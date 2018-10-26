Associated Press

The Buzzer: Halak is back; Domi continues tear

By Scott BilleckOct 26, 2018, 12:29 AM EDT
3 Comments

Three Stars

1. Jaroslav Halak, Boston Bruins

He still has game. Halak stopped all 26 shots the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way in a 3-0 win for his Boston Bruins. The Bruins backup already had one shutout this season over the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 4 and now has his second before the month is through. What’s interesting about this is that with Tuukka Rask‘s struggles (.901 save percentage), Halak is creating a goaltending controversy in Boston.

In five starts this season, Halak has a 3-0-2 record with a very impressive .945 save percentage.

2. Max Domi, Montreal Canadiens 

His team didn’t win, but that wasn’t Domi’s fault. He did his part, scoring twice in the game — two wicked wrist shots that Buffalo Sabres goalie had no chance on. Domi has been on a tear as of late, highlighted by a five-game point streak and 10 points in his first nine games for of the season. Putting Domi at center with the Canadiens has paid dividends so far.

3. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Whenever you start to feel that Sid has taken a step back he proves otherwise. You’ll see below what I mean. Crosby’s three points helped the Penguins demolish the Calgary Flames 9-1 in Cow Town. Crosby led the way, but Phil Kessel and Patric Hornqvist each had two goals and Matt Murray made 38 saves (although the one he didn’t make ruined an otherwise solid performance). Crosby is now up to three goals on the season. Three days ago he didn’t have one.

Honorable mention — Jason Dickinson of the Dallas Stars

Dickinson broke out with two goals and three points as the Stars cruised to a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Prior to Thursday’s game, Dickinson had three goals and six points in his brief NHL career.

Highlights of the Night

Crosby. No need for comment:

Nugent-Hopkins dazzles on this one:

Blunder of the night 

Matt Murray was cruising to a near-40 save shutout when James Neal threw out a knuckle puck. Brutal way to end a shutout bid.

“Oh, wow.”

Factoids

Scores

Bruins 3, Flyers 0

Sabres 4, Canadiens 3

Predators 4, Devils 3 (OT)

Blue Jackets 7, Blues 4

Wild 4, Kings 1

Blackhawks 5, Rangers

Stars 5, Ducks 2

Oilers 4, Capitals 1

Penguins 9, Flames 1

Coyotes 4, Canucks 1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Crosby continues goal-scoring resurgence with another backhand beauty

By Scott BilleckOct 25, 2018, 9:35 PM EDT
1 Comment

Halloween is fast approaching and Sidney Crosby is reminding the NHL that he’s still the wizard.

Crosby’s latest sorcery? His backhand shot.

The victims? The Edmonton Oilers and now the Calgary Flames. Crosby is casting spells on Alberta and there’s not a darn thing they can do about it.

The proof? Here’s Flames forward Sam Bennett. He’s draped himself all over Crosby, presumably to try and stop any sort of shenanigans. Crosby, unfazed, decides to score anyway as he forces his backhand shot (which appeared to be a one-handed effort) past Mike Smith.

It’s sort of unfair.

Crosby’s latest goal — his third of the season and third in his past two games after a slow start — comes after making particularly nasty work of Oilers forward Ryan Strome on Monday.

You can only feel bad for Strome here. There wasn’t a thing he could have done as Crosby did Crosby and scored an incredible backhand goal to steal back the best-player-in-the-league title.

Crosby’s slow start had people wondering if, finally, the man would start to slow down. It seems now that he was just lying in wait.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Foster to help Blackhawks for some morning skates

Associated PressOct 25, 2018, 8:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

CHICAGO (AP) — Scott Foster is going to help the Chicago Blackhawks at some optional morning skates after his memorable appearance as an emergency goaltender last season.

Foster joined regular goalies Corey Crawford and Cam Ward for practice Thursday morning before Chicago’s game against the New York Rangers.

Coach Joel Quenneville said Foster was receptive when they told him about the opportunity.

”I think he likes the idea, yeah,” a grinning Quenneville said. ”It beats the beer league.”

Foster is part of a crew of recreational goaltenders who staff Chicago’s home games in case of emergencies for either team. He was pressed into action March 29 against Winnipeg and stopped all seven shots he faced over the final 14 minutes of the Blackhawks’ 6-2 victory.

The 36-year-old Foster, an accountant who played college hockey for Western Michigan, became a fan favorite after his successful NHL debut. He was honored at the NHL Awards show in Las Vegas, and the team also paid tribute to him at its fan convention.

Flames goalies: Blessed by Salt Bae?

