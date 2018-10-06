Getty

Panthers once again lose Luongo to injury

By James O'BrienOct 6, 2018, 9:18 PM EDT
The Florida Panthers breathed a sigh of relief when Roberto Luongo eventually shook off a Steven Stamkos shot that caught him up high. The team and goalie dodged an injury bullet there, but Luongo’s night ended early thanks to a different issue.

In an unlucky event, Panthers teammate Frank Vatrano fell on Luongo in an awkward, painful-looking moment.

It’s too early to tell how serious Luongo’s injury might be; the Panthers only announced that the veteran goalie won’t return to the Panthers’ season-opening game against the Lightning in Tampa Bay.

Injuries were a recurring issue for Luongo last season, and in recent years, as the Elite Tweeter has really racked up mileage (tonight represented the 1,002th regular-season appearance of what could be a Hall of Fame career).

James Reimer stepped in for Luongo, as he has many times before … at least when Reimer has been healthy. If nothing else, the Panthers have made significant investments in providing support alongside Luongo, considering that Reimer carries a $3.4 million cap hit for multiple years. The Panthers also have experience waiting in the wings behind Reimer, as Michael Hutchinson was added to the mix as insurance.

While the Panthers have options behind Luongo, a team garnering quite a bit of dark horse hype would surely prefer to have “Bobby Lou” in net more often than not. Such hopes aren’t off to the greatest start, but perhaps that injury won’t be as bad as it looked.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Is this Dustin Byfuglien hit suspension-worthy?

By James O'BrienOct 6, 2018, 8:35 PM EDT
Dustin Byfuglien can be a force of nature thanks to his truly unusual – if not unique – combination of size and skill. A sometimes nasty temper keeps him from being a “gentle giant,” at least on the ice.

The Winnipeg Jets defenseman sometimes goes over the line in moments of rage, and Saturday’s game against the Dallas Stars provides the latest example of Byfuglien going too far. You can watch his after-the-whistle, from behind hit on Connor Carrick in the video above this post’s headline and decide for yourself: should Byfuglien once again be suspended?

Either way, Byfuglien wasn’t ejected from this clash between two powerful Central Division teams. Instead, he only received a cross-checking penalty, and that came against Marc Methot, not Carrick.

As you’ll note, that nasty moment begat more nastiness, as Brett Ritchie fought Adam Lowry moments after Byfuglien’s hit.

 

Predators’ Arvidsson scores goal worthy of ‘NHL 19’

By James O'BrienOct 6, 2018, 8:02 PM EDT
If you’ve ever played any of the recent EA hockey games – including “NHL 19” – you’ve probably complained about a goal allowed, griping “oh, come on, that move would never work.”

… And then you happen upon certain highlight reel goals. When some of these happen, a more chilling thought surfaces: I’m not even good enough at the game to pull that off.

While the Nashville Predators won their season-opener, Viktor Arvidsson didn’t just get held off the scoreboard; the rambunctious forward didn’t even get a shot on net. That’s pretty unusual for a forward who – whether he scores or not – tends to fire a bunch of shots; Arvidsson’s averaged more 3 SOG per game in each of the last seasons.

Maybe Arvidsson wanted to make sure that his first goal was of the highest quality, though, as he schooled New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock and made the extra move to beat Thomas Greiss for a sensational tally.

Perhaps Arvidsson has been getting jealous about linemate Filip Forsberg dominating highlight reels? Then again, he might just want to see if he could pull off an “NHL 19” goal in reality.

It turns out the answer is an emphatic “yes.’

You can watch that fantastic goal in the video above this post’s headline.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

More of the same for Oilers in season debut

By Scott BilleckOct 6, 2018, 4:50 PM EDT
If the Edmonton Oilers were looking to dispel fears that last season was a fluke and they weren’t as bad as they showed, Saturday’s game against the New Jersey Devils didn’t help their cause.

Look, one game isn’t enough to sound the alarm, but given last season in Edmonton, and the fact they didn’t do that much to improve the team in the offseason, is it enough to put one hand on the alarm’s handle?

Edmonton looked sloppy defensively and, outside of a decent stretch in the third period, appeared largely lethargic.

Search #Oilers on Twitter and you’ll see the tire fire that is well-involved. Game 1 has already started talk of Jack Hughes’ arrival in Northern Alberta. There are 81 games to go and talk of the Oilers winning the lottery for the hundredth time is already surfacing.

It comes with the territory, I suppose.

Last season was a huge disappointment considering the promise Edmonton showed in 2016-17. Edmonton was supposed to compete for the Cup, not the No. 1 pick. Last year brought all that optimism back to earth.

And any good feelings that were produced in the offseason this year — the whole hope springs eternal thing that time away brings — was yanked away early in Saturday’s game in Sweden.

Edmonton’s defense was a big question mark coming to the season and remained that way after the 5-2 loss.

The Oilers gave up 10 high-danger scoring chances in the game and were easily beaten in terms of shot share. They produced just four shots in a woeful second period.

And you’re not going to win many games allowing stuff like this:

Exhibit 1: Kyle Palmieri was allowed to walk in on the first goal of the game.

Exhibit 2: Travis Zajac with enough time to eat a five-course dinner in front of the net.

People are going to fault Cam Talbot, the hero from 2016-17 who had a down year last season. Sure, he didn’t have his best outing, but the man needs some help there in front. Those above goals are almost gimmes when players are allowed that much time and space.

There weren’t a lot of people expecting the Oilers to be world beaters this season, but there we many hoping to see marked improvements. It’s not like Edmonton could really go out and fix this problem with money. They have no cap room to spare and some regrettable contracts that no one wants any part of.

Todd McLellan jumbled his lines in the third to put Milan Lucic, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together. The goal it produced was pretty from Draisaitl and Lucic scored earlier in the game, which is a good sign after a dreadful year last season. Lucic needed to get off to a good start and he did with a two-point night.

But overall, it’s hard to think Oiler fans are thinking positive at the moment.

This team is, and will remain, under the microscope all season. Both McLellan and general manager Peter Chiarelli are on the hot seat.

Maybe getting back to North America will help spark something better.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Patrik Laine looks to continue to own Stars

By Scott BilleckOct 6, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
The Dallas Stars must hate Patrik Laine at this point and groan when they see the Winnipeg Jets on the schedule.

That hate doesn’t stem from the fact that he plays on a Central Division rival. There’s always going to be a certain level of dislike amongst divisional opponents, both of whom are set to meet once again on Saturday night in Dallas.

No. That hatred brews from Laine being able to do what he wants, when he wants against the Stars who, if history is any indication, know there is little, if anything, they can do about it.

Laine has simply eviscerated the Stars over his first two seasons in the NHL. In nine games, the 44-goal man from a year ago has notched 14 goals and added four assists — a two-point per game clip against a team that boasts a pretty good defense.

It gets worse, too. The domination hasn’t just come five-on-five. Five of those goals have come on the power play — Laine’s bread and butter — and five more of those goals have turned into game winners.

Laine has accounted for nearly half of the 31 goals the Jets have scored against Dallas since he entered the league in 2016-17. Hell, he’s nearly matching the 19 goals Dallas has scored against the Jets during that time all by himself.

He’s taken 34 shots against the Stars in his career and has scored on 41.2 percent of them. That’s Laine’s second-highest shooting percentage against any team (he’s 41.7 percent against the Toronto Maple Leafs).

In his typical, impassive fashion, Laine seemed unfazed by his success.

“It’s just another game for us,” Laine told the team’s website. “Every game is different. It doesn’t matter how many goals you have scored before. It’s always a new game and that’s how we are treating this one too.”

From trashing the Vancouver Canucks off the ice to thrashing the Stars on it, there’s not much that Laine can’t do these days it seems.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.