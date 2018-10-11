Getty Images

Predators seek revenge vs. Jets after playoff failure

By Scott BilleckOct 11, 2018, 11:36 AM EDT
Revenge may not taste as sweet as, say, getting it in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but beating the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night is probably the next best thing for the Nashville Predators.

Nashville certainly hasn’t forgotten about getting crushed 5-1 in Game 7 by the Jets in the second round this past spring. Pekka Rinne hasn’t erased the memory of getting chased inside the first 11 minutes of the first period. They likely haven’t forgotten that Winnipeg beat them three times in their own barn in the series.

Nashville was primed for another run at Lord Stanley and the Jets were coming off their first playoff wins in franchise history. Despite similar records in the regular season (the Predators held a three-point advantage 117 to 114 on the Jets), Nashville was pipped to take the series from their young pretenders in the Central Division.

Of course, history now shows that wasn’t the case. The high-flying Jets proved to be too much for the Predators, with their vaunted defense and Vezina-winning goaltender Rinne, who had a disastrous .848 save percentage in the series.

And so instead of challenging for the Cup, the Predators were sent off on an early summer few saw coming. Despite the Presidents’ Trophy, their season ended in utter failure.

Thursday night in Nashville is a chance to re-assert themselves, a chance to make the first statement on this young season and begin to piece together some redemption.

For Winnipeg, it’s their opportunity to establish a new pecking order in the Central (if that didn’t already happen in May) and show the Predators who the new top dogs are.

For both teams, it’s a good test to see how each other stacks up against, well, each other. If there’s a repeat of last year in the standings (a one-two finish in some fashion), there’s likely going to be that inevitable meeting in the postseason once again.

Both teams enter the game with similar lineups to the one they iced nearly five months ago. Two Vezina-caliber goalies will duke it out. Winnipeg’s mighty offense against Nashville’s envious backend.

Mark Scheifele (and Tyler Myers) vs. P.K. Subban.

They also have identical 2-1-0 records early in 2018-19, adding a little more to the psychological melting pot. More importantly, and forgetting about last season, the game is two points in a Central Division that appears as if it is going to be extremely tight come April.

It’s not a must win in early October, but two points now could hold significant bearing come April nonetheless. And let’s not pretend that there aren’t some bragging rights on the line. These are two very prideful teams. Egos are at stake. Competitiveness oozes.

The Preds won’t be lacking in motivation after getting blanked by the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Tuesday.

The Jets, meanwhile, are riding high after dominating the Los Angeles Kings in their home opener that same night.

Both teams are healthy.

Enjoy.

PHT Morning Skate: Bergeron thriving after limited preseason; No panic over Boeser

By Scott BilleckOct 11, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

The Buzzer: Tkachuk nets first, second NHL goals; Voracek goes off in five-point night

By Scott BilleckOct 11, 2018, 12:50 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators: Tkachuk scored his first and second NHL goals and recorded his first NHL assist in a 7-4 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers. His second goal, as you will see below, was exactly what the Senators wanted when the took the son of Keith fourth overall this past June. Seriously, watch that second goal below. Incredible shot.

2. Jakub Voracek, Philadelphia Flyers: Voracek’s performance played spoiler to Tkachuk’s breakout night. The Flyers forward had two goals and three assists for a five-point outing. Philly needed that win after getting crushed 8-2 on Tuesday by the San Jose Sharks. Not a bad rebound effort in the second half of a back-to-back.

3. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals: Kuznetsov kept clicking along in Washington’s 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final rematch on NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Rivalry. Kuznetsov opened the scoring in the first period on the power play and then played set up man on three of the Capitals’ next four goals in the game, including two nifty passes to Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom.

Highlights of the night

While Tkachuk’s first NHL goal was about as anticlimactic as it gets, his second goal was nothing short of a beauty.

Kuznetsov and Ovechkin combined for this slick goal. the patience here is exquisite.

Factoids

Scores

Flyers 7, Senators 4

Capitals 5, Golden Knights 2

Coyotes 3, Ducks 2 (SO)

Capitals top struggling Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final rematch

By Scott BilleckOct 10, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
Wednesday night’s Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights encapsulated much of that five-game series just four months and three days after the Caps lifted the Cup for the first time in franchise history.

Many of those key pieces were back on the ice in familiar roles, including Evgeni Kuznetsov tearing up the scoresheet, Alex Ovechkin sitting pretty in his on-ice office and the Capitals taking care of business on home ice.

The result was much of the same as well, with a 5-2 final in favor of the Capitals, who dressed 18 of the 20 players that featured this past spring in Rivalry Night’s game on Wednesday.

Kuznetsov continued his fine start to the season, scoring his third goal in as many games and adding three helpers. Nicklas Backstrom found his first of the season — the eventual game-winner — and added his fifth assist of the season on Kuznetsov’s power-play goal in the first period. Ovechkin, meanwhile, notched his third and fourth goals of the year as he chases the Rocket Richard once again.

Ovi’s 610th and 611th career goals now have him sitting in sole possession of 17th place on the all-time list, moving past Bobby Hull.

Washington is scoring at will to start the season with 18 goals in three games.

Vegas should take notes.

Run support for the Golden Knights has been poor, with just eight goals now in their first four games.

Paging William Karlsson (who’s yet to score this season).

The Golden Knights’ inability to win after Game 1 of the Cup Final has seemingly followed them into the 2018-19 season. Vegas’ start last season was historic, winning eight of their first nine games in their inaugural year. Their 1-3-0 record so far this season is what many expected to happen last year. Going back to the Cup Final, Vegas has now lost seven of their past eight games.

For a team that added some big names in the offseason — Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny — this isn’t where many thought the Golden Knights would be four games into the season.

It’s been a tough go. Just ask Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Golden Knights puck stopper wasn’t his unconscious self in the Final, and he hasn’t returned to that form this season yet, either. He came into the game with a .841 save percentage and allowed four goals on 28 shots in an effort on Wednesday that won’t be bringing that number up too much.

Does the sophomore jinx exist for teams as it does for players? Seems like Golden Knights have been stricken with it so far.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Brady Tkachuk’s first NHL goal puts family in rare territory

By Scott BilleckOct 10, 2018, 8:26 PM EDT
When a puck caromed off Brady Tkachuk‘s skate and into the Philadelphia Flyers net Wednesday night, the Ottawa Senators rookie etched his family name into some rare NHL history.

There have been several father-son duos to have played in the NHL, perhaps most notably Bobby and Brett Hull, who scored at will during their respective eras.

But in terms of fathers who had two sons play in the NHL, the list is small. Narrow it down to fathers who scored and had both their sons score NHL goals and, well, you get a handful of surnames.

Brady’s goal against the Flyers meant he, his brother Matthew (who plays for the Calgary Flames) and his retired father Keith, have all lit the lamp at the NHL level.

Few other families can make this claim.

Of course, the Howes are on the list. Gordie was one of the best to ever play the game, and his sons Mark and Marty also scored during their respective careers.

The Folignos, with father Mike and sons Nick and Marcus are another.

Peter, Paul and Yan Stastny have done it, too.

The Hextall family took this all one step further. Bryan Sr. scored a bevy of goals during his career while Bryan Jr., Dennis and even goaltender Ron (the Flyers general manager) have all found the scoresheet with a tick in the goal column.

The Patricks are the only family to have had a father (Lester), his sons (Lynn and Muzz) and his grandsons (Craig and Glenn) score in the NHL.

An honorable mention here as well to the Nolans. Ted and son Jordan have both scored in the NHL while son Brandon had one assist with the Carolina Hurricanes during his cup of coffee in the NHL.

