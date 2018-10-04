Getty Images

PHT Morning Skate: Dubas’ new school; Eichel named captain

By Scott BilleckOct 4, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Kyle Dubas is turning the page on old-school hockey traditions. (Toronto Star)

• Progress is being made toward the Carolina Hurricanes hosting an outdoor game. (The News & Observer)

• Seattle to the NHL timeline: Sooner is better than later, but in the end, they’re in it for the long run. (Seattle Times)

• Could the NHL move the Oilers and Flames to the Central Division once Seattle arrives in the NHL? (Edmonton Sun)

• Markus Naslund seems content away from hockey, so don’t expect the former Canucks captain back in a hockey role any time soon. (The Province)

• PHT’s Adam Gretz plays a little over/under for the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Pensburgh)

• Willie O’Ree was inspired by Jackie Robinson. (NHL.com)

• The A to Z of the new NHL season. (Toronto Sun)

• This is why we love the NHL. (Vice)

Jack Eichel is now the captain of the Buffalo Sabres. (Sportsnet)

Brian Boyle entering another season with Leukemia but says the prognosis is good. (People)

• Danièle Sauvageau getting impatient as NHL coaching doors remain closed. (The Athletic)

The Buzzer: Capitals keep party going, Matthews starts strong

By James O'BrienOct 4, 2018, 2:38 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Auston MatthewsWith a booming shot to tie the game up 1-1, Matthews made a compelling argument that he probably deserved more reps on the Maple Leafs’ power play unit all along. In overtime, Matthews took a great feed from Patrick Marleau and scored the overtime game-winner.

Matthews certainly wants to be more than this, but if an Austin Powers nickname doesn’t work (Ron Howard: “It doesn’t), then “Mr. Opening Night” could at least be a good placeholder for the American forward.

With a contract year providing that extra bit of human nature motivation, and hopefully a clean bill of health this season, Matthews could put together a truly massive 2018-19 season.

He’s already shown that he has a knack for making great first impression, as tonight’s two-goal performance inspires inevitable comparison to Matthews making NHL history with four goals in his first game. Sure, he scored half as many goals, yet the Maple Leafs won this time around.

Also, if you’re into this sort of thing: Matthews: 2, John Tavares: 1.

2. John GibsonOpening night featured quite a few similar performances for goalies. You could make a legitimate argument for any one of Frederik Andersen and Jacob Markstrom enjoyed very similar nights, propping up their teams during moments of duress.

Gibson justified his status as something of a critical darling with a night like this, largely stealing this game against a loaded Sharks team. He stopped 31 out of 33 shots, and both of San Jose’s goals were brilliant. It seemed like they needed to be.

Via Natural Stat Trick, the Sharks generated a 14-2 advantage in “high-danger” chances, but it didn’t matter. Gibson was that good.

3. Evgeny KuznetsovMuch like with Gibson (and Matthews), you could quibble with Kuznetsov’s placement in the top three tonight. After all, many players generated two points, and some hit three (including Rickard Rakell, Kuznetsov’s teammate Nicklas Backstrom, and Jakob Silfverberg).

Kuznetsov didn’t just stand out for scoring two goals (including a 2-0 tally that really started to dig the hole for Boston). The Russian center was a consistent nuisance for the Bruins, nearly netting a hat trick while firing five shots on goal.

As much as people wonder about Washington’s chances to repeat, consider that Kuznetsov generated 83 points last season, and might just be able to do that, well, back-to-back.

Highlight of the Night: Goodness gracious, Tomas Hertl scored a ridiculous shorthanded goal for the San Jose Sharks. It wasn’t enough to earn the Sharks a win or even a “charity point,” but it dropped jaws all the same.

Rough stuff

Along with Brad Marchand bloodying Lars Eller (way more on that here), Erik Gudbranson really got the best of Travis Hamonic to add injury to the insults of a tough night for Calgary.

Factoids

If Auston Matthews is “Mr. Opening Night,” then Martin Jones is … well, not. Or at least Jones isn’t “Mr. Opening Minutes.”

It seems like the Canucks might be the Auston Matthews of NHL teams … at least when it comes to opening night. Elias Pettersson made quite the rookie first impression in his own right, collecting a goal and an assist.

Chin up, Bruins fans; at least it’s been a long time since Boston’s endured such a rough opening night of NHL action.

Tonight’s scores

Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)
Capitals 7, Bruins 0
Canucks 5, Flames 2
Ducks 5, Sharks 2

Ducks stun Sharks, spoil Karlsson’s debut

By James O'BrienOct 4, 2018, 1:25 AM EDT
Heading into opening night, it seemed like the Sharks would only lose and the Ducks would only win for a simple reason: goaltending.

That was pretty much the case on Wednesday, as John Gibson played a huge role in Anaheim upsetting San Jose 5-2. The American-born goalie celebrated his contract extension by stopping 31 out of 33 shots, keeping the Ducks in the game even as they allowed 24 shots on goal in the second period alone.

It seemed like the Sharks needed works of art to beat John Gibson, and this Tomas Hertl goal was exactly that:

Meanwhile, it was a tough night for Martin Jones, whose lowest point came on a Brandon Montour tally (one that just can’t happen when the goalie at the other end is standing on his head):

Heading into this game, the Sharks boasted a “Who’s who” lineup, as Erik Karlsson adds staggering firepower to a lineup that already made the playoffs last season. On the other hand, injuries forced the Ducks to roll with a group that would elicit a “Who?” response from even most hardcore hockey fans.

It’s fitting, then, that a big move came when Max Comtois scored his first NHL goal in his first game, quieting “The Shark Tank” with a 1-0 goal just 49 seconds into the game.

To wade through choppy waters without the likes of Corey Perry, Ryan Kesler, and Ondrej Kase, the Ducks need “no-name” players to step up … but they’re still forced to rely on big names. Gibson delivered in an authoritative way, and so did other important Ducks. Anaheim received key three-point outputs from Rickard Rakell and Jakob Silfverberg, while Adam Henrique and Ryan Getzlaf came up big, too.

While there were plenty of flashes of the brilliance expected from Karlsson, it wasn’t the ideal first night in teal. The superb Swede suffered a -2 rating, only fired one shot on goal, and failed to generate a point while logging almost 27 minutes (26:48) in his Sharks debut.

The good news is that Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer is finding ways to get both of his star defensemen on the ice, as Brent Burns logged 25:18 in this one. Unfortunately, their presence didn’t pay big dividends on special teams; while the Ducks went 2-for-3 (albeit giving up Hertl’s shorthanded goal), the Sharks failed to convert on three opportunities.

Again, San Jose still generally dominated the flow of play and puck possession, even if they didn’t have much to show for it on the scoreboard.

It’s just one game, yet if nothing else, it’s a real confidence-booster for a Ducks team that will need to be plucky to overcome this early stretch of injuries. Gibson and their healthy top guys are the key there, and for at least one night, that was enough against a potential juggernaut (or megalodon?) in the Sharks.

Marchand bloodies Eller in fight, wasn’t happy with goal celebration

By James O'BrienOct 3, 2018, 11:27 PM EDT
The Washington Capitals handed the Boston Bruins a nasty 7-0 drubbing to start the season, and frustrations boiled over for Brad Marchand.

After Lars Eller scored the 7-0 goal, he jawed at the Bruins bench, and that apparently pushed Marchand over the edge. Marchand received a game misconduct and instigator infractions to go along with a fighting major after he went after Eller, who was bloodied by the fight.

You can see it all – including the offending smack talk – in the video above.

Following the Bruins’ worst-ever season-opening loss, Marchand wasn’t exactly apologetic to Eller.

“His celebration was unnecessary,” Marchand said, via the AP’s Stephen Whyno. “He took an angle in front of our bench and celebrated in a 7-0 game. So I just let him know.”

We’ll see if there’s any additional fallout from this, but plenty will find such comments rich from Marchand, considering his history of licking, iffy hits, and even that “golfing” celebration.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy voiced his support for Marchand, stating that “Marchy let him know that that’s not acceptable.”

According to Hockey Fights’ listings, this was the first fight of Eller’s career; while he fought back, plenty of people believe that he was reluctant to drop the gloves with Marchand.

While the Bruins won’t have much time to shake off this embarrassing loss (they face the Sabres on Thursday), the two sides won’t renew acquaintances again in 2018. Their next contest takes place in Boston on Jan. 10.

Capitals humiliate Bruins to begin title defense

By James O'BrienOct 3, 2018, 10:32 PM EDT
27 Comments

With the way they celebrated, you’d expect the Washington Capitals to suffer an all-time brutal Stanley Cup “hangover.” Instead, they extended the honeymoon with a 7-0 romp of the Boston Bruins to open the 2018-19 season.

That score might have actually been kind to the Bruins, who really had no answer for the Capitals’ speed, skill, and energy.

The defending champions made quite the impression as Todd Reirden debuted as head coach.

[Capitals ready to defend Stanley Cup.]

Washington came storming out of the gate in this one, with T.J. Oshie scoring 24 seconds in, and Evgeny Kuznetsov making it 2-0 less than two minutes into the contest. Tuukka Rask‘s night ended early after allowing five goals, with the lowest point coming during a stretch of three goals allowed on three shots.

You really can’t pin this all on Rask, even if Wednesday night brought back memories of his more embattled moments with Boston last season.

Speaking of bringing back memories, perhaps it was fitting to see Jaroslav Halak replace Rask in net, as Halak authored one of Washington’s most frustrating playoff losses of the Alex Ovechkin era. Halak had little power to deny the Capitals tonight, as Washington dominated virtually every facet of the season-opener.

Plenty of Capitals players came up big on what was already a special, banner-raising night.

[Check out the Stanley Cup banner-raising ceremony.]

Kuznetsov came close to collecting a hat trick, instead settling for two goals. Nicklas Backstrom generated three assists, pushing past the 800-point mark for his career (he’s now at 802). Both Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson enjoyed one-goal, one-assist nights … and each player scored from “Ovechkin’s office.”

The Bruins face the sobering reality that they have a lot of things to clean up, as they can’t simply blame this on a rough night for Rask. On the bright side, they won’t face a Capitals power play that went 4-for-6 every night.

It’s dangerous to put too much weight into any single game of the regular season, as tempted as it might be with hockey back upon us. As it turns out, it’s also dangerous to count out the Capitals as they begin their pursuit of “back-to-back” Stanley Cup titles.

