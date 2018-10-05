Flyers overwhelm Fleury, Golden Knights

By James O'BrienOct 5, 2018, 12:41 AM EDT
The Vegas Golden Knights’ magical first season ended with Marc-Andre Fleury struggling against the Capitals, a rival from his Penguins days. Their second season began in a similar way.

Fleury experienced his ups and downs during his career starts against the Philadelphia Flyers, and you can file his first start of 2018-19 as a big letdown. “MAF” only made it halfway through an eventual 5-2 win for the Flyers, as Fleury gave up five goals on 16 shots.

With two goals, Wayne Simmonds began his contract year with impressive work. Robert Hagg also enjoyed a strong showing, collecting a goal and an assist for Philly. The Flyers shook off an early Jonathan Marchessault goal, rattling off five unanswered goals.

While the Flyers spoiled the party tonight, it’s not as though the Golden Knights totally looked like pumpkins in trying to follow up their Cinderella first season in the NHL.

There were moments where Vegas’ speed seemed as overwhelming as it did in 2017-18, forcing a strong night from Flyers goalie Brian Elliott. Both of the Golden Knights’ goals were quite pretty, as it seemed like anything less would be gobbled up by a game Elliott.

Getting too high or too low is foolish during an 82-game season. Merely glance at the Bruins’ 48 hours, as they went from losing 7-0 last night to swaggering their way to a 4-0 win on Thursday.

Still, nights like these serve as a reminder of how fantastic Fleury was last season, and how difficult it will be for “The Flower” to match or even approach his efforts once again.

[Think of Happier Days for the Golden Knights.]

How much did the hard-charging Golden Knights’ formula depend upon luck and superlative goaltending? Time will tell, yet the Flyers reminded many of Fleury’s tougher times — and how difficult it is to consistently win in the NHL.

Now, for an alternate recap that should entertain people who loved the way the Stars announced Tyler Seguin‘s extension:

The Buzzer: Bruins bounce back; working overtime

By James O'BrienOct 5, 2018, 1:19 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Brad Marchand – Bad news for those who believed Marchand should have been suspended for jumping Lars Eller during Washington’s 7-0 trouncing of Boston: Marchand didn’t just play on Thursday. Instead, he was dominant.

Marchand assisted on all four of the Bruins’ goals in a 4-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres, with three of his four helpers being of the primary nature. The pesky winger also registered a +3 rating.

Maybe Marchand was feeling a little deferential on Thursday, as he piled up all of those assists yet didn’t fire a single shot on goal.

The Bruins’ other strong candidate for three star treatment was Jaroslav Halak, who stopped all 32 shots for his first shutout (and win) with Boston.

2. Kris Letang – From Patrick Kane to Artemi Panarin to Mathew Barzal, plenty of star players opened their 2018-19 seasons with overtime game-winning goals. Letang probably enjoyed the most impressive night of anyone in that group, as he finished with two goals and one assist, with that OTGWG included in the mix.

Letang had a busy night with the Penguins, delivering two hits, blocking two shots, and logging almost eight minutes of time on the power play alone.

It’s tantalizing to imagine what Letang might be able to accomplish if he’s anywhere near full health in 2018-19. This is a player with four 50+ point and five 10+ goal seasons to his name, even as injuries have often hounded his career. A three-point evening certainly propels him to a strong start.

3. Connor Hellebuyck – Maybe last season’s breakthrough was the tip of the iceberg, not a fluke?

While Hellebuyck didn’t nab a shutout like other three star candidates did (Halak and Ben Bishop), the Jets goalie stopped 41 shots, and only allowed Vince Dunn‘s goal when the game was essentially decided.

At the other end of the ice, embattled Blues starter Jake Allen received a “Bronx cheer” from St. Louis fans when he finally made a save after some serious struggles, and it couldn’t  have helped matters to see Hellebuyck playing so well in opposition.

The new-look Blues seem like the sort of team that could really push the Jets, at least when the goaltending is comparable. Hellebuyck made sure that it would, instead, be quite lopsided.

Highlights of the Night

Alex Radulov‘s celebration was almost as entertaining as his goal. Almost.

Maxime Lajoie made his mom cry tears of joy as he scored in his NHL debut:

The Penguins’ wild game against the Capitals was basically one big highlight reel, including a big Braden Holtby save, so enjoy it here.

Factoids

Plenty of hockey fans love when the Capitals and Penguins trade goal after goal, and chance after chance. If you want that to continue, maybe hide this from anyone who works for the Caps:

It might not be such a bad thing for Alex Ovechkin, though, as he keeps climbing the all-time goal ranks.

Brandon Carlo might want to consult Zdeno Chara for goal-scoring tips.

Scores

Bruins 4, Sabres 0
Penguins 7, Capitals 6 (OT)
Islanders 2, Hurricanes 1 (OT)
Predators 3, Rangers 2
Blue Jackets 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)
Blackhawks 4, Senators 3 (OT)
Jets 5, Blues 1
Stars 3, Coyotes 0
Avalanche 4, Wild 1
Flyers 5, Golden Knights 2

Defense optional: Penguins, Capitals combine for 13 goals

By Adam GretzOct 4, 2018, 11:27 PM EDT
PITTSBURGH — It was the perfect storm for the kind of wildly entertaining, completely insane game that can leave fans endlessly entertained and both coaching staffs absolutely fuming. That ended up being exactly the game the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals delivered in the Penguins’ 7-6 season-opening win on Thursday night.

On one side you had the Penguins, perhaps the most reckless run-and-gun team in the league playing in its season opener against one of its fiercest rivals — not to mention the defending champions — that knocked them out of the playoffs a year ago, looking to deliver a big win to kick off the year.

On the other side you had the Capitals, another obscenely deep and talented offense that was not only playing in the second half of a back-to-back, but also coming down from the high that was a complete, systematic dismantling of the Boston Bruins on banner-raising night.

Attention to detail? Good defense? This game had absolutely none of it, and if you like scoring chances, odd-man rushes, and a heck of a lot goals, it was absolutely glorious to watch. Even if, again, neither coach was as entertained by it as, say … me. 

“You always struggle in back-to-backs with your attention to detail,” Capitals coach Todd Reirden said after the game. “Our commitment to playing defense was nowhere near what we did last night. Last night we had zero high danger chances against, and that is the standard we set for ourselves, but tonight our detail wasn’t the same and our commitment to play defense as a five-man unit just wasn’t there.”

While the Capitals weren’t playing up to the defensive standard they set for themselves, the Penguins were handling the puck like it was a grenade, handing scoring chance after scoring chance to the Capitals.

Many of them ended up in the back of the net.

“We preach it daily,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan when asked about preaching puck management to his team during games. “One of the conversations we’ve had with our team  is we’re talking a lot about our team identity and we’re trying to define what that is. What i’ve said to our guys, part of the fabric of our team identity has to be becoming a team that’s hard to play against and becoming a team that doesn’t beat itself, otherwise it’s hard to win in our estimation. Our coaching staff feels strongly about that.”

He continued: “One of the easiest ways to beat yourself is to mismanage the puck. This is an ongoing conversation with our players because part of our DNA is that we have playmakers. We have players that instinctively want to make plays. They are difference makers. We are trying to challenge them that they are diligent and they have situational awareness in mind.”

The goals started filling the net right from the beginning when the two teams scored on five of the game’s first seven shots, with the Capitals scoring on three of their first four. That included goals from the usual suspects like Alex Ovechkin, and the unexpected … like Brooks Orpik, scoring his second goal in his past six games after going more than two full seasons without scoring one.

Perhaps the craziest thing about this game is there could have very easily been even more offense had it not been for some brilliant goaltending, specifically from Washington’s Braden Holtby.

And yes, there was some brilliant goaltending in a game where the two teams combined for 13 goals. Not only did Holtby make spectacular saves on Penguins superstars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin on partial breakaways, he made the save of the night in the second period when he was somehow able to get his toe on this Jake Guentzel shot, taking away what looked to be a sure goal.

Shortly after that Penguins offense erupted again with three consecutive goals to give them a 6-4 lead that they were able to hold until late in the third period.

Just when it seemed they were going to settle things down and cruise to a win, that pesky puck management showed up and helped the Capitals score two goals — both from T.J. Oshie — just 22 seconds apart to tie the game.

The first came off of a dreadful giveaway by Malkin that left Oshie wide open in the slot, while the second was a mid-air deflection that was initially waved off by referee Eric Furlatt for what he thought was a high-stick on the puck. But after the four on-ice officials huddled they changed the on-ice call to a goal which was upheld upon review.

In the final seconds, the Penguins’ big offseason addition, defenseman Jack Johnson, had an opportunity to end the game in regulation when he somehow found himself in alone on a breakaway against Holtby. Instead of scoring, or even getting a shot on goal, he had the puck roll harmlessly off his stick into the corner, ultimately sending the game to overtime.

It was there that Crosby drew a hooking call from Evgeny Kuznetsov, setting the stage for Kris Letang‘s winner — his second goal of the game — on the power play.

In the end this isn’t a game that either coach is going to hold up as a masterpiece of hockey excellence, especially when it comes to playing the type of systematic, disciplined game they crave. It was also clear that both teams were shaking off some early season rust and haven’t yet found their complete games. That is kind of what made it all fun to watch. Just two great teams, filled with some of the world’s best and most talented players, simply trying to see who could score the most goals instead spending the entire night focussed on preventing them.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Subban, Predators edge new-look Rangers

By James O'BrienOct 4, 2018, 10:36 PM EDT
The openly rebuilding New York Rangers didn’t get blown out of the water in their first game under new head coach David Quinn, but they didn’t have enough to beat the Nashville Predators, either.

Pekka Rinne was quite sharp through a fairly tightly-played game, while P.K. Subban scored what was truly (though not technically) the difference-maker by beating Henrik Lundqvist with a howling shot.

Subban showed the form that helped him score 16 goals last season with this one:

That wasn’t the game-winning goal thanks to a slightly daffy closing sequence that Quinn will probably hope to forget.

It looked like the Rangers might draw a key late power-play opportunity while down 2-1, but with the penalty delayed, New York ended up with too many men on the ice. That infraction negated the would-be advantage, and then the two teams traded goals (a Colton Sissons empty-netter, followed by a nice deflection by Pavel Buchnevich) to end the contest 3-2.

That miscue marred what was, overall, a pretty decent debut for the new-look Rangers under Quinn. Rinne was forced to make 34 saves in this one, so the rebuilding Rangers gave the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners a decent fight.

This could be a long season for a franchise that hasn’t been in this spot in a long time, yet perhaps this is something to build on.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Flyers visit Golden Knights on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyOct 4, 2018, 9:45 PM EDT
The NBCSN Thursday night doubleheader continues with the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Philadelphia Flyers at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here

It’s been nearly four months since the Golden Knights had to watch the Washington Capitals celebrate a Stanley Cup championship at T-Mobile Arena. They’re back tonight to follow up an historic first year in the NHL. 

Owner Bill Foley’s original plan of “playoffs in three, Cup in six” was blown out of the water with the Golden Knights’ success last season. Over the summer, GM George McPhee bolstered his lineup by adding Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty and extending Marc-Andre Fleury, Shea Theodore and William Karlsson. There’s no reason to believe that, even with some regression areas, Vegas can’t be contenders again.

The Flyers, meanwhile, are looking to build off of last season, which feature career years for a number of players like Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Jakub Voracek and Sean Couturier. Goaltending, as usual, is an issue early on, and an area that could really hold them back from taking a big next step. One of Brian Elliott, Michal Neuvirth (currently injured), Carter Hart, Alex Lyon or Anthony Stolarz need to grab hold of what should be a season-long competition for the top job.

What: Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
When: Thursday, October 4th, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch Flyers-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

Flyers
Claude Giroux – Sean Couturier – Travis Konecny
Oskar LindblomNolan Patrick – Jakub Voracek
James van RiemsdykMikhail VorobyovWayne Simmonds
Scott LaughtonJori LehteraMichael Raffl

Ivan ProvorovShayne Gostisbehere
Robert HaggAndrew MacDonald
Travis SanheimRadko Gudas

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott

Golden Knights
Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Max Pacioretty – Paul Stastny – Erik Haula
Oscar Lindberg – Ryan Carpener – Tomas Nosek
William Carrier – Pierre-Eduouard Bellemare – Ryan Reaves

Brayden McNabbColin Miller
Shea Theodore – Derek Engelland
Jon MerrillNick Holden

Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury