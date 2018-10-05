Getty

Blackhawks should get used to winning ugly

By James O'BrienOct 5, 2018, 6:11 PM EDT
Not long ago, the Chicago Blackhawks probably would have been fuming about the sort of win they opened the season with, not unlike Aaron Rodgers essentially subtweeting his coach after a 22-0 Packers victory.

If the Ottawa Senators aren’t written in Sharpie as the odds-on worst team in the NHL, they enter 2018-19 as easily the most miserable (you’re off the hook, Montreal Canadiens).

In trading away Erik Karlsson and Mike Hoffman during a historically bad summer, the Senators took on the Blackhawks last night with Mark Stone, Matt Duchene, and … not a whole lot else.

Yet, as limited as the Senators clearly seem to be, the Blackhawks didn’t steamroll their opponents. In fact, they trailed the Senators from Colin White‘s 3-2 goal late in the first period until Brent Seabrook tied things up with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation, needing a nifty Patrick Kane OT goal to down the lowly Sens.

You can’t just chalk this up to Craig Anderson beginning his “every other year” cycle with some awe-inspiring performance or Cam Ward conversely playing like, well, Cam Ward, either.

This was, by most measures, a pretty evenly-played game. For example: the two teams were tied in “high-danger chances” with 10 apiece, according to Natural Stat Trick.

To review: a team that is still built in a “win-now” mode barely beat the sad sack Senators, and with Corey Crawford‘s murky health in mind, will likely see their hopes hinge on Cam Ward. In 2018.

Chicago doesn’t boast a lot of positive difference-makers beyond its big-money players, so they’ll need their stars to carry substantial burdens. That worked out last night, but it remains to be seen if the Blackhawks’ aging core can keep this up over an 82-game season.

Now, it’s not all bad, even if it’s … mostly bad.

While it’s early, the Blackhawks integrated some new faces into the lineup, with Joel Quenneville sounding pretty smitten about Henri Jokiharju.

Maybe most importantly, the Blackhawks saw great starts from their big names.

Obviously, Kane scored that overtime game-winner, Duncan Keith played well, and Seabrook at least made a significant play. Jonathan Toews‘ play may be most crucial, and he enjoyed a great Thursday, scoring a goal and assisting on Kane’s game-winning goal. Toews did more than just scoring, firing four shots on goal and winning 20 of 29 faceoffs.

Heading into this season, only one PHT staffer picked the Blackhawks to make the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, while two of five picked them to finish last in the Central Division.

If nothing else, the Blackhawks are about as close to underdogs as you’re going to get when you’ve recently won your third Stanley Cup as a core group. Could they defy the odds and return to the postseason after failing last year?

To make it work, they’ll need to get a lot out of stars like Kane and Toews, the Blackhawks will probably need to win a lot of ugly games.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Panarin took one game to spotlight his importance to Blue Jackets

By James O'BrienOct 5, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT
What’s tougher: stopping Artemi Panarin or figuring out what the Columbus Blue Jackets should do with him?

Such a question came to mind during the team’s season-opener, as the pending unrestricted free agent scored the overtime game-winner, assisted on the team’s first goal of 2018-19, and greedily hogged the puck as few forwards could do.

(In a good way.)

Say what you will about John Tortorella, but he’s smart enough to know when he should just stay out of the way, and that’s what he did with Panarin, allowing him to stay on the ice long enough to win the game.

In a team sport like hockey, you cannot assign all the credit to one player. Even a team-carrying goalie needs overmatched defenders to block shots every now and then. In the case of last night’s Panarin-propelled 3-2 OT win against the Red Wings, people hand credit to other Blue Jackets, like a lunch-pail trio featuring Brandon Dubinsky.

Let’s be honest, though. Just about every team has those muckers and grinders. The Blue Jackets aren’t that far removed, after all, from being a team with a rat-like mentality.

Such a hard-driving style suits Tortorella’s tendencies, and it’s likely helped Columbus rise to a more respectable level, but stars are what win you games … and hopefully, playoff series.

For all the progress the Blue Jackets have made, they still haven’t advanced to the second round or beyond in their franchise history.

That thought makes losing Panarin – who, at best, is leaning toward leaving – that much more painful. Trading him would mean avoiding losing Panarin for nothing except a roster spot and cap space, yet it could also pull this seemingly rising franchise that much closer to the pit of misery that is being regularly booed in your own building.

What does GM Jarmo Kekalainen do, really?

Theoretically, the best trade return for Panarin would probably come from landing a bunch of futures from a contender, much like the Montreal Canadiens received for Max Pacioretty. That’s a tough pill to swallow for a team that has reasonable aspirations to win their division and make a deep run in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, though.

Do you instead demand present-day assets, knowing that you’re just about assured a meager return?

Or do you just ride things out, hoping that Panarin will change his mind while playing for an – ideally – very competitive team where he’s the man? Because, with all due respect to very good players such as Zach Werenski, Seth Jones, and even Sergei Bobrovsky, Panarin reminded the hockey world last night that he’s exactly that for Columbus, at least for as long as he’s wearing a Blue Jackets sweater.

This is a story to watch all season – particularly before the trade deadline expires – and if opening night was any indication, the questions will only burn deeper as 2018-19 progresses.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Capitals’ Tom Wilson to appeal 20-game suspension

By Sean LeahyOct 5, 2018, 2:23 PM EDT
The National Hockey League Players’ Association announced on Friday that they have filed an appeal on the behalf of Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson, who was suspended 20 games for his hit on Oskar Sundqvist of the St. Louis Blues.

A date for the appeal hearing has yet to be announced.

Because the suspension is more than six games, Wilson has the right to take his case to a neutral arbitrator if NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman upholds the initial appeal. Per the League: “The standard of review will be whether the League’s finding of violation of the League Playing Rules and the penalty imposed were both supported by substantial evidence.”

Bettman has heard six appeals since 2012, upholding suspensions for Antoine Vermette (10 games, 2017), Dennis Wideman (20 games, 2016) and Shawn Thornton (15 games, 2013) and Patrick Kaleta (10 games, 2013). Daniel Carcillo (10 games to six, 2014) and Raffi Torres (25 games to 21, 2012) both saw reductions in their suspensions after appealing to the Commissioner.

The suspension is Wilson’s fourth in his last 105 games played. In the video explanation, the NHL Department of Player Safety even noted how unprecedented this situation was.

Wilson stands to lose $1,260,162.60 if the 20-game ban is upheld. (His base salary is only $1.1 million after receiving a $5 million signing bonus when he inked his extension over the summer.) At the moment, he won’t be back in the Capitals’ lineup until Nov. 21. But that could change depending on how this appeal goes.

Wilson, who took part in Wednesday’s banner-raising ceremony, will be ineligible to play for the Capitals until the process plays out.

After their 7-0 opening night rout of the Boston Bruins, Wilson’s teammates, as you’d expect, defended the forward.

“Honestly, I think it is garbage, if I’m going to be honest,” Devante Smith-Pelly said via the Washington Post. “We watched a video from the league saying what hits are good and what aren’t. They showed some hits way worse than that, maybe not in force, but in regards to the head that were so-called allowed, and I guess he just had a different rule book. It’s garbage, honestly.”

“I think it’s unfortunate for Tom that the league is making an example out of him. They set the standards. They want to get the dirty stuff out of the game,” Oshie said via ESPN. “At least Tom’s play was on the ice. He was hitting a guy who had the puck milliseconds before. Then you see out there tonight, the sucker punches that [Lars] Eller took. They set the standard. Marchand has a history. We trust that they’ll do what they’re supposed to do and take care of business.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Sabres fans are done being patient

By James O'BrienOct 5, 2018, 1:31 PM EDT
With some sensational rookies in the mix and Jeff Skinner replacing Ryan O'Reilly, this is a new-look Buffalo Sabres team. Still, during an opening night 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins, there were familiar sounds: the boos of their home crowd.

It’s tough to blame Sabres fans for being frustrated, even if it was just the first of 82 games (and 41 at home).

After all, this is a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2010-11, and hasn’t won a series since 2006-07. The Sabres haven’t just gone through the growing pains of a stilted rebuild; they’ve been an absolutely agonizing team to watch, finishing with 62 or less standings points in three of their last five seasons.

For all the hope ultra-hyped top pick Rasmus Dahlin brings, Thursday carried the “same old, same old” feel.

Consider how easy it looked for Zdeno Chara on the first goal Buffalo allowed in this young season:

Fans are beyond the point of losing patience with a lack of progress with this Sabres team, and players seem to know it.

“When you aren’t giving them the product that they want, that they deserve … tonight it just wasn’t there for the whole game,” Kyle Okposo said, according to The Athletic’s John Vogl. “It’s something that has been all too common here. It’s our job to change that.”

Jack Eichel also recognized that “their fuse is a bit short for us, and rightfully so.”

When you consider the struggles of the Panthers and Hurricanes, it’s not as if the Sabres are the only team that hasn’t seen the postseason in quite some time. That said, it’s the sheer depths of failure that really stings, as fans rarely get much of anything to cheer about. Buffalo couldn’t even muster a token goal in their season opener, and they’ve peaked with 81 standings points since the last lockout.

The swiftness of fans booing the Sabres not just in the first game, but after the first period says a lot about how frustrated they’ve become. Dahlin’s debut ended up being a mere afterthought last night.

This is far from the first time that there’s been a cascade of boos in Buffalo during this putrid stretch. Consider this brief history of Buffalo boos:

  • Eichel seemed a bit peeved – though “not opinionated” – about fans boos the team before an eventual comeback win last season (in February 2017).
  • This team’s relationship with “tanking” hit what might have been a new low in 2014-15, as Sabres fans cheered the Coyotes and booed their team, as both squad was better off improving their lottery odds in March 2015.
  • This Pierre LeBrun tweet is pretty amusing considering its timing (October 2015), and how well it would have fit in October 2018. Woof.

Oh, and for some added comic relief:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Fight proves costly for Flames’ Travis Hamonic

By Sean LeahyOct 5, 2018, 12:19 PM EDT
Dillon Dube didn’t see Erik Gudbranson coming, which resulted in the Calgary Flames rookie getting drilled by the Vancouver Canucks defenseman during Wednesday night’s opener. That led to a scrum, which later led to Travis Hamonic sticking up for his teammate later in the game.

The kid was certainly appreciative of Hamonic.

“It shows how big of a leader (Hamonic) is,” Dube said afterward. “I can’t thank him enough for what he did. When you do that for a teammate, it means a lot. That’s the presence he has. I was even nervous to go talk to him, because I didn’t know if he’d be mad at me for having to go fight. He was really happy about it. He was proud. I can’t say enough about that leadership.

“That really makes me feel welcome in the room when somebody will go and do that for me.”

The good news is that Dube was fine. Now the bad news.

As you see, Hamonic took an upper-cut that ended the fight. He would go get checked out and return to play the remainder of the game sporting protection around his mouth. The defenseman didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice and the Flames announced that he suffered a facial fracture and is considered “week-to-week.”

Rasmus Andersson has been recalled from AHL Stockton.

This will put a hold on the developing chemistry between Hamonic and Noah Hanifin and impact the team’s No. 1 penalty kill unit. It almost might reignite — in some corners — the fighting debate, and in an instance like this, with a clean, hard hit, was Hamonic’s defense of the rookie a smart move now considering the injury?

The decision certainly had an impact inside the Flames’ locker room given the comments of Dube and others. That culture still exists in hockey, and while fighting overall may be exiting the game slowly, instances like this won’t go away anytime soon.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.