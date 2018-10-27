More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Twitter

Hedman expected to miss at least a week after crushing hit

By Scott BilleckOct 27, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
4 Comments

The reigning Norris Trophy winner is expected to be sidelined at least a week after getting drilled by Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves on Friday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning said Saturday that Victor Hedman will be re-evaluated in a weeks’ time after getting catapulted awkwardly into the boards after Reaves laid the open ice hit.

Here’s the clip of the hit:

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the hit wasn’t being treated as a concussion after the game. It appears that Hedman’s shoulder took the brunt of the impact, but his head did hit the boards. Hedman didn’t have any issue getting up, it seemed, but he has had a history of concussions.

Hedman is averaging nearly 21 minutes a night, third among defenseman on the Lightning. He has two goals and four points in nine games played and has contributed to the Lightning giving up the second-fewest number of goals (20) so far this season heading into Saturday’s action.

The Lightning are off to a hot start with a 7-1-1 record, including three straight wins. They face the lowly Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in the second half of a back to back.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Is the line of Rantanen, Landeskog and MacKinnon the NHL’s best?

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckOct 27, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
3 Comments

After he and his line inspired the Colorado Avalanche to five-unanswered goals in a come-from-behind 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday, Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog was asked a simple question.

“Safe to say you guys are the best line in the league?” Altitude Sports reporter Lauren Gardner posed to Landeskog after he was named the game’s first star.

The question was placed on a tee perfectly for him. He could have been humble, I suppose. But with the adrenalin still flowing after his three-point effort that included scoring the game-winner, Landeskog made a declaration.

“Ya, we are,” he said, before skating off the ice.

Mic-drop 101 right there.

And he’s not lying.

The trio is the best offensive unit in hockey at the moment. The production numbers don’t lie — they combined for 10 points against Ottawa.

Rantanen paces the NHL with 20 points, MacKinnon is right behind him in second place with 18 and Landeskog has 15 down in the sixth spot. The quick mental math adds up to 53 points between the three.

Only the Boston Bruins’ line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand come close. They’ve combined for 44 points so far this season.

Colorado’s top line has them near the top of the Central Division so far. Many expected them to be in the fight for a playoff spot, but after 10 games, they seem to be reaching for loftier goals in the best division in hockey.

Whether or not this continues is always the question.

As good as they are in the offensive zone, the trio isn’t as well-versed in the other end. Shot share numbers for all three, for instance, sit below 50 percent. They give up more shots than they put on goal. Consequently, they’ve also given up more high-danger chances than they’ve created.

What’s helped is that of the 28 high-danger chances against, only one has crossed the goal line. Of the 23 they’ve produced against their opponents, eight of them have found the back of the net. For every three high-danger chances they come up with, one is being added to the score sheet.

Credit good goaltending for the low high-danger goals-against from those chances.

Avs starter Semyon Varlamov has a .931 save percentage on high-danger chances. Only New York Islanders netminder Robin Lehner is better. Furthermore, Varlamov’s 5v5 save percentage is impeccable at .953 this season.

Goaltending, it can be said, has saved the line at one end of the ice.

Landeskog is shooting at 28 percent right now and the rest of the line is near the 20 percent margin. Percentages in the 20s won’t cut it in school, but on the ice, they’re the equivalent of straight As. Even the league’s most elite shooters don’t sit around those numbers over the course of a season. Alex Ovechkin, for example, scored 49 goals last season and held a 13.8 percent shooting percentage. He’s never surpassed 15 percent in his career in a single season and is widely regarded as the best goal-scorer of his generation — and one of the best all-time.

So talk of Rantanen being on pace for 150 points is fun and all, but likely unrealistic given the inevitable regression that will come.

This isn’t to take away from anything the line has accomplished so far. They’ve been incredible thus far at producing points at a feverish pace. They’re also very exciting to watch.

Are they the best line in the NHL, however?

Production-wise, yes. There’s no argument there.

But all-around game as a unit? Consider that Boston’s top line is working with a near 60 percent possession rating and is still putting up impressive numbers on the scoresheet.

And Colorado’s top unit has the benefit of recency bias after their big game on Friday. If Boston’s best go out and drop a 10-spot tonight, the argument on Sunday shifts once again.

The top line in the NHL? Well, that will always be up for debate (points to comment section).

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

The Buzzer: Rantanen continues to run roughshod on NHL

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckOct 27, 2018, 12:32 AM EDT
3 Comments

Three Stars

1. Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

Rantanen wasn’t about to let Matt Duchene come into his house and run roughshod on his old team. So when the Avs fell behind 3-1, Rantanen and rest of the Avalanche knew what they needed to do.

Rantanen started the come back by pulling the Avs to 3-2 and then assisted on three of the next four goals to help put Colorado ahead. Rantanen now leads the NHL in points with 20.

2. Matt Duchene, Ottawa Senators

Duchene made his return to Colorado nearly a year after he forced his way out on Friday and made sure he stuck it to his old club one more time. Duchene scored twice in the game, including immediately after the Avs paid tribute to their former star. The Avs got their revenge, too, scoring five unanswered to win the game.

3. Jimmy Howard, Detroit Red Wings

Say what you want about this team this season, but Howard did everything in his power on Friday to give his team a chance. The problem is his team didn’t give him one.

Howard made 38 saves in a 2-1 loss against the Winnipeg Jets. He faced 40 shots, many more shot attempts and a Winnipeg assault in the second period where the Red Wings were outshot 21-4. A performance like Howard’s deserves better.

Highlights of the Night

A home win by the Hurricanes means a new celebration. What do you even call this?

Sometimes assists don’t get the credit they deserve.

Jimmy Howard deserved better on Friday:

Factoids

Scores

Lightning 3, Golden Knights 2

Jets 2, Red Wings 1

Hurricanes 4, Sharks 3 (SO)

Avalanche 6, Senators 3

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Duchene scores in return to Colorado

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckOct 26, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

I suppose this was bound to happen.

Ottawa Senators forward Matt Duchene scored in his return to his old stomping grounds on Friday, sticking it to the Colorado Avalanche one last time.

The Avalanche had just played a tribute video for Duchene on the jumbotron inside Pepsi Center. Duchene waved from the Sens bench and then scored seconds later.

Here’s the entire sequence:

Duchene said it was going to be an emotional game for himself prior to puck drop.

The tribute was more of a public service announcement, if we’re being honest. The announcer rattled off some of his stats from his time in Colorado. No video tribute, only a camera planted on Duchene who gave a wave to the cheering crowd.

The Duchene trade is nearing its one year anniversary.

He was dealt to the Senators in a mammoth three-team deal on Nov. 5 after months of speculation on his future with the Avs.

Earlier this week, Duchene figured he might hear some boos from the Avs’ faithful.

“I’m sure there will be the odd one,” Duchene told the Ottawa Sun. “But people have to understand that I gave everything I had when I was there.”

That didn’t stop the boos coming his way.

Whether Duchene gave his all to Colorado will be debated amongst fans for a while to come.

The stats suggest he was pretty good, though.

UPDATE: Duchene has his second of the game against his old team.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Hedman, Pacioretty forced from game after separate hits

Twitter
By Scott BilleckOct 26, 2018, 9:25 PM EDT
6 Comments

The Tampa Bay Lightning may have beaten the Vegas Golden Knights, but they appear to have taken a loss on the backend.

The reigning Norris winner was knocked out of Friday’s 3-2 win in Vegas in the second period after a crushing hit from Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves.

It wasn’t the initial hit that stung Hedman, but the force of it sent his body flying awkwardly into the boards.

The Golden Knights loss the game and their prized summer acquisition forward Max Pacioretty.

The forward was forced out of the game in the first period after a hit by Braydon Coburn appeared to catch Pacioretty square on the chin with a high hit.

Neither player returned to the game.

Tampa head coach Jon Cooper told The Athletic’s Joe Smith after the game that he didn’t think Hedman’s injury was long-term. Cooper appeared to rule out a concussion, too.

Vegas head coach Gerard Gallant didn’t have an update on Pacioretty.

“We’ll know more later,” he told NHL.com.

You have to imagine that the Coburn hit will be looked at. It was high and caught the head as the principle point of contact.

The Reaves hit just looked like pure strength on the part of the Vegas forward followed by an unfortunate ending for Hedman. The hit appeared clean and not late, with Reaves just finishing his check.

While both hits will be debated, there’s no debate that both are big losses for their respective teams if they’re forced to miss any time.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck