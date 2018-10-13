Getty Images

Jenn Guardino, girlfriend of Predators’ Austin Watson, says he never abused her

By Scott BilleckOct 13, 2018, 9:20 PM EDT
Jenn Guardino, the girlfriend of Austin Watson, has come out with a statement saying that the Nashville Predators forward did not physically abuse during an incident in June, clarifying that the incident was the result of her battle with alcoholism.

Watson is currently serving an 18-game suspension for his role in the domestic violence incident, one that began at 28 games before an independent arbitrator reduced it earlier this week.

In a statement first tweeted out by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on Saturday, Guardino thanked family and friends for their support and extended her compassion to victims of domestic violence before clarifying the incident that took place in June.

“The incident that took place on June 16th, however, was not an act of domestic violence,” she wrote. “Austin Watson has never, and would never hit or abuse me. My behavior and state of intoxication led to the police being involved that day. I have struggled with alcoholism for many years and I am actively involved in AA.”

Guardino thanked Watson for his continued support through her treatment.

“We handled matters poorly on June 16th and know that we need to make better decisions going forward. I take full responsibility for my actions on that day. I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone involved for the negative attention that followed this incident, including the Nashville Predators community and the city of Nashville.”

The 26-year-old reportedly shoved Guardino during an argument at a gas station in Tennessee over Guardino’s drinking, which had led the couple to miss a wedding.

Watson pleaded no contest to the charges in July.

Video: Sabres’ Dahlin starts, finishes play for first NHL goal

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckOct 13, 2018, 9:55 PM EDT
Rasmus Dahlin has scored his first NHL goal.

The No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft was rewarded for following the play he helped create, pinching in from the point to latch on to a Jeff Skinner pass out front.

Dahlin started the play, picking up the puck in his own end before dumping it to Skinner in the neutral zone. Arizona couldn’t handle the transition and the rest is history now.

It’s still unclear what Antti Raanta was doing on the goal. The Arizona Coyotes goalie bit hard on Skinner’s move, leaving his goal wide open for Dahlin to poke the puck in.

Dahlin had a single assist in four games while averaging 19:07 of ice time per night heading into Saturday’s game, third highest among Sabres defensemen.

Oh, and he made history with the marker.

Penguins’ Schultz leaves game after falling awkwardly on leg

Sportsnet
By Scott BilleckOct 13, 2018, 8:18 PM EDT
This one’s not for the faint of heart.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz needed to be helped off the ice after getting hit by Montreal Canadiens forward Tomas Plekanec.

It wasn’t the hit, per se, that caused the issue, but rather Schultz falling backward awkwardly with his ankle twisted underneath him.

The result wasn’t pretty.

Schultz had four assists in three games coming into Saturday’s action and is a fixture in the Pens’ top four on the blue line, logging 17:34 per game so far this year.

It goes without saying, but the loss of Schultz for any length of time would be a major blow to the Penguins.

Dubnyk sprawls, robs Faulk for early save of the year candidate

Twitter
By Scott BilleckOct 13, 2018, 7:54 PM EDT
Saturday has been the day for pretty insane saves so far.

Marc-Andre Fleury put together a trio of them earlier in the afternoon, and Devan Dubnyk picked up that torch as the evening contests began and threw his name in the hat for the best save of this young season.

Don’t just take my word for it, though. Check it out:

The save is a bright spot in a lot of ugly tonight for the Wild.

Through two periods, Minnesota really doesn’t have any business being in their game against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes. Dubnyk has stopped 35 shots in the game already — including 20 alone in the first period — and the Wild have just eight going the other way, including a less than ideal three shots to Carolina’s 17 in the second frame.

The Wild own a 1-1-1 record through three games and have just seven goals through eight periods thus far.

Dubnyk and the Wild are going to have a long year if he has to face this volume of rubber. As good as he can be, the odds don’t favor him stopping everything.

Marc-Andre Fleury saves the day vs. Flyers (Video)

AP Images
By Sean LeahyOct 13, 2018, 4:07 PM EDT
Marc-Andre Fleury had himself quite the afternoon as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Philadelphia Flyers.

While making 26 saves during a 1-0 shutout, Fleury denied the Flyers time and time again Saturday afternoon, preventing numerous high-grade opportunities.

Just ask Scott Laughton, who found himself on a shorthanded breakaway late in the second period. His backhand attempt was stopped.

Just ask Claude Giroux, who stormed in a minute later and tried to wait out Fleury only to get robbed.

Ask Giroux again, who had the the game-tying goal on his stick with 38 seconds left in the third period, but was once again frustrated by the Golden Knights netminder.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Golden Knights, who finished their five-game road trip (2-3-0) on Saturday.

The win was also an historic one for Fleury. As per the NHL, with his 406th victory he moved to within one of tying Glenn Hall for 10th on the League’s all-time wins list among goaltenders. It was also his 49th career shutout, tying him for 29th all-time.

