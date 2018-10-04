Subban, Predators edge new-look Rangers

The openly rebuilding New York Rangers didn’t get blown out of the water in their first game under new head coach David Quinn, but they didn’t have enough to beat the Nashville Predators, either.
Pekka Rinne was quite sharp through a fairly tightly-played game, while P.K. Subban scored what was truly (though not technically) the difference-maker by beating Henrik Lundqvist with a howling shot.
Subban showed the form that helped him score 16 goals last season with this one:
That wasn’t the game-winning goal thanks to a slightly daffy closing sequence that Quinn will probably hope to forget.
It looked like the Rangers might draw a key late power-play opportunity while down 2-1, but with the penalty delayed, New York ended up with too many men on the ice. That infraction negated the would-be advantage, and then the two teams traded goals (a Colton Sissons empty-netter, followed by a nice deflection by Pavel Buchnevich) to end the contest 3-2.
That miscue marred what was, overall, a pretty decent debut for the new-look Rangers under Quinn. Rinne was forced to make 34 saves in this one, so the rebuilding Rangers gave the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners a decent fight.
This could be a long season for a franchise that hasn’t been in this spot in a long time, yet perhaps this is something to build on.
—
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.
The NBCSN Thursday night doubleheader continues with the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Philadelphia Flyers at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here.
It’s been nearly four months since the Golden Knights had to watch the Washington Capitals celebrate a Stanley Cup championship at T-Mobile Arena. They’re back tonight to follow up an historic first year in the NHL.
Owner Bill Foley’s original plan of “playoffs in three, Cup in six” was blown out of the water with the Golden Knights’ success last season. Over the summer, GM George McPhee bolstered his lineup by adding Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty and extending Marc-Andre Fleury, Shea Theodore and William Karlsson. There’s no reason to believe that, even with some regression areas, Vegas can’t be contenders again.
The Flyers, meanwhile, are looking to build off of last season, which feature career years for a number of players like Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Jakub Voracek and Sean Couturier. Goaltending, as usual, is an issue early on, and an area that could really hold them back from taking a big next step. One of Brian Elliott, Michal Neuvirth (currently injured), Carter Hart, Alex Lyon or Anthony Stolarz need to grab hold of what should be a season-long competition for the top job.
What: Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
When: Thursday, October 4th, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch Flyers-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
Flyers
Claude Giroux – Sean Couturier – Travis Konecny
Oskar Lindblom – Nolan Patrick – Jakub Voracek
James van Riemsdyk – Mikhail Vorobyov – Wayne Simmonds
Scott Laughton – Jori Lehtera – Michael Raffl
Ivan Provorov – Shayne Gostisbehere
Robert Hagg – Andrew MacDonald
Travis Sanheim – Radko Gudas
Starting goalie: Brian Elliott
Golden Knights
Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Max Pacioretty – Paul Stastny – Erik Haula
Oscar Lindberg – Ryan Carpener – Tomas Nosek
William Carrier – Pierre-Eduouard Bellemare – Ryan Reaves
Brayden McNabb – Colin Miller
Shea Theodore – Derek Engelland
Jon Merrill – Nick Holden
Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury
Much like with Pavel Datsyuk, it seemed like Henrik Zetterberg‘s retirement came along so abruptly.
Granted, Detroit Red Wings fans had to know that both players’ days were numbered, but neither enjoyed lengthy farewell tours. (Maybe, in part, because their Red Wings days ended before their contracts technically expired.)
Regardless, Zetterberg’s gone from suiting up to … well, wearing an actual suit, a reality that was driven home as the Red Wings opened the 2018-19 season. Zetterberg dropped the ceremonial puck before the Red Wings hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday:
It’s still hard to believe that his Red Wings days are really over, yet this was a nice touch for fans coming to grips with that truth.
—
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Thursday. First up, the New York Rangers host the Nashville Predators at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here.
The season opens on Thursday night for both the Rangers and Predators — two teams in two entirely different situations.
The Predators are aiming for the Stanley Cup after having reached the Final in 2017 and falling short last spring with a second-round exit, thanks to the Winnipeg Jets. They have pretty much the same roster as last season and remain one of the NHL’s staunchest defenses, led by reigning Vezina Trophy winner Pekka Rinne.
New York is in a transitional phase where they’re kind of sort of rebuilding, but still have Henrik Lundqvist in goal. There are still plenty of veterans around like Mats Zuccarello, Kevin Hayes and Kevin Shattenkirk, but new head coach David Quinn will gives some kids a chance like Filip Chytil to allow them to solidify a spot in the lineup.
What: New York Rangers vs. Nashville Predators
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.
When: Thursday, October 4th, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch Rangers-Predators on NBC Sports’ live stream page.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
Rangers
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich
Jimmy Vesey – Kevin Hayes – Mats Zuccarello
Vladislav Namestnikov – Brett Howden – Vinni Lettieri
Ryan Spooner – Filip Chytil – Jesper Fast
Brady Skjei – Adam McQuaid
Brendan Smith – Kevin Shattenkirk
Marc Staal – Neal Pionk
Starting goalie: Henrik Lundqvist
Predators
Filip Forsberg – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala – Kyle Turris – Craig Smith
Calle Jarnkrok – Nick Bonino – Colton Sissons
Miikka Salomaki – Frederick Gaudreau – Ryan Hartman
Roman Josi – Ryan Ellis
Mattias Ekholm – P.K. Subban
Dan Hamhuis – Yannick Weber
Starting goalie: Pekka Rinne
The Vegas Golden Knights were not only the biggest surprise in the NHL last season, they were just … fun.
From their relentless and fast-paced style of play, to their improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final, to their increasingly elaborate Vegas-style pre-game introductions that became must-see viewing. It was all an incredible ride.
They followed up with an offseason that saw them make a couple of blockbuster moves to add Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty to the roster.
[Related: How will Golden Knights follow up historic first season]
They open year two on Thursday night when they host the Philadelphia Flyers (10 p.m. ET on NBCSN as the second half of our double-header), and the Vegas social media team wanted to make sure the team hasn’t yet jumped the shark (hold your boos!) and kicked off the season this week with a pretty remarkable Happy Days parody video.
At first I wondered why Jon Merril, who only appeared in 34 games for the team last season, was one of the few players to make the cut for the credits but my goodness if he doesn’t look like he belongs on the set of Happy Days with that mustache. And given everything that has happened over the past year that might be the first time in quite a while that Max Pacioretty has smiled in a hockey jersey. Given that he is going to get an opportunity to play alongside Stastny this season and should be primed for a big bounce back performance there should be plenty more smiles this season, too.
MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule
—
Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.