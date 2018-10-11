Getty

Predators’ Austin Watson has suspension reduced to 18 games

By Adam GretzOct 11, 2018, 6:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NHL and the NHLPA announced on Thursday evening that Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson has had his suspension reduced to 18 games by Arbitrator Shyam Das.

The NHL had previously suspended Watson for the first 27 games of the 2018-19 season after he pleaded no-contest to domestic assault charges during the offseason.

At the time of the suspension the NHL called it “unacceptable off-ice conduct.” Watson and the NHLPA appealed the suspension, resulting in Thursday’s reduction. There was no explanation in the brief statement from the league as to why Das decided to reduce the suspension by nine games.

Watson has already served the first three games and will now be eligible to return to the lineup on Nov. 15 when the Predators visit the Arizona Coyotes.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Flyers woes continue: Injury sidelines Patrick 7-10 days

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 11, 2018, 4:17 PM EDT
2 Comments

Even when things have gone right for the Philadelphia Flyers in the early parts of the season there still seems to be something that goes wrong.

Their 7-4 win in Ottawa on Wednesday night, which came just 24 hours after they were dominated by the San Jose Sharks, proved to be a costly one as the team revealed on Thursday that forward Nolan Patrick will be sidelined for the next 7-10 days with an undisclosed upper-body injury. The injury occurred in the first period of Wednesday’s win, resulting in Patrick logging just a little more than three minutes of ice time.

Patrick, 19, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft and showed pretty consistent improvement throughout his rookie season, finishing with 13 goals and 30 total points in 73 games. By the time the playoffs rolled around he looked like he was ready to become an impact player in the league and entered the season with pretty high expectations surrounding him.

[Related: Injury sidelines Flyers’ van Riemsdyk]

So far, things have not gone as planned. Through the first four games of the season he has yet to record a point, recorded just seven shots on goal, and after Thursday is sitting as a minus-five on the stat sheet. Obviously too early to be overly concerned about that production, and while it’s probably not where he or the Flyers wanted it to be it is still a tough loss for a Flyers team that is already playing shorthanded up front.

Patrick joins James van Riemdsyk, the team’s big free agent addition from the summer, and backup goalie Michal Neuvirth on the injured list. van Riemsdyk will be sidelined for several weeks.

Overall the first week of the Flyers’ season has seen them go through a bunch of extremes, with big wins in Vegas and Ottawa, and blowout losses against Colorado and San Jose with a couple of significant injuries thrown in. This is probably what to expect from the Flyers all season.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

We’re about to find out what Oilers are capable of

Getty Images
By Adam GretzOct 11, 2018, 3:02 PM EDT
4 Comments

There is probably no team in the NHL under more pressure for a fast start this season than the Edmonton Oilers.

They were the biggest disappointment in the league a season ago, their coach is the odds-on favorite to be the first one fired this season, and their season-opening game nearly one week ago — a 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils, in Sweden — was about as ugly and one-sided as any game they played a year ago.

After a five-day break and a trip halfway around the world, they are finally back in action again on Thursday night in Boston.

[Related: Which NHL coaches are on the hot seat?]

Even though it is only the second game of the season coach Todd McLellan is already putting some players on the roster “on notice” to turn their games around.

“There could be a lineup change or two,” McLellan said before Thursdays’ game when talking about bouncing back from the tough season opener.

“There has been a lot of meetings, or discussions, with different players, pairs of players, lines, that type of stuff. There are a number of players that are on notice that may be given an opportunity to turn their performances around from what we saw in Sweden, and tonight would be a good night to establish yourself in the lineup as a consistent player, rather than being a bit of an anchor if you will.”

Reminder, again, that this is only game two.

Among the changes that we know are getting made for Thursday is that Kyle Brodziak, one of the offseason depth additions by the front office, will be a healthy scratch after playing just 9:35 in the opener.

Increasing the pressure on McLellan and the Oilers is that their early season schedule is as nightmarish as it could possibly be. After taking a trip overseas to open their season against a fairly good Devils team, the rest of the month is filled with a who’s who of the NHL’s best teams on an almost nightly basis as they travel their way back to Edmonton from Sweden.

After facing the Bruins on Thursday, they have a weekend trip to New York to face the still-winless Rangers.

Things get infinitely tougher after that as their next 10 games on the schedule include Winnipeg, Boston again, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Washington, Nashville again, at Chicago, and then home for Minnesota and another matchup with Chicago. All of that before heading out on a four-game road trip that takes them to Washington, Tampa Bay and Florida.

That is … harsh.

That means over the next three weeks their schedule features games against all four of the top teams in the standings from a year ago (Nashville, Winnipeg, Tampa Bay and Boston — with two games against both Nashville and Boston), two games against the defending Stanley Cup champions, a high-powered Pittsburgh team, another top-10 team from a year ago in Minnesota, and two games again a Chicago team that, while not quite what it used to be, still has enough good players to make it a challenge.

Brutal. Just brutal.

While no one clinches a playoff spot in October, the first month of the season still goes a long way toward determining what sort of season your team is in for. Points are so difficult to make up in the NHL that a slow start this early in the season can pretty much ruin a season before it even begins.

“It’s easy to say, ‘Aw, we have 81 (games) left,’” said Milan Lucic earlier this week, via Sportsnet’s Mark Spector. “But we kept doing that last year. ‘It’s OK, we have 60 games left.’ ‘It’s all right, we have 55 left.’ Then, all of the sudden it was like, ‘Whoa, we’ve got 40 games left and we’re completely out of the mix here…’”

The Oilers won just three of their first 11.

They were far from the only team that never recovered from a bad start. The Florida Panthers, for example, were the hottest team in the NHL in the second half of the season and had the second best record in the league after Feb. 1 (going 24-8-3 over their final 35 games). They still missed the playoffs because of the early hole they put themselves in. The Arizona Coyotes were an extremely competitive team in the second half of the season, going 16-9-2 over their final 27 games and still finished with one of the league’s worst records after starting the season with just one win in 14 games.

Basically, these early season games do not get the same attention that regular season games in March tend to get during the playoff push, but they are still extremely important when it comes to the success or failure of every team in the league.

Everyone needs to start fast, but given the circumstances around the roster, the expectations, and where the team placed a year ago there is probably no team that needs more than the Oilers. They did not get much of a favor from the schedule makers, either. We are about to find out what this team is made of very, very quickly.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

Rangers benching Shattenkirk part of recovery process

By Sean LeahyOct 11, 2018, 12:44 PM EDT
7 Comments

NEW YORK, N.Y. — When Kevin Shattenkirk watches Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks from the Madison Square Garden press box, it will technically be listed as a healthy scratch. But in reality it’s more than a punishment for a slow start.

The 29-year-old Shattenkirk hasn’t been himself with the New York Rangers this season. Zero points, three shots on goal over his last two games, and a 15-minute dip in ice time from Game No. 2 to Game No. 3. The blue liner would tell you his play hasn’t been great so far, which might be expected considering he’s coming off surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

His first year in New York ended on Jan. 18 and his second year isn’t off to the best of starts and he knows it.

“I think I need to get the urgency back in my game a little bit. I think it’s a little too slow right now for me,” Shattenkirk said. “At the puck, just being a little harder to play against in our D-zone, one-on-ones, just making my decisions quicker.

“There’s making your decisions quicker and playing with urgency and getting things done because you have to get them done. I think it’s what I’ve been lacking.”

So when new Rangers head coach David Quinn told him he’d be sitting vs. the Sharks, the message was received and understood, and pretty much expected. With an 0-3-0 start, they need one of their top defenseman to be at 100 percent, and it’s too early in the season to be forcing things. Correct the problem now, reap the benefits later as things hopefully improve.

“It’s the NHL,” said Shattenkirk. “If you’re not playing well, there’s guys that are playing well.”

Shattenkirk would admit this is a kick he needs and he’s not alone. Vladislav Namestnikov and Kevin Hayes have been benched during games this season, showing the new coach isn’t afraid to make bold decisions early in his tenure.

Quinn, who was an assistant when Shattenkirk was at Boston University and attended the defenseman’s wedding over the summer, didn’t expect him to be at 100 percent to begin the season, so this is all part of the recovery process.

“He’s kind of finding his way mentally more than anything,” Quinn said Thursday. “He’s fine physically, but he doesn’t have a lot of confidence from a skating perspective… If you were sitting in hearing our conversations, this is not a ‘Are you kidding me?’ type of conversation.

“We’ve talked through this and he’s going right back in on Saturday (vs. Edmonton). This is part of him getting back to where he needs to be.”

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Predators seek revenge vs. Jets after playoff failure

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckOct 11, 2018, 11:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Revenge may not taste as sweet as, say, getting it in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but beating the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night is probably the next best thing for the Nashville Predators.

Nashville certainly hasn’t forgotten about getting crushed 5-1 in Game 7 by the Jets in the second round this past spring. Pekka Rinne hasn’t erased the memory of getting chased inside the first 11 minutes of the first period. They likely haven’t forgotten that Winnipeg beat them three times in their own barn in the series.

Nashville was primed for another run at Lord Stanley and the Jets were coming off their first playoff wins in franchise history. Despite similar records in the regular season (the Predators held a three-point advantage 117 to 114 on the Jets), Nashville was pipped to take the series from their young pretenders in the Central Division.

Of course, history now shows that wasn’t the case. The high-flying Jets proved to be too much for the Predators, with their vaunted defense and Vezina-winning goaltender Rinne, who had a disastrous .848 save percentage in the series.

And so instead of challenging for the Cup, the Predators were sent off on an early summer few saw coming. Despite the Presidents’ Trophy, their season ended in utter failure.

Thursday night in Nashville is a chance to re-assert themselves, a chance to make the first statement on this young season and begin to piece together some redemption.

For Winnipeg, it’s their opportunity to establish a new pecking order in the Central (if that didn’t already happen in May) and show the Predators who the new top dogs are.

For both teams, it’s a good test to see how each other stacks up against, well, each other. If there’s a repeat of last year in the standings (a one-two finish in some fashion), there’s likely going to be that inevitable meeting in the postseason once again.

Both teams enter the game with similar lineups to the one they iced nearly five months ago. Two Vezina-caliber goalies will duke it out. Winnipeg’s mighty offense against Nashville’s envious backend.

Mark Scheifele (and Tyler Myers) vs. P.K. Subban.

They also have identical 2-1-0 records early in 2018-19, adding a little more to the psychological melting pot. More importantly, and forgetting about last season, the game is two points in a Central Division that appears as if it is going to be extremely tight come April.

It’s not a must win in early October, but two points now could hold significant bearing come April nonetheless. And let’s not pretend that there aren’t some bragging rights on the line. These are two very prideful teams. Egos are at stake. Competitiveness oozes.

The Preds won’t be lacking in motivation after getting blanked by the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Tuesday.

The Jets, meanwhile, are riding high after dominating the Los Angeles Kings in their home opener that same night.

Both teams are healthy.

Enjoy.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck