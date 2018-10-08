PHT Morning Skate: DeBrusk’s importance to Bruins; How Flyers can replace JVR

• When you think of the Bruins, you think of players like Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Zdeno Chara and a few others. But what you don’t realize, is that Jake DeBrusk is a pretty important part of that team. (ESPN)
• Johan Larsson is close to making a return to the Sabres lineup, but the roster is crowded. Can they find a spot for him? (Buffalo Hockey Beat)
• Looking for some fantasy hockey advice? Check out Rotoworld’s Waiver Wired column which includes information about the top players that might be on waivers in your league. (Rotoworld)
• Since today is Canadian Thanksgiving, CBC looks at seven players you’ll be thankful to follow on social media this season. (CBC.ca)
• Today is going to be a special day for a pair of Ottawa Senators. Brady Tkachuk is likely to make his NHL debut and Mike Condon will get to start a game at TD Garden for the first time in his career (he’s from the Boston area). (Ottawa Sun)
• James van Riemsdyk came out of Saturday’s game with a knee injury. If he’s forced to miss an extended period of time, the Flyers have a few different players they can plug into his spot. (Courier Post)
• City council believes it’s time to start discussing the possibility of the Calgary Flames getting a new area. To some, a new area is inevitable, but the timing remains a mystery. (CBC.ca)
• There’s a number of things to look forward to in the NHL this week, including a Stanley Cup rematch between the Golden Knights and Capitals. (NHL.com)
• The Chicago Blackhawks honored the legendary Stan Mikita before Sunday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. (NHL.com/Blackhawks)
• The Pittsburgh Penguins have picked up where they left off last season. Yeah, that’s not exactly a good thing. (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)
