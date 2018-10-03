Getty

Maple Leafs hoping core players will take less money

By Adam GretzOct 3, 2018, 5:48 PM EDT
As of Wednesday evening there were still two restricted free agents sitting at home away from their teams in need of a new contract.

In Anaheim, the Ducks have yet to come to terms on a new deal with forward Nick Ritchie, while the Toronto Maple Leafs are in the same position with star forward William Nylander.

With all due respect to Ritchie, who is a decent enough young player with a solid future in the league, Nylander is the player that everyone is watching. Not only because he is the superior talent, but because he is one of the game’s brightest young stars that also happens to be a cornerstone piece for a team that is supposed to be one of the odds on favorites to win the Stanley Cup. That team is also based in Toronto.

The issue between the two sides seems to be the same one that always exists between team and player when these situations (a restricted free agent with no arbitration rights) arise: Bridge deal vs. Long-term deal, and the team’s willingness to invest in a young player.

Toronto is in a complicated position right now because it enters the season with more than $12 million in salary cap space — even after signing John Tavares to a seven-year, $77 million contract over the summer — and is going to have to pay all of its young core players significant raises over the next year.

Nylander is a restricted free agent this season, while Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner will find themselves in the exact same position after the season.

None of them will be cheap, and all of that extra salary cap space will quickly start to disappear.

On Wednesday, just hours before the start of their season opening game against the Montreal Canadiens, team president Brendan Shanahan talked about the program the Maple Leafs have going on right now and how he hopes their core players might be willing to take somewhat of a hometown discount to stay in Toronto.

He referenced his experiences from his playing days in Detroit where the team was able to build an annual powerhouse around the same core of players.

“I can speak from personal experience, that when I get together with some of my old mates from the Cup years in Detroit we talk about winning together and growing together and that’s what we remember looking back,” said Shanahan on Wednesday.

He continued: “At the end of the day we all found a way to fit with each other so we could keep adding to the group. That’s obviously what we are asking some of our young leaders to do. There is a lot of other voices, and understandably so … it’s not for everyone, we’re not for everyone, but we think the players we currently have, while it’s not going to be easy, we have great confidence that they have bought into being a part of this program, and being a part of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and representing Toronto in a way that they understand what is going to be most important. What I hope they can look back on 20 years, 30 years down the road and is going to be most important to them, is whether or not they maxed out as an individual and as a team and have championships to look back on and remember fondly.”

He also made reference to Tavares turning down less money from other teams (San Jose reportedly offered more money than the $11 million per year Toronto offered) and how, “he is still doing very, very well financially,” and that  “it wasn’t his responsibility to set a new bar or please other people with other interests. He’s a hockey player. He wanted to come here and win hockey games.”

The message there seems to be very clear to Nylander, Matthews, and Marner: Take less money for the betterment of the team so the team can win.

Obviously, this is the approach one might expect from management in professional sports. They are aways going to try and get their players for a cheaper price, especially in a salary capped league where they only have a set amount of money to spend when building the roster.

Still, there are some issues here, especially with Shanahan’s memories about his playing days in Detroit. While it may be true that he and his teammates played for less money than some other stars around the league, the Red Wings were routinely one of the highest salaried teams in the league. It was also a non-capped era so it really didn’t matter what they made to anyone except for the people signing the checks. They could have — and probably should have — gotten even more.

Also: Tavares is from Toronto which gave the Maple Leafs a unique advantage when it came to luring him there for less than what he could have had elsewhere. That is not always going to work in free agency.

But even when taking into account the difference in era, why does the onus fall on the star players to take less money in this situation to help the team? Players in all professional sports have an extremely short window for maximum earning potential, and you should not blame them for wanting to take advantage of that and cash in when they can.

There is also this point from TSN analyst and former NHL player Ray Ferraro that should not be overlooked:

It reminds me of how Connor McDavid took a little less money annually to allow the Oilers to have some “wiggle room” under the salary cap.

The Oilers rewarded him by trading Jordan Eberle, the team’s best right winger, after giving a few extra million and a few more years to the likes of Kris Russell and Milan Lucic.

So … thanks, Connor?

The belief from my corner has always been that even in a salary capped league like the NHL you have to keep your stars and you have to keep them happy, even if it means dedicating significant salary cap resources to a small number of players. The idea that you can not win with that sort of roster construction is completely unfounded because almost every Stanley Cup winning team in the salary cap era has been built in such a manner.

If that means constantly trimming around the edges and always retooling your depth, the so be it. It is a heck of a lot easier to find third-and fourth-liners and second-and third-pairing defenders than it is to find another Auston Matthews or William Nylander.

There is no doubt that a lot of star players around the league have taken below market contracts, and if that is what they want to do, they are well within their rights to do that if they so choose. But it should not be the expectation, and their commitment to being part of a winning team should not be judged for not being willing to do it (especially when recent history shows it will not negatively impact the team’s chances of winning — if it knows what it is doing). If you’re a star, get paid like one, because as Ferraro pointed out your team may not correctly use that money you left them on the table, and they will not look out for you when they feel it is time to move on for any reason.

If the team can treat it like a business, so can the player.

By Sean LeahyOct 3, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT


Message sent: NHL suspends Tom Wilson for 20 games

By Adam GretzOct 3, 2018, 4:05 PM EDT
When the NHL offered Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson an in-person hearing for his latest suspension-worthy incident, making it the fourth time in the past calendar year that he did something on the ice to warrant punishment, it seemed likely that the league was going to send a very strong message.

On Wednesday, that message was officially delivered.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that Wilson has been suspended for the first 20 games of the season for a hit to the head of St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist in the preseason finale on Sunday.

Here is the league’s explanation of the play and the suspension.

The NHL points out that while Sundqvist is eligible to be checked on this play, it goes on to say that Wilson “takes a poor angle of approach” and picks Sundqvists head, making the head the main point of contact, while Sundqvist did nothing to alter the position of his head that would make it the main point of contact.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong had this to say on Wednesday regarding the hit: “My issue with it was it was the second period of the last preseason game. I don’t understand the logic of hitting someone like that at that time of year. But in all candor if Washington wanted to trade Tom Wilson there’d be 30 [GMs] to give them a call. That’s the nature of our business.”

This is one of the harshest suspensions the league has handed out in the DoPS era (since the start of the 2011-12 season). As I wrote on Monday, Wilson’s recent history was going to open him for a potentially harsh suspension, the same way Raffi Torres’ repeated incidents eventually resulted in a 41-game ban.

In his past 105 games played, Wilson has been suspended four times, and as noted by the NHL in their video explanation, that is an unprecedented run of suspensions in the DoPS era.

As a result of this suspension he will forfeit $1,260,162.60 in salary and will be eligible to return to the Capitals’ lineup on Nov. 21 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

If 20 games and more than $1 million in lost salary does not deliver the message to Wilson that he has to change the way he plays, you have to wonder if anything ever will.

Patrik Laine takes shot at Canucks over Fortnite ban

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 3, 2018, 3:24 PM EDT
It seems that some NHL teams have developed a somewhat irrational fear of Fortnite, the wildly popular online video game, with the Vancouver Canucks going as far as banning it on team road trips so players can focus on other “team bonding” activities, dinners, and … uh … more team dinners. 

Assistant captain Bo Horvat was on Vancouver radio recently and talked about the ban, saying that spending time in your room playing video games on the road is “a waste of your time.”

This, of course, has been a bit of a talking point around the league with the 2018-19 season set to begin on Wednesday night.

One superstar player that is most certainly not a fan of the Canucks’ decision to ban the game on road trips: Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine.

“Terrible idea,” said Laine, when asked about the Canucks’ ban on Wednesday. “I think they just needed something to blame after last year. We kind of made a deal if that we’re playing like that, we can give up our PlayStations so we’re not going to take them on the road. But I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

And just like that, before even playing their first game, the Canucks have taken their first loss of the season.

“They’re fun events, those team dinners,” Laine said when asked about team dinners. “I guess Vancouver is going to have lots of them. But good for them.”

The thing is: Laine is probably right. The Canucks were one of the league’s worst teams a season ago, have a fairly young roster, and probably see this as some sort of no nonsense, laying down the law type of move. Kind of like when a bad NFL or MLB team removes the ping pong table out of the locker room. You’re not winning out there in the sports arena? Well then no fun off of it!

Of course, trying to find some sort of correlation between this stuff and actually winning games is going to be a lousy and meaningless endeavor, because there are plenty of good teams that make a point of playing video games on the road, to the point of it being a team-bonding experience of its own.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, for example, were huge Mario Kart players this past season (as were the Vegas Golden Knights, team they beat in the Stanley Cup Final). It did not seem to hurt them.

Maybe it’s a sign of the generational gap? Older, more “old school” players are going to view team bonding as “putting down your phone” and hitting a bar and throwing back a bunch of liquor with no time for anything else. But times change, and gaming can be just as much of a team-bonding experience as sitting around a table in a restaurant for a couple of hours.

The Canucks and Jets meet for the first time on Oct. 18, by the way.

Karl Alzner’s ironman streak will end with healthy scratch

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 3, 2018, 12:43 PM EDT
The big free agent addition for the Montreal Canadiens in the summer of 2017 was the signing of veteran defenseman Karl Alzner to a five-year, $23.125 million contract. Given Alzner’s style of play, the way he seemed to dramatically decline toward the end of his time in Washington, and the direction the NHL is moving in terms of style of play from the blue line it was, to say the least, a curious move.

Just one year in things are not going as the Canadiens may have planned.

After a difficult debut season in Montreal, Canadiens coach Claude Julien announced on Wednesday that Alzner will be a healthy scratch for the team’s season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“They’re never easy decisions,” Julien said. “I think it’s pretty obvious that there’s two things happening there to those players, but I think at the end of the day we’re all mandated to do what’s best for the team first. That doesn’t mean we don’t sympathize with certain things, but at the end of the day that’s what we’re all here for, including those players.”

This is a significant move because it will be the first time since the 2009-10 season that Alzner has missed a regular season game, putting an end to his 622-game ironman streak that is currently the 11th longest in NHL history.

It also has to be concerning for the Canadiens that Alzner — who still has four years and more than $19 million remaining on his contract — isn’t viewed as one of the six best defenders for the opening night lineup on a team that not only isn’t particularly good or deep defensively, but is already playing without its best defender in Shea Weber.

[Related: Shea Weber named 30th captain in Canadiens’ history]

Alzner isn’t the only veteran that will be a healthy scratch for the opener.

Long-time center Tomas Plekanec, who returned to Montreal on a one-year contract this summer after being traded to Toronto at the deadline, will also be a healthy scratch.

The Canadiens are going with Phillip Danault, Max Domi, Matthew Peca, and 2018 first-round pick Jesperi Kotkaniemi down the middle.

General manager Marc Bergevin refuses to utter the word “rebuild” when it comes to the 2018-19 team, but the opening night roster certainly seems to indicate the team might favor youth this season.

