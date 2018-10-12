Getty Images

Matthews scores 2 and helps Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 5-3

Associated PressOct 12, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DETROIT (AP) — Auston Matthews heard the short list of NHL greats he joined by scoring nine times in the first five games of the season.

Alex Ovechkin, Patrick Marleau, Mario Lemieux and Mike Bossy are the only other players in league history to pull off the feat.

”Nice,” Matthews said after scoring twice for a league-leading nine goals to help Toronto beat Detroit 5-3 Thursday night.

Matthews is the third player in franchise history to score in the first five games of a season.

”He had a fast start last year, too, unfortunately he got injured,” Toronto coach Mike Babcock said. ”He’s a big man. He’s really worked hard on his body. He’s worked hard on his skating and all parts of his game. With and without the puck, he’s better.”

Morgan Rielly had a goal and an assist, giving him 12 points to surpass Bobby Orr’s strong start during the 1973-74 season. Among defensemen, Rielly trails only Harry Cameron, who had 15 points in the Toronto Arenas’ first five games of the 1917-18 season.

”I’m not going to address personal stuff,” Rielly said. ”I think it’s more important to move on.”

Nick Jensen gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead midway through the first period and scored a second goal midway through the third to pull them within a goal.

”It’s never as sweet when you get the goals but you don’t get the win,” he said.

Soon after Jensen’s second goal, Matthews took advantage of a power play by scoring his second goal of the game.

Detroit pulled within a goal again when a review determined Dylan Larkin scored with 6:04 left in the game. The Red Wings pulled Jimmy Howard to add an extra skater, but Ron Hainsey scored an empty-net goal to seal the win.

”I didn’t like the third,” said Babcock, a former Detroit coach. ”We didn’t take care of the puck as good and we didn’t keep our foot on the gas.”

Frederik Andersen made 26 saves and Mitch Marner had a goal for the Maple Leafs.

Howard had 30 stops for the rebuilding Red Wings, who have lost their first four games for the first time since the 1980.

”Bits and pieces of the game we did some of the good things, but it wasn’t enough done right,” Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall said.

John Tavares, the top prize in free agency last summer, had four assists for the Atlantic Division-leading Maple Leafs, winners of three straight.

”It’s great for the all the guys who are doing some scoring right now,” Babcock said. ”It makes you feel good. In the end, though, it’s about winning. It doesn’t really matter who does the scoring as long as you find a way to win. It’s an exciting time for our team, but we’ve got to get a lot better.”

NOTES: Matthews joined Sweeney Schriner (1944-45) and Corb Denneny (1921-22) in team history as the three players who scored in each of its first five games in a season. … The Red Wings announced before the game they will retire Hall of Famer Red Kelly’s No. 4 jersey on Feb. 1, 2019, when they host Toronto. Kelly played in Detroit from 1947-60 and for the Maple Leafs from 1960-67. Toronto retired his jersey two years ago. … Jensen has scored three of the six goals in his career against Toronto. The defenseman did not score in 81 games last season and had four the previous season as a rookie.

What’s behind Golden Knights’ slow start?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriOct 12, 2018, 10:02 AM EDT
4 Comments

The Vegas Golden Knights caught the NHL by storm last season. Not only did they manage to dominate during the regular season, they also made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. But things are off to a rocky start this year, which has led many to suggest that they’ve finally come back down to earth. It’s still a little too early to say that the Golden Knights are in trouble, but what’s going on in Vegas?

The Golden Knights are off to a 1-4-0 start. They’ve dropped games to the Flyers, Sabres, Capitals and Penguins, while their only win came in overtime against Minnesota. In five games, they’ve managed to score just 10 goals. They’ve also allowed 19 goals during that time (only two teams have given up more goals this season).

Not having Nate Schmidt has certainly hurt them. The 27-year-old was suspended for the first 20 games of the season for violating the NHL’s anti-drug policy. Last season, Schmidt racked up 36 points while posting a plus-19 rating. He also averaged 22:14 of ice time per game during the regular season and 24:25 in the playoffs. That’s not to say that having Schmidt would in the lineup would erase all their problems, but it couldn’t hurt.

If you take a look at the Golden Knights’ advanced stats through five games, they’re actually pretty good. According to Natural Stat Trick, they currently rank second in CF% (60.83), sixth in FF% (56.81), seventh in SF% (56.67), sixth in SCF% (58.46) and fourth in HDCF% (60.98). Those numbers look great, but there’s more to the story.

The average shooting percentage in the NHL is 10.2 percent so far this season. The Golden Knights’ shooting percentage is currently at 5.2 percent. The average shooting percentage in 2017-18 was 9.2 percent. As you’d imagine, Vegas’ percentage in that category last year was at 10.1 percent. You’d have to imagine that they’ll be able to get that number up at some point in 2018-19.

Getting saves has also been an issue for this team. The average save percentage in the league so far is .899. The duo have Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban have combined for a league-worst .846 save percentage. All in all, their PDO comes out 0.917 (shooting percentage + save percentage). That PDO number usually evens out at 100, which means the Golden Knights should be able to score more frequently and prevent the opposition from scoring more. To give you an idea of how bad 0.917 is in this category, the worst PDO in the league last year was the Buffalo Sabres, and they posted a 0.977 PDO.

Also, if you take a look at the schedule, they’ve had to play some pretty tough games. Sure, they dropped their home opener to the Philadelphia Flyers (they had a lead in that game), but they’re also in the midst of a five-game road trip that will conclude in Philly on Saturday night. Starting next week, they’ll play their next five games at T-Mobile Arena against Buffalo, Anaheim, Vancouver, Tampa Bay and Ottawa. A five-game homestand should bring about a few more victories.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: How Bruins kept McDavid in check; Dallas’ solid start

Getty
By Joey AlfieriOct 12, 2018, 8:35 AM EDT
1 Comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Megan Myers believes that moving the Boston Blades to Worcester is a good deal for the franchise. (The Hockey News)

• Devils forward Miles Wood was a huge fan of Alex Ovechkin, but the two went at it on Thursday night. (NBC Sports Washington)

• This Canucks fan at Amalie Arena in Tampa was dressed up as a team goalie, so Jacob Markstrom made sure to give him a stick. (NHL.com)

• Chris Ilitch is pleased with the way the Red Wings rebuild is going. “When you look at the Detroit Red Wings organization, we’ve had 22 selections in the last two drafts, 13 of those were in the first three rounds. We have 11 selections in the 2019 draft and four of those are in the first three rounds. (General manager) Kenny Holland has done a marvelous job accumulating picks, which are so important to executing a successful rebuild.” (MLive)

• Even though Connor McDavid scored on Thursday, the Bruins managed to keep him in check for most of the night. But how did they do that? (985 the Sports Hub)

• It’s no secret that some of the Maple Leafs are off to a great start. How great? Well, Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly are in some elite company. (USA Today)

• The Canadiens have an interesting dilemma with former first-rounder Nikita Scherbak, who has been a healthy scratch for the first three games of the season. They need him to play some games, but there are better players playing right now and they can’t send him to the minors because he’d have to clear waivers. What can they do? (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• Devils head coach John Hynes has done a good job of selecting the right players for his team this year. (All About the Jersey)

• The New York Rangers appear to be having a tough time with the left side of their defense. (Blue Seat Blogs)

• Although they’ve only played three games, there’s no denying the Dallas Stars are off to a good start. Defending Big D tells you why they’ve been so effective.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Kessel, Perron tally hat tricks; Campbell blanks Habs

AP Images
By Sean LeahyOct 11, 2018, 11:14 PM EDT
2 Comments

Three Stars

1. Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins – Kessel powered the Penguins to a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights with his sixth career hat trick. It was the 48th time No. 81 has recorded a multi-goal game and all three goals saw involvement from Evgeni Malkin.

2. David Perron, St. Louis Blues – During a 5-3 win, Perron recorded his first hat trick since 2016, which funny enough also came against the Calgary Flames. Perron now has four career hat tricks.

3. Jack Campbell, Los Angeles Kings – The 26-year-old netminder has experienced a lot in his professional career, and on Thursday he was able to record his first NHL shutout with a 40-save performance against the Montreal Canadiens. Campbell stopped double digit shots in all three periods and withstood four Montreal power plays in the 3-0 victory.

Honorable Mentions

Pekka Rinne and Keith Kinkaid also posted shutouts, with the Nashville Predators netminder stopping 29 vs. the Winnipeg Jets and the New Jersey Devils goaltender make 21 saves against the Washington Capitals.

Auston Matthews now has nine goals in five games after scoring twice vs. the Detroit Red Wings. John Tavares dished out four helpers in the win.

Jason Zucker of the Minnesota Wild and Brady Skjei of the New York Rangers are your overtime heroes of the night.

Thursday’s Highlights

• Enjoy all three goals of Kessel’s natural hat trick:

• Here’s the second of Perron’s two second period power play goals to complete his trick:

Marcus Sorensen made the most out of this shorthanded opportunity:

• Brett Howden got a little fancy with some between-the-legs action to open the scoring for the Rangers:

• If you haven’t seen David Pastrnak’s beauty yet, click here.

• Meanwhile, Connor McDavid turned on the afterburners to score his first goal of the season:

• Good things happen when Ryan Johansen shoots the puck:

Factoids of the Night

Scores
Penguins 4, Golden Knights 2
Rangers 3, Sharks 2 (OT)
Bruins 4, Oilers 1
Avalanche 6, Sabres 1
Devils 6, Capitals 0
Blue Jackets 5, Panthers 4
Canucks 4, Lightning 1
Maple Leafs 5, Red Wings 3
Kings 3, Canadiens 0
Predators 3, Jets 0
Blues 5, Flames 3
Wild 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Myers’ frustration boils over after penalty-filled period vs. Predators

AP Images
By Scott BilleckOct 11, 2018, 11:12 PM EDT
3 Comments

Tyler Myers simply had enough.

And as the Jets took their eighth straight minor penalty of the second period on Thursday night against the Nashville Predators, Myers let his frustrations be known as he mockingly clapped at the referee while fellow defenseman Jacob Trouba was getting hauled off for slashing.

The parade to the penalty box didn’t sit well with anyone on the Jets, even if several of the calls were self-inflicted wounds.

Winnipeg clearly felt slighted, regardless. Four-letter pleasantries were flying everywhere on the broadcast.

Dustin Byfuglien didn’t take too kindly to the penalty box cam, hitting it with his stick while it was focused on him.

Myers’ transgression landed him a 10-minute misconduct.

“It was a bulls— weak call,” Myers said afterward. “They were whistle happy at the start and then they put them away at the end. It’s tough to know how they’re going to call it on each given night.

“Didn’t have anything to do with the outcome of the game, but it was tough to figure out what way they were calling the game tonight.”

The Predators couldn’t convert. Not on a single one of their power play attempts (which totalled nine by the time the game was through). The Jets, who struggled last week in Dallas after taking too many penalties in a 5-1 loss, killed off each and every penalty they took, deserved or not.

That’s quite the feat from both teams.

The Predators went on to win the game 3-0, exacting a little revenge after the Jets ended their season last year in Game 7 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Some of the mayhem seen in the second period was almost expected. The hate that began during that seven-game series and finally resurfaced in the second period with the Jets down 1-0.

A high cross-check and a late hit finally made it all boil over.

Blake Wheeler fought Mattias Ekholm. Nikolaj Ehlers dropped the gloves with Colton Sissons.

In a game where the team making the least number of mistakes would likely triumph, it was the Jets who caved first and they paid for it.

Luckily, there’s more to come this season. One of the league’s fiercest rivalries happens to be between two of its best teams. Winnipeg and Nashville will meet three more times before the season ends, and both teams are expected to end the season near the top of the Central Division.

There will be some time to cool off before they meet again in January, but it’s unlikely their hate for one another will subside much at all by then anyway.

In the meantime, the Jets need to figure out their discipline issues.

Three of their four games have featured many visits to the box. Winnipeg has been shorthanded 20 times in four games thus far. They’ve killed off 85 percent of those, sure, but if you’re taking five penalties on average per game, that nice penalty-killing rate won’t be so nice after a while.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck