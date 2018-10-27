More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty Images

The Buzzer: Rantanen continues to run roughshod on NHL

By Scott BilleckOct 27, 2018, 12:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1. Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

Rantanen wasn’t about to let Matt Duchene come into his house and run roughshod on his old team. So when the Avs fell behind 3-1, Rantanen and rest of the Avalanche knew what they needed to do.

Rantanen started the come back by pulling the Avs to 3-2 and then assisted on three of the next four goals to help put Colorado ahead. Rantanen now leads the NHL in points with 20.

2. Matt Duchene, Ottawa Senators

Duchene made his return to Colorado nearly a year after he forced his way out on Friday and made sure he stuck it to his old club one more time. Duchene scored twice in the game, including immediately after the Avs paid tribute to their former star. The Avs got their revenge, too, scoring five unanswered to win the game.

3. Jimmy Howard, Detroit Red Wings

Say what you want about this team this season, but Howard did everything in his power on Friday to give his team a chance. The problem is his team didn’t give him one.

Howard made 38 saves in a 2-1 loss against the Winnipeg Jets. He faced 40 shots, many more shot attempts and a Winnipeg assault in the second period where the Red Wings were outshot 21-4. A performance like Howard’s deserves better.

Highlights of the Night

A home win by the Hurricanes means a new celebration. What do you even call this?

Sometimes assists don’t get the credit they deserve.

Jimmy Howard deserved better on Friday:

Factoids

Scores

Lightning 3, Golden Knights 2

Jets 2, Red Wings 1

Hurricanes 4, Sharks 3 (SO)

Avalanche 6, Senators 3

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Duchene scores in return to Colorado

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckOct 26, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

I suppose this was bound to happen.

Ottawa Senators forward Matt Duchene scored in his return to his old stomping grounds on Friday, sticking it to the Colorado Avalanche one last time.

The Avalanche had just played a tribute video for Duchene on the jumbotron inside Pepsi Center. Duchene waved from the Sens bench and then scored seconds later.

Here’s the entire sequence:

Duchene said it was going to be an emotional game for himself prior to puck drop.

The tribute was more of a public service announcement, if we’re being honest. The announcer rattled off some of his stats from his time in Colorado. No video tribute, only a camera planted on Duchene who gave a wave to the cheering crowd.

The Duchene trade is nearing its one year anniversary.

He was dealt to the Senators in a mammoth three-team deal on Nov. 5 after months of speculation on his future with the Avs.

Earlier this week, Duchene figured he might hear some boos from the Avs’ faithful.

“I’m sure there will be the odd one,” Duchene told the Ottawa Sun. “But people have to understand that I gave everything I had when I was there.”

That didn’t stop the boos coming his way.

Whether Duchene gave his all to Colorado will be debated amongst fans for a while to come.

The stats suggest he was pretty good, though.

UPDATE: Duchene has his second of the game against his old team.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Hedman, Pacioretty forced from game after separate hits

Twitter
By Scott BilleckOct 26, 2018, 9:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Tampa Bay Lightning may have beaten the Vegas Golden Knights, but they appear to have taken a loss on the backend.

The reigning Norris winner was knocked out of Friday’s 3-2 win in Vegas in the second period after a crushing hit from Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves.

It wasn’t the initial hit that stung Hedman, but the force of it sent his body flying awkwardly into the boards.

The Golden Knights loss the game and their prized summer acquisition forward Max Pacioretty.

The forward was forced out of the game in the first period after a hit by Braydon Coburn appeared to catch Pacioretty square on the chin with a high hit.

Neither player returned to the game.

Tampa head coach Jon Cooper told The Athletic’s Joe Smith after the game that he didn’t think Hedman’s injury was long-term. Cooper appeared to rule out a concussion, too.

Vegas head coach Gerard Gallant didn’t have an update on Pacioretty.

“We’ll know more later,” he told NHL.com.

You have to imagine that the Coburn hit will be looked at. It was high and caught the head as the principle point of contact.

The Reaves hit just looked like pure strength on the part of the Vegas forward followed by an unfortunate ending for Hedman. The hit appeared clean and not late, with Reaves just finishing his check.

While both hits will be debated, there’s no debate that both are big losses for their respective teams if they’re forced to miss any time.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Capitals’ Wilson set to appeal 20-game ban, again

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckOct 26, 2018, 8:11 PM EDT
5 Comments

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has adopted this mantra and will now plead his case to an independent arbitrator.

After NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld Wilson’s 20-game suspension on Thursday, the latter is expected to “appeal the appeal,” according to Sportsnet’s John Shannon.

Wilson was handed the 20-game ban after an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist during the preseason. The hit was one thing, but the lengthy suspension came on the heels of three separate incidents inside a calendar year for Wilson.

Bettman released his 31-page decision on Thursday, which outlined why he held up Wilson’s suspension, which was handed down by George Parros and the NHL’s player safety department.

Per Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, Wilson’s appeal will be heard next Wednesday by Shyam Das. Das was the same arbitrator that reduced Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson‘s suspension stemming from a domestic violence incident over the summer, so It wouldn’t be surprising to see Wilson’s suspension reduced through Das.

Wilson has already served nine of the 20 games (10 by the time the appeal is heard next week). At this point, it would appear this is more about retaining as much salary as he can rather than getting back on the ice.

Wilson is losing over $1.2 million because of the suspension. He signed a six-year, $31 million extension over the summer.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

John Tortorella misses the hate in ‘hugfest’ NHL

Getty
By James O'BrienOct 26, 2018, 6:28 PM EDT
6 Comments

John Tortorella has always been interesting. Even so, his story has gotten more layered during the Columbus Blue Jackets phase of his turbulent, lengthy head coaching career.

To be more specific, we’ve seen a “dinosaur” (his words) trying to evolve (our words) in a game that’s increasingly dependent upon speed and skill, and less about grit and hitting.

Credit Torts for frequently deploying more progressive tactics, sometimes in contrast with his persona of being anti-analytics. This isn’t the emotionally drained, locker-room-storming Tortorella from his dark days with the Canucks, and Torts is smart enough to realize that the old way that worked so well in New York (and, to an extent, Tampa Bay) doesn’t fly so well these days.

Also, while Torts is an absolute gold mine of great quotes – seriously, can we just get him to an open mic and ask him to riff on his hatred of the Penguins? – his anger feels more like a controlled, homic missile after all those years of being a loose cannon.

With grandfatherly glasses and more gray in his hair, it’s impossible not to feel like Torts has mellowed out a bit.

That doesn’t mean he’s happy about it.

When asked about his team, Tortorella made it clear that he wanted them to play a “harder” game, rather than relying so much upon skill. Really, though, Torts wishes the league would bring back some of that sandpaper.

“It’s a little frustrating, quite honestly,” Tortorella said to Darren Pang during a press conference. “[The] game’s changed, and for some dinosaurs in it, it’s very frustrating … Conversations on the ice amongst opponents on a faceoff, it’s like a big hugfest sometimes. I don’t know if they have so many meetings with this NHLPA and all that stuff that goes on but there’s no hate and I miss that. It frustrates the (expletive) out of me.”

This really might be a personal thing rather than a league-wide thing, though. Deep down, Torts might bristle at how lightly physical his team has been; through nine games, Columbus’ 120 hits easily rank as the least in the NHL. The second-lowest is New Jersey, and the Devils’ 140 hits happened in two fewer games.

Apologies to old-school types and/or dinosaurs, but … that’s not really a bad thing.

(Note: it also looks like they haven’t engaged in a fight this season, based on Hockey Fights’ listings.)

There are situations where hitting can bring about good things on the ice, particularly regarding forechecking. Still, more often than not, if you’re delivering a ton of hits, it’s probably because you don’t have the puck very often. If you ask me, this great Kent Wilson tweet about block shots also applies to racking up too many hits.

There’s ample evidence that the Blue Jackets are doing a good-to-great job of limiting the chances they’re giving up, and possessing the puck more than chasing it, so Tortorella should douse at least some of that fire in his belly (or at least turn the heat to other areas).

And, let’s be honest: the NHL doesn’t change anywhere near as rapidly as many of the other major sports leagues.

People grumble about ticky-tacky roughing the passer calls, policing hits to the head, and the many other ruling obstacles in the way of defense in the NFL, yet plenty of people would argue that the dazzling offense is easily worth it. (Deadspin’s Drew Magary profanely and convincingly argued as much recently.)

Tortorella might cringe at the basketball-AAU-style-chumminess creeping into the NHL, but let’s be honest: it’s pretty much inevitable.

And not just because of the way social media can connect people, allowing different players to giggle over silly memes and Halloween costumes. It’s also not just about having the same agents, or being members of the NHLPA.

Player development and international team play feed into the fostering of friendships. Can hockey people really ask players to suit up for their country right after a season concludes and not expect bonds to be formed? It’s pretty silly to ask players to grimace and growl at each other during an 82-game season, especially since NHL teams never hesitate to trade players to teams they once feuded with.

Here’s a thought that should comfort those who are gritting their teeth at friendliness, even after hearing my argument: speed, elusiveness, and very justifiable concerns for head injuries explain a drop in aggression more than any concerns of “hugfests.”

Just look at Jamie Benn and Jordie Benn, who didn’t hold back even with their Mom in attendance:

There was plenty of grit, hostility, and hitting during “The Dead Puck Era.” We can’t get in a time machine and relive those times, and frankly, I’m glad, because obstruction-era hockey was agonizingly boring.

So, Torts, just roll with it. That’s my friendly suggestion.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.