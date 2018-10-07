Getty

The Buzzer: Toews’ trick; Chabot puts on a show

By James O'BrienOct 7, 2018, 1:15 AM EDT
1 Comment

Three Stars

1. Jonathan Toews – The Blackhawks followed their game one script in game two, although beating the Blues feels like a bigger accomplishment than eking out a win against the Senators (though people will note that Ottawa has a win and St. Louis does not). Regardless, for the second consecutive game, the Blackhawks rode fantastic performances from their star players.

Toews was strong in Chicago’s first win, yet Saturday was his standout night, as he generated a hat trick, with that third goal coming in OT on a head’s up play. His other two goals were very Toews goals: grinding tallies in the dirty areas of the net.

(While Toews was second to Patrick Kane in Chicago’s first win, Kane was slightly behind Toews in this one, collecting a goal and an assist.)

2. Tyler Seguin – Consider this a collective  star assignment for the killer Stars top line of Seguin (two goals, two assists), Jamie Benn (two goals, one assist), and Alex Radulov (one goal, two assists).

While Dustin Byfuglien drew the Stars’ ire with a questionable hit, the Stars’ high-end firepower turned what would seem like a Central Division showdown into a laugher.

Seguin fired a whopping eight shots on goal, even going 9-3 in the faceoff circle during an impressive night in Dallas. He’s playing as if he’s in a contract year, rather than having already powered up with a Super Mario-sized contract extension.

3. John Gibson – Despite this being the leakiest time of the season for defenses, as teams get used to new systems and rookies get their first exposure to the NHL, there were some great goalie performances on Saturday.

Gibson stood just a little bit taller than some other goalie performances, grabbing another win for an injury-limited Ducks team by stopping all 41 shots to shut out the snakebitten Coyotes.

Much like Seguin, the would-be contract year case is playing as if his extension hasn’t already been settled, winning his first two games while stopping 72 of the first 74 shots he’s faced in 2018-19. If Gibson can stay healthy through 2018-19, he might truly get his recognition as one of the league’s brightest young goalies.

(Andrei Vasilevskiy, another of the NHL’s brightest young goalies, stole one for Tampa Bay against Florida in his own right.)

Most honorable among many honorable mentions:

Thomas Chabot factored in a big way in the Senators’ surprise win against the Maple Leafs, scoring two goals and one assist. It’s hasty to make “Erik Who?” jokes regarding departed defenseman Erik Karlsson, but … you know what, Sens fans? You’ve suffered enough. Go ahead.

Elias Pettersson enjoyed a sensational start to his night, scoring his two goals and one assist through the first two periods of Vancouver’s eventual loss to the Flames, as Johnny Gaudreau‘s line came through with what ended up being comparable box score numbers to the latest sensational Vancouver rookie.

Again, there were a lot of other great performances on Saturday, so feel free to share your picks for honorable mentions, or alternate three stars.

Highlight of the Night

Both of Thomas Chabot’s goals were pretty fantastic against Toronto, but this one really takes the cake:

Saturday was jam-packed with games, so there were some other great moments. Viktor Arvidsson‘s video-game goal can be seen here. Meanwhile, Mikhail Vorobyev’s first goal was more of a low-light, but it should give all but Avs fans – and really, some Avs fans – a chuckle.

As another bonus, Carter Hutton‘s strong night included this “three-on-none” save:

Rough breaks

There are at least two injuries of note from Saturday. Roberto Luongo suffered a lower-body injury and didn’t return for Florida, while James van Riemsdyk endured an unfortunate lower-body issue of his own, not returning to the Flyers game. Both are issues worth monitoring.

Factoids

A lousy night for the Penguins – particularly their defense – featured a milestone moment for Kris Letang.

The Wild haven’t had a knack for finishing strong, but at least they tend to begin seasons on a high note.

Frederik Andersen, meanwhile, seems to sleep through the first month of Maple Leafs seasons.

