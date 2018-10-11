AP Images

Myers’ frustration boils over after penalty-filled period vs. Predators

By Scott BilleckOct 11, 2018, 11:12 PM EDT
Tyler Myers simply had enough.

And as the Jets took their eighth straight minor penalty of the second period on Thursday night against the Nashville Predators, Myers let his frustrations be known as he mockingly clapped at the referee while fellow defenseman Jacob Trouba was getting hauled off for slashing.

The parade to the penalty box didn’t sit well with anyone on the Jets, even if several of the calls were self-inflicted wounds.

Winnipeg clearly felt slighted, regardless. Four-letter pleasantries were flying everywhere on the broadcast.

Dustin Byfuglien didn’t take too kindly to the penalty box cam, hitting it with his stick while it was focused on him.

Myers’ transgression landed him a 10-minute misconduct.

The Predators couldn’t convert. Not on a single one of their power play attempts (which totalled nine by the time the game was through). The Jets, who struggled last week in Dallas after taking too many penalties in a 5-1 loss, killed off each and every penalty they took, deserved or not.

That’s quite the feat from both teams.

The Predators went on to win the game 3-0, exacting a little revenge after the Jets ended their season last year in Game 7 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Some of the mayhem seen in the second period was almost expected. The hate that began during that seven-game series and finally resurfaced in the second period with the Jets down 1-0.

A high cross-check and a late hit finally made it all boil over.

Blake Wheeler fought Mattias Ekholm. Nikolaj Ehlers dropped the gloves with Colton Sissons.

In a game where the team making the least number of mistakes would likely triumph, it was the Jets who caved first and they paid for it.

Luckily, there’s more to come this season. One of the league’s fiercest rivalries happens to be between two of its best teams. Winnipeg and Nashville will meet three more times before the season ends, and both teams are expected to end the season near the top of the Central Division.

There will be some time to cool off before they meet again in January, but it’s unlikely their hate for one another will subside much at all by then anyway.

In the meantime, the Jets need to figure out their discipline issues.

Three of their four games have featured many visits to the box. Winnipeg has been shorthanded 20 times in four games thus far. They’ve killed off 85 percent of those, sure, but if you’re taking five penalties on average per game, that nice penalty-killing rate won’t be so nice after a while.

The Buzzer: Kessel, Perron tally hat tricks; Campbell blanks Habs

AP Images
By Sean LeahyOct 11, 2018, 11:14 PM EDT
Three Stars

1. Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins – Kessel powered the Penguins to a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights with his sixth career hat trick. It was the 48th time No. 81 has recorded a multi-goal game and all three goals saw involvement from Evgeni Malkin.

2. David Perron, St. Louis Blues – During a 5-3 win, Perron recorded his first hat trick since 2016, which funny enough also came against the Calgary Flames. Perron now has four career hat tricks.

3. Jack Campbell, Los Angeles Kings – The 26-year-old netminder has experienced a lot in his professional career, and on Thursday he was able to record his first NHL shutout with a 40-save performance against the Montreal Canadiens. Campbell stopped double digit shots in all three periods and withstood four Montreal power plays in the 3-0 victory.

Honorable Mentions

Pekka Rinne and Keith Kinkaid also posted shutouts, with the Nashville Predators netminder stopping 29 vs. the Winnipeg Jets and the New Jersey Devils goaltender make 21 saves against the Washington Capitals.

Auston Matthews now has nine goals in five games after scoring twice vs. the Detroit Red Wings. John Tavares dished out four helpers in the win.

Jason Zucker of the Minnesota Wild and Brady Skjei of the New York Rangers are your overtime heroes of the night.

Thursday’s Highlights

• Enjoy all three goals of Kessel’s natural hat trick:

• Here’s the second of Perron’s two second period power play goals to complete his trick:

Marcus Sorensen made the most out of this shorthanded opportunity:

• Brett Howden got a little fancy with some between-the-legs action to open the scoring for the Rangers:

• If you haven’t seen David Pastrnak’s beauty yet, click here.

