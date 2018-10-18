The Buzzer: Gallagher’s dagger

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three Stars:

1. John Carlson

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in Washington’s overtime win, but we have to dock him some imaginary three star points for collecting both tallies from his “office” on the power play. Besides, Carlsson generated more points in the Capitals’ 4-3 overtime win, generating a goal and two assists. He also fired five shots on goal and logged a hearty 26:02 time on ice.

(Neal Pionk ranked as a strong honorable mention for the Rangers, offering up three assists and four blocked shots.)

2. Michael Frolik

Frolik heralded the reunion of “The 3M Line” with a difference-making performance, scoring two early goals in Calgary’s victory against Boston. The defensively responsible forward came very close to collecting a hat trick, sending a shorthanded breakaway attempt just a little too high against Tuukka Rask.

He ended up with a +3 rating, three shots on goal, and even won his two draws.

3. John Gibson

You could easily give the third star to Ryan Kesler, who turned back the clock to score two goals (and was Frolik-close to nabbing a hat trick while barely missing an empty net from way downtown).

Gibson’s been the motor for the Ducks’ defiantly strong start to 2018-19 season, though, and the fantastic goalie fell just 34 seconds short of a shutout, stopping 34 out of 35 shots. The American-born netminder is now on a four-game winning streak.

Highlights of the Night:

OK, it’s probably the lowlight of the night, as Colton Parayko caught up an absolutely brutal turnover in the closing moments of regulation, opening the door for Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher to combine for a stunning Habs game-winner, as you can see in these highlights:

Yeesh.

Patrice Bergeron can do it all.

Factoids

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals from his “office” on the power play, and while not every multi-goal night has been as easy as that looked, it certainly comes easier to Ovechkin than anyone else:

#ALLCAPS Alex Ovechkin records his 122nd career multi-goal game. That's 42 more than the next closest player (Crosby) since he joined the NHL in 2005 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 18, 2018

Johnny Gaudreau hit a nice milestone by scoring his 100th goal in his 318th NHL game. He’s not far from hitting 200 assists, either.

100!!!

Congrats to @BCHockey alum Johnny Gaudreau, who just scored his 100th NHL goal tonight for the @NHLFlames. pic.twitter.com/DsLujlpyKJ — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) October 18, 2018

Scores

Capitals 4, Rangers 3 (OT)

Canadiens 3, Blues 2

Flames 5, Bruins 2

Ducks 4, Islanders 1

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.