By James O'BrienOct 25, 2018, 5:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith recently delivered what Postmedia’s Wes Gilbertson believes was the quote of the season so far, regarding some solid early play from fellow Flames netminder David Rittich:

“Whatever Salt Bae sprinkled on him in New York, I want a little bit of that too,” Smith said.

If you’re a registered old like me, you had two reactions: “Heh” and “Huh?”

Well, to start, here’s the photo Smith was referencing:

OK, that helps, but *ahem* some of us might not be too familiar with Salt Bae. You know, not your humble author, but … others. Is this person salty? For the bae part seems easy enough to follow.

Welp, Salt Bae is apparently this wonderfully smooth proprietor of steakhouse chain Nusr-et, who gained viral fame (thus eluding certain olds) with this video:

Why, that is quite impressive. As someone who’s had friends in the restaurant industry who’ve suffered ghastly wounds while preparing food (still not sure how your finger didn’t fall off, Michael), that display can be filed under “easier said than done.”

It brings up a question: which player best exemplifies the tenants of “Salt Bae?” My vote is Mathew Barzal: he cuts through defensemen as if he was wielding a steak knife, and he does so with undeniable grace and swagger. He also plays in Brooklyn, which helps the comparison since Salt Bae’s rooted in New York.

Maybe Barzal is the best NHL equivalent for Salt Bae, yet goalies seem most fascinated by him.

Rittich recently sprinkled some of that mystery spice after a recent win, for example:

(If Michel Therrien coached the Flames, Rittich wouldn’t get away with that fun celebration for long, right?)

Rittich can’t call first dibs on being NHL goalie-as-Bae, though, as Roberto Luongo perfectly executed this Halloween costume last year:

Bravo.

This does bring up some burning questions. Why hasn’t Henrik Lundqvist gotten involved? Is he merely trying to avoid a clash between Salt Bae and Swede Bae?

Regardless, make sure to make as many bad cooking jokes as you can, whether Calgary’s goalies are performing at high levels or churning out the netminding equivalent to turning meat into what looks like hockey pucks.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

No surprise: Bettman upholds Wilson’s 20-game suspension

By James O'BrienOct 25, 2018, 4:23 PM EDT
11 Comments

In a decision that should surprise no one, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld the league’s 20-game suspension of Capitals forward Tom Wilson for his preseason hit on Oskar Sundqvist of the Blues.

This isn’t a dead end for the appeal process, as Wilson can now take his case to an independent arbitrator.

Again, these steps were more or less expected. Bettman’s explanation ended up filling 31 pages in a PDF (stemming from a reported seven-hour hearing), which … while seeming ridiculous at first, actually feels pretty predictable when you consider how thorough Bettman can be.

The interesting parts come in the finer details about how this process works, and maybe just as fascinatingly, how the NHLPA approaches this situation.

Drawn-out process 

It’s worth noting that Wilson’s hit happened on Sept. 30, while the suspension was announced on Oct. 3. Today is Oct. 25. That’s a lot of time elapsed, and this process isn’t even over with.

The Washington Capitals have already played eight games, while they’ll play their ninth on Thursday and 10th on Saturday. It will take time for Wilson’s case to come to that independent arbitrator, and this process can be especially protracted for suspensions that aren’t 20 games long. Perhaps this is something the players should address in the next CBA, as to some extent, this is as much about getting Wilson’s money back, rather than helping him suit up again as soon as possible.

NHLPA defends Wilson, but what about Sundqvist?

When it comes to hits and their aftermath, the NHLPA has – justifiably – been accused of going the extra mile for the hitters, while doing very little for the players who suffered the hits.

Such an argument could be advanced by this document, as the players union went far to defend Wilson, contending that the suspension should be reduced to eight games. One of many whoppers in that document included this comment about Wilson:

Actually, eight games might have been a concession, based on this “primary” argument:

Interesting. More than a few people believe that Sundqvist was “thrown under the bus” in order to advance an argument in Wilson’s favor, and again, this really brings up some soul-searching questions for the NHLPA.

***

It all seems a bit absurd, but this process is ultimately deep in legalese.

Honestly, such methods actually distract from a generally understandable goal to protect players and reduce the amount of illegal, dangerous hits, as much as possible.

Whether this process accomplishes that or not, there are some funky steps in this process.

Overall, this is another reminder that it’s not just on NHL executives and officials to clean up the game. The players have a role in that, and if the NHLPA’s measures capture the culture and viewpoints of the majority of players, it sure seems like both sides have a lot of work to do in the bigger picture.

More directly, it appears that Wilson’s next step is to appeal to an independent arbitrator. PHT recently went over Bob McKenzie’s insight on that process here.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.