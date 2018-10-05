AP Images

Tour of African American museum stirs up memories for O’Ree

Associated PressOct 5, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cameras followed Willie O’Ree’s every move and flashbulbs popped as the hockey pioneer toured the Smithsonian’s Museum of African American History and Culture.

When the player who broke the NHL’s color barrier in 1958 stood next to a statue of Jackie Robinson, Commissioner Gary Bettman paused to take his phone out and snap a few photos of his own. O’Ree and Bettman have attended countless events together over the past two decades, but this tour on the opening day of the season and a month before they’re inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame together was a unique opportunity for an influential newsmaker to immerse himself in hundreds of years of history.

”It brought back a lot of memories for me,” O’Ree said Wednesday. ”My grandparents, they were slaves, and then bringing up to date, it’s just amazing. I had a few tears in my eyes there.”

With Bettman by his side, O’Ree wiped tears from his eyes as sports curator Damion Thomas talked about the small buildings slaves slept in in after picking cotton from sunrise to sunset. He stopped to read about Michael Jordan’s influence and got a kick out of a story about Chuck Berry driving a red Cadillac on stage to perform at St. Louis’ Fox Theatre.

Memories came flooding back in a room featuring a picture of one of Robinson’s games in Atlanta with so many people packed into the stadium that some were on the field. O’Ree sat down in one of the replica seats from Ebbets Field and recalled meeting Robinson in the dugout after a game at age 14 and telling him he played not only baseball but hockey, too.

”He remarked that, ‘I didn’t know that there were any black kids playing hockey,”’ O’Ree said. ”I said, ‘Yeah, there’s a few.”’

Thirteen years later when O’Ree was playing professional hockey in Los Angeles, a coach introduced him to Robinson. Or, rather, re-introduced him.

”Mr. Robinson turned around and said, ‘Willie O’Ree, aren’t you the young fella I met in Brooklyn?”’ O’Ree said. ”So he remembered me from 1949 to 1962 and that made a big impact on me.”

[Willie O’Ree’s passion for growing game earns him Hockey Hall call]

O’Ree’s impact is still being felt today as there are now more than two dozen black players in the NHL. There isn’t yet anything about the Canadian-born O’Ree in the museum, though that could change after he and Bettman got to experience what it was all about.

”This museum is amazing,” Bettman said. ”As a bit of a history buff, there’s so much I didn’t know and that I was learning and it’s clear to me that I have to come back. But as importantly to be able to experience this with Willie, special doesn’t begin to describe it.”

O’Ree, 82, also wants to return with his family after getting only 90 minutes or so to walk around. But those were some important minutes for the museum itself with a living legend in its hallways.

”It was an honor to tour through the museum with Willie,” Thomas said. ”You’re not just sharing history with a member of the public, but you’re sharing history with a history maker. So, what you hope that you’re able to do in the museum is to have people see their contributions in a much larger light, have people be able to see how their contributions connect to other parts of history.”

Kovalchuk eager to resume Stanley Cup pursuit with Kings

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 5, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk has an Olympic gold medal but he is back in the NHL to add the one thing missing from his stellar career – a Stanley Cup.

Ironically, Kovalchuk’s return to the league is with the Los Angeles Kings, who denied him a chance to win a title in 2012 when they beat the New Jersey Devils in the Stanley Cup Final.

Kovalchuk will make his Kings debut Friday when they open the season hosting San Jose. It will be the 35-year old Russian’s first NHL game in five seasons.

”I went back to Russia to try and win the Olympics but this is a new challenge,” Kovalchuk said following Kings practice earlier this week. ”I feel like I have some gas left in my tank and I’m excited for the challenge.”

Kovalchuk signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal with Los Angeles after five seasons playing for SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League, where he led the league in scoring twice and won two championships.

What Kovalchuk takes bigger pride in, though, is leading the ”Olympic Athletes from Russia” to a gold medal in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He was named the MVP of the Olympic tournament with five goals and two assists.

When it comes to Kovalchuk assessing where he feels his game is at, he acknowledges that it remains a work in progress.

”I’ll have a better idea how things are going after the first game,” Kovalchuk said. ”Conditioning-wise I feel good. It will take some time to understand how much the game has changed. It’s a challenge.”

Kings coach John Stevens placed Kovalchuk on different lines trying to find the right combination. He played mostly left wing and had a goal and an assist in four preseason games.

Injuries to Dustin Brown (finger), Jonny Brodzinski (shoulder) and Gabriel Vilardi (back) will have Kovalchuk moving to right wing on the Kings’ top line with Anze Kopitar at center and Alex Iafallo at left wing.

Stevens said Iafallo and Kopitar’s skills as forecheckers and passers should blend well with Kovalchuk’s reputation of being one of the most consistent scorers in the game.

”He’s known for his shot, but I think he’s an elite playmaker as well,” Stevens said. ”I think they need to continue to spend time together, but I certainly see some chemistry in what they’re doing out there and how they read off each other.”

Stevens was not pleased with the Kings’ 1-6-1 preseason record, but he has noticed his veteran club increasing its intensity with the regular season starting.

”Obviously, we didn’t play the way we wanted to but have so many veteran guys and know what it takes. We are confident in ourselves,” Kovalchuk said. ”The preseason games have given us time to adjust to the system and get our legs going.”

Los Angeles signed Kovalchuk to inject scoring into a team that has struggled putting pucks into the net. The Kings averaged 2.89 goals per game last season, which was 16th, and their 155 goals in five-on-five situations was the third-lowest of a playoff team.

They also severely lacked scoring depth with only four players who scored 16 goals or more. Only Arizona and Edmonton had fewer skaters, with three apiece.

During 11 seasons with the Atlanta Thrashers and the Devils, Kovalchuk had 816 points – including 417 goals – in 816 games.

Kopitar – who is coming off a career-best 92-point season – is hoping Kovalchuk can be the vital piece that allows the Kings to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

”He fits in very well. He’s a high-scoring winger, he’s proven that everywhere. We’re hoping he provides the same thing for us,” Kopitar said.

Gettin' Gritty Wit It: Flyers new mascot a big hit

AP Images
Associated PressOct 5, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gritty has schmoozed with Jimmy Fallon , gave a bushy bro hug to the Phillie Phanatic and saw his wild-haired, googly-eyed, fuzzy face plastered on beer cans , protest signs and even as tattoos .

Pick a time of day and there’s Gritty: ”Good Morning America ,” ”Last Week Tonight ” and ”Weekend Update” all put their comic spin on the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot.

Hungry? Hop in an Uber for a Philly food tour and load up on Gritty cupcakes , Gritty mac ‘n cheese fries , Gritty Italian ice and, of course, the Gritty cheesesteak (steak, whiz wit, French fries and Cheetos).

Gritty’s been loved and lampooned, swept into politics and become more than just an orange face that turned into a No. 1-trending hashtag.

There’s little need to play 82 games this season to find the NHL rookie of the year: it’s Gritty.

Even the commish admits he’s a Gritty Guy.

”If he’s supposed to bring attention to the game , I think he’s done a pretty good job of doing that,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

Gritty’s been in your face (and invaded your dreams ) since his debut last week.

Gritty got off to a slow start when the Flyers unveiled him with a stock photo of a menacing mascot that made him look like more like the cold-blooded Pennywise than a lovable monster that a kid would want to hug.

Gritty can’t be blamed for looking more threatening than the Flyers’ Stanley Cup chances once he stumbled out of captivity. The Flyers say Gritty was found by the team in his secret hideout during offseason renovations at the Wells Fargo Center.

His father was a ”bully,” and his unkempt beard suggests he may have arisen from the ashes of the Flyers’ long-ago home, the Spectrum. And those crossed-eyes? Well, yours would be too if you spent all that time trapped trying to find Patrick Kane‘s Game 6 goal.

Mascot mythology is fun.

But the truth is, the Flyers had missed out on the in-game frivolity, the merchandise revenue streams and the community outreach programs that result from a marketable mascot. At the 2016 NHL All-Star game in Nashville, Tennessee, the Flyers’ marketing department saw the rest of the league’s mascots – like Bailey the Lion , S.J. Sharkie and Stormy – competing in various games and realized it was time to make a mascot from myth to reality.

The Flyers had tried a mascot before, but Slapshot lasted just one season in 1976.

”Our players, the Flyers’ wives, the alumni, you can only ask them to do so much,” said Joe Heller, Flyers’ vice president of marketing. ”We felt that there is so much more we could do by creating a mascot program.”

Some mascots are obvious: The Panthers mascot is, well, a panther. The New Jersey Devils? Yup, a Devil. The Arizona Coyotes mascot is … wait for it … a coyote!

The Flyers were stumped.

”It didn’t seem like any animal or person would fit what a Flyer would be,” Heller said.

The Flyers didn’t have to search far for inspiration: the mascot gold standard – make that, the green, potbellied, red-tongue and big-beaked, ATV wheeling mascot standard – was launching hot dogs and dancing on dugouts across the street.

The Flyers leaned on advice from character branding consultant Dave Raymond, better known as the founding father of the Phillie Phanatic for the baseball team. Raymond played the Phanatic for 15 years and has helped franchises decide everything from character development to choosing the person inside that XXXXXXL jersey.

Raymond said the best mascots are as synonymous with their teams as their Hall of Fame players, such as the Phanatic, Brutus Buckeye or the Suns gorilla.

”I really believe Gritty is on a path to becoming that,” Raymond said.

The Flyers considered over 100 options before they settled on a sketch from freelance designer Brian Allen of Flyland Designs.

”I began the project by sketching over 20 different possible mascots, including, bats, bulls, groundhogs, dragons, tough guys, yetis, and even a flying squirrel,” Allen wrote on his website. ”Once the client saw the sketches, they picked a big dumpy monster I had drawn as the starting point.”

Character Translations, in suburban Philly, created the outfit that includes 33 1/2 size skates and a size 58 jersey.

The name was decided over the summer by team president Paul Holmgren.

”(He) chimed in, ‘How great would it be if we named our mascot Gritty?” Heller said.

Just like that, a social media star was hatched.

”He’s getting a ton of attention, and I suppose that’s what mascots are supposed to do,” Bettman said. ”Looking at social media, he has admirers and he has doubters, but it looks like the greater Philadelphia community and in particular the Philadelphia hockey community has embraced him.”

Yes, a GoFundMe page was set up to euthanize Gritty. And comedian Jon Oliver said Gritty ”looks like the end result of the orange McDonald’s Fry Guy hooking up with Grimace.”

But Philadelphia’s new director of fun won over the city in his debut when he bit it on skates and fell on his fuzzy rear at a preseason game. Gritty’s been carved on pumpkins, made beer menus and palled around with Flyers stars Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds . He made it into HQ Trivia and has nearly 120,000 Twitter followers in just 10 days.

”I don’t think we have our arms around everything that’s out there,” Heller said.

Gritty’s going to throw his around everyone he can – and wins fans over one furry hug at a time.

Flames' Mike Smith goes old school with Mike Vernon-inspired mask

Calgary Flames
By Sean LeahyOct 5, 2018, 10:35 AM EDT
It’s kind of a standard thing now that when teams wear throwback or special jerseys, goaltenders will get into the act and don a special mask. With the Calgary Flames bringing back their old school uniforms this season, Mike Smith is going to do his part to honor the franchise’s past.

When the Flames wear their retro thirds Saturday night vs. the Vancouver Canucks, Smith will debut his new mask, which is a tribute the great Mike Vernon.

Flames

The mask features Vernon’s Cat Eye style and, according to the netminder, those are Smith’s ears.

“It just popped into my head one day and that was last week, so my designer did an unbelievable job to get it ready and it turned out awesome,” Smith told the Flames website.

“I grew up watching him and thought it’d be a really cool design. Obviously I can’t wear the same helmet as he did, not nowadays, but my painter, Dave Arrigo, did an unbelievable job to make it as realistic as possible. Turned out great.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Nylander on contract; Smith-Pelly wants change

By Sean LeahyOct 5, 2018, 9:05 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Up top, if you missed it, enjoy the highlights of Thursday’s 13-goal Penguins-Capitals game.

• Gritty is getting his own hockey card. [Upper Deck]

Erik Karlsson on his exit from Ottawa: “They had me traded in February already at the deadline, we were told [Karlsson and Bobby Ryan] were pretty much gone. That was very tough to hear. At that point I think both me and my wife said we can’t control this, and when the time comes we’ll deal with it then.” [Ottawa Citizen]

• Speaking to Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, who’s currently without a contract, spoke about his situation: “In the end I have to take care of myself and do what I and my agent thinks is right. Especially if it’s about several years to come. I need to think long term. It’s my own future it’s about.” [Sportsnet]

• A great read on Devante Smith-Pelly of the Washington Capitals and his goal to change the culture in hockey. [ESPN]

• A broken jaw will sideline Jesper Bratt, opening the door for the New Jersey Devils to sign Drew Stafford, who’s been on a PTO. [Devils]

• The ECHL has announced it will test video replay of goals in four arenas this season. [ECHL]

• The Ottawa Senators are prepared for the 2018-19 season with an us-against-the-world mentality. [TSN]

• Why Dylan Larkin is the building block the Detroit Red Wings need. [USA Today]

• For Mikko Koivu, Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, is this their last chance at glory? [Star Tribune]

• What’s life like for two franchise — Ottawa and the Islanders — who have watched their franchise players go? [Sporting News]

• What Dmitry Jaskin brings to the Washington Capitals. [RMNB]

• Five reasons why Colorado Avalanche fans should be excited about this season. [Mile High Hockey]

• Finally, “Gritty” continued his media rounds by appearing on the Conan O’Brien show this week: