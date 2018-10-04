Getty

More NHL teams than ever are entering season without a captain

By Adam GretzOct 4, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Over the past 24 hours Jack Eichel (Buffalo) and Anders Lee (New York Islanders) have been announced as captains of their respective teams. For the Sabres, Eichel will be their first captain since Brian Gionta wore the “C” during the 2016-17 season, while Lee will be filling the role that was left vacated when John Tavares signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency.

Even after those announcements there are still six teams in the NHL (approximately 20 percent of the league) that will be entering the 2018-19 season without anyone being designated as the “captain” of their team.

Those teams include…

  • The Vegas Golden Knights, who are going forward with the same leadership by committee approach they took during their expansion year (a “23 captains mentality as coach Gerrard Gallant likes to put it).
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs have not named a captain since Dion Phaneuf was traded during the 2015-16 season and will go forward with Tavares, Patrick Marleau, and Morgan Reilly as assistant captains.
  • After having just three captains (Nicklas Lidstrom, Henrik Zetterberg and Steve Yzerman) over the past 32 years the Detroit Red Wings will not name a replacement for Zetterberg following the end of his playing career, instead going with four alternate captains in Dylan Larkin, Frans Nielsen, Niklas Kronwall, and Justin Abdelkader.
  • The New York Rangers are going with five alternate captains following the mid-season trade of Ryan McDonagh a year ago, naming Chris Kreider, Jesper Fast, Mike Zibanejad, Mats Zuccarello, and Marc Staal to the role.
  • The Ottawa Senators are not naming a captain following the trade of defenseman Erik Karlsson just before the start of training camp.
  • In Vancouver, the Canucks are filling the leadership void left by Henrik Sedin’s retirement with a quartet of assistants that includes Brandon Sutter, Bo Horvat, Alex Edler, and Chris Tanev.

In almost all of these situations the teams have opted to phrase it as a “leadership by committee” approach. While the majority of these teams are just starting massive rebuilding projects and just lost their long-time captain (either by trade, free agency, or retirement) within the past few months, Toronto and Vegas are playoff teams a year ago and both expect to be contenders for the Stanley Cup. Vegas was actually playing in the Stanley Cup Final just a few months ago without an official captain.

Regardless of the circumstances, it’s a unique situation because the NHL has never had a season where this many teams are entering the season without a captain. Just look at the past 25 years as the most recent example, where only once did the league have more than three teams without a captain … and that season was this past season when there were four such teams.

It is probably not yet time to say the role of the captain as we know it (a player having the letter “C” stitched on their jersey) is going away (how often do four teams lose captains in one four-month stretch), but it certainly seems teams aren’t as concerned about that letter being stitched on a player’s jersey as they used to be.

Just consider that since the start of the 2014-15 season (a stretch of only five years) there have been 16 teams to enter a season without an officially designated captain on their roster, including the six teams this season. In the 20 years prior to that there were only 19 such teams, or less than one per season on average.

At the end of the day everyone in a locker room knows who the leaders of the team are, whether they have a letter on their jersey or not. Everyone knows who is going to be the player to speak up, who is going to be the player to “lead by example,” and who is going to be the player to “hold everything together.” You should not need a letter to recognize that.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN Doubleheader: Rangers host Predators; Flyers visit Vegas

By Scott BilleckOct 4, 2018, 10:50 AM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Thursday. In the first game, the New York Rangers host the Nashville Predators at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here

The NHL season will begin at different ends of the spectrum for both the Rangers and the visiting Predators.

New York enters the season after tearing down parts of the organization over the second half of this past season. They finished last in the Metropolitan Division and began the fire sale while also subsequently firing head coach Alain Vigneault.

They return this season with Dan Quinn behind the bench, youth aplenty and a bevy of question marks often attached to a team that was forced into a rebuild.

The one constant for the Rangers will be in goal, where Henrik Lundqvist gets set to begin his 14th season with the Blueshirts. Lundqvist is coming off one of his worst seasons as a pro but remains the linchpin in the Rangers chances of winning games this season.

“I’ve been reflecting this summer and over the last few days and what I come back to is that I am consistently most successful when I’m confident in my game plan and stick with it,” Lundqvist said. “For me, it’s about getting back to my base and not changing too much because of what’s going on in front of me. I can’t tell you exactly why I’ve allowed those early goals, but if I face a big scoring chance right at the start, then I have to make that save. The group has to be ready, and that goes for me, too.”

On the other side of the center line will stand the Nashville Predators, fresh off a Game 7 defeat in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Expectations last season for the Preds were much loftier than their early-round exit dictated, but the team that won the Presidents’ Trophy last season enters this year as one of the best in the NHL once again.

They re-signed Ryan Ellis long-term to ensure their vaunted top-four on the back end remained the envy of the NHL and added Dan Hamhuis to provide further depth on the third pairing.

The Predators should be a force to be reckoned with once again this season, one confident enough in their offense — with the likes of Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson — that they felt they could afford to send highly-touted prospect Eeli Toilvanen down to the American Hockey League.

They also boast the Vezina winner from last season in Pekka Rinne, who will be looking to bounce back from a poor playoff performance where his save percentage dipped from .927 in the regular season to an abysmal .904 in the postseason.

On paper, the matchup looks poor for New York, but consider that the Rangers have won eight of their last 12 meetings with the Preds. Counterpoint: Nashville was the best road team in the NHL last season with a 25-9-7 record.

Nashville will be without forward Austin Watson, who was suspended 27 games by the NHL for “unacceptable off-ice conduct” after pleading no contest in a domestic assault incident.

In the late game, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the Philadelphia Flyers at 10:00 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here

Can the Vegas magic continue?

That was one hell of an inaugural season for the Golden Knights, who reinvented what an expansion franchise can achieve after winning 51 games and reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

And those still thinking all that was a fluke can be reminded that Vegas only got better in the offseason, re-signing 43-goal man William Karlsson, and adding stars in Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny.

A second-straight run at the Cup doesn’t feel like a pipe dream for these Golden Knights. There’s a good chance they could repeat their same success as last season, and even eclipse it if things fall into place.

The Golden Knights boast one of the best lines in the NHL with Jonathan Marchessault, Karlsson and Reilly Smith and can now watch Pacioretty and Stastny work together on the second line.

“If you need a goal, they’re on the ice,” Vegas general manager George McPhee said of his second line additions. “If you’reprotecting a lead, they’re on the ice. They can play power play, they can kill penalties, so there’s a lot of utility.”

Vegas will also be counting on Marc-Andre Fleury to once again shoulder the load after putting up career numbers last season. Fleury battled injury during the regular season before putting on a goaltending clinic in the first three rounds of the playoffs. His numbers tailed off against the Washington Capitals, who pipped Vegas to the Cup in five games.

In Philly, Gritty has been the talk of the town after the googly-eyed mascot made his debut a couple weeks ago.

The move to introduce the brilliant mascot wasn’t made to mask the Flyers’ chances this season. They made the playoffs last season — despite losing 10 straight at one point — and added James van Riemsdyk over the summer to help solidify their offense.

Claude Giroux enjoyed a resurgence playing out on the wing, amassing a career-high 102 points and 34 goals. The move also helped Sean Couturier, who was given an elite winger and that helped turn his season into a career year also, finishing with 31 goals.

Philly’s biggest question — as it has been for years — comes in the crease. They have the offensive capabilities with Giroux, Couturier, Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek, and a solid backend, but need Brian Elliott and/or Michal Neuvirth to stand on their head this year. The Flyers claimed Calvin Pickard of waivers earlier this week as insurance.

The Flyers will be looking to 2017 second-overall pick Nolan Patrick to take the next step after recording 30 points in his rookie season.

The tools are there for Philly to improve on last season’s showing.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Dubas’ new school; Eichel named captain

By Scott BilleckOct 4, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Kyle Dubas is turning the page on old-school hockey traditions. (Toronto Star)

• Progress is being made toward the Carolina Hurricanes hosting an outdoor game. (The News & Observer)

• Seattle to the NHL timeline: Sooner is better than later, but in the end, they’re in it for the long run. (Seattle Times)

• Could the NHL move the Oilers and Flames to the Central Division once Seattle arrives in the NHL? (Edmonton Sun)

• Markus Naslund seems content away from hockey, so don’t expect the former Canucks captain back in a hockey role any time soon. (The Province)

• PHT’s Adam Gretz plays a little over/under for the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Pensburgh)

• Willie O’Ree was inspired by Jackie Robinson. (NHL.com)

• The A to Z of the new NHL season. (Toronto Sun)

• This is why we love the NHL. (Vice)

Jack Eichel is now the captain of the Buffalo Sabres. (Sportsnet)

Brian Boyle entering another season with Leukemia but says the prognosis is good. (People)

• Danièle Sauvageau getting impatient as NHL coaching doors remain closed. (The Athletic)

Done reading? Watch some of the best bloopers from last season on NHL on NBC:

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Capitals keep party going, Matthews starts strong

By James O'BrienOct 4, 2018, 2:38 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Auston MatthewsWith a booming shot to tie the game up 1-1, Matthews made a compelling argument that he probably deserved more reps on the Maple Leafs’ power play unit all along. In overtime, Matthews took a great feed from Patrick Marleau and scored the overtime game-winner.

Matthews certainly wants to be more than this, but if an Austin Powers nickname doesn’t work (Ron Howard: “It doesn’t), then “Mr. Opening Night” could at least be a good placeholder for the American forward.

With a contract year providing that extra bit of human nature motivation, and hopefully a clean bill of health this season, Matthews could put together a truly massive 2018-19 season.

He’s already shown that he has a knack for making great first impression, as tonight’s two-goal performance inspires inevitable comparison to Matthews making NHL history with four goals in his first game. Sure, he scored half as many goals, yet the Maple Leafs won this time around.

Also, if you’re into this sort of thing: Matthews: 2, John Tavares: 1.

2. John GibsonOpening night featured quite a few similar performances for goalies. You could make a legitimate argument for any one of Frederik Andersen and Jacob Markstrom enjoyed very similar nights, propping up their teams during moments of duress.

Gibson justified his status as something of a critical darling with a night like this, largely stealing this game against a loaded Sharks team. He stopped 31 out of 33 shots, and both of San Jose’s goals were brilliant. It seemed like they needed to be.

Via Natural Stat Trick, the Sharks generated a 14-2 advantage in “high-danger” chances, but it didn’t matter. Gibson was that good.

3. Evgeny KuznetsovMuch like with Gibson (and Matthews), you could quibble with Kuznetsov’s placement in the top three tonight. After all, many players generated two points, and some hit three (including Rickard Rakell, Kuznetsov’s teammate Nicklas Backstrom, and Jakob Silfverberg).

Kuznetsov didn’t just stand out for scoring two goals (including a 2-0 tally that really started to dig the hole for Boston). The Russian center was a consistent nuisance for the Bruins, nearly netting a hat trick while firing five shots on goal.

As much as people wonder about Washington’s chances to repeat, consider that Kuznetsov generated 83 points last season, and might just be able to do that, well, back-to-back.

Highlight of the Night: Goodness gracious, Tomas Hertl scored a ridiculous shorthanded goal for the San Jose Sharks. It wasn’t enough to earn the Sharks a win or even a “charity point,” but it dropped jaws all the same.

Rough stuff

Along with Brad Marchand bloodying Lars Eller (way more on that here), Erik Gudbranson really got the best of Travis Hamonic to add injury to the insults of a tough night for Calgary.

Factoids

If Auston Matthews is “Mr. Opening Night,” then Martin Jones is … well, not. Or at least Jones isn’t “Mr. Opening Minutes.”

It seems like the Canucks might be the Auston Matthews of NHL teams … at least when it comes to opening night. Elias Pettersson made quite the rookie first impression in his own right, collecting a goal and an assist.

Chin up, Bruins fans; at least it’s been a long time since Boston’s endured such a rough opening night of NHL action.

Tonight’s scores

Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)
Capitals 7, Bruins 0
Canucks 5, Flames 2
Ducks 5, Sharks 2

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Ducks stun Sharks, spoil Karlsson’s debut

By James O'BrienOct 4, 2018, 1:25 AM EDT
Heading into opening night, it seemed like the Sharks would only lose and the Ducks would only win for a simple reason: goaltending.

That was pretty much the case on Wednesday, as John Gibson played a huge role in Anaheim upsetting San Jose 5-2. The American-born goalie celebrated his contract extension by stopping 31 out of 33 shots, keeping the Ducks in the game even as they allowed 24 shots on goal in the second period alone.

It seemed like the Sharks needed works of art to beat John Gibson, and this Tomas Hertl goal was exactly that:

Meanwhile, it was a tough night for Martin Jones, whose lowest point came on a Brandon Montour tally (one that just can’t happen when the goalie at the other end is standing on his head):

Heading into this game, the Sharks boasted a “Who’s who” lineup, as Erik Karlsson adds staggering firepower to a lineup that already made the playoffs last season. On the other hand, injuries forced the Ducks to roll with a group that would elicit a “Who?” response from even most hardcore hockey fans.

It’s fitting, then, that a big move came when Max Comtois scored his first NHL goal in his first game, quieting “The Shark Tank” with a 1-0 goal just 49 seconds into the game.

To wade through choppy waters without the likes of Corey Perry, Ryan Kesler, and Ondrej Kase, the Ducks need “no-name” players to step up … but they’re still forced to rely on big names. Gibson delivered in an authoritative way, and so did other important Ducks. Anaheim received key three-point outputs from Rickard Rakell and Jakob Silfverberg, while Adam Henrique and Ryan Getzlaf came up big, too.

While there were plenty of flashes of the brilliance expected from Karlsson, it wasn’t the ideal first night in teal. The superb Swede suffered a -2 rating, only fired one shot on goal, and failed to generate a point while logging almost 27 minutes (26:48) in his Sharks debut.

The good news is that Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer is finding ways to get both of his star defensemen on the ice, as Brent Burns logged 25:18 in this one. Unfortunately, their presence didn’t pay big dividends on special teams; while the Ducks went 2-for-3 (albeit giving up Hertl’s shorthanded goal), the Sharks failed to convert on three opportunities.

Again, San Jose still generally dominated the flow of play and puck possession, even if they didn’t have much to show for it on the scoreboard.

It’s just one game, yet if nothing else, it’s a real confidence-booster for a Ducks team that will need to be plucky to overcome this early stretch of injuries. Gibson and their healthy top guys are the key there, and for at least one night, that was enough against a potential juggernaut (or megalodon?) in the Sharks.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

 