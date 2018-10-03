Gritty on Twitter

PHT Morning Skate: Gritty hangs with Bettman; Canucks ban video games

By Joey AlfieriOct 3, 2018, 8:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Look who was hanging out with the Commissioner on Tuesday.

• Now that Henrik Sedin is no longer a Vancouver Canuck, the team has decided not to name a captain for the upcoming campaign. (NHL.com/Canucks)

Sidney Crosby isn’t overly impressed with Capitals forward Tom Wilson‘s decision-making on the ice. (Pensburgh)

• During a Q & A with Sportsnet, Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin admitted that he’s a sensitive guy and that he’s worried about his defense. (Sportsnet)

• Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl is a huge fan of Cologne Sharks of the German League and it’s not because his dad is coaching the team. The Oilers will take on the Sharks in Germany on Wednesday. (NHL.com)

• Now that they have an incredible year under their belt, teams will be gunning for the Vegas Golden Knights. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• The Buffalo Sabres appear to be everyone’s sleeper pick heading into the 2018-19 season, but why is that? (ESPN)

• Avs forward Nathan MacKinnon is focused on becoming the next great hockey player after he put together an incredible season last year. (Sports Illustrated)

• Here’s some scary news: Canadiens forward Jacob De La Rose, who’s just 23 years old, suffered a cardiac episode after Saturday’s preseason clash in Ottawa. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• Pens forward Phil Kessel received the Excellence in Cancer Awareness award, and he opened up about his own battle with testicular cancer in 2006. (Pittsburgh Tribune)

Henrik Lundqvist admitted that he has to stay focused on his game plan if he’s going to go back to being one of the elite goalies in the NHL. (New York Post)

• It sounds like Brady Tkachuk won’t be available for the Senators’ regular-season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. (Ottawa Citizen)

• TSN’s Travis Yost explains why he believes there’s room for Jets forward Patrik Laine to find the back of the net more often than he already does. (TSN)

• The Anaheim Ducks have been known to play a physical brand of hockey, but they’re focusing on becoming a quicker team. (OC Register)

• The Rangers opening night roster is far from impressive right now. (Blue Shirt Banter)

• The Vancouver Canucks have banned their players from playing Fortnite or any other video game on the road. (Daily Hive)

• Speaking of video games, if you’re a fan of World of Warships, you’ll be able to use Alex Ovechkin as a character. (RMNB)

Patrik Berglund is about to begin his first year as a member of the Buffalo Sabres, but he’s already become one of the leaders on the team. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• Former NHLer Paul Bissonnette plays “What’s in the Box” with Leafs forward Auston Matthews. This is classic:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT’s 2019 Stanley Cup predictions

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyOct 3, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

We’ve looked at the East and West, laid out our predictions for the 2019 NHL Awards, and even put on record our opinions for first coach fired, underrated and overrated teams and more. Now it’s time to talk about who we think will end the season as Stanley Cup champions.

Will the Washington Capitals drunkenly celebrate for a second straight summer? The Pro Hockey Talk staff doesn’t think so. Repeating is so difficult already, and both conference sport some very strong contenders looking to knock the Caps off their throne. We have an idea of who will win it all, but so much can happen over the next eight months.

[Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule]

Let us know in the comments who you think will win the Cup this season.

LEAHY: Predators. There needs to be a Stanley Cup celebration down Broadway, right in the middle of Smashville. Nashville has been building toward this and they’re going to have a difficult time fighting their way through the Western Conference. But for a team that’s strongly balanced up and down the roster, they’re going to be able to contend against the best offenses in both conference. Most of this team was on the Bridgestone Arena ice when the Penguins celebrated in 2017 and last year during their second-round series against the Jets. That chemistry and experience will finally lead them to a title.

O’BRIEN: Maple Leafs. I have some worries about regression for Connor Hellebuyck, and I can’t help but wonder if Paul Maurice is an average coach at best. Toronto isn’t perfect, but they are loaded with talent and just seem whip-smart. It never hurts to have two first-line centers, either.