The Coyotes were haunted by an “0-fer” last season, as they didn’t win a game in October. With that in mind, they must be that much more frustrated after failing to score a goal on 71 shots on net through their first two games of 2018-19, including 41 saves from Gibson on Saturday.

Arizona’s low point probably came late in tonight’s game, as they were unable to tie a 1-0 game with a 5-on-3 power play that was essentially 6-on-3 at times when Antti Raanta was pulled from the Coyotes net.

Winning is tough in the NHL, and sometimes scoring is, too.

Scores

Flames 7, Canucks 4
Devils 5, Oilers 2
Sabres 3, Rangers 1
Senators 5, Maple Leafs 3
Lightning 2, Panthers 1 (SO)
Predators 4, Islanders 3
Canadiens 5, Penguins 1
Stars 5, Jets 1
Blackhawks 5, Blues 4 (OT)
Golden Knights 2, Wild 1 (SO)
Avalanche 5, Flyers 2
Ducks 1, Coyotes 0

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Penguins defense invisible through two games

AP
By Adam GretzOct 6, 2018, 11:07 PM EDT
2 Comments

PITTSBURGH — As exciting as it would be for fans and for the sport of hockey in general, it’s probably not really possible to win every game in the NHL by a 7-6 margin.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, bless their hearts, still seem intent on trying to do just that. That at least seems to be the case through the first two games of the 2018-19 season, and head coach Mike Sullivan doesn’t really seem thrilled with the approach.

After managing to outscore the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in their season opener on Thursday, everything fell apart for them on Saturday night in an ugly 5-1 loss to a scrappy Montreal Canadiens team that not only out-worked them from the drop of the puck, but outplayed them in pretty much all phases of the game. Their biggest problems defensively were the same ones that plagued them on Thursday — puck management, not being smart with the chances they were taking, and just not having enough attention to defense.

While the offense was able to bail them out in the opener, they had no such luck on Saturday.

“We’re a team right now that just wants to score instead of just playing the game the right way and playing on both sides of the puck,” Sullivan said in his post-game press conference following Saturday’s defeat. “We aren’t even close to where we need to be. That’s what I learned from this game today.”

“Until we learn how to play defense and become harder to play against we won’t control a lot of outcomes.”

He went on to say that even though he isn’t going to overreact to the first two games of the season, he is not happy with the team’s process, and that at this point in the season they are trying to preach process over results.

The process is quite obviously not yet there.

Through the first two games they have now given up 11 goals and seemingly countless prime scoring chances. If there is a silver lining to be had after that start defensively it’s that they actually gave up 15 goals through their first two games last season and still managed to come back from that still be okay.

So there’s that.

The concern, though, is that this is probably never going to be a great defensive team as it’s currently constructed. Outside of Kris Letang it’s not an overly impressive group on paper, and if Letang doens’t play like superstar, Norris Trophy level Kris Letang it’s not really a defense that is going to impact a lot of games. They are what they are, and that is an incredibly talented team that is not only going to want to play a fast-paced, run-and-gun style, but one that probably has to play that style.

The key is going to be finding the balance between aggressive, and completely reckless. So far, they have been reckless. Not to mention careless.

Following their season-opening, defense optional win over the Capitals, Sullivan talked about preaching puck management to the team, and that it is in their team DNA to instinctively try to make plays. He reinforced that point again on Saturday.

“We play an aggressive style, but it has to be a calculated style,” Sullivan said. “It’s not about throwing caution to the wind.”

And then there is starting goalie Matt Murray.

Even though he is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and is now playing in his fourth season in the league he still feels like somewhat of a mystery because we’ve seen him be great on the biggest stage on more than one occasion, and we’ve also see him be rather ordinary. He battled through a bad year in 2017-18 and is not off to a great start this season with an .830 save percentage through his first two starts. It would be nonsensical to place all of the blame on him for all of those numbers (especially on Saturday, where he was kind of left out on an island on the first four goals before giving up a clunker of a wrap-around goal to Charlie Hudon in the third period) but he is still the last line of defense behind what is probably an average defense.

“Matt’s game is in the same place where our team is,” Sullivan said on Saturday when asked to assess his goalie’s play. “We all have to be better.”

Murray, never lacking in confidence, at least seemed to think Saturday’s game was a step in the right direction for him.

“I can’t control the scoreboard. I can only control what I’m doing,” said Murray. “I honestly felt really good out there today. I was in the right position. Like I said, a couple times, they made some good quick plays and I just have to come up with a save.”

“It’s tough when you’re giving up this many goals, for sure. It sucks. But again, from my point of view, I take the scoreboard out of it and try to see it objectively. And how I felt, I felt like I got better today. So that’s what’s important.”

Maybe he was. But even though it’s just two games it’s pretty obvious both he and the team in front of him have a long way to go before they get to where they want — and need — to be.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Flyers’ Vorobyev may never score funnier goal than his first in NHL

Getty
By James O'BrienOct 6, 2018, 10:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

Max Lajoie’s first NHL goal elicited tears of joy from his mother. How do you top that? Maybe make people laugh so hard that they cry.

Your tears may vary, mind you, but Mikhail Vorobyev’s first NHL goal is something that plenty of people will find memorable, even outside of the Philadelphia Flyers organization and his family.

That’s because the gaffe that opened the door for the goal was really funny. During these heavy times, let’s gather around a screen and chuckle at Semyon Varlamov:

Feels good, right? Thank you for taking one for the team, Mark Barberio.

Panthers once again lose Luongo to injury

Getty
By James O'BrienOct 6, 2018, 9:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Florida Panthers breathed a sigh of relief when Roberto Luongo eventually shook off a Steven Stamkos shot that caught him up high. The team and goalie dodged an injury bullet there, but Luongo’s night ended early thanks to a different issue.

In an unlucky event, Panthers teammate Frank Vatrano fell on Luongo in an awkward, painful-looking moment.

It’s too early to tell how serious Luongo’s injury might be; the Panthers only announced that the veteran goalie won’t return to the Panthers’ season-opening game against the Lightning in Tampa Bay.

Injuries were a recurring issue for Luongo last season, and in recent years, as the Elite Tweeter has really racked up mileage (tonight represented the 1,002th regular-season appearance of what could be a Hall of Fame career).

James Reimer stepped in for Luongo, as he has many times before … at least when Reimer has been healthy. If nothing else, the Panthers have made significant investments in providing support alongside Luongo, considering that Reimer carries a $3.4 million cap hit for multiple years. The Panthers also have experience waiting in the wings behind Reimer, as Michael Hutchinson was added to the mix as insurance.

While the Panthers have options behind Luongo, a team garnering quite a bit of dark horse hype would surely prefer to have “Bobby Lou” in net more often than not. Such hopes aren’t off to the greatest start, but perhaps that injury won’t be as bad as it looked.

Update: Mostly good news for the Panthers after the 2-1 shootout loss to the Lightning:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Is this Dustin Byfuglien hit suspension-worthy?

By James O'BrienOct 6, 2018, 8:35 PM EDT
9 Comments

Dustin Byfuglien can be a force of nature thanks to his truly unusual – if not unique – combination of size and skill. A sometimes nasty temper keeps him from being a “gentle giant,” at least on the ice.

The Winnipeg Jets defenseman sometimes goes over the line in moments of rage, and Saturday’s game against the Dallas Stars provides the latest example of Byfuglien going too far. You can watch his after-the-whistle, from behind hit on Connor Carrick in the video above this post’s headline and decide for yourself: should Byfuglien once again be suspended?

Either way, Byfuglien wasn’t ejected from this clash between two powerful Central Division teams. Instead, he only received a cross-checking penalty, and that came against Marc Methot, not Carrick.

As you’ll note, that nasty moment begat more nastiness, as Brett Ritchie fought Adam Lowry moments after Byfuglien’s hit.

 