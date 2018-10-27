The Buzzer: Rantanen continues to run roughshod on NHL

Rantanen wasn’t about to let Matt Duchene come into his house and run roughshod on his old team. So when the Avs fell behind 3-1, Rantanen and rest of the Avalanche knew what they needed to do.
Rantanen started the come back by pulling the Avs to 3-2 and then assisted on three of the next four goals to help put Colorado ahead. Rantanen now leads the NHL in points with 20.
2. Matt Duchene, Ottawa Senators
Duchene made his return to Colorado nearly a year after he forced his way out on Friday and made sure he stuck it to his old club one more time. Duchene scored twice in the game, including immediately after the Avs paid tribute to their former star. The Avs got their revenge, too, scoring five unanswered to win the game.
Say what you want about this team this season, but Howard did everything in his power on Friday to give his team a chance. The problem is his team didn’t give him one.
Howard made 38 saves in a 2-1 loss against the Winnipeg Jets. He faced 40 shots, many more shot attempts and a Winnipeg assault in the second period where the Red Wings were outshot 21-4. A performance like Howard’s deserves better.
Highlights of the Night
A home win by the Hurricanes means a new celebration. What do you even call this?
Dustin Byfuglien became the 14th player in NHL history drafted in the eighth round or later to record 500 career points. Byfuglien has collected 391 points in 576 GP with the @NHLJets / Thrashers and 109 in 260 GP w/ CHI. #NHLStats#WPGvsDETpic.twitter.com/qbAHg1YXEX
The tribute was more of a public service announcement, if we’re being honest. The announcer rattled off some of his stats from his time in Colorado. No video tribute, only a camera planted on Duchene who gave a wave to the cheering crowd.
Wilson was handed the 20-game ban after an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist during the preseason. The hit was one thing, but the lengthy suspension came on the heels of three separate incidents inside a calendar year for Wilson.
Bettman released his 31-page decision on Thursday, which outlined why he held up Wilson’s suspension, which was handed down by George Parros and the NHL’s player safety department.
How George Parros arrived at 20 games for Tom Wilson: – Took length of his most recent suspension (3 games) and doubled value because they were in playoffs (6) – Applied a multiplier of three for Wilson's repeat offences (18) — Added two games for Oskar Sundqvist's injuries (20)
Per Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, Wilson’s appeal will be heard next Wednesday by Shyam Das. Das was the same arbitrator that reduced Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson‘s suspension stemming from a domestic violence incident over the summer, so It wouldn’t be surprising to see Wilson’s suspension reduced through Das.
Wilson has already served nine of the 20 games (10 by the time the appeal is heard next week). At this point, it would appear this is more about retaining as much salary as he can rather than getting back on the ice.
Wilson is losing over $1.2 million because of the suspension. He signed a six-year, $31 million extension over the summer.
John Tortorella has always been interesting. Even so, his story has gotten more layered during the Columbus Blue Jackets phase of his turbulent, lengthy head coaching career.
To be more specific, we’ve seen a “dinosaur” (his words) trying to evolve (our words) in a game that’s increasingly dependent upon speed and skill, and less about grit and hitting.
Credit Torts for frequently deploying more progressive tactics, sometimes in contrast with his persona of being anti-analytics. This isn’t the emotionally drained, locker-room-storming Tortorella from his dark days with the Canucks, and Torts is smart enough to realize that the old way that worked so well in New York (and, to an extent, Tampa Bay) doesn’t fly so well these days.
Also, while Torts is an absolute gold mine of great quotes – seriously, can we just get him to an open mic and ask him to riff on his hatred of the Penguins? – his anger feels more like a controlled, homic missile after all those years of being a loose cannon.
With grandfatherly glasses and more gray in his hair, it’s impossible not to feel like Torts has mellowed out a bit.
That doesn’t mean he’s happy about it.
When asked about his team, Tortorella made it clear that he wanted them to play a “harder” game, rather than relying so much upon skill. Really, though, Torts wishes the league would bring back some of that sandpaper.
“It’s a little frustrating, quite honestly,” Tortorella said to Darren Pang during a press conference. “[The] game’s changed, and for some dinosaurs in it, it’s very frustrating … Conversations on the ice amongst opponents on a faceoff, it’s like a big hugfest sometimes. I don’t know if they have so many meetings with this NHLPA and all that stuff that goes on but there’s no hate and I miss that. It frustrates the (expletive) out of me.”
This really might be a personal thing rather than a league-wide thing, though. Deep down, Torts might bristle at how lightly physical his team has been; through nine games, Columbus’ 120 hits easily rank as the least in the NHL. The second-lowest is New Jersey, and the Devils’ 140 hits happened in two fewer games.
Apologies to old-school types and/or dinosaurs, but … that’s not really a bad thing.
There are situations where hitting can bring about good things on the ice, particularly regarding forechecking. Still, more often than not, if you’re delivering a ton of hits, it’s probably because you don’t have the puck very often. If you ask me, this great Kent Wilson tweet about block shots also applies to racking up too many hits.
Blocking shots is like killing rats. Doing it is preferable to not, but if you’re doing it all the time it suggests you have bigger problems
There’s ample evidence that the Blue Jackets are doing a good-to-great job of limiting the chances they’re giving up, and possessing the puck more than chasing it, so Tortorella should douse at least some of that fire in his belly (or at least turn the heat to other areas).
And, let’s be honest: the NHL doesn’t change anywhere near as rapidly as many of the other major sports leagues.
People grumble about ticky-tacky roughing the passer calls, policing hits to the head, and the many other ruling obstacles in the way of defense in the NFL, yet plenty of people would argue that the dazzling offense is easily worth it. (Deadspin’s Drew Magary profanely and convincingly argued as much recently.)
And not just because of the way social media can connect people, allowing different players to giggle over silly memes and Halloween costumes. It’s also not just about having the same agents, or being members of the NHLPA.
Player development and international team play feed into the fostering of friendships. Can hockey people really ask players to suit up for their country right after a season concludes and not expect bonds to be formed? It’s pretty silly to ask players to grimace and growl at each other during an 82-game season, especially since NHL teams never hesitate to trade players to teams they once feuded with.
Here’s a thought that should comfort those who are gritting their teeth at friendliness, even after hearing my argument: speed, elusiveness, and very justifiable concerns for head injuries explain a drop in aggression more than any concerns of “hugfests.”
There was plenty of grit, hostility, and hitting during “The Dead Puck Era.” We can’t get in a time machine and relive those times, and frankly, I’m glad, because obstruction-era hockey was agonizingly boring.
So, Torts, just roll with it. That’s my friendly suggestion.