• Meanwhile, Connor McDavid turned on the afterburners to score his first goal of the season:

• Good things happen when Ryan Johansen shoots the puck:

Factoids of the Night

Scores
Penguins 4, Golden Knights 2
Rangers 3, Sharks 2 (OT)
Bruins 4, Oilers 1
Avalanche 6, Sabres 1
Devils 6, Capitals 0
Blue Jackets 5, Panthers 4
Canucks 4, Lightning 1
Maple Leafs 5, Red Wings 3
Kings 3, Canadiens 0
Predators 3, Jets 0
Blues 5, Flames 3
Wild 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

David Pastrnak’s silky smooth hands on display vs. Oilers (Video)

Sportsnet / YouTube
By Sean LeahyOct 11, 2018, 7:54 PM EDT
David Pastrnak is good. We’ve known that for some time now. On Thursday night, the Boston Bruins forward just wanted to remind everyone that he’s good and has the hands to prove it.

Opening up the scoring against the Edmonton Oilers, Pastrnak delighted the crowd at TD Garden with this display of wonder on the power play as he made both Matt Benning and Cam Talbot look silly.

Pastrnak nicely scored 69 goals over the past two seasons and his goal of the season candidate against the Oilers was his fourth of the 2018-19 campaign.

“Every year you want to get better and you’re expecting to get better, you know?” Pastrnak told NBC Sports Boston this week. “It’s one of my goals to be reliable and to be trusted. So far I feel good and I’m trying to do my job in the offensive zone but at the same time play all over the ice. I’m playing with two great two-way players, so why couldn’t I become one of them too?”

So far, so good, David.

Predators’ Austin Watson has suspension reduced to 18 games

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 11, 2018, 6:46 PM EDT
The NHL and the NHLPA announced on Thursday evening that Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson has had his suspension reduced to 18 games by Arbitrator Shyam Das.

The NHL had previously suspended Watson for the first 27 games of the 2018-19 season after he pleaded no-contest to domestic assault charges during the offseason.

At the time of the suspension the NHL called it “unacceptable off-ice conduct.” Watson and the NHLPA appealed the suspension, resulting in Thursday’s reduction. There was no explanation in the brief statement from the league as to why Das decided to reduce the suspension by nine games.

The Predators did release a statement, however.

“Our organization was not involved in the appeal of Austin Watson’s 27-game suspension, but we are aware of its reduction to 18 games. As previously stated, our focus has and will continue to be the health and well-being of Austin and his family.”

Watson has already served the first three games and will now be eligible to return to the lineup on Nov. 15 when the Predators visit the Arizona Coyotes.

Flyers woes continue: Injury sidelines Patrick 7-10 days

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 11, 2018, 4:17 PM EDT
Even when things have gone right for the Philadelphia Flyers in the early parts of the season there still seems to be something that goes wrong.

Their 7-4 win in Ottawa on Wednesday night, which came just 24 hours after they were dominated by the San Jose Sharks, proved to be a costly one as the team revealed on Thursday that forward Nolan Patrick will be sidelined for the next 7-10 days with an undisclosed upper-body injury. The injury occurred in the first period of Wednesday’s win, resulting in Patrick logging just a little more than three minutes of ice time.

Patrick, 19, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft and showed pretty consistent improvement throughout his rookie season, finishing with 13 goals and 30 total points in 73 games. By the time the playoffs rolled around he looked like he was ready to become an impact player in the league and entered the season with pretty high expectations surrounding him.

So far, things have not gone as planned. Through the first four games of the season he has yet to record a point, recorded just seven shots on goal, and after Thursday is sitting as a minus-five on the stat sheet. Obviously too early to be overly concerned about that production, and while it’s probably not where he or the Flyers wanted it to be it is still a tough loss for a Flyers team that is already playing shorthanded up front.

Patrick joins James van Riemdsyk, the team’s big free agent addition from the summer, and backup goalie Michal Neuvirth on the injured list. van Riemsdyk will be sidelined for several weeks.

Overall the first week of the Flyers’ season has seen them go through a bunch of extremes, with big wins in Vegas and Ottawa, and blowout losses against Colorado and San Jose with a couple of significant injuries thrown in. This is probably what to expect from the Flyers all season.

