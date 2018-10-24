WATCH LIVE: Lightning visit Avalanche on NBCSN

The NBCSN Wednesday night doubleheader continues with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9:30 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here.
The Lightning are no strangers to red-hot scoring lines, as they’ve deployed quite a few of their own.
There was Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and a lucky guy (usually Vladislav Namestnikov or J.T. Miller) last season. Kucherov also headlined “The Triplets” with Ondrej Palat and Tyler Johnson.
Heading into Wednesday’s game, Stamkos and Kucherov are on different lines, yet the Lightning remain one of the most impressive teams in the NHL. Perhaps those past experiences – not to mention strong defensemen like Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh – will help them slow down an absolutely torrid Avs trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog?
That would be an impressive feat, as no one else has really had much luck doing that so far this season.
What: Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche
Where: Pepsi Center
When: Wednesday, October 24th, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Projected Lineups
LIGHTNING
Yanni Gourde — Brayden Point — Steven Stamkos
Ondrej Palat — Tyler Johnson — Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn — Anthony Cirelli — Mathieu Joseph
J.T. Miller — Cedric Paquette — Ryan Callahan
Victor Hedman — Dan Girardi
Ryan McDonagh — Anton Stralman
Braydon Coburn — Mikhail Sergachev
Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy
AVALANCHE
Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Sven Andrighetto — Alexander Kerfoot — Colin Wilson
Matt Nieto — Carl Soderberg — Matt Calvert
Marko Dano — Tyson Jost — Gabriel Bourque
Nikita Zadorov — Patrik Nemeth
Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov
