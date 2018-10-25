Getty Images

Vegas signs suspended Nate Schmidt to $35.7 million deal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Suspended defenseman Nate Schmidt and the Vegas Golden Knights have agreed to a $35.7 million, six-year contract extension that runs through the 2024-25 season.

The team announced the move late Wednesday night after losing 3-2 to the Vancouver Canucks in a shootout. Schmidt’s new deal is worth $5.95 million per year.

The 27-year-old Schmidt was suspended 20 games last month for violating the NHL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He can return to the club Nov. 18.

Schmidt led the Western Conference champions in ice time last season at 22:14 per game. He had five goals, 31 assists and 19 penalty minutes in 76 games. He added three goals and four assists with four penalty minutes in 20 playoff games for the expansion Golden Knights, who lost to the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Buzzer: Bo knows goals

Three Stars

1. Bo Horvat

The Canucks were down … just about all their noteworthy players against the Golden Knights in Vegas, but Bo Horvat made it happen in a resilient shootout win. Horvat scored two goals on three shots on goal, delivered four hits, blocked a shot, and dominated in the faceoff circle (15-7).

About the only complaint you can make is that Horvat was unable to score during the shootout, yet the Canucks won anyway.

Horvat’s strong night stood out because, despite the stray nice game (Aleksander Barkov collected two assists in Florida’s comeback win), Wednesday was a great night for goalies.

2. Frederik Andersen

OK, the Maple Leafs goalie wasn’t without a blemish. He allowed two goals during Winnipeg’s 22-shot third period as the Jets tried to get back into a game.

Andersen was pretty fantastic overall, though, stopping 38 out of 40 SOG. The Jets have a potent offense, something you could see on the two goals that ended up beating Andersen. It’s tough to really put those tallies on Andersen’s shoulders.

Similarly, Jacob Markstrom allowed two goals in an overall impressive win, making 33 saves. Andersen gets the edge from both quantity and quality perspectives.

3. Andrei Vasilevskiy

Unlike Andersen, Andrei didn’t allow a goal … I mean, unless you ding him for the would-be Gabriel Landeskog goal that was negated by an offside call via a coach’s challenge.

The box score says he was perfect, though, as Vasilevskiy pitched a 22-save shutout.

The relatively light night of work makes Vasilevskiy’s shutout a little less impressive, although it doesn’t hurt his cause that four of those SOG came from Nathan MacKinnon, and seven overall were produced by Colorado’s deadly top trio.

(Perfectionists might place Vasilevskiy at second or first. To each their own.)

Highlights of the Night

What a thing of beauty: all five members of the Islanders power play touched the puck on Jordan Eberle‘s first goal of 2018-19. Maybe this will light a fire under the winger, who’s just begun a contract year?

Horvat’s second goal of the evening (also his second in a 64-second span) was quite pretty:

Factoids

  • Horvat’s Canucks now lead the Pacific Division with 12 points in 10 games. Seriously.

The margin is small, mind you, but Vancouver is alone in the lead following Wednesday’s games.

  • Yes, Kasperi Kapanen is off to a strong start this season. No, he hasn’t really done this before at the NHL level.

  • Bold prediction: Vasilevskiy will own the Lightning’s goalie records.

Scores

Panthers 3, Islanders 2 (OT)
Maple Leafs 4, Jets 2
Lightning 1, Avalanche 0
Canucks 3, Golden Knights 2 (SO)

Lightning stop Avs and their top line

How do you stop the Colorado Avalanche’s red-hot top line? Perhaps “Andrei Vasilevskiy plus a timely call” might be the answer.

The Tampa Bay Lightning blanked the Avs 1-0 on Wednesday night, with Vasilevskiy stopping all 22 Avs shots to earn a shutout, thus keeping Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog off the board.

Of course, people who grimace at marginal offside challenges will blurt out that the trio actually “did” create a goal in this one. After killing a penalty, MacKinnon sent a great pass to Landeskog, who made no mistake about his shot, which beat Vasilevskiy for what appeared to be a sensational opening goal.

Unfortunately, Tyson Jost did make a mistake, as a coach’s challenge determined that he was offside before the goal was scored. (Check out replays of that pivotal moment at the NHL’s Situation Room blog.)

As much of a bummer as that was for the top line and an excited Colorado crowd, the bottom line is that they couldn’t create that magic again, in a way that counted on the scoreboard. The trio generated seven shots on goal (four by MacKinnon), yet they couldn’t get a puck by Vasilevskiy.

Instead, the only goal of the night happened during the third period, when Nikita Kucherov scored a power-play tally, assisted by Steven Stamkos.

This win bumps the Lightning to 6-1-1 on the season, extending a point streak to six games (5-0-1). The Bolts ended up managing to contain a speedy Avalanche team on its home ice, which likely won’t be a small feat as the 2018-19 season goes along.

Colorado, meanwhile, painfully sees a three-game winning streak end. The Avalanche are still off to a strong start (6-2-2), but this was a missed opportunity to affirm their ascent among the NHL’s best. The Avs also eye a tough haul soon; after Friday’s home game against the Senators, Colorado faces a three-game road trip and a stretch of six of seven games on the road from Oct. 27 through Nov. 11.

If this was intended to be a “statement game,” then the Lighting’s response appeared to be: “not yet.” Or at least “not tonight.”

Canucks’ injury toll is getting ridiculous

The Vancouver Canucks rank among the NHL’s better-than-expected rebuilders so far this season, and their respectable work (5-4-0 coming into Wednesday) is made that much more impressive when you consider their increasingly terrible health luck.

A lot of the air came out of the balloon in mid-October, when Michael Matheson‘s suspension-earning bit of violence sidelined rookie phenom Elias Pettersson with a concussion.

That already stings for a team that isn’t exactly loaded with talent on paper, and the hits keep coming. Veteran addition Jay Beagle is sidelined week-to-week. Brock Boeser missed tonight’s game against the Vancouver Canucks with a lower-body injury.

(So, Boeser – a big hope and sensational sophomore – and Pettersson both missed today’s game, and could miss more.)

Things haven’t been getting better during Wednesday’s contest itself. Underrated defenseman Alex Edler left the contest and would not return thanks to a lower-body injury. Oh, and Sven Baertschi, a winger charged with trying to replace some of the offense Boeser would produce, also left the Golden Knights game and will not be back.

There’s a chance Chris Tanev could be a little shaken up, as well.

To recap: the Canucks lost one or possibly even two of their top defensemen, two young forwards who are so good they’re giving fans hope, a solid top-six winger in Baertschi, and an expensive “heart-and-soul” guy in Beagle, with quite a few of those injuries happening recently.

It’s almost like the universe is trying to force this team to tank, even as Canucks head coach Travis Green seems like he’s getting the best out of this motley bunch.

Update: Remarkably, the Canucks ended up winning 3-2 via a shootout. Maybe this will be a costly win, but it’s impressive that Vancouver came out on top, anyway.

Tavares helps Leafs hold off ferocious Jets’ rally

One game after storming back from a 3-1 deficit against the Blues, the Jets almost stormed back into Wednesday’s Canadian clash with the Maple Leafs.

Toronto largely quieted the Winnipeg crowd – you could, in fact, hear plenty of Leafs fans as the Buds took an early lead – as they carried a 3-0 lead into the third period. Chalk it up to desperation, or the tweak of swapping Patrik Laine out for a speedy, keyed-in Nikolaj Ehlers on Winnipeg’s top line, but the Jets made things really interesting.

Ehlers and hockey savant Mark Scheifele scored goals about 90 seconds apart, shrinking Toronto’s lead to 3-2 with plenty of time remaining.

The Maple Leafs could have cratered under that pressure … but nights like these remind you why it was so huge for this rising team to land John Tavares. The star center tapped in a loose puck two minutes after Scheifele’s goal to make it 4-2, and that really calmed things down for the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs ultimately won 4-2, with that thrilling third period really backing up the hype of these two hyper-talented, young Canadian teams.

While Tavares’ goal served as critical insurance, Nazem Kadri finally broke his goal slump to generate the 3-0 tally, which would end up being the game-winner. You could see pure relief on the face of the center, whose opportunities have shrunk quite a bit with Tavares and Auston Matthews grabbing the biggest reps.

Through the first two periods, the Maple Leafs didn’t just generate a 3-0 advantage. They carried much of the play, generating a 28-18 shots on goal edge. The Jets’ mad late rush featured a whopping 22 SOG, with Ehlers emerging as a constant nuisance.

With that in mind, Frederik Andersen deserves serious credit.

The Leafs’ leaky defense might sabotage his chances of ever winning the Vezina Trophy, yet Andersen is at times a tremendous workhorse. He came to play in this one, stopping 38 out of 40 shots.

Considering all the media attention this game drew – the thriller was featured on both Canadian and American broadcasts – it has to be disappointing for Winnipeg to lose, and maybe “wake up” too late. On the other hand, they really might have something interesting if Ehlers finds lasting chemistry with Scheifele and Blake Wheeler.

If you want to see these two sublimely talented teams trade chances and big saves once again, you won’t need to wait very long. The two teams will meet again in Toronto on Saturday.

