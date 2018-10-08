Bruins top line picking up where it left off

The Boston Bruins have had one of the NHL’s most dominant lines over the past two years in the trio of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak, a group that has put some video game type numbers on the board. Over the past two years alone the Bruins outscored teams by a 54-35 margin and attempted more than 60 percent of the total shot attempts when they were on the ice during 5-on-5 play. Individually, all three were among the league’s top-25 scorers in points-per-game this past season.
They not only carried the Bruins offense, they carried the entire team with their relentless two-way play.
Three games into the 2018-19 season and they are still dominating, and it continued on Monday in their 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. That game featured a hat trick from Bergeron, a three-assist game from Marchand (which follows a four assist game on Saturday), and a four-point day (two goals, two assists) from Pastrnak.
So far this season their stat lines are just as dominant as you might expect:
Patrice Bergeron: four goals, two assists, six total points
Brad Marchand: zero goals, seven assists, seven total points
David Pastrnak: three goals, two assists, five total points
This through the first three games of the season this trio of players has accounted for seven of the team’s first 10 goals, after accounting for more than 36 percent of the team’s total goals a year ago. What makes that percentage even more astonishing is the fact that Bergeron and Marchand each missed more than 15 games due to injury (or in the case of Marchand, injury and/or suspension). So that percentage could have easily been even higher.
The good news for the Bruins is that line can pretty clearly carry the team in every phase of the game as they are just as dominant without the puck (which doesn’t happen often) as they are with it.
The key question for the Bruins is going to be whether they get enough consistent offense and production from the rest of the team to help take them to the next level, because as good as these three are nobody is winning a championship with just one line. I happen to think the Bruins can find enough around them because they have some really intriguing young players filling out the rest of the roster in Danton Heinen, Ryan Donato, and Jake DeBrusk, while they are also still playing without their top offensive option on the blue line in Torey Krug.
No matter what happens with the rest of the team, the line at the top is going to ensure they at least have a chance to win every single night.
It obviously remains to be seen how many games the New York Islanders are going to be able to win this season. Even with their promising start — including a decisive 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday afternoon — this is still not a particularly great roster on paper, and there is definitely some rebuilding to be done in the coming months, especially as they face the potential unrestricted free agency of Anders Lee (their newly appointed captain), Jordan Eberle, and Brock Nelson.
The one thing that should give Islanders fans some amount of hope is they seem to have the most important part of any rebuild already in place: A young, cornerstone franchise player.
That player is second-year sensation Mathew Barzal, and three games into the 2018-19 season he is showing just how impactful he can be, even as he now becomes the focal point of the team’s offense.
He is also already starting to show that there was nothing fluky about his debut season.
Barzal’s rookie performance was one of the best we have ever seen in the NHL, especially when you account for the era it took place in. His 85 total points were the 19th most among rookies in league history, while his 63 assists were the second most, behind only Joe Juneau and Peter Stastny (both of whom had 70 assists in their rookie seasons). Among the total point leaders, almost all of them were from players that entered the NHL in the firewagon days of the 1980s when every top-line player in the league was capable of 80 or 90 points. The only rookies in the past 20 years that had more points than Barzal in their rookie seasons were Alex Ovechkin (106) and Sidney Crosby (102), while Evgeni Malkin was the only other player that topped 80 points in his rookie season during that stretch.
That is elite company, and it should be a strong indication of what Barzal is capable of in his career.
He isn’t just a good young player, and he isn’t even just a blossoming “star” at this point; he could be on the verge of becoming a superstar.
So far this season he has already recorded at least a point in all three of the Islanders’ games (continuing a point streak that goes back to the end of the 2017-18 season and is now at seven games) and has once again been a one-man highlight reel when he is on the ice.
The puck just seems to follow him, and when he gets it he skates at a different speed than everyone else around him.
He is nearly impossible to contain, even when teams make him their top priority. Sharks defenseman Brent Burns found that out the hard way on Monday afternoon.
Beyond that, just look at what happened in the first period of Monday’s game against the Sharks.
As soon as the puck touches his stick, the Sharks penalty killers swarm to him and attempt to surround him. It does nothing as Barzal calmly finds a shockingly wide open Josh Bailey on the other side of the ice for a clean one-time blast that leads to Anders Lee pouncing on a rebound for a power play goal.
It was nearly identical to the play that resulted in Bailey’s game-winning goal in the season-opener against the Carolina Hurricanes.
He is, quite simply, already one of the game’s most electrifying players and a player that commands your attention as soon as his skates touch the ice.
He has the game-breaking speed that few of his peers can match, and he has the hands and vision to make him a complete, all-around force offensively.
All of that together makes him the type of player that can make everybody around him better, and he is just the type of player the Islanders need to be the focal point of their rebuild.
