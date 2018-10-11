The Buzzer: Kessel, Perron tally hat tricks; Campbell blanks Habs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three Stars

1. Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins – Kessel powered the Penguins to a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights with his sixth career hat trick. It was the 48th time No. 81 has recorded a multi-goal game and all three goals saw involvement from Evgeni Malkin.

2. David Perron, St. Louis Blues – During a 5-3 win, Perron recorded his first hat trick since 2016, which funny enough also came against the Calgary Flames. Perron now has four career hat tricks.

3. Jack Campbell, Los Angeles Kings – The 26-year-old netminder has experienced a lot in his professional career, and on Thursday he was able to record his first NHL shutout with a 40-save performance against the Montreal Canadiens. Campbell stopped double digit shots in all three periods and withstood four Montreal power plays in the 3-0 victory.

Honorable Mentions



• Pekka Rinne and Keith Kinkaid also posted shutouts, with the Nashville Predators netminder stopping 29 vs. the Winnipeg Jets and the New Jersey Devils goaltender make 21 saves against the Washington Capitals.

• Auston Matthews now has nine goals in five games after scoring twice vs. the Detroit Red Wings. John Tavares dished out four helpers in the win.

• Jason Zucker of the Minnesota Wild and Brady Skjei of the New York Rangers are your overtime heroes of the night.

Thursday’s Highlights

• Enjoy all three goals of Kessel’s natural hat trick:

• Here’s the second of Perron’s two second period power play goals to complete his trick:

• Marcus Sorensen made the most out of this shorthanded opportunity:

• Brett Howden got a little fancy with some between-the-legs action to open the scoring for the Rangers:

• If you haven’t seen David Pastrnak’s beauty yet, click here.

• Meanwhile, Connor McDavid turned on the afterburners to score his first goal of the season:

• Good things happen when Ryan Johansen shoots the puck:

Factoids of the Night

For a 2nd straight season, a player has scored 9 goals in his team's first 5 games of a season: Auston Matthews in 2018-19

Alex Ovechkin in 2017-18 The only other time that happened in consecutive seasons was from 1917-18 – 1920-21, the first 4 seasons in NHL history. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/Kq5VR8vM99 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 12, 2018

Vegas Golden Knights have gone nine straight games without a regulation win since letting Imagine Dragons play on the ice before a game — DL (@davelozo) October 12, 2018

Scores

Penguins 4, Golden Knights 2

Rangers 3, Sharks 2 (OT)

Bruins 4, Oilers 1

Avalanche 6, Sabres 1

Devils 6, Capitals 0

Blue Jackets 5, Panthers 4

Canucks 4, Lightning 1

Maple Leafs 5, Red Wings 3

Kings 3, Canadiens 0

Predators 3, Jets 0

Blues 5, Flames 3

Wild 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.