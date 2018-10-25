Getty

Lightning stop Avs and their top line

By James O'BrienOct 25, 2018, 12:22 AM EDT
How do you stop the Colorado Avalanche’s red-hot top line? Perhaps “Andrei Vasilevskiy plus a timely call” might be the answer.

The Tampa Bay Lightning blanked the Avs 1-0 on Wednesday night, with Vasilevskiy stopping all 22 Avs shots to earn a shutout, thus keeping Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog off the board.

Of course, people who grimace at marginal offside challenges will blurt out that the trio actually “did” create a goal in this one. After killing a penalty, MacKinnon sent a great pass to Landeskog, who made no mistake about his shot, which beat Vasilevskiy for what appeared to be a sensational opening goal.

Unfortunately, Travis Jost did make a mistake, as a coach’s challenge determined that he was offside before the goal was scored. (Check out replays of that pivotal moment at the NHL’s Situation Room blog.)

As much of a bummer as that was for the top line and an excited Colorado crowd, the bottom line is that they couldn’t create that magic again, in a way that counted on the scoreboard. The trio generated seven shots on goal (four by MacKinnon), yet they couldn’t get a puck by Vasilevskiy.

Instead, the only goal of the night happened during the third period, when Nikita Kucherov scored a power-play tally, assisted by Steven Stamkos.

This win bumps the Lightning to 6-1-1 on the season, extending a point streak to six games (5-0-1). The Bolts ended up managing to contain a speedy Avalanche team on its home ice, which likely won’t be a small feat as the 2018-19 season goes along.

Colorado, meanwhile, painfully sees a three-game winning streak end. The Avalanche are still off to a strong start (6-2-2), but this was a missed opportunity to affirm their ascent among the NHL’s best. The Avs also eye a tough haul soon; after Friday’s home game against the Senators, Colorado faces a three-game road trip and a stretch of six of seven games on the road from Oct. 27 through Nov. 11.

If this was intended to be a “statement game,” then the Lighting’s response appeared to be: “not yet.” Or at least “not tonight.”

Canucks’ injury toll is getting ridiculous

By James O'BrienOct 24, 2018, 11:53 PM EDT
The Vancouver Canucks rank among the NHL’s better-than-expected rebuilders so far this season, and their respectable work (5-4-0 coming into Wednesday) is made that much more impressive when you consider their increasingly terrible health luck.

A lot of the air came out of the balloon in mid-October, when Michael Matheson‘s suspension-earning bit of violence sidelined rookie phenom Elias Pettersson with a concussion.

That already stings for a team that isn’t exactly loaded with talent on paper, and the hits keep coming. Veteran addition Jay Beagle is sidelined week-to-week. Brock Boeser missed tonight’s game against the Vancouver Canucks with a lower-body injury.

(So, Boeser – a big hope and sensational sophomore – and Pettersson both missed today’s game, and could miss more.)

Things haven’t been getting better during Wednesday’s contest itself. Underrated defenseman Alex Edler left the contest and would not return thanks to a lower-body injury. Oh, and Sven Baertschi, a winger charged with trying to replace some of the offense Boeser would produce, also left the Golden Knights game and will not be back.

There’s a chance Chris Tanev could be a little shaken up, as well.

To recap: the Canucks lost one or possibly even two of their top defensemen, two young forwards who are so good they’re giving fans hope, a solid top-six winger in Baertschi, and an expensive “heart-and-soul” guy in Beagle, with quite a few of those injuries happening recently.

It’s almost like the universe is trying to force this team to tank, even as Canucks head coach Travis Green seems like he’s getting the best out of this motley bunch.

Tavares helps Leafs hold off ferocious Jets’ rally

By James O'BrienOct 24, 2018, 9:53 PM EDT
One game after storming back from a 3-1 deficit against the Blues, the Jets almost stormed back into Wednesday’s Canadian clash with the Maple Leafs.

Toronto largely quieted the Winnipeg crowd – you could, in fact, hear plenty of Leafs fans as the Buds took an early lead – as they carried a 3-0 lead into the third period. Chalk it up to desperation, or the tweak of swapping Patrik Laine out for a speedy, keyed-in Nikolaj Ehlers on Winnipeg’s top line, but the Jets made things really interesting.

Ehlers and hockey savant Mark Scheifele scored goals about 90 seconds apart, shrinking Toronto’s lead to 3-2 with plenty of time remaining.