As we mentioned last week we are going to do something a little different with our Power Rankings during the 2018-19 season by mixing in a more fun and offbeat ranking every other week in between the true Power Rankings of all 31 teams.
This is the first week for a fun ranking and we are going to use the first week of the season as a bit of a jumping off point for them. What exactly happened over the first week of the season? Celebrations! Fun! Personality!
Professional sports are a business (a huge business, yes), but they are also at their core still very much a game whose sole purpose is to entertain us. Athletes are entertainers, and the games are more fun when they are doing things to … well … entertain us.
Just one week into the season we’ve already seen more of that than we usually see in an entire season, with Sunday being an especially big day for it with the Carolina Hurricanes introducing their new victory celebration and Auston Matthewstaunting the United Center crowd after a late goal (only to have it answered by Patrick Kane mimicking the celebration).
With all of this in mind, let’s take a look back at some of the wildest NHL goal celebrations.
Some of these made people angry; all of them were fun … unless you happened to be a part of the team that allowed the goal.
1. Teemu Selanne goes skeet shooting with his glove
Teemu Selanne, one of the most prolific goal-scorers in NHL history, started his career with an all-time great performance in 1992-93 with a record-setting rookie season that saw him score 76 goals and record 132 total points for the Winnipeg Jets.
On March 3 of that season he broke Mike Bossy’s rookie goal record with a two-goal effort in a 7-4 loss to the Quebec Nordiques and his record-setting goal was capped off with one of the all-time great celebrations as he flung his glove in the air and pretended to use his hockey stick to … go skeet shooting?
Is it over the top? Sure. But is it also amazing? Hell yes it is.
In December of the 2011-12 season the New York Rangers dropped an otherwise forgettable 3-2 shootout decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden. What made the game noteworthy wasn’t the result, but what happened in the second period when Rangers forward Artem Anisimov scored a shorthanded goal and then celebrated by pretending to shoot Lightning goalie Mathieu Garon, igniting a brawl on the ice that resulted in 36 combined penalty minutes, including 16 to Anisimov.
The great thing about this entire sequence is the Rangers were playing in the Winter Classic less than a month later against the Philadelphia Flyers, and because of that were being followed around by HBO’s cameras for the 24/7 documentary. This allowed us to get an up-close and uncensored look at what was said between the players, officials, and, of course, then-Rangers coach John Tortorella (watch all of that here but be warned there is some very not safe for work language in there)
This one might have been forgotten because it happened in Atlanta in a game featuring two teams that were, at the time, not very good, but it involved two of the biggest names in the modern era in Ilya Kovalchuk and Sidney Crosby.
The date: January 7, 2006.
At the time, Kovalchuk was the NHL’s most dominant goal-scorer and just entering his peak years as an offensive force. Crosby was the much hyped “next one” and in the middle of a dominant rookie season.
Kovalchuk was unhappy with the way Crosby was playing and a “stupid” penalty he had taken against Kovalchuk, and celebrated a power play goal by turning to the penalty box where Crosby was sitting and savagely pointing at him.
Kovalchuk did not stop delivering blows after the game, either, when he said of Crosby:
“He takes those stupid penalties all the time. He’s an 18 year old kid, and he can’t play like this. He starts yapping about his teammates in the newspapers … I don’t know, he should play really hard on the ice and keep it at that.”
The celebration itself is pretty understated, but it’s a level of taunting and “calling out” that you almost never see in hockey. And that’s what gets it in the top-three.
This incident was also mentioned by Penguins coach Michel Therrien after the Penguins’ following game when he went on his famous “I’ve never seen a team so soft” rant and lamented the fact that there wasn’t one guy (“not one guy…”) that did anything about it, except for “Maybe Max Talbot at the end … with about one second left … he’s about 5-foot-8.”
Just a remarkable sequence of events.
4. Sean Avery works out
Sean Avery was one of the NHL’s most notorious pests and trolls. His style was at times so outrageous that his actions actually forced the league to make a rule change during the playoffs (the Sean Avery rule).
Here he is in his early days with the Los Angeles Kings celebrating a bank-shot goal by dropping down to the ice and getting in a quick workout.
It was the 2008-09 season and Alex Ovechkin, coming off of a 65-goal season the year before, hit the 50-goal mark for the third time in the first four years of his career.
Then he did this.
The Hot Stick.
Naturally, all of the usual suspects were angry about it, from the opponents to Don Cherry.
6. Tie Domi/Tiger Williams go for a ride
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Tiger Williams used to have some over the top celebrations during his playing days, with this one probably being the most noteworthy.
Tie Domi, during his days as a New York Ranger, brought it back.
