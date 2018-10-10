Brady Tkachuk’s first NHL goal puts family in rare territory

By Scott BilleckOct 10, 2018, 8:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When a puck caromed off Brady Tkachuk‘s skate and into the Philadelphia Flyers net Wednesday night, the Ottawa Senators rookie etched his family name into some rare NHL history.

There have been several father-son duos to have played in the NHL, perhaps most notably Bobby and Brett Hull, who scored at will during their respective eras.

But in terms of fathers who had two sons play in the NHL, the list is small. Narrow it down to fathers who scored and had both their sons score NHL goals and, well, you get a handful of surnames.

Brady’s goal against the Flyers meant he, his brother Matthew (who plays for the Calgary Flames) and his retired father Keith, have all lit the lamp at the NHL level.

Few other families can make this claim.

Of course, the Howes are on the list. Gordie was one of the best to ever play the game, and his sons Mark and Marty also scored during their respective careers.

The Folignos, with father Mike and sons Nick and Marcus are another.

Peter, Paul and Yan Stastny have done it, too.

The Hextall family took this all one step further. Bryan Sr. scored a bevy of goals during his career while Bryan Jr., Dennis and even goaltender Ron (the Flyers general manager) have all found the scoresheet with a tick in the goal column.

The Patricks are the only family to have had a father (Lester), his sons (Lynn and Muzz) and his grandsons (Craig and Glenn) score in the NHL.

An honorable mention here as well to the Nolans. Ted and son Jordan have both scored in the NHL while son Brandon had one assist with the Carolina Hurricanes during his cup of coffee in the NHL.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

WATCH LIVE: Capitals, Golden Knights on Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyOct 10, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues as the Washington Capitals host the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday Night Hockey at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here

The Golden Knights continue their five-game road trip Wednesday without the services of Paul Stastny. The center suffered a lower-body injury Monday in Buffalo and will miss at least the next three games. He’ll be re-evaluated after that, said head coach Gerard Gallant.

Cody Eakin, who’s yet to play this season, will enter the lineup vs. the Capitals.

While the hype around this game will be that it’s a Stanley Cup Final rematch, the Golden Knights aren’t looking into the past.

“One thing is that we have to stop talking about last year,” said forward Jonathan Marchessault. “It’s a new year now. Last year is over. It’s a new team.”

The Capitals, meanwhile, have had an interesting start to their Cup defense, winning their opener 7-0 over the Boston Bruins and then dropping a 7-6 decision to the Pittsburgh Penguins the following night. Washington’s franchise record for goals through the first three games of a season is 17, set in 1988-89. The NHL record for most goals through the first three games of a season is 27, set by the Toronto Arenas in the League’s inaugural season of 1917-18; the modern-era record (since 1943-44) is 25, set by the Montreal Canadiens in 1975-76.

As Eakin returns for Vegas, Michal Kempny is expected to make his season debut for the Capitals after suffering a concussion during the preseason. Dmitrij Jaskin is also expected in for Washington after being claimed on waivers from the St. Louis Blues.

What: Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals
Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
When: Wednesday, October 10th, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Golden Knights-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Jonathan Marchessault – William KarlssonReilly Smith
Max PaciorettyErik HaulaTomas Nosek
Ryan Carpenter – Cody Eakin – Oscar Lindberg
William CarrierPierre-Edouard BellemareRyan Reaves

Shea TheodoreDeryk Engelland
Brayden McNabbColin Miller
Jon MerrillNick Holden

Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury

[WATCH LIVE – 8 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

CAPITALS
Alex OvechkinEvgeny KuznetsovBrett Connolly
Jakub VranaNicklas BackstromT.J. Oshie
Andre BurakovskyLars EllerChandler Stephenson
Dmitrij Jaskin – Nic DowdDevante Smith-Pelly

Dmitry OrlovMatt Niskanen
Michal Kempny – John Carlson
Brooks OrpikChristian Djoos

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Owner of truck company involved in Humboldt Broncos bus crash charged

AP Images
Associated PressOct 10, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The owner of a Canadian trucking company involved in the fatal hockey team bus crash that killed 16 people has been charged.

Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason said Wednesday that Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking is charged with non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations over a six-month period.

