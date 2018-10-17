WATCH LIVE: Rangers visit Capitals on NBCSN

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Wednesday night’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports App by clicking here.
After a hot start to the 2018-19 season that saw them score 18 goals in their first three games, the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals have dropped back-to-back games and been outscored by a 10-2 margin during that stretch. They look to end that brief two-game slide on Wednesday night when they host their divisional rivals, the New York Rangers, at the Capital One Arena in the nation’s capital.
The Rangers, meanwhile, come into the game having won two of their past three games after dropping three in a row to open the season but are still searching for their first regulation win of the season. It will be the first meeting of the season between the two teams after the Capitals took three out of four from the Rangers a year ago.
The Capitals boast one of the league’s deepest lineups and are led by Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Kuznetsov has been one of the hottest players in the league to start the year with five goals and four assists in his first five games.
Trying to slow them down will be Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist who has been off to an outstanding start as he enters the game with a .939 save percentage in his first five appearances.
What: New York Rangers at Washington Capitals
Where: Capital One Arena
When: Wednesday, October 17th, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Projected Lineups
New York Rangers
Forwards
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Jesper Fast
Filip Chytil – Kevin Hayes – Mats Zuccarello
Jimmy Vesey – Brett Howden – Vladislav Namestnikov
Cody McLeod – Ryan Spooner – Vinni Lettieri
Defense
Brady Skjei – Neal Pionk
Marc Staal – Brendan Smith
Fredrik Claesson – Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalie: Henrik Lundqvist
Washington Capitals
Forwards
Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Chandler Stephenson
Jakub Vrana – Nicklas Backstrom – T.J. Oshie
Andre Burakovsky – Lars Eller – Brett Connolly
Nathan Walker – Nic Dowd – Devante Smith-Pelly
Defense
Michal Kempny – John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov – Matt Niskanen
Brooks Orpik – Christian Djoos
Starting Goalie: Braden Holtby
—
