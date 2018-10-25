Getty Images

NHL addressing goalies’ issues with smaller chest protectors

Associated PressOct 25, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
James Reimer keeps flinching and he doesn’t like it.

Several times in practice already this season, the Florida Panthers goaltender has braced for a shot up high because he is wearing smaller, more formfitting chest and arm protectors required by the NHL.

”I’ve never flinched in my life,” Reimer said. ”I consider myself a tough guy. I’m from the country. I can take a few bruises here and there. But at what point? At what point is one guy going to let one loose and a guy’s going to break his arm?”

Those are some of the questions goalies around the league are asking, and some of them have the bruises to show for it after equipment changes agreed to by the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association. Goalie pads and pants have already been tweaked with the overall aim of boosting scoring while rewarding athletic ability in the crease.

The league is trying to address concerns. The hope is to make goalies feel safe in chest protectors that are roughly an inch smaller and tighter to the body than past models.

”I think the guys that have tried multiple units, they’ve found something that has pleased them and they go out there and do their job,” said NHL vice president of hockey operations Kay Whitmore, the former goalie who’s in charge of this department at the league office. ”I deal with each one of those guys on a daily basis and trying to make them understand what they need and what we can get them, and get them out there and feeling comfortable. It’s been working.”

Whitmore fielded complaints through training camp, but last week said the number has dwindled. Some goalies eased their concerns by adding some more padding or switching to another chest protector, while others are still dealing with the change.

Philadelphia’s Brian Elliott complained of bruises early in the season in an interview with the Courier-Post, and two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky of the Blue Jackets last week told the Columbus Dispatch he fears getting hit by pucks and called the equipment change ”terrible.” Coming off winning the Stanley Cup with Washington, Braden Holtby is less concerned about bruising and more worried about a significant injury.

”Sooner or later someone’s going to get hurt pretty bad,” Holtby said after feeling the sting of a few shots at a morning skate. ”You can deal with bumps and bruises and stuff. It’s when you hope someone doesn’t get a broken bone or some sort out of it. If they keep making things like that, they’re going to have to start monitoring the stick technology because guys shoot so hard right now we’ll have no choice but to be bigger.”

Whitmore is the man in the middle of it all trying to satisfy the 31 general managers who recommended the change while also working with the Players’ Association, goaltenders and manufacturers to make things right. That’s a continuing process, though the NHL is confident goalies are not in danger because of the rule change.

”I’m not throwing these guys out there in harm’s way where they can’t even play,” said Whitmore, who played 155 games over 15 years during his professional career. ”It’s going to continue to evolve as we go, but not from the standpoint where we’re worried on a nightly basis about what’s going to happen to a guy.”

Remembering previous changes to smaller pads and pants, New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist noticed the difference right away with his new chest protector. When it didn’t feel right, he talked to Whitmore and made the necessary adjustments to be compliant and comfortable.

”It was tight and hard to move and you got exposed in a couple areas where you had to talk to Kay and make sure it was OK to cover your shoulders,” Lundqvist said. ”I just made some adjustments just make sure it was exactly the way I wanted and the league wanted it, so it’s all good now.”

Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury added an extra undershirt to provide some more padding, and Holtby is working in a new chest protector after wearing a CCM model since junior hockey. Reimer, who got his new chest protector mid-summer and wanted to make changes, said he ordered a new one weeks ago but won’t be able to receive it until the end of the month because companies are backed up with orders.

”What am I supposed to do, play the first month with a chest protector that’s not as protective?” Reimer said. ”It’s unfortunate that the whole situation is like this.”

The goal was to level the playing field where goalies weren’t wearing oversized chest protectors just to get a competitive advantage. Reimer wants the NHL to allow goalies to go back to last year when he felt they were protected, but Whitmore is putting the onus on companies to adapt and make better products.

”We’re not changing it now,” Whitmore said. ”We’ve thought long and hard about the shape we wanted guys to look like.”

MIGHTY QUINN

In his first season as Rangers coach, David Quinn hasn’t been afraid to send a message to underperforming players of all ages by scratching them. Defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk, Neal Pionk and Adam McQuaid and forwards Vladislav Namestnikov and Pavel Buchnevich have already gotten the healthy-scratch treatment. Shattenkirk had two assists and a shootout goal in his second game back, Pionk responded to his benching with a three-point night and the message seems to be getting through to a young, rebuilding bunch.

”Guys have done a good job coming back from it,” Quinn said. ”This is all about making them the best player they can possibly be. We all need to be held accountable, and sometimes you need a little bit of a wakeup call. These guys have handled it well.”