The Maple Leafs could have cratered under that pressure … but nights like these remind you why it was so huge for this rising team to land John Tavares. The star center tapped in a loose puck two minutes after Scheifele’s goal to make it 4-2, and that really calmed things down for the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs ultimately won 4-2, with that thrilling third period really backing up the hype of these two hyper-talented, young Canadian teams.

While Tavares’ goal served as critical insurance, Nazem Kadri finally broke his goal slump to generate the 3-0 tally, which would end up being the game-winner. You could see pure relief on the face of the center, whose opportunities have shrunk quite a bit with Tavares and Auston Matthews grabbing the biggest reps.

Through the first two periods, the Maple Leafs didn’t just generate a 3-0 advantage. They carried much of the play, generating a 28-18 shots on goal edge. The Jets’ mad late rush featured a whopping 22 SOG, with Ehlers emerging as a constant nuisance.

With that in mind, Frederik Andersen deserves serious credit.

The Leafs’ leaky defense might sabotage his chances of ever winning the Vezina Trophy, yet Andersen is at times a tremendous workhorse. He came to play in this one, stopping 38 out of 40 shots.

Considering all the media attention this game drew – the thriller was featured on both Canadian and American broadcasts – it has to be disappointing for Winnipeg to lose, and maybe “wake up” too late. On the other hand, they really might have something interesting if Ehlers finds lasting chemistry with Scheifele and Blake Wheeler.

If you want to see these two sublimely talented teams trade chances and big saves once again, you won’t need to wait very long. The two teams will meet again in Toronto on Saturday.

WATCH LIVE: Lightning visit Avalanche on NBCSN

Getty
By James O'BrienOct 24, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
The NBCSN Wednesday night doubleheader continues with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9:30 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here

The Lightning are no strangers to red-hot scoring lines, as they’ve deployed quite a few of their own.

There was Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and a lucky guy (usually Vladislav Namestnikov or J.T. Miller) last season. Kucherov also headlined “The Triplets” with Ondrej Palat and Tyler Johnson.

Heading into Wednesday’s game, Stamkos and Kucherov are on different lines, yet the Lightning remain one of the most impressive teams in the NHL. Perhaps those past experiences – not to mention strong defensemen like Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh – will help them slow down an absolutely torrid Avs trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog?

That would be an impressive feat, as no one else has really had much luck doing that so far this season.

[MORE: Preview / Rantanen a driving force / MacKinnon among the best]

What: Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche
Where: Pepsi Center
When: Wednesday, October 24th, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Avs-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Projected Lineups

LIGHTNING

Yanni GourdeBrayden Point — Steven Stamkos

Ondrej Palat — Tyler Johnson — Nikita Kucherov

Alex KillornAnthony CirelliMathieu Joseph

J.T. Miller — Cedric PaquetteRyan Callahan

Victor Hedman — Dan Girardi

Ryan McDonagh — Anton Stralman

Braydon CoburnMikhail Sergachev

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

AVALANCHE

Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Sven AndrighettoAlexander KerfootColin Wilson

Matt NietoCarl SoderbergMatt Calvert

Marko DanoTyson JostGabriel Bourque

Samuel GirardErik Johnson

Ian ColeTyson Barrie

Nikita ZadorovPatrik Nemeth

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov

Testing the beautiful hockey mind of Jets’ Scheifele

By James O'BrienOct 24, 2018, 7:28 PM EDT
When you look at the best players in the world, almost all of them have put in their hours, as if they’re enacting Malcolm Gladwell’s pseudoscience.

Sometimes it feels cheap how easily Alex Ovechkin scores from his “office,” but who knows how often he’s practiced his shot? Star players almost come equipped with stories about improvements based on hard work and accruing knowledge. Sidney Crosby memorably went from weak at faceoffs to one of the elites; John Tavares‘ skating doesn’t seem to be much of an issue these days.

Even by those standards, Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele is a student of the game. Really, he’s that student who sat in the front of the class, raised his hand for every question, and gave teachers gifts on the holidays.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising to see him do so well when quizzed by Jets teammate Andrew Copp, which you can see in the great video above this post’s headline. (Note: The Mario Lemieux question though? C’mon.)

Also, the video sort of references that great moment in “A Beautiful Mind,” which in turn demands that someone out there should PhotoShop Scheifele as Zach Galifianakis.

Make sure to watch that video during a commercial break, or even stash it for later tonight, because the ongoing Toronto Maple Leafs – Jets game should command your attention on NBCSN.

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Wednesday night’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports App by clicking here.