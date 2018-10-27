Hedman expected to miss at least a week after crushing hit

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the hit wasn’t being treated as a concussion after the game. It appears that Hedman’s shoulder took the brunt of the impact, but his head did hit the boards. Hedman didn’t have any issue getting up, it seemed, but he has had a history of concussions.
Hedman is averaging nearly 21 minutes a night, third among defenseman on the Lightning. He has two goals and four points in nine games played and has contributed to the Lightning giving up the second-fewest number of goals (20) so far this season heading into Saturday’s action.
The Lightning are off to a hot start with a 7-1-1 record, including three straight wins. They face the lowly Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in the second half of a back to back.
After he and his line inspired the Colorado Avalanche to five-unanswered goals in a come-from-behind 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday, Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog was asked a simple question.
“Safe to say you guys are the best line in the league?” Altitude Sports reporter Lauren Gardner posed to Landeskog after he was named the game’s first star.
The question was placed on a tee perfectly for him. He could have been humble, I suppose. But with the adrenalin still flowing after his three-point effort that included scoring the game-winner, Landeskog made a declaration.
“Ya, we are,” he said, before skating off the ice.
Colorado’s top line has them near the top of the Central Division so far. Many expected them to be in the fight for a playoff spot, but after 10 games, they seem to be reaching for loftier goals in the best division in hockey.
Whether or not this continues is always the question.
The MacKinnon / Landeskog / Rantanen line is just unfair right now.
As good as they are in the offensive zone, the trio isn’t as well-versed in the other end. Shot share numbers for all three, for instance, sit below 50 percent. They give up more shots than they put on goal. Consequently, they’ve also given up more high-danger chances than they’ve created.
What’s helped is that of the 28 high-danger chances against, only one has crossed the goal line. Of the 23 they’ve produced against their opponents, eight of them have found the back of the net. For every three high-danger chances they come up with, one is being added to the score sheet.
Credit good goaltending for the low high-danger goals-against from those chances.
Avs starter Semyon Varlamov has a .931 save percentage on high-danger chances. Only New York Islanders netminder Robin Lehner is better. Furthermore, Varlamov’s 5v5 save percentage is impeccable at .953 this season.
Goaltending, it can be said, has saved the line at one end of the ice.
Landeskog is shooting at 28 percent right now and the rest of the line is near the 20 percent margin. Percentages in the 20s won’t cut it in school, but on the ice, they’re the equivalent of straight As. Even the league’s most elite shooters don’t sit around those numbers over the course of a season. Alex Ovechkin, for example, scored 49 goals last season and held a 13.8 percent shooting percentage. He’s never surpassed 15 percent in his career in a single season and is widely regarded as the best goal-scorer of his generation — and one of the best all-time.
So talk of Rantanen being on pace for 150 points is fun and all, but likely unrealistic given the inevitable regression that will come.
This isn’t to take away from anything the line has accomplished so far. They’ve been incredible thus far at producing points at a feverish pace. They’re also very exciting to watch.
Are they the best line in the NHL, however?
Production-wise, yes. There’s no argument there.
But all-around game as a unit? Consider that Boston’s top line is working with a near 60 percent possession rating and is still putting up impressive numbers on the scoresheet.
And Colorado’s top unit has the benefit of recency bias after their big game on Friday. If Boston’s best go out and drop a 10-spot tonight, the argument on Sunday shifts once again.
The top line in the NHL? Well, that will always be up for debate (points to comment section).
Rantanen wasn’t about to let Matt Duchene come into his house and run roughshod on his old team. So when the Avs fell behind 3-1, Rantanen and rest of the Avalanche knew what they needed to do.
Rantanen started the come back by pulling the Avs to 3-2 and then assisted on three of the next four goals to help put Colorado ahead. Rantanen now leads the NHL in points with 20.
2. Matt Duchene, Ottawa Senators
Duchene made his return to Colorado nearly a year after he forced his way out on Friday and made sure he stuck it to his old club one more time. Duchene scored twice in the game, including immediately after the Avs paid tribute to their former star. The Avs got their revenge, too, scoring five unanswered to win the game.
Say what you want about this team this season, but Howard did everything in his power on Friday to give his team a chance. The problem is his team didn’t give him one.
Howard made 38 saves in a 2-1 loss against the Winnipeg Jets. He faced 40 shots, many more shot attempts and a Winnipeg assault in the second period where the Red Wings were outshot 21-4. A performance like Howard’s deserves better.
Highlights of the Night
A home win by the Hurricanes means a new celebration. What do you even call this?
Dustin Byfuglien became the 14th player in NHL history drafted in the eighth round or later to record 500 career points. Byfuglien has collected 391 points in 576 GP with the @NHLJets / Thrashers and 109 in 260 GP w/ CHI. #NHLStats#WPGvsDETpic.twitter.com/qbAHg1YXEX
The tribute was more of a public service announcement, if we’re being honest. The announcer rattled off some of his stats from his time in Colorado. No video tribute, only a camera planted on Duchene who gave a wave to the cheering crowd.