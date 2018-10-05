Getty Images

Fight proves costly for Flames’ Travis Hamonic

By Sean LeahyOct 5, 2018, 12:19 PM EDT
Dillon Dube didn’t see Erik Gudbranson coming, which resulted in the Calgary Flames rookie getting drilled by the Vancouver Canucks defenseman during Wednesday night’s opener. That led to a scrum, which later led to Travis Hamonic sticking up for his teammate later in the game.

The kid was certainly appreciative of Hamonic.

“It shows how big of a leader (Hamonic) is,” Dube said afterward. “I can’t thank him enough for what he did. When you do that for a teammate, it means a lot. That’s the presence he has. I was even nervous to go talk to him, because I didn’t know if he’d be mad at me for having to go fight. He was really happy about it. He was proud. I can’t say enough about that leadership.

“That really makes me feel welcome in the room when somebody will go and do that for me.”

The good news is that Dube was fine. Now the bad news.

As you see, Hamonic took an upper-cut that ended the fight. He would go get checked out and return to play the remainder of the game sporting protection around his mouth. The defenseman didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice and the Flames announced that he suffered a facial fracture and is considered “week-to-week.”

Rasmus Andersson has been recalled from AHL Stockton.

This will put a hold on the developing chemistry between Hamonic and Noah Hanifin and impact the team’s No. 1 penalty kill unit. It almost might reignite — in some corners — the fighting debate, and in an instance like this, with a clean, hard hit, was Hamonic’s defense of the rookie a smart move now considering the injury?

The decision certainly had an impact inside the Flames’ locker room given the comments of Dube and others. That culture still exists in hockey, and while fighting overall may be exiting the game slowly, instances like this won’t go away anytime soon.

Sabres fans are done being patient

By James O'BrienOct 5, 2018, 1:31 PM EDT
With some sensational rookies in the mix and Jeff Skinner replacing Ryan O'Reilly, this is a new-look Buffalo Sabres team. Still, during an opening night 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins, there were familiar sounds: the boos of their home crowd.

It’s tough to blame Sabres fans for being frustrated, even if it was just the first of 82 games (and 41 at home).

After all, this is a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2010-11, and hasn’t won a series since 2006-07. The Sabres haven’t just gone through the growing pains of a stilted rebuild; they’ve been an absolutely agonizing team to watch, finishing with 62 or less standings points in three of their last five seasons.

For all the hope ultra-hyped top pick Rasmus Dahlin brings, Thursday carried the “same old, same old” feel.

Consider how easy it looked for Zdeno Chara on the first goal Buffalo allowed in this young season:

Fans are beyond the point of losing patience with a lack of progress with this Sabres team, and players seem to know it.

“When you aren’t giving them the product that they want, that they deserve … tonight it just wasn’t there for the whole game,” Kyle Okposo said, according to The Athletic’s John Vogl. “It’s something that has been all too common here. It’s our job to change that.”

Jack Eichel also recognized that “their fuse is a bit short for us, and rightfully so.”

When you consider the struggles of the Panthers and Hurricanes, it’s not as if the Sabres are the only team that hasn’t seen the postseason in quite some time. That said, it’s the sheer depths of failure that really stings, as fans rarely get much of anything to cheer about. Buffalo couldn’t even muster a token goal in their season opener, and they’ve peaked with 81 standings points since the last lockout.

The swiftness of fans booing the Sabres not just in the first game, but after the first period says a lot about how frustrated they’ve become. Dahlin’s debut ended up being a mere afterthought last night.

This is far from the first time that there’s been a cascade of boos in Buffalo during this putrid stretch. Consider this brief history of Buffalo boos:

  • Eichel seemed a bit peeved – though “not opinionated” – about fans boos the team before an eventual comeback win last season (in February 2017).
  • This team’s relationship with “tanking” hit what might have been a new low in 2014-15, as Sabres fans cheered the Coyotes and booed their team, as both squad was better off improving their lottery odds in March 2015.
  • This Pierre LeBrun tweet is pretty amusing considering its timing (October 2015), and how well it would have fit in October 2018. Woof.

Oh, and for some added comic relief:

Kovalchuk eager to resume Stanley Cup pursuit with Kings

Associated PressOct 5, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk has an Olympic gold medal but he is back in the NHL to add the one thing missing from his stellar career – a Stanley Cup.

Ironically, Kovalchuk’s return to the league is with the Los Angeles Kings, who denied him a chance to win a title in 2012 when they beat the New Jersey Devils in the Stanley Cup Final.

Kovalchuk will make his Kings debut Friday when they open the season hosting San Jose. It will be the 35-year old Russian’s first NHL game in five seasons.

”I went back to Russia to try and win the Olympics but this is a new challenge,” Kovalchuk said following Kings practice earlier this week. ”I feel like I have some gas left in my tank and I’m excited for the challenge.”

Kovalchuk signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal with Los Angeles after five seasons playing for SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League, where he led the league in scoring twice and won two championships.

What Kovalchuk takes bigger pride in, though, is leading the ”Olympic Athletes from Russia” to a gold medal in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He was named the MVP of the Olympic tournament with five goals and two assists.

When it comes to Kovalchuk assessing where he feels his game is at, he acknowledges that it remains a work in progress.

”I’ll have a better idea how things are going after the first game,” Kovalchuk said. ”Conditioning-wise I feel good. It will take some time to understand how much the game has changed. It’s a challenge.”

Kings coach John Stevens placed Kovalchuk on different lines trying to find the right combination. He played mostly left wing and had a goal and an assist in four preseason games.

Injuries to Dustin Brown (finger), Jonny Brodzinski (shoulder) and Gabriel Vilardi (back) will have Kovalchuk moving to right wing on the Kings’ top line with Anze Kopitar at center and Alex Iafallo at left wing.

Stevens said Iafallo and Kopitar’s skills as forecheckers and passers should blend well with Kovalchuk’s reputation of being one of the most consistent scorers in the game.

”He’s known for his shot, but I think he’s an elite playmaker as well,” Stevens said. ”I think they need to continue to spend time together, but I certainly see some chemistry in what they’re doing out there and how they read off each other.”

Stevens was not pleased with the Kings’ 1-6-1 preseason record, but he has noticed his veteran club increasing its intensity with the regular season starting.

”Obviously, we didn’t play the way we wanted to but have so many veteran guys and know what it takes. We are confident in ourselves,” Kovalchuk said. ”The preseason games have given us time to adjust to the system and get our legs going.”

Los Angeles signed Kovalchuk to inject scoring into a team that has struggled putting pucks into the net. The Kings averaged 2.89 goals per game last season, which was 16th, and their 155 goals in five-on-five situations was the third-lowest of a playoff team.

They also severely lacked scoring depth with only four players who scored 16 goals or more. Only Arizona and Edmonton had fewer skaters, with three apiece.

During 11 seasons with the Atlanta Thrashers and the Devils, Kovalchuk had 816 points – including 417 goals – in 816 games.

Kopitar – who is coming off a career-best 92-point season – is hoping Kovalchuk can be the vital piece that allows the Kings to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

”He fits in very well. He’s a high-scoring winger, he’s proven that everywhere. We’re hoping he provides the same thing for us,” Kopitar said.

Gettin’ Gritty Wit It: Flyers new mascot a big hit

Associated PressOct 5, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gritty has schmoozed with Jimmy Fallon , gave a bushy bro hug to the Phillie Phanatic and saw his wild-haired, googly-eyed, fuzzy face plastered on beer cans , protest signs and even as tattoos .

Pick a time of day and there’s Gritty: ”Good Morning America ,” ”Last Week Tonight ” and ”Weekend Update” all put their comic spin on the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot.

Hungry? Hop in an Uber for a Philly food tour and load up on Gritty cupcakes , Gritty mac ‘n cheese fries , Gritty Italian ice and, of course, the Gritty cheesesteak (steak, whiz wit, French fries and Cheetos).

Gritty’s been loved and lampooned, swept into politics and become more than just an orange face that turned into a No. 1-trending hashtag.

There’s little need to play 82 games this season to find the NHL rookie of the year: it’s Gritty.

Even the commish admits he’s a Gritty Guy.

”If he’s supposed to bring attention to the game , I think he’s done a pretty good job of doing that,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

Gritty’s been in your face (and invaded your dreams ) since his debut last week.

Gritty got off to a slow start when the Flyers unveiled him with a stock photo of a menacing mascot that made him look like more like the cold-blooded Pennywise than a lovable monster that a kid would want to hug.

Gritty can’t be blamed for looking more threatening than the Flyers’ Stanley Cup chances once he stumbled out of captivity. The Flyers say Gritty was found by the team in his secret hideout during offseason renovations at the Wells Fargo Center.

His father was a ”bully,” and his unkempt beard suggests he may have arisen from the ashes of the Flyers’ long-ago home, the Spectrum. And those crossed-eyes? Well, yours would be too if you spent all that time trapped trying to find Patrick Kane‘s Game 6 goal.

Mascot mythology is fun.

But the truth is, the Flyers had missed out on the in-game frivolity, the merchandise revenue streams and the community outreach programs that result from a marketable mascot. At the 2016 NHL All-Star game in Nashville, Tennessee, the Flyers’ marketing department saw the rest of the league’s mascots – like Bailey the Lion , S.J. Sharkie and Stormy – competing in various games and realized it was time to make a mascot from myth to reality.

The Flyers had tried a mascot before, but Slapshot lasted just one season in 1976.

”Our players, the Flyers’ wives, the alumni, you can only ask them to do so much,” said Joe Heller, Flyers’ vice president of marketing. ”We felt that there is so much more we could do by creating a mascot program.”

Some mascots are obvious: The Panthers mascot is, well, a panther. The New Jersey Devils? Yup, a Devil. The Arizona Coyotes mascot is … wait for it … a coyote!

The Flyers were stumped.

”It didn’t seem like any animal or person would fit what a Flyer would be,” Heller said.

The Flyers didn’t have to search far for inspiration: the mascot gold standard – make that, the green, potbellied, red-tongue and big-beaked, ATV wheeling mascot standard – was launching hot dogs and dancing on dugouts across the street.

The Flyers leaned on advice from character branding consultant Dave Raymond, better known as the founding father of the Phillie Phanatic for the baseball team. Raymond played the Phanatic for 15 years and has helped franchises decide everything from character development to choosing the person inside that XXXXXXL jersey.

Raymond said the best mascots are as synonymous with their teams as their Hall of Fame players, such as the Phanatic, Brutus Buckeye or the Suns gorilla.

”I really believe Gritty is on a path to becoming that,” Raymond said.

The Flyers considered over 100 options before they settled on a sketch from freelance designer Brian Allen of Flyland Designs.

”I began the project by sketching over 20 different possible mascots, including, bats, bulls, groundhogs, dragons, tough guys, yetis, and even a flying squirrel,” Allen wrote on his website. ”Once the client saw the sketches, they picked a big dumpy monster I had drawn as the starting point.”

Character Translations, in suburban Philly, created the outfit that includes 33 1/2 size skates and a size 58 jersey.

The name was decided over the summer by team president Paul Holmgren.

”(He) chimed in, ‘How great would it be if we named our mascot Gritty?” Heller said.

Just like that, a social media star was hatched.

”He’s getting a ton of attention, and I suppose that’s what mascots are supposed to do,” Bettman said. ”Looking at social media, he has admirers and he has doubters, but it looks like the greater Philadelphia community and in particular the Philadelphia hockey community has embraced him.”

Yes, a GoFundMe page was set up to euthanize Gritty. And comedian Jon Oliver said Gritty ”looks like the end result of the orange McDonald’s Fry Guy hooking up with Grimace.”

But Philadelphia’s new director of fun won over the city in his debut when he bit it on skates and fell on his fuzzy rear at a preseason game. Gritty’s been carved on pumpkins, made beer menus and palled around with Flyers stars Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds . He made it into HQ Trivia and has nearly 120,000 Twitter followers in just 10 days.

”I don’t think we have our arms around everything that’s out there,” Heller said.

Gritty’s going to throw his around everyone he can – and wins fans over one furry hug at a time.

Flames’ Mike Smith goes old school with Mike Vernon-inspired mask

By Sean LeahyOct 5, 2018, 10:35 AM EDT
It’s kind of a standard thing now that when teams wear throwback or special jerseys, goaltenders will get into the act and don a special mask. With the Calgary Flames bringing back their old school uniforms this season, Mike Smith is going to do his part to honor the franchise’s past.

When the Flames wear their retro thirds Saturday night vs. the Vancouver Canucks, Smith will debut his new mask, which is a tribute the great Mike Vernon.

Flames

The mask features Vernon’s Cat Eye style and, according to the netminder, those are Smith’s ears.

“It just popped into my head one day and that was last week, so my designer did an unbelievable job to get it ready and it turned out awesome,” Smith told the Flames website.

“I grew up watching him and thought it’d be a really cool design. Obviously I can’t wear the same helmet as he did, not nowadays, but my painter, Dave Arrigo, did an unbelievable job to make it as realistic as possible. Turned out great.”

————

