a 50-goal season after finishing runner-up to Alex Ovechkin last season with 44.

Now 11 games into Winnipeg’s season, questions about if he can reach that milestone have been replaced with why can’t he manage to score.

Laine’s three goals aren’t exactly conducive to hitting the half-century mark. All three of those goals have come on the power play — Laine’s bread and butter — where four of his five points have originated.

Laine’s undoubtedly lethal on the power play, that’s not in question. Tee him up near the arch of the left circle and the course of magic begins to flow.

It’s five-on-five hockey where worry has crept it. One assist in 11 games and 25 shots and no goals has elevated a certain level of panic in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg’s superstar is neither ‘super’ nor a ‘star’ on the scoresheet thus far, and that’s a problem in a hockey-mad prairie town.

Let’s looks at some of the issues:

LINE SHUFFLING

In Laine’s two years with the Jets, finding his place in the lineup has proved somewhat difficult. While his place on the power play is a lock, his lot in life in five-on-five situations has been anything but.

Laine has played with everyone from Mark Scheifele on the team’s top line to Jack Roslovic and Brendan Lemieux on the team’s fourth this season.

Chemistry between Laine and any two Jets who play with him has been difficult to come by. He found the best iteration of it with the now-departed Paul Stastny and Nikolaj Ehlers.

That trio seemed to click when Stastny arrived at the trade deadline in February and stuck together until the Jets were bounced from the playoffs in the Western Conference Final. Laine enjoyed his best window of production with Stastny, but that’s neither here nor there this season.

This year, Laine has played with nearly every forward the Jets have iced on a given night.

• Laine w/ Little, Ehlers – 48.51 CF%, 11 HDCF, 11 HDCA
• Laine w/ Little, Perreault – 62.07 CF%, 6 HDCF, 4 HDCA
• Laine w/ Scheifele, Wheeler – 42.42 CF%, 2 HDCF, 7 HDCA
• Laine w/ Lowry, Tanev – 40.00 CF%, 1 HDCF, 2 HDCA
• Laine w/ Roslovic, Lemieux – 12.50 CF %, 0 HDCF, 1 HDCA

Laine’s played the majority of his minutes this season with Little and Ehlers as the Jets have continued to force them to work together. There’s always been hope the line would eventually work out, but it just hasn’t.

Laine’s best time on the ice 5v5 has been with Little and Perreault, two guys willing to do a lot of the grunt work in all three zones. Given that we’re 11 games into the season, the sample sizes are small, but there’s some promise shown with Little and Perreault.

Perreault is a well-known commodity when it comes to boosting the performance of those around him and Jets coach Paul Maurice has gone to that well already this year trying to get Laine that spark.

It’s a line worth continued exploration. More possession leads to more scoring and Little and Perreault are good at creating it that environment.

“HOCKEY IS REALLY HARD RIGHT NOW”

Laine’s been here before.

Two times last season — the one where he ended up with 44 goals and leading the league in power-play markers — Laine bemoaned a lack of self-confidence.

Both times, Laine bounced back and went on considerable point runs, including a five-game goal scoring streak after his first declaration.

He has yet to put his own game on blast this season.

One thing Laine hasn’t done is sulk about where he’s been playing, either. He didn’t complain about his fourth-line demotion on Saturday and seems to understand the situation he has found himself in to start the year.

“Obviously, everybody knows that I’m not playing well right now,” Laine told the Winnipeg Sun. “That’s the big reason. I started on the fourth line today, I think that was just the result of the way I’ve been playing. Just got to work hard and be able to play the level I used to play and just try to earn those minutes back.”

OVERREACTION?

When Laine (or anyone with bona fide superstar status) isn’t scoring for a period of a time, questions immediately get raised. Words are spilled on to pages, projected over telephone lines and through microphones.

Fans want to know why. They want insight. And, of course, they want a quick resolution.

At this time last year, Laine had five goals and seven points. Two more goals, on more point. He had a couple of lulls last season and still put up 44 goals.

In a couple of weeks’ time, this could all be much ado about nothing.

GOING FORWARD

Laine is forever linked with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews. The latter’s quick start has easily outshone the formers, and in Winnipeg, where Maple Leaf hatred runs high and comparisons abound given their one-two status in the 2016 NHL Draft, that’s cause for the air raid sirens to sound off.

In reality, Laine’s start isn’t much different from last year. Two goals and three points isn’t a wide margin to overcome over the course of 82 games.

I’d also put forth that Laine’s defensive game has taken a slight step forward this year.

He’s a 20-year-old with a wicked amount of pressure on his shoulders. His ‘ice-man’ demeanor may make it look like he’s unfazed, but a goal-scorer who is not scoring goals is a player who is not content with his game.

Teams adapt. Teams are trying to take that lethal shot away. So Laine needs to adapt. It will come.

Maybe this week’s trip home to Finland for two meetings with the Florida Panthers will spark his game. If all else fails, perhaps we could see the return of that gnarly beard.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

The Buzzer: Price shuts out Bruins, Grabner helps Coyotes rout Lightning

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 28, 2018, 1:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens. Price moved into sole possession of second place on the Canadiens’ all-time wins list on Saturday, passing Patrick Roy with his 290th win. He now trails only Jacques Plante’s 314. Price did it on Saturday with a 33-save shutout over the Boston Bruins, which was only his second shutout since the start of the 2017-18 season. The win improves the Canadiens to a surprising 6-2-2 on the young season.

2. Anders Lee, New York Islanders. The New York Islanders were the latest team to feast on the Philadelphia Flyers’ dreadful defense and goaltending with a 6-1 laugher. Leading the way in the win was Anders Lee with four points, including three assists. Lee, currently playing in a contract year, now has three goals and six assists for nine total points in his first nine games of the season.

3. Artemi Panarin Columbus Blue Jackets. Coach John Tortorella was absolutely furious with his team’s third period effort, calling it a soft effort and pretty much hating everything about the way his team played in a 5-4 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres. And he had every reason to be mad given that they allowed a two-goal lead to slip away. But they did still get a win thanks in large part to Artemi Panarin who scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime. Panarin is off to an incredible start to the season with 15 points in the Blue Jackets’ first 10 games, including five multi-point games. He has recorded at least three points in each of the Blue Jackets’ past two games.

Highlights of the Night

This Cam Atkinson goal was a thing of beauty for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Factoids

After a miserable start to the season offensively the Arizona Coyotes have been on a little bit of a role with wins in four of their past five games. They have scored at least four goals in each of those wins, including Saturday night’s seven-goal outburst against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Michael Grabner played a big role in that performance.

Big night for Mitch Marner as he helped spark a late rally for the Toronto Maple Leafs following the injury to Auston Matthews.

Scores

New Jersey Devils 3, Florida Panthers 2

New York Islanders 6, Philadelphia Flyers 1

Edmonton Oilers 5, Nashville Predators 3

Washington Capitals 4, Calgary Flames 3 (SO)

Montreal Canadiens 3, Boston Bruins 0

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Winnipeg Jets 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Buffalo Sabres 4 (OT)

Minnesota Wild 3, Colorado Avalanche 2

St. Louis Blues 7, Chicago Blackhawks 3

Arizona Coyotes 7, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Vancouver Canucks 0

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Let’s look at Evgeni Malkin’s dominant start

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 28, 2018, 1:20 AM EDT
5 Comments

When Evgeni Malkin is playing on top of his game he can make a pretty convincing argument for being the best and most dominant player in the league. He can be an unstoppable force with the puck. He has ridiculous pure talent that makes highlight reel players look effortless. He can take over games and single-handedly carry his team to a win.

Right now he is playing at that kind of level, and it seems that it is very much going under the radar.

He and his Pittsburgh Penguins teammates won their fourth consecutive game (as part of a four-game Canadian road trip) on Saturday night with a 5-0 victory in Vancouver. It was a road trip that saw the team go 4-0-0 and outscore the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Canucks by a 23-6 margin. Other than the game in Edmonton, which was a wild back-and-forth game, none of the games were particularly competitive.

Overall, pretty dominant stuff. Malkin has been particularly dominant and continued his incredible start with two more goals (less than a minute apart in the third period) and an assist on Saturday.

With those three points he is now up to 18 on the season, tied for second in the league with Nathan MacKinnon, and only two behind Mikko Rantanen.

The thing about that place in the early season scoring race is MacKinnon and Rantanen have both played three more games than Malkin, who is still sitting on nine games for the season.

That is a 2.00 point-per-game average, which is crazy average to maintain over any nine-game stretch in the NHL.

After Saturday’s performance Malkin now has…

  • At least one point in eight of his nine games, including each of the past seven
  • Six multi-point games, tied for the second in the league with Patrice Bergeron (who has played in two more games) and only one behind Auston Matthews (who has played in two more games
  • Four three-point games, which is most in the NHL. Again, in only nine games.

So much of the focus around the NHL this season has been on Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, the top lines in Boston and Colorado … and then there’s Malkin, once again, right there at the top of the list with them and just absolutely cruising along.

This shouldn’t be that much of a surprise though, and it might explain why it doesn’t get much attention … because we have come to expect this type of performance from Malkin. Keep in mind he has been in the top-four in points per game in each of the past two years (fourth in 2016-17 and then third in 2017-18), has been second to only teammate Sidney Crosby over the duration of his career, and looks like he is well on his way to being among that elite group once again this season.

He has been one of the most dominant players of his era, and while a lot of his peers that entered the league around the same time he did are showing some signs of their point production dropping off a bit, his does not seem to be slowing down much at all.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Auston Matthews exits game with shoulder injury after big hit

By Adam GretzOct 27, 2018, 9:29 PM EDT
2 Comments

Toronto Maple Leafs star center Auston Matthews had to leave Saturday’s home game against the Winnipeg Jets early the second period after he was on the receiving end of a bit hit from Jacob Trouba.

As soon as Matthews was hunt he was hunched over in obvious pain and skated off to the bench.

He exited the game and did not return with what the team is calling a shoulder injury.

After the game Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said that Matthews will not practice on Sunday and will miss Monday’s game against the Calgary Flames.

Matthews is one of the game’s best players and brightest young stars and has been off to an incredible start this season that had driven the Maple Leafs to the 7-3-0 start they took into play on Saturday. Entering the game he was on top of the league with 10 goals and two points behind Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen for the league lead (20).

You can see the play where the injury occurred in the video above.

Matthews missed 20 games due to injury a year ago.

Without Matthews in the game the Leafs scored three consecutive goals in the final 17 minutes of regulation, including two in the final three minutes, to erase what had been a two-goal deficit to take a 3-2 win.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

