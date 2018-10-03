AP Images

Tavares doesn’t take long to score for Maple Leafs

By James O'BrienOct 3, 2018, 9:03 PM EDT
If this wasn’t exactly how the Toronto Maple Leafs “drew this up,” it’s awfully close.

While the Maple Leafs ceded the opening goal of the game – and season – to the Montreal Canadiens, they’ve taken a 2-1 lead thanks to, well,, who are the two guys you’d expect? First, Auston Matthews tied things up in the first period.

Then, in the second period, you (probably) guessed it: John Tavares scored his first goal in his first game with the Maple Leafs. The slacker couldn’t get it done during his first period with the team, though. *Harumph.*

Carey Price really had no chance.

With mere seconds remaining in the second period, Andrew Shaw tied the game up 2-2, so file that part under “not how they drew it up.”

Still, Matthews displayed his deadly shot on that opening tally, while Tavares is giving defenders all they can handle, already showing his sublime playmaking skills, including sending a great pass to Nazem Kadri for a one-timer attempt. (Hey, you never know if that could end up being a combination that works, even though Kadri’s currently penciled in as the third-line center.)

So far, very good for Tavares playing for the team he rooted for as a child.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Video: Capitals raise Stanley Cup banner

By James O'BrienOct 3, 2018, 8:03 PM EDT
If fancy rings didn’t provide enough evidence, the Washington Capitals cemented that no, fans were not dreaming about that 2018 Stanley Cup victory tonight. They did so by raising their Stanley Cup banner before hosting the Boston Bruins to kick off the 2018-19 season – and their title defense.

Interestingly, Tom Wilson geared up and was on the ice for the presentation mere hours after the NHL suspended him for 20 games. The team didn’t shy away from this summer’s headline-grabbing victory tour, pointing out that they celebrated the Stanley Cup victory as boisterously as anyone has before.

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis also gave a heartfelt speech to celebrate the Capitals’ momentous victory. As expected, it was a joyous occasion for Capitals fans and the team.

Check out video of the ceremony above this post’s headline.

Instead of sleepwalking through the early goings of this game, T.J. Oshie opened the scoring 24 seconds in, and Evgeny Kuznetsov made it 2-0 on the power play. You can watch what’s looking like a frenetic game on NBCSN and stream it via this link.

For more banner-raising fun, compare how the actual ceremony with how Capitals players might have run things differently, at least in the sound booth. Queen’s “We are the Champions” is an old-school, safe choice:

Also, Doc Emrick provided some additional thoughts before the season-opener.

Habs’ Lehkonen scores first goal of 2018-19 NHL season

Getty
By James O'BrienOct 3, 2018, 7:52 PM EDT
As you can see in the video below, Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen scored the first goal of the 2018-19 NHL season, putting the Habs up 1-0 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This was a very “Lehkonen” goal, as he scored a heady goal on a wraparound. Habs fans would likely be delighted to see that Max Domi helped make the goal happen by creating some havoc in front of Frederik Andersen‘s net.

Check out footage of the goal:

The Canadiens put quite a bit of pressure on the Maple Leafs early on, but Toronto started to settle things down. Auston Matthews ended up tying the game up on what could be a dangerous Maple Leafs power play.

Toronto tends to kick off each NHL season on opening night, and in recent years, the Maple Leafs have been the one scoring that first goal.

Recent season-opening goals:

WATCH LIVE: Capitals host Bruins on Wednesday Night Hockey

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyOct 3, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season starts with a doubleheader on Wednesday featuring the Washington Capitals vs. the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m and the San Jose Sharks vs. the Anaheim Ducks at 10:30 p.m. ET.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CAPITALS
Alex OvechkinEvgeny KuznetsovBrett Connolly
Jakub VranaNicklas BackstromT.J. Oshie
Andre BurakovskyLars EllerChandler Stephenson
Nathan WalkerNic DowdDevante Smith-Pelly

Christian DjoosJohn Carlson
Dmitry OrlovMatt Niskanen
Brooks OrpikMadison Bowey

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

[WATCH LIVE: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; live stream here]

BRUINS
Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak
Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciDanton Heinen
Ryan DonatoSean KuralyDavid Backes
Joakim NordstromNoel AcciariChris Wagner

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy
John MooreBrandon Carlo
Matt GrzelcykKevan Miller

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

Maple Leafs hoping core players will take less money

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 3, 2018, 5:48 PM EDT
10 Comments

As of Wednesday evening there were still two restricted free agents sitting at home away from their teams in need of a new contract.

In Anaheim, the Ducks have yet to come to terms on a new deal with forward Nick Ritchie, while the Toronto Maple Leafs are in the same position with star forward William Nylander.

With all due respect to Ritchie, who is a decent enough young player with a solid future in the league, Nylander is the player that everyone is watching. Not only because he is the superior talent, but because he is one of the game’s brightest young stars that also happens to be a cornerstone piece for a team that is supposed to be one of the odds on favorites to win the Stanley Cup. That team is also based in Toronto.

The issue between the two sides seems to be the same one that always exists between team and player when these situations (a restricted free agent with no arbitration rights) arise: Bridge deal vs. Long-term deal, and the team’s willingness to invest in a young player.

Toronto is in a complicated position right now because it enters the season with more than $12 million in salary cap space — even after signing John Tavares to a seven-year, $77 million contract over the summer — and is going to have to pay all of its young core players significant raises over the next year.

Nylander is a restricted free agent this season, while Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner will find themselves in the exact same position after the season.

None of them will be cheap, and all of that extra salary cap space will quickly start to disappear.

On Wednesday, just hours before the start of their season opening game against the Montreal Canadiens, team president Brendan Shanahan talked about the program the Maple Leafs have going on right now and how he hopes their core players might be willing to take somewhat of a hometown discount to stay in Toronto.

He referenced his experiences from his playing days in Detroit where the team was able to build an annual powerhouse around the same core of players.

“I can speak from personal experience, that when I get together with some of my old mates from the Cup years in Detroit we talk about winning together and growing together and that’s what we remember looking back,” said Shanahan on Wednesday.

He continued: “At the end of the day we all found a way to fit with each other so we could keep adding to the group. That’s obviously what we are asking some of our young leaders to do. There is a lot of other voices, and understandably so … it’s not for everyone, we’re not for everyone, but we think the players we currently have, while it’s not going to be easy, we have great confidence that they have bought into being a part of this program, and being a part of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and representing Toronto in a way that they understand what is going to be most important. What I hope they can look back on 20 years, 30 years down the road and is going to be most important to them, is whether or not they maxed out as an individual and as a team and have championships to look back on and remember fondly.”

He also made reference to Tavares turning down less money from other teams (San Jose reportedly offered more money than the $11 million per year Toronto offered) and how, “he is still doing very, very well financially,” and that  “it wasn’t his responsibility to set a new bar or please other people with other interests. He’s a hockey player. He wanted to come here and win hockey games.”

The message there seems to be very clear to Nylander, Matthews, and Marner: Take less money for the betterment of the team so the team can win.

Obviously, this is the approach one might expect from management in professional sports. They are aways going to try and get their players for a cheaper price, especially in a salary capped league where they only have a set amount of money to spend when building the roster.

Still, there are some issues here, especially with Shanahan’s memories about his playing days in Detroit. While it may be true that he and his teammates played for less money than some other stars around the league, the Red Wings were routinely one of the highest salaried teams in the league. It was also a non-capped era so it really didn’t matter what they made to anyone except for the people signing the checks. They could have — and probably should have — gotten even more.

Also: Tavares is from Toronto which gave the Maple Leafs a unique advantage when it came to luring him there for less than what he could have had elsewhere. That is not always going to work in free agency.

But even when taking into account the difference in era, why does the onus fall on the star players to take less money in this situation to help the team? Players in all professional sports have an extremely short window for maximum earning potential, and you should not blame them for wanting to take advantage of that and cash in when they can.

There is also this point from TSN analyst and former NHL player Ray Ferraro that should not be overlooked:

It reminds me of how Connor McDavid took a little less money annually to allow the Oilers to have some “wiggle room” under the salary cap.

The Oilers rewarded him by trading Jordan Eberle, the team’s best right winger, after giving a few extra million and a few more years to the likes of Kris Russell and Milan Lucic.

So … thanks, Connor?

The belief from my corner has always been that even in a salary capped league like the NHL you have to keep your stars and you have to keep them happy, even if it means dedicating significant salary cap resources to a small number of players. The idea that you can not win with that sort of roster construction is completely unfounded because almost every Stanley Cup winning team in the salary cap era has been built in such a manner.

If that means constantly trimming around the edges and always retooling your depth, the so be it. It is a heck of a lot easier to find third-and fourth-liners and second-and third-pairing defenders than it is to find another Auston Matthews or William Nylander.

There is no doubt that a lot of star players around the league have taken below market contracts, and if that is what they want to do, they are well within their rights to do that if they so choose. But it should not be the expectation, and their commitment to being part of a winning team should not be judged for not being willing to do it (especially when recent history shows it will not negatively impact the team’s chances of winning — if it knows what it is doing). If you’re a star, get paid like one, because as Ferraro pointed out your team may not correctly use that money you left them on the table, and they will not look out for you when they feel it is time to move on for any reason.

If the team can treat it like a business, so can the player.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.