Thirteen people were also injured when a semi-trailer and the Humboldt Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who was driving the semi unit, was charged earlier this year with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Officials with Alberta Transportation say eight charges have been laid against the trucking company owner. The charges include failure to maintain logs for drivers’ hours of service, failure to monitor the compliance of a driver under safety regulations, having more than one daily log for any day and failure to have or follow a written safety program.

Singh declined comment.

Singh’s first court appearance is Nov. 9 in Calgary.

The maximum penalty for a federal hours of service failing is $5,000 Canadian ($3,800) per charge, while the provincial charge carries a $310 Canadian penalty (US$237). A court can, however, use discretion to impose a penalty up to $2,000 Canadian (US$1,500).

Alberta Transportation said Adesh Deol Trucking remains suspended.

Hurricanes are young, fun, worth watching

By Adam GretzOct 10, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

Every year we go through the same cycle with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Throughout the summer, in to training camp, and right up to the start of the regular season they are a hot analytically-driven pick to be the surprise team in the league.

Look at the possession numbers, we say. Look at how good the defense is, we scream. If only they could find a goalie, we plead. Then once the season actually begins they typically stumble out of the gate and put themselves in a deep hole, never recover from it because the goaltending never works out and they never have enough pure finishers to take advantage of the possession numbers, and then process repeats itself over the following summer.

It was the same story this summer, especially after the addition of Dougie Hamilton from the Calgary Flames to further bolster their defense, the drafting of Andrei Svechnikov with the No. 2 overall pick, and some of the other promising young forwards that are starting to hit the NHL.

But now that the games have started and the season is underway, things are for once looking a little different on the ice.

Is this the year things finally change? Maybe!

Thanks to Tuesday’s 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks, the Hurricanes are off to a 3-0-1 start, which is their best start to a season in years. Over the past six or seven years it’s typically taken them anywhere from ten to 12 games to record seven points in the standings. They have done it this year in four. Even more important than the early wins, is the way they are playing and the way the roster is constructed.

Bottom line: This team looks fun, and there are a lot of reasons for you to pay attention to them.

At the start of the season they are the fourth-youngest team in the NHL, and they finally seem to be working in the type of players up front that they had been lacking in recent years. Specifically, potential impact players.

They have one of the league’s most anticipated rookies in Svechnikov, who has already made a massive impact in what has been a very limited role. Through four games he has averaged less than 12 minutes of ice-time per game and has already averaged a point per game. His potential is massive and if he reaches it could be the franchise-changing player they have been lacking up front.

The rookie that is probably making the most surprising impact has been 22-year-old Warren Foegele, who has already scored three goals this season and , and we haven’t really seen anything from Martin Necas, the team’s 2017 first-round pick, quite yet.

Along with the core of young talent, there just seems to be a different energy around this team. The way they play, and the fact they are trying to just make things … fun.

Stuff like that won’t make a difference in the standings, but it can help build excitement. It can help get eye balls on the team. It can maybe help get more people in the building and give people a reason to take notice of them. And that, too, is important.

If you take advantage of those extra eyes and that extra attention by winning, it’s even bigger.

[Related: Hurricanes’ new victory celebration is pretty awesome]

I argued last season that even after years of preseason anticipation that never manifested itself in victories that this could still be a team on the verge of a Winnipeg Jets-like breakthrough. For years the Jets were another team that had strong talent on paper, would at times be a strong team analytically, but would always fall short because they lacked a couple of key ingredients, whether it be finishers up front or quality goaltending.

The drafting of Patrik Laine at No. 2 helped change that. The development of Mark Scheifele helped changed that. The emergence of players like Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor also helped change that.

While the Hurricanes do not have quite the level of talent that the Jets did up front (to be fair, who does?), the Hurricanes are further ahead of where the Jets were at the start of last season on the blue line.

They may not have quite the offensive depth up front, but they do have talent. Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen are legitimate top-six forwards, Jordan Staal and Justin Williams are solid veteran two-way presences, and we already talked about the rookies.  They still need some things to go right. They need Svechnikov to become their version of Laine. They need Necas and Foegele to work out, and they need somebody to emerge as a reliable starter in goal (though, to be fair, it would be nearly impossible for Scott Darling and Petr Mrazek to play worse than they did a year ago for their respective teams).

I don’t know if the Hurricanes are going to keep winning this year, and I don’t know if they are a playoff team just quite yet. But I do know based on what we have seen so far they are definitely a team worth paying attention and might be able to bring a level of excitement and intrigue that few others can. They also might be able to finally become the team we have been waiting for them to become for years.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

When should your team hang a banner?

AP
By Adam GretzOct 10, 2018, 2:28 PM EDT
5 Comments

The Nashville Predators opened their home schedule on Tuesday night with a 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames. Before the game they did all of the usual pre-game festivities that teams do at the start of the season. They introduced the roster (including forward Austin Watson, even though he is currently serving a 27-game suspension), and as a team that won a couple of things the previous year (the Presidents’ Trophy, the Central Division) they raised some banners to the rafters of Bridgestone Arena.

Along with the the banners for the Presidents’ Trophy and Central Division, there was a third banner to ascend to the rafters.

The “Regular Season Western Conference Champions” banner.

That one was immediately the butt of many jokes on social media and drew plenty of ridicule because … well … that’s not really a thing, and it’s not usually something that teams hang a banner for. It has been done, of course, (the Detroit Red Wings have one hanging in their rafters; as did at one time the Washington Capitals for the Eastern Conference), but it’s also been greeted with ridicule then as well.

So let’s get to the bottom of this and answer a question of, quite literally, zero importance but one that is still causing some debate: What accomplishments are worthy of raising a banner for and celebrating?

The easy and obvious answer here is that if it’s your team you can do whatever you want and whatever you think your fans will enjoy and appreciate. If it happens to be a team that, traditionally, has not won much of significance any new accomplishment is going to be something you want to celebrate. In other words, it’s your team and you should do you.

But everyone else is going to have an opinion on that, which is what brings us to … this. 

And I think that’s why, for me, the Predators hanging this one is a little odd. They’re not a team that hasn’t had success. They’re not a team that has been void of celebratory moments. They’ve won the Western Conference in the playoffs and played for the Stanley Cup. They won the Presidents’ trophy. They won the Central Division. They have real accomplishments that are worthy of raising a banner for without having to reach for something that, again, isn’t really a thing that anyone pays attention to or cares about.

So what are banner worthy moments that will escape ridicule and scorn?

You get a Trophy, raise that banner

1. The Stanley Cup: No explanation needed.

2. The Presidents’ Trophy: Respect the Presidents’ Trophy. Respect it. Stop treating it like it’s a joke. Stop thinking of it as if it is some sort of curse. This is not only an accomplishment worthy of celebrating, it is in some way an even better indicator of a team’s ability than what happens in the playoffs, where luck and randomness or a poorly timed injury or two can ruin everything.

Being the best team in the league over 82 games is an incredible accomplishment and something that you should absolutely celebrate. Especially since it is just as difficult to win as the Stanley Cup. Just remember that since the Presidents’ Trophy was first handed out in 1985-86 it’s only been won by 17 different teams. Over that same stretch 16 different teams have won the Stanley Cup. It’s an accomplishment. It is rare. Appreciate the difficulty of it. Appreciate the accomplishment. Hang the banner.

3. Conference Championship in the playoffs: Again, it’s a Trophy, and an extremely difficult one to win because you not only have to get through the two-month grind that is the playoffs after a grueling regular season, but you also need a lot of stuff to go your way, from health, to some bounces, to just playing well at the right time of year.

Do you know what else you should do with this trophy?

You should touch it. You should pick it up. You should hold it. You could even, if you wanted, pass around the ice from player to player (it has been done!).

Anytime someone hands you a trophy, celebrate it.

Also acceptable, but not necessary

4. Division championship: It’s still an accomplishment and worthy of recognition because you were better than the other random collection of teams that the league has grouped you in with to play most often. You don’t get a physical trophy, but it’s still an acceptable banner worthy moment. Ideally it’s one banner with each year added to it.

You can do it if you want, but people will laugh

5. Regular season conference championship: If you wanted you could make the argument that it’s kind of similar to winning the division in that you were better than the rest of the teams in your conference, but you don’t really get any sort of advantage out of it until you get to the Conference Final, you don’t get a trophy for it, and nobody ever points to having the best record in the conference as some sort of bragging rights. It’s just … whatever.

Never do this

This is the one time I will laugh at your banner.

You already raised your banner for that team, Edmonton. You already raised your banner.

These rankings are official.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.