GRETZ: Sharks. The Sharks went all in on this season and with this team and get to send Joe Thornton out as a champion by finally winning that elusive Stanley Cup after all of these years.

ALFIERI: Predators. This is the year the Predators finally get over the hump. They’re blessed with one of the best group of defensemen in the league and they also have enough skill up front to get the job done. Pekka Rinne (or Juuse Saros) will have to be better than he was last postseason though.

BILLECK: Lightning. They have all the pieces. Depth for days. Arguably the league’s best goaltender. Solid youth. And scoring that comes at will. It’s time they finally put it all together. 

PHT’S SEASON PREVIEW:
• Atlantic Division
• Metropolitan Division
• Central Division
Pacific Division

Eastern Conference
Western Conference
NHL Awards picks
• Power Rankings: Who is the NHL’s best team entering 2018-19?

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT’s 2018-19 Western Conference predictions

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyOct 3, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Can the Western Conference grab the Stanley Cup back from the East in 2019? The conference is certainly loaded and with Erik Karlsson‘s addition in San Jose and the Vegas Golden Knights strengthening with the acquisitions of Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty, it’s going to be a real fun fight to see who comes out on top and is playing in June.

The Central Division was already going to be a tough nattle with the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets standing out, but it’s hard to sleep on the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche. Let’s not forget that the Chicago Blackhawks may be primed for a bounce back year (Corey Crawford‘s health will play a big role in that). In the Pacific, the Sharks and Golden Knights have pushed forward while the Anaheim Ducks are trying to heal up. Can the Calgary Flames take a big step under new head coach Bill Peters? Will the Arizona Coyotes provide a surprise for us all? How will the Los Angeles Kings fare now that they’ve added Ilya Kovalchuk?

[Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule]

We’ve already predicted the East, so let’s take a look at how we see the West finishing. (Our playoff selections sit above the line in each column.)

Let us know in the comments how you see both West divisions shaping up.

 

WESTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPION

LEAHY: Predators. One last run with Pekka Rinne? Why not? David Poile kept majority of this group together from last season, bringing back Dan Hamhuis on the blue line. They’ve been deep in the postseason and probably got a bit of an eye-opener last year losing to the up-and-coming Winnipeg Jets.

O’BRIEN: Jets. Winnipeg is absolutely loaded with jaw-dropping talent, to the point where they can get away with essentially neglecting Jacob Trouba. The thing, to me, that separates the Jets (and Maple Leafs) from some absolutely bone-rattling competition is that their core is, for the most part, just so young. Byfuglien and Wheeler are basically the only important players who can talk about life when cell phones were only abundant, not ubiquitous. They also have some cap space to rent a good player or two at the deadline, another Toronto parallel.

GRETZ: Sharks. Any team that has three potential Norris Trophy candidates on it is going to be a force to deal with. This was a 100-point, second-round playoff team a year ago and now they have Evander Kane for a full season and Erik Karlsson added to the blue line.

ALFIERI: Predators. The Predators fell short in their quest for a second consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final, but they still have one of the better rosters in the conference and in the league. A shorter postseason run in 2018 means that they’ll be fresher for this season. Even though San Jose added Erik Karlsson, the Preds’ depth on the blue line is good enough to compete with what the Sharks have. Nashville will get it done.

BILLECK: Jets. Took a big step last year, won a Game 7 against the team many thought would be in the Cup final, and then learned how to lose and all the bitter feelings that go with it. I think they can do what Nashville should have done and took that next step. 

PHT’S SEASON PREVIEW:
• Atlantic Division
• Metropolitan Division
• Central Division
Pacific Division

Eastern Conference predictions
Stanley Cup picks
NHL Awards picks
• Power Rankings: Who is the NHL’s best team entering 2018-19?

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT’s 2018-19 Eastern Conference predictions

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyOct 3, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There was plenty of change in the off-season in the Eastern Conference.

