More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

Let’s look at Evgeni Malkin’s dominant start

By Adam GretzOct 28, 2018, 1:20 AM EDT
2 Comments

When Evgeni Malkin is playing on top of his game he can make a pretty convincing argument for being the best and most dominant player in the league. He can be an unstoppable force with the puck. He has ridiculous pure talent that makes highlight reel players look effortless. He can take over games and single-handedly carry his team to a win.

Right now he is playing at that kind of level, and it seems that it is very much going under the radar.

He and his Pittsburgh Penguins teammates won their fourth consecutive game (as part of a four-game Canadian road trip) on Saturday night with a 5-0 victory in Vancouver. It was a road trip that saw the team go 4-0-0 and outscore the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Canucks by a 23-6 margin. Other than the game in Edmonton, which was a wild back-and-forth game, none of the games were particularly competitive.

Overall, pretty dominant stuff. Malkin has been particularly dominant and continued his incredible start with two more goals (less than a minute apart in the third period) and an assist on Saturday.

With those three points he is now up to 18 on the season, tied for second in the league with Nathan MacKinnon, and only two behind Mikko Rantanen.

The thing about that place in the early season scoring race is MacKinnon and Rantanen have both played three more games than Malkin, who is still sitting on nine games for the season.

That is a 2.00 point-per-game average, which is crazy average to maintain over any nine-game stretch in the NHL.

After Saturday’s performance Malkin now has…

  • At least one point in eight of his nine games, including each of the past seven
  • Six multi-point games, tied for the second in the league with Patrice Bergeron (who has played in two more games) and only one behind Auston Matthews (who has played in two more games
  • Four three-point games, which is most in the NHL. Again, in only nine games.

So much of the focus around the NHL this season has been on Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, the top lines in Boston and Colorado … and then there’s Malkin, once again, right there at the top of the list with them and just absolutely cruising along.

This shouldn’t be that much of a surprise though, and it might explain why it doesn’t get much attention … because we have come to expect this type of performance from Malkin. Keep in mind he has been in the top-four in points per game in each of the past two years (fourth in 2016-17 and then third in 2017-18), has been second to only teammate Sidney Crosby over the duration of his career, and looks like he is well on his way to being among that elite group once again this season.

He has been one of the most dominant players of his era, and while a lot of his peers that entered the league around the same time he did are showing some signs of their point production dropping off a bit, his does not seem to be slowing down much at all.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

The Buzzer: Price shuts out Bruins, Grabner helps Coyotes rout Lightning

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 28, 2018, 1:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens. Price moved into sole possession of second place on the Canadiens’ all-time wins list on Saturday, passing Patrick Roy with his 290th win. He now trails only Jacques Plante’s 314. Price did it on Saturday with a 33-save shutout over the Boston Bruins, which was only his second shutout since the start of the 2017-18 season. The win improves the Canadiens to a surprising 6-2-2 on the young season.

2. Anders Lee, New York Islanders. The New York Islanders were the latest team to feast on the Philadelphia Flyers’ dreadful defense and goaltending with a 6-1 laugher. Leading the way in the win was Anders Lee with four points, including three assists. Lee, currently playing in a contract year, now has three goals and six assists for nine total points in his first nine games of the season.

3. Artemi Panarin Columbus Blue Jackets. Coach John Tortorella was absolutely furious with his team’s third period effort, calling it a soft effort and pretty much hating everything about the way his team played in a 5-4 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres. And he had every reason to be mad given that they allowed a two-goal lead to slip away. But they did still get a win thanks in large part to Artemi Panarin who scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime. Panarin is off to an incredible start to the season with 15 points in the Blue Jackets’ first 10 games, including five multi-point games. He has recorded at least three points in each of the Blue Jackets’ past two games.

Highlights of the Night

This Cam Atkinson goal was a thing of beauty for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Factoids

After a miserable start to the season offensively the Arizona Coyotes have been on a little bit of a role with wins in four of their past five games. They have scored at least four goals in each of those wins, including Saturday night’s seven-goal outburst against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Michael Grabner played a big role in that performance.

Big night for Mitch Marner as he helped spark a late rally for the Toronto Maple Leafs following the injury to Auston Matthews.

Scores

New Jersey Devils 3, Florida Panthers 2

New York Islanders 6, Philadelphia Flyers 1

Edmonton Oilers 5, Nashville Predators 3

Washington Capitals 4, Calgary Flames 3 (SO)

Montreal Canadiens 3, Boston Bruins 0

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Winnipeg Jets 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Buffalo Sabres 4 (OT)

Minnesota Wild 3, Colorado Avalanche 2

St. Louis Blues 7, Chicago Blackhawks 3

Arizona Coyotes 7, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Vancouver Canucks 0

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Auston Matthews exits game with shoulder injury after big hit

By Adam GretzOct 27, 2018, 9:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

Toronto Maple Leafs star center Auston Matthews had to leave Saturday’s home game against the Winnipeg Jets early the second period after he was on the receiving end of a bit hit from Jacob Trouba.

As soon as Matthews was hunt he was hunched over in obvious pain and skated off to the bench.

He exited the game and did not return with what the team is calling a shoulder injury.

After the game Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said that Matthews will not practice on Sunday and will miss Monday’s game against the Calgary Flames.

Matthews is one of the game’s best players and brightest young stars and has been off to an incredible start this season that had driven the Maple Leafs to the 7-3-0 start they took into play on Saturday. Entering the game he was on top of the league with 10 goals and two points behind Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen for the league lead (20).

You can see the play where the injury occurred in the video above.

Matthews missed 20 games due to injury a year ago.

Without Matthews in the game the Leafs scored three consecutive goals in the final 17 minutes of regulation, including two in the final three minutes, to erase what had been a two-goal deficit to take a 3-2 win.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Hedman expected to miss at least a week after crushing hit

Twitter
By Scott BilleckOct 27, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
6 Comments

The reigning Norris Trophy winner is expected to be sidelined at least a week after getting drilled by Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves on Friday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning said Saturday that Victor Hedman will be re-evaluated in a weeks’ time after getting catapulted awkwardly into the boards after Reaves laid the open ice hit.

Here’s the clip of the hit:

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the hit wasn’t being treated as a concussion after the game. It appears that Hedman’s shoulder took the brunt of the impact, but his head did hit the boards. Hedman didn’t have any issue getting up, it seemed, but he has had a history of concussions.

Hedman is averaging nearly 21 minutes a night, third among defenseman on the Lightning. He has two goals and four points in nine games played and has contributed to the Lightning giving up the second-fewest number of goals (20) so far this season heading into Saturday’s action.

The Lightning are off to a hot start with a 7-1-1 record, including three straight wins. They face the lowly Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in the second half of a back to back.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Is the line of Rantanen, Landeskog and MacKinnon the NHL’s best?

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckOct 27, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
3 Comments

After he and his line inspired the Colorado Avalanche to five-unanswered goals in a come-from-behind 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday, Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog was asked a simple question.

“Safe to say you guys are the best line in the league?” Altitude Sports reporter Lauren Gardner posed to Landeskog after he was named the game’s first star.

The question was placed on a tee perfectly for him. He could have been humble, I suppose. But with the adrenalin still flowing after his three-point effort that included scoring the game-winner, Landeskog made a declaration.

“Ya, we are,” he said, before skating off the ice.

Mic-drop 101 right there.

And he’s not lying.

The trio is the best offensive unit in hockey at the moment. The production numbers don’t lie — they combined for 10 points against Ottawa.

Rantanen paces the NHL with 20 points, MacKinnon is right behind him in second place with 18 and Landeskog has 15 down in the sixth spot. The quick mental math adds up to 53 points between the three.

Only the Boston Bruins’ line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand come close. They’ve combined for 44 points so far this season.

Colorado’s top line has them near the top of the Central Division so far. Many expected them to be in the fight for a playoff spot, but after 10 games, they seem to be reaching for loftier goals in the best division in hockey.

Whether or not this continues is always the question.

As good as they are in the offensive zone, the trio isn’t as well-versed in the other end. Shot share numbers for all three, for instance, sit below 50 percent. They give up more shots than they put on goal. Consequently, they’ve also given up more high-danger chances than they’ve created.

What’s helped is that of the 28 high-danger chances against, only one has crossed the goal line. Of the 23 they’ve produced against their opponents, eight of them have found the back of the net. For every three high-danger chances they come up with, one is being added to the score sheet.

Credit good goaltending for the low high-danger goals-against from those chances.

Avs starter Semyon Varlamov has a .931 save percentage on high-danger chances. Only New York Islanders netminder Robin Lehner is better. Furthermore, Varlamov’s 5v5 save percentage is impeccable at .953 this season.

Goaltending, it can be said, has saved the line at one end of the ice.

Landeskog is shooting at 28 percent right now and the rest of the line is near the 20 percent margin. Percentages in the 20s won’t cut it in school, but on the ice, they’re the equivalent of straight As. Even the league’s most elite shooters don’t sit around those numbers over the course of a season. Alex Ovechkin, for example, scored 49 goals last season and held a 13.8 percent shooting percentage. He’s never surpassed 15 percent in his career in a single season and is widely regarded as the best goal-scorer of his generation — and one of the best all-time.

So talk of Rantanen being on pace for 150 points is fun and all, but likely unrealistic given the inevitable regression that will come.

This isn’t to take away from anything the line has accomplished so far. They’ve been incredible thus far at producing points at a feverish pace. They’re also very exciting to watch.

Are they the best line in the NHL, however?

Production-wise, yes. There’s no argument there.

But all-around game as a unit? Consider that Boston’s top line is working with a near 60 percent possession rating and is still putting up impressive numbers on the scoresheet.

And Colorado’s top unit has the benefit of recency bias after their big game on Friday. If Boston’s best go out and drop a 10-spot tonight, the argument on Sunday shifts once again.

The top line in the NHL? Well, that will always be up for debate (points to comment section).

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck