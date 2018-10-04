Video: Zetterberg drops ceremonial puck before Red Wings opener

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Much like with Pavel Datsyuk, it seemed like Henrik Zetterberg‘s retirement came along so abruptly.

Granted, Detroit Red Wings fans had to know that both players’ days were numbered, but neither enjoyed lengthy farewell tours. (Maybe, in part, because their Red Wings days ended before their contracts technically expired.)

Regardless, Zetterberg’s gone from suiting up to … well, wearing an actual suit, a reality that was driven home as the Red Wings opened the 2018-19 season. Zetterberg dropped the ceremonial puck before the Red Wings hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday:

It’s still hard to believe that his Red Wings days are really over, yet this was a nice touch for fans coming to grips with that truth.

