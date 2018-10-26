The Buzzer: Halak is back; Domi continues tear

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three Stars

1. Jaroslav Halak, Boston Bruins

He still has game. Halak stopped all 26 shots the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way in a 3-0 win for his Boston Bruins. The Bruins backup already had one shutout this season over the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 4 and now has his second before the month is through. What’s interesting about this is that with Tuukka Rask‘s struggles (.901 save percentage), Halak is creating a goaltending controversy in Boston.

In five starts this season, Halak has a 3-0-2 record with a very impressive .945 save percentage.

2. Max Domi, Montreal Canadiens

His team didn’t win, but that wasn’t Domi’s fault. He did his part, scoring twice in the game — two wicked wrist shots that Buffalo Sabres goalie had no chance on. Domi has been on a tear as of late, highlighted by a five-game point streak and 10 points in his first nine games for of the season. Putting Domi at center with the Canadiens has paid dividends so far.

3. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Whenever you start to feel that Sid has taken a step back he proves otherwise. You’ll see below what I mean. Crosby’s three points helped the Penguins demolish the Calgary Flames 9-1 in Cow Town. Crosby led the way, but Phil Kessel and Patric Hornqvist each had two goals and Matt Murray made 38 saves (although the one he didn’t make ruined an otherwise solid performance). Crosby is now up to three goals on the season. Three days ago he didn’t have one.

Honorable mention — Jason Dickinson of the Dallas Stars

Dickinson broke out with two goals and three points as the Stars cruised to a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Prior to Thursday’s game, Dickinson had three goals and six points in his brief NHL career.

Highlights of the Night

Crosby. No need for comment:

Sidney Crosby is playing backhands only and just casually devastating western Canada. pic.twitter.com/Tp9Rj76eQ7 — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) October 26, 2018

Nugent-Hopkins dazzles on this one:

Blunder of the night

Matt Murray was cruising to a near-40 save shutout when James Neal threw out a knuckle puck. Brutal way to end a shutout bid.

“Oh, wow.”

Factoids

Zdeno Chara (41 years, 221 days) became the third defenseman in NHL history to score multiple goals in a game at 41 years of age or older. The others: Tim Horton (41 years, 277 days) and Nicklas Lidstrom (41 years, 191 days). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/SngqNTC9Le — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 26, 2018

#Flames suffer their worst margin of defeat at home since an 8-0 loss to San Jose on Dec 4, 2000 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 26, 2018

Thru first 217 career NHL games#Oilers Connor McDavid: 270 points#ALLCAPS Alex Ovechkin: 270 points pic.twitter.com/R7Soph0WIL — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 26, 2018

Scores

Bruins 3, Flyers 0

Sabres 4, Canadiens 3

Predators 4, Devils 3 (OT)

Blue Jackets 7, Blues 4

Wild 4, Kings 1

Blackhawks 5, Rangers

Stars 5, Ducks 2

Oilers 4, Capitals 1

Penguins 9, Flames 1

Coyotes 4, Canucks 1

