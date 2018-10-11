The Buzzer: Tkachuk nets first, second NHL goals; Voracek goes off in five-point night

Three Stars
1. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators: Tkachuk scored his first and second NHL goals and recorded his first NHL assist in a 7-4 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers. His second goal, as you will see below, was exactly what the Senators wanted when the took the son of Keith fourth overall this past June. Seriously, watch that second goal below. Incredible shot.
2. Jakub Voracek, Philadelphia Flyers: Voracek’s performance played spoiler to Tkachuk’s breakout night. The Flyers forward had two goals and three assists for a five-point outing. Philly needed that win after getting crushed 8-2 on Tuesday by the San Jose Sharks. Not a bad rebound effort in the second half of a back-to-back.
3. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals: Kuznetsov kept clicking along in Washington’s 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final rematch on NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Rivalry. Kuznetsov opened the scoring in the first period on the power play and then played set up man on three of the Capitals’ next four goals in the game, including two nifty passes to Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom.
Highlights of the night
While Tkachuk’s first NHL goal was about as anticlimactic as it gets, his second goal was nothing short of a beauty.
Kuznetsov and Ovechkin combined for this slick goal. the patience here is exquisite.
Scores
Flyers 7, Senators 4
Capitals 5, Golden Knights 2
Coyotes 3, Ducks 2 (SO)