NO BULL

Nashville coach Peter Laviolette bet his players that if the Predators swept the Flames and Oilers on their swing through Alberta, he’d wear a full bull mask for his postgame interview. Laviolette made good on that promise Saturday night after backup Juuse Saros shut out Edmonton 3-0 to help Nashville improve to 7-1-0.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets visit Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night in a matchup of Canada’s best bets to win the Stanley Cup.

PHT Morning Skate: Devils partner with William Hill; Housley’s future

MLive.com
By Sean LeahyOct 25, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Ever wonder what Little Caesars Arena looks like in the form of 30,000 Legos? Wonder no more. [MLive]

• The New Jersey Devils team are now the second NHL team to ink a deal with bookmaker William Hill. [Forbes]

• Like gifs? Check out the NHL on NBC gif page. [Giphy]

• Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake on the team’s start. [LA Times]

John Tavares’ first trip back to face his old team will now be played at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 28. The New York Islanders will now play 21 games this season at their old barn on Long Island. [Islanders]

• Time for the Calgary Flames to say goodbye to Mike Smith. [Yahoo]

• The upcoming seven-game homestand would be a good chance to start a turnaround for the St. Louis Blues. [Post-Dispatch]

• It’s easy to point out the Anaheim Ducks’ flaws, but fixing them might require some patience. [OC Register]

• Should the Buffalo Sabres fire Phil Housley or keep him a little longer? [Die by the Blade]

• Meanwhile, Housley was none too happy with his team during Wednesday’s practice. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Excuses? Keep them away from Henrik Lundqvist. The New York Rangers netminder is thinking about winning only. [NY Post]

• Former NHLer Peter Worrell writes about the racist incident in his hockey career that’s stayed with him. [CBC]

• A chat with Mike Bolt, one of the keepers of the Stanley Cup. [RMNB]

• A great interview with NBC’s Jeremy Roenick about his iconic status in NHL ’94. [Puck Junk]

• What adjustments, if any, is Todd McLellan making for the Edmonton Oilers? [Oil on Whyte]

• Can Zach Parise keep up this level of production with the Minnesota Wild? [Gone Puck Wild]

• The NWHL is changing up its playoff format and now all five teams will compete for the Isobel Cup. [The Ice Garden]

• When talking about the Pittsburgh Penguins’ greatest defensemen, where does Kris Letang rank? [Pensburgh]

• With a new arena sponsorship from Hertz, the ECHL’s Florida Everblades will be playing on yellow ice when they open up their season this weekend. [Scotty Wazz]

• Finally, here’s Teemu Hartikainen scoring a goal…with his face in the KHL:

Vegas signs suspended Nate Schmidt to $35.7 million deal

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 25, 2018, 7:44 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Suspended defenseman Nate Schmidt and the Vegas Golden Knights agreed to a $35.7 million, six-year contract extension Wednesday that runs through the 2024-25 season.

The team announced the move late Wednesday night after losing 3-2 to the Vancouver Canucks in a shootout. Schmidt’s new deal is worth $5.95 million per year.

The 27-year-old Schmidt was banned 20 games last month for violating the NHL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He can return to the Golden Knights on Nov. 18.

”He is the kind of defenseman that every team in this league is looking for now,” Vegas general manager George McPhee said. ”He is unique, excellent defensively and has become a shutdown defenseman for us playing against the other clubs’ top players. But he also brings a lot of pace to the game and he brings offense.”

Schmidt led the Western Conference champions in ice time last season at 22:14 per game. He had five goals, 31 assists and 19 penalty minutes in 76 games. He added three goals and four assists with four penalty minutes in 20 playoff games for the expansion Golden Knights, who lost to the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final.

In five NHL seasons, Schmidt has 13 goals, 66 assists and 64 penalty minutes in 276 career games. The native of Minnesota was selected by Vegas from Washington during the 2017 expansion draft.

”He means a lot,” coach Gerard Gallant said. ”He’s a top player for us. He’s done a great job playing defense for us last year. Obviously he got a real nice contract that he deserves, and we miss him a lot. So he’s a big player for our group and we’re happy to have him for long term.”

Schmidt insisted he didn’t intentionally take a banned substance and couldn’t have gotten any performance benefit from the ”trace amount” that got into his system.

He and the Golden Knights released statements disagreeing with the penalty, though neither specified the substance. Schmidt said one of the experts testifying on his behalf at the appeal hearing likened the amount to a pinch of salt in an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

The appeal, which was heard by a neutral arbitrator, was denied.

The Buzzer: Bo knows goals

Getty
By James O'BrienOct 25, 2018, 1:26 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Bo Horvat

The Canucks were down … just about all their noteworthy players against the Golden Knights in Vegas, but Bo Horvat made it happen in a resilient shootout win. Horvat scored two goals on three shots on goal, delivered four hits, blocked a shot, and dominated in the faceoff circle (15-7).

About the only complaint you can make is that Horvat was unable to score during the shootout, yet the Canucks won anyway.

Horvat’s strong night stood out because, despite the stray nice game (Aleksander Barkov collected two assists in Florida’s comeback win), Wednesday was a great night for goalies.

2. Frederik Andersen

OK, the Maple Leafs goalie wasn’t without a blemish. He allowed two goals during Winnipeg’s 22-shot third period as the Jets tried to get back into a game.

Andersen was pretty fantastic overall, though, stopping 38 out of 40 SOG. The Jets have a potent offense, something you could see on the two goals that ended up beating Andersen. It’s tough to really put those tallies on Andersen’s shoulders.

Similarly, Jacob Markstrom allowed two goals in an overall impressive win, making 33 saves. Andersen gets the edge from both quantity and quality perspectives.

3. Andrei Vasilevskiy

Unlike Andersen, Andrei didn’t allow a goal … I mean, unless you ding him for the would-be Gabriel Landeskog goal that was negated by an offside call via a coach’s challenge.

The box score says he was perfect, though, as Vasilevskiy pitched a 22-save shutout.

The relatively light night of work makes Vasilevskiy’s shutout a little less impressive, although it doesn’t hurt his cause that four of those SOG came from Nathan MacKinnon, and seven overall were produced by Colorado’s deadly top trio.

(Perfectionists might place Vasilevskiy at second or first. To each their own.)

Highlights of the Night

What a thing of beauty: all five members of the Islanders power play touched the puck on Jordan Eberle‘s first goal of 2018-19. Maybe this will light a fire under the winger, who’s just begun a contract year?

Horvat’s second goal of the evening (also his second in a 64-second span) was quite pretty:

Factoids

  • Horvat’s Canucks now lead the Pacific Division with 12 points in 10 games. Seriously.

The margin is small, mind you, but Vancouver is alone in the lead following Wednesday’s games.

  • Yes, Kasperi Kapanen is off to a strong start this season. No, he hasn’t really done this before at the NHL level.

  • Bold prediction: Vasilevskiy will own the Lightning’s goalie records.

Scores

Panthers 3, Islanders 2 (OT)
Maple Leafs 4, Jets 2
Lightning 1, Avalanche 0
Canucks 3, Golden Knights 2 (SO)

Lightning stop Avs and their top line

Getty
By James O'BrienOct 25, 2018, 12:22 AM EDT
How do you stop the Colorado Avalanche’s red-hot top line? Perhaps “Andrei Vasilevskiy plus a timely call” might be the answer.

The Tampa Bay Lightning blanked the Avs 1-0 on Wednesday night, with Vasilevskiy stopping all 22 Avs shots to earn a shutout, thus keeping Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog off the board.

Of course, people who grimace at marginal offside challenges will blurt out that the trio actually “did” create a goal in this one. After killing a penalty, MacKinnon sent a great pass to Landeskog, who made no mistake about his shot, which beat Vasilevskiy for what appeared to be a sensational opening goal.

Unfortunately, Tyson Jost did make a mistake, as a coach’s challenge determined that he was offside before the goal was scored. (Check out replays of that pivotal moment at the NHL’s Situation Room blog.)

As much of a bummer as that was for the top line and an excited Colorado crowd, the bottom line is that they couldn’t create that magic again, in a way that counted on the scoreboard. The trio generated seven shots on goal (four by MacKinnon), yet they couldn’t get a puck by Vasilevskiy.

Instead, the only goal of the night happened during the third period, when Nikita Kucherov scored a power-play tally, assisted by Steven Stamkos.

This win bumps the Lightning to 6-1-1 on the season, extending a point streak to six games (5-0-1). The Bolts ended up managing to contain a speedy Avalanche team on its home ice, which likely won’t be a small feat as the 2018-19 season goes along.

Colorado, meanwhile, painfully sees a three-game winning streak end. The Avalanche are still off to a strong start (6-2-2), but this was a missed opportunity to affirm their ascent among the NHL’s best. The Avs also eye a tough haul soon; after Friday’s home game against the Senators, Colorado faces a three-game road trip and a stretch of six of seven games on the road from Oct. 27 through Nov. 11.

If this was intended to be a “statement game,” then the Lighting’s response appeared to be: “not yet.” Or at least “not tonight.”

