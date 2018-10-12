PHT Morning Skate: How Bruins kept McDavid in check; Dallas’ solid start

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Megan Myers believes that moving the Boston Blades to Worcester is a good deal for the franchise. (The Hockey News)

• Devils forward Miles Wood was a huge fan of Alex Ovechkin, but the two went at it on Thursday night. (NBC Sports Washington)

• This Canucks fan at Amalie Arena in Tampa was dressed up as a team goalie, so Jacob Markstrom made sure to give him a stick. (NHL.com)

• Chris Ilitch is pleased with the way the Red Wings rebuild is going. “When you look at the Detroit Red Wings organization, we’ve had 22 selections in the last two drafts, 13 of those were in the first three rounds. We have 11 selections in the 2019 draft and four of those are in the first three rounds. (General manager) Kenny Holland has done a marvelous job accumulating picks, which are so important to executing a successful rebuild.” (MLive)

• Even though Connor McDavid scored on Thursday, the Bruins managed to keep him in check for most of the night. But how did they do that? (985 the Sports Hub)

• It’s no secret that some of the Maple Leafs are off to a great start. How great? Well, Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly are in some elite company. (USA Today)

• The Canadiens have an interesting dilemma with former first-rounder Nikita Scherbak, who has been a healthy scratch for the first three games of the season. They need him to play some games, but there are better players playing right now and they can’t send him to the minors because he’d have to clear waivers. What can they do? (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• Devils head coach John Hynes has done a good job of selecting the right players for his team this year. (All About the Jersey)

• The New York Rangers appear to be having a tough time with the left side of their defense. (Blue Seat Blogs)

• Although they’ve only played three games, there’s no denying the Dallas Stars are off to a good start. Defending Big D tells you why they’ve been so effective.

