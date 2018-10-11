PHT Morning Skate: Bergeron thriving after limited preseason; No panic over Boeser

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Patrice Bergeron missed most of training camp to try and rid himself of back spasms. So far, he’s shown no signs of rust. (Bruins Daily)
• The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a situation again where everyone is talking about their goaltenders. (Pensburgh)
• The Colorado Avalanche should make haste and sign Mikko Rantanen ASAP. (Mile High Hockey)
• The Jan Kovar Experiment hasn’t worked out. (Lighthouse Hockey)
• Speaking of the New York Islanders — a change in defensive structure has changed their perception thus far. (Sporting News)
• Edmonton Oilers called “scabs” in Boston. (CBC)
• Robert Thomas is moving into Keith Tkachuk’s basement. (St. Louis Blues)
• Mental health education coming to the forefront in the NHL. (Calgary Herald)
• Erik Johnson and Sam Girard have formed quite the partnership on the Avs’ blue line. (The Denver Post)
• All Kasperi Kapanen needed was a chance to shine. He’s now basking in the light he’s been given. (Maple Leafs Nation)
• The Vancouver Canucks haven’t hit the panic button on the goalless Brock Boeser. (Sportsnet)
• With the Dallas Stars having a great start to the new season, here’s a list of things they shouldn’t partake in. (Blackout Dallas)