In the Atlantic Division the Toronto Maple Leafs added John Tavares. Rasmus Dahlin landed with the Buffalo Sabres. Henrik Zetterberg is done playing hockey. Steve Yzerman is no longer general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning. After being traded seven times over the summer, Erik Karlsson is now a San Jose Shark.

The Metropolitan Division houses the defending Stanley Cup champions for the third straight season. Meanwhile, the champs have a new head coach and their old head coach is now with the New York Islanders. There’s also a cloud above the heads of the Columbus Blue Jackets with the unknown futures of Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky. The New York Rangers are in a weird transitional phase while Henrik Lundqvist remains atop of his game. There’s been an identity change in Carolina, but they still want to eat up that revenue-generating goodness that comes with selling Hartford Whalers merchandise. And the Flyers, well, they gifted the world Gritty.

With the season beginning Wednesday night, we’re rolling out our conference predictions. Below are our picks for the East along with who we believe will stand out from the rest and reach the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. (Our playoff selections sit above the line in each column.)

Let us know in the comments how you see both East divisions shaping up.

EASTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPION

LEAHY: Maple Leafs. It’s been building to this and John Tavares is the final piece of the puzzle. The young Leafs have been growing together the last few years, gaining valuable experience as they trended in the right direction. They’re set up front and in goal and maybe could use a little help on the backend, but that’s something that can be fix in-season. Their toughest job this season may be getting out of the Atlantic Division.

O’BRIEN: Maple Leafs. People forget just how explosive this offensive core already was, and Tavares makes it almost unfair. If you want tiebreakers – and this is a tough call – then consider greed (contract years for Marner and Matthews) and supply (Toronto has a ton of rental-friendly cap space, even once Nylander signs). This isn’t a make or break year, but as strange as it sounds, this might be Toronto’s biggest chance before they sacrifice depth thanks to expiring rookie contracts. Here’s saying they make that chance count.  Bonus points if Mike Babcock really is a great coach.

[Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule]

GRETZ: Bruins. They have the best line in hockey, high-end talent at the top of the lineup, and a bunch of really good young players that were able to get their feet wet in the NHL last season that are going to give them top-line production for a dirt cheap price, giving them the added cap flexibility they will need to make another big splash at the trade deadline.

ALFIERI: Bruins. Yes, I think the Bruins will finish third in the division, but I also think they have what it takes to go all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are three big reasons why I feel Boston can do damage. I also like some of the youth the Bruins have up front. Guys like Ryan Donato, Anders Bjork, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Jake DeBrusk will all contribute, too. On defense, Charlie McAvoy is a year older, which means he should be even better.

BILLECK: Lightning. Perhaps the most complete team in the NHL. If Vasilevskiy can stay relatively fresh, there’s no reason to think this team, with all it’s scoring, with its potent blueline, can’t finally finish the job. 

PHT’S SEASON PREVIEW:
• Atlantic Division
• Metropolitan Division
• Central Division
Pacific Division

Western Conference predictions
Stanley Cup picks
NHL Awards picks
Power Rankings: Who is the NHL’s best team entering 2018-19?

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Power Rankings: Who is the NHL’s best team entering 2018-19?

By Adam GretzOct 1, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
10 Comments

There are real, meaningful hockey games starting on Wednesday, and that means it is time to take our first real look at the Power Rankings for the 2018-19 season.

After spending most of the summer ranking everything from the best trades of the summer, to the most absurd mascot moments, to the people around the NHL that need to be better this season, to the best teams to not win the Stanley Cup yet in the salary cap era, to those old, random third jerseys it is finally time to start looking at where the NHL’s 31 teams stand entering this season.

Our plan for the season is to do a bi-weekly traditional power rankings, and then mix in a different sort of ranking on the off week in between (similar to what we did over the summer).

To the rankings!

1. Tampa Bay Lightning — They have potential award winners behind the bench (Jon Cooper), on the top line (Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov), on defense (Victor Hedman) and in net (Andrei Vasilevskiy). The top of the roster is as good as any other team in the league, and the complementary players are outstanding. You don’t become a final four team in three of the past four years by accident. Now they just have to figure out a way to go from being a consistently great team to a championship team.

2. Nashville Predators — Their defense is, at worst, the second best group in the NHL and they have to goalies that are good enough to start and play at a high level. They will be one of the toughest teams to score on once again and a top-10 offense.

3. San Jose Sharks — They are loaded, especially on the blue line where they have three players that are regulars in the Norris Trophy voting. That alone should make them Stanley Cup contenders. Then you add in the fact they have a solid goalie and a deep group of forwards and it is hard to find a weakness here.

4. Washington Capitals — It is pretty remarkable — and kind of funny —  that the Capitals team that finally did it, that finally overcame the postseason demons, that finally brought a championship to Washington, was probably one of the weaker Capitals teams (at least on paper) during this era. That this was probably one of the “weaker” teams is also a testament to how consistently great and competitive they have been, because it was an obviously great team.

5. Winnipeg Jets — The forwards on this team are incredible, especially on the wings where they boast one of the best depth charts in the league. Patrik Laine scoring 50 goals this season is a legitimate possibility. If Connor Hellebuyck comes close to matching his performance this team could win it all. If he does not they could disappoint.

6. Pittsburgh Penguins — If Derick Brassard has a bounce back year after a disappointing debut with the Penguins following the trade this lineup could be laughably deep.

7. Toronto Maple Leafs — The oddsmakers have them as the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, and they are definitely loaded with talent up front especially after adding John Tavares in free agency. But they also have some flaws that could hold them back, particularly on defense and in potentially in net if they overwork Frederik Andersen again. We also have to acknowledge the fact that before they can win the Stanley Cup they have to get out of the first round of the playoffs, something they have not done in two NHL lockouts. I know, I know, different teams, different players, different times. But facts are facts.

8. Boston Bruins — The depth is a question mark after the top-line, but they have some really intriguing young players all over the lineup. Tuukka Rask could be the one player that makes or breaks where this team goes.

9. Vegas Golden Knights — Asking them to repeat the success and magic from year one might be asking the impossible, but this is still a really good roster with a lot of salary cap flexibility and the assets (prospects and draft picks) to make another big move if needed.

10. Columbus Blue Jackets — Even with all of the preseason distractions relating to the contract statues of Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky this is a really talented team. Talented enough to finally get through the first-round of the playoffs? That remains to be seen, but a talented team nonetheless.

[Related: Roundtable discussion on Blue Jackets, Rinne, surprise teams]

11. Minnesota Wild — The Wild are going to make the playoffs where they will likely run into a powerhouse Nashville or Winnipeg team in the first round, and should they happen to get through that they will probably have to face the other one in the second round. They are good. They are not good enough to get through both of those teams.

12. Philadelphia Flyers — Could see this team making the playoffs and winning a round (maybe even two?) or being a massive disappointment and missing the playoffs because the defense and goaltending end up not being good enough. A true wild card of a team. At least the mascot rules.

13. St. Louis Blues — The Blues were one of the best defensive teams in the league a season ago and missed the playoffs because they could not score. They tried to address that over the summer with Ryan O'Reilly, Tyler Bozak, David Perron, and Patrick Maroon. O’Reilly is the big addition here because he is an awesome two-way player that does everything well, mixing shutdown defense with 60-point offense, and a tough, hard-nosed style of play that does not result in him taking penalties.

14. Anaheim Ducks — Losing Corey Perry hurts the offense, but the defense and goaltending should be good enough to carry this team back to the playoffs in a weak (after the top two teams) Pacific Division.

15. Florida Panthers — They were the hottest team in the league in the second half and added a 25-goal scorer to a core group of forwards that already boasts one of the league’s best two-way players (Aleksander Barkov) and some top-line talent in Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck.

16. Dallas Stars — Maybe first-year coach Jim Montgomery can find a way to get something more out of this team than what Lindy Ruff and Ken Hitchcock were able to get in recent years. Still a lot of talent on this roster even if it never seems to translate to success in the standings.

17. Los Angeles Kings — The most stunning thing about the way the Kings were swept out of the playoffs isn’t just that they dropped four consecutive games to the Vegas Golden Knights, scoring just three goals in the series, it is that they looked completely overmatched, slow, and never seemed to be a threat to score. It was like they were playing a different sport.

[Related: Are the Los Angeles Kings in trouble already?]

18. Carolina Hurricanes — Absolutely love this defense with Dougie Hamilton joining the team and Justin Faulk remaining there (for now). But will Scott Darling be better than he was, and what sort of impact will rookies Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov make on an offense that was one of the worst in the league and traded one of its leading goal-scorers over the summer?

19. Colorado Avalanche — The big question here will be what type of player Nathan MacKinnon is and will be. After a great rookie season his career kind of stalled a little bit. It is not that he was bad, but he just did not really build off of that debut year in a big way … until 2017-18. Will the Avalanche get that Nathan MacKinnon or will they get the 60-65 point Nathan MacKinnon?

20. New Jersey Devils — A healthy Marcus Johansson will help, and Nico Hischier looks like he has star potential, but what if Taylor Hall does not duplicate his MVP level performance? Even with that performance this was a very average team.

21. Calgary Flames — Like the signing of James Neal in free agency as he should be able to add some secondary scoring to a team that badly needs it. Love Johnny Gaudreau and the way he plays. Hate the Dougie Hamilton trade, the mindset behind it, and the return they got for him.

22. Edmonton Oilers — Connor McDavid is going to dominate, but who is going to help him? This is still a team lacking depth, defense, and goaltending.

23. Arizona Coyotes — Call me crazy but I think this team has the potential to make a big leap this season, especially if Antti Raanta can stay healthy and repeat what he did a year ago. A breakthrough year from Dylan Strome would also be helpful. Probably not a playoff team yet, but certainly a better team.

24. Buffalo Sabres — Jeff Skinner is a great pickup for that price, even if he leaves after this season, and they have a couple of preseason Calder Trophy candidates on this team in Casey Mittelstadt and 2018 top pick Rasmus Dahlin. Jack Eichel is pretty great, too.

25. New York Rangers — There are a lot of questions for the Rangers as their rebuild begins. Among them: How much does Henrik Lundqvist have left? Can a healthy Kevin Shattenkirk make a difference? Which veterans are the next go be traded?

26. Chicago Blackhawks — If Corey Crawford is not ready to go this team could be a mess again, and as we sit here on Monday on the verge of the season opener we still do not what he will be able to do or when he will be ready to go.

27. Montreal Canadiens — They traded a lot of offense this season with Max Pacioretty and Alex Galchenyuk leaving town, and this was not a great offense with them. Shea Weber may be starting to break down and the rest of the defense around him is suspect at best. They will need an MVP season from Carey Price to have a chance.

28. New York Islanders — I am not sold on what they are doing in the short-term with the grit-and-sandpaper approach to building a roster. What is most concerning is how many of those players are signed to long-term contracts. That does not even get into the state of the defense and goaltending.

[Related: Latest round of roster moves should make Islanders fans angry]

29. Vancouver Canucks — The best thing the Canucks will have going for them this season are the return of a healthy Brock Boeser and the potential emergence of Elias Pettersson.

30. Detroit Red Wings — Henrik Zetterberg may not have been Selke contender and Conn Smythe winning Henrik Zetterberg anymore, but he was still probably the best player on the team. Now his playing career is over, Mike Green is not ready to start the season due to a health issue, and the rest of the roster does not inspire much confidence.

31. Ottawa Senators — This was a bad team with Mike Hoffman and Erik Karlsson. Now they are both traded for nothing that is going to make a significant impact this season and they are almost certain to deal more players off of this roster. Their fans do not even have a first-round draft pick to look forward to. Things are not going to be fun in Ottawa this season.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Wednesday Night Hockey: Capitals raise Cup banner; Karlsson’s Sharks debut

By Joey AlfieriOct 3, 2018, 10:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season starts with a doubleheader on Wednesday. In the first game, the Washington Capitals host the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here

For the first time in franchise history, the Capitals will enter the regular season as defending Stanley Cup Champions. It didn’t come easy, but Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Braden Holtby and the rest of the team were able to get it done. So how do they respond after a summer of living it up with Lord Stanley? That’s the biggest question.

The Caps should be fine. Will they win the division? It’s possible. Will they repeat as Stanley Cup champs? You never know. All we know for sure, is that the team doesn’t look a whole lot different than it did a year ago. Outside of a few depth additions, Washington is bringing back all the characters that you know and love. Of course, Tom Wilson won’t be among them in the first few games of the season because of a suspension.

Before tonight’s game against the Bruins, the Caps will get to watch their Stanley Cup banner go up to the rafters. That’ll be an exciting and emotional moment for the team and for its fans.

“It is going to be a very exciting moment, a very special moment,” Ovechkin said, per NHL.com. “The atmosphere is going to be unbelievable. The people are going to be happy. Some might even cry. It’s all about the Cup, it’s all about this team and this organization, how we did it. We share it with all the people who live in Washington.”

As for the Bruins, they seem to be flying under the radar in a division that includes the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. Boston put together a terrific regular season before being bounced by the Lightning in the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins have three of the better players in hockey with Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak up front. They also have a cast of young players like Jake DeBrusk and Ryan Donato that could take big steps forward in 2018-19.

On defense, veteran Zdeno Chara and youngster Charlie McAvoy will continue to lead the way for a group that’s relatively underrated. And between the pipes, Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak should provide the Bruins with a strong one-two punch throughout the season.

In the late game, the San Jose Sharks will host the Anaheim Ducks at 10:30 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here

Of all the additions and transactions that were made between the end of the playoffs and start of the regular season, no team made a bigger move than the Sharks, who acquired Erik Karlsson from Ottawa for a less-than-stellar package of players and picks.

Adding Karlsson to a blueline that already includes Brent Burns seems to be unfair. Can you imagine what the what that power play is going to look like? Of course, they’ll have to find a way to get Karlsson to sign a contract extension, but for now they should just enjoy the luxuries they have on that defense. The Sharks will have to find a way to put it all together, but they have so many veterans that they’ll probably be able to make this whole thing work pretty quickly.

Evander Kane, Logan Couture, Joe Pavelski, Tomas Hertl, Joe Thornton, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Martin Jones will also have a hand in leading this team to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. The only major loss they suffered in 2018 was Thornton’s beard.

“My wife’s been wanting this done for a long time and the guys kind of got on it and all of a sudden the shaver came out, and there it was on the plate,” Thornton said, per the Mercury News. “My 5-year old wasn’t happy this morning. When he woke up, he didn’t want to see dad. I’ve got to make it up to him somehow.”

The Ducks are in an interesting position heading into the year. Corey Perry‘s going to miss an extended period of time and Ryan Kesler, Ondrej Kase and Patrick Eaves are all opening the season on IR. They’ll still be able to count on guys like Ryan Getzlaf, Rickard Rakell, Adam Henrique, Cam Fowler, Hampus Lindholm and John Gibson.

Instead of playing that physical brand of hockey that they’re used to playing, the Ducks are going to try play quicker.

“We’re trying to put in a new system and different line combinations, and that takes time,” Henrique said, per the Associated Press. “It takes some time to adjust to everything we’re being asked to do, but we’re already seeing flashes of it, for sure. For us, it’s a matter of just trying to get it into our games.”

Ahhhhhhhh hockey season is back, everybody! Enjoy!

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.