7. Nail Yakupov goes wild
Nail Yakupov may not have panned out as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, but he did give Oilers fans some brief excitement in his rookie season when he scored a game-tying goal in the final seconds against the Los Angeles Kings and went sliding across the ice.
It was all very reminiscent of the next one on the list…
8. Theo Fleury’s slide
You are probably asking, Adam, you stupid idiot, why don’t you have the original version ahead of the cover version?
My answer to that is simple: I feel like Yakupov’s was even more outrageous because it was a game-tying goal in some early regular season game that you have already forgotten about, while Fleury’s was an overtime winning goal in the playoffs. I feel like going that wild for a regular season game is just taking it to an entirely different level. It is natural to go wild when you score an overtime winner in the playoffs. But the regular season? In the first month of the season? No one does that.
9. Milan Hejduk goes for a swim
The Colorado Avalanche were one of the NHL’s powerhouse teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and Milan Hejduk was one of the cornerstone pieces of that team. On March 26 of that season he scored an overtime winner against the Dallas Stars and decided to celebrate by going for a swim across the ice.
This game was part of a season-ending eight-game winning streak for the Avalanche. They continued rolling through the first two rounds of the playoffs (winning eight out of 10 games against Arizona and long-time arch-rival Detroit) before running into the Stars in the Western Conference Final. The Stars would end up getting their revenge, eliminating the Avalanche in six games on their way to their second consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearance.
The Avalanche would come back the next season to win their second Stanley Cup.
10. Marek Malk’s understated greatness
There is nothing reallywild or outrageous about this celebration, and that is kind of what makes it great.
Marek Malik played more than 750 games in the NHL (regular season and playoffs) and managed to score just 35 goals during that time.
That is why it was so stunning that he ended up scoring one of the best shootout goals we have seen in the shootout era and he celebrated by … acting like it was no big thing and he had done it 1,000 times before that.
This is not a goal celebration but I still wanted to include it because … just look at this.
That is Brad Marchand skating in front of the Vancouver Canucks bench and pretending to lift the Stanley Cup in front of them because, well, Marchand and the Bruins defeated the Canucks in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final in a pretty intense series.
It is also noteworthy because during the NHL’s opening night this season Marchand took exception to Capitals forward Lars Eller skating in front of the Bruins bench and celebrating a little too much and then proceeded to pummel him later in the game.
Panthers head coach Bob Boughner announced on Monday that the 39-year-old Luongo will miss the next 2-4 weeks with a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his knee suffered during Saturday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning when teammate Frank Vatrano fell on his leg.
The team has prepared for situations like this by signing Reimer two years ago and adding Michael Hutchinson, who made 87 starts for the Winnipeg Jets from 2014-2018 before signing a one-year deal with the Panthers over the summer. Injuries have hit Luongo in each of the past two seasons, causing him to making only 72 starts between 2016-17 and 2017-18.
“In his absence, it’s just win some hockey games. That’s what we train for all summer to do,” Riemer said on Monday.
Reimer has made 88 appearances since joining the Panthers, posting a .922 even strength save percentage and helping them to 40 wins. Luongo has the exact ESSV% over the same span in 76 appearances.
The 2018-19 NHL season isn’t even a week old and the Columbus Blue Jackets have already had to deal with a few significant injuries, including a new one that popped up over the weekend.
On Monday, the team announced that center Brandon Dubinsky was going to miss four-to-six weeks of action because of an oblique strain, which means he’s headed for injured reserve. What makes the injury even more frustrating, is that it occurred during a team practice on Sunday. The 32-year-old was off to a nice start, as he collected one point in each of his first two games. He’s also won almost 69 percent of his faceoffs so far this season.
The Jackets have also been without top defender Seth Jones so far this season. The 24-year-old is sidelined because of an MCL sprain he suffered during training camp.
There’s been plenty of drama surrounding Columbus over the last few weeks. Not only have they had to deal with injuries, they’ve also had the issues surrounding pending unrestricted free agents Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky potentially leaving the team at the end of the season.
Getting this team to focus on the task at hand may be challenging for head coach John Tortorella, but it’s his job to keep this team on the straight and narrow path. They’re in a tough Metropolitan Division, so they can’t afford to fall behind the eight ball early on.
Flyers lose JVR for up to six weeks
The news wasn’t much better for another Metropolitan Division team, as the Philadelphia Flyers announced that they’ll be without James van Riemsdyk for anywhere between five and six weeks because of a lower-body injury.
The 29-year-old was banged up during Saturday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche. The Flyers can go in a number of different directions to replace his scoring touch, but none of those options are as good as having him back healthy.
Van Riemsdyk signed a five-year, $35 million contract with the Flyers over the summer. He has one assist in two games so far this season.