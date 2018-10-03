Capitals humiliate Bruins to begin title defense

With the way they celebrated, you’d expect the Washington Capitals to suffer an all-time brutal Stanley Cup “hangover.” Instead, they extended the honeymoon with a 7-0 romp of the Boston Bruins to open the 2018-19 season.

That score might have actually been kind to the Bruins, who really had no answer for the Capitals’ speed, skill, and energy.

The defending champions made quite the impression as Todd Reirden debuted as head coach.

[Capitals ready to defend Stanley Cup.]

Washington came storming out of the gate in this one, with T.J. Oshie scoring 24 seconds in, and Evgeny Kuznetsov making it 2-0 less than two minutes into the contest. Tuukka Rask‘s night ended early after allowing five goals, with the lowest point coming during a stretch of three goals allowed on three shots.

You really can’t pin this all on Rask, even if Wednesday night brought back memories of his more embattled moments with Boston last season.

Speaking of bringing back memories, perhaps it was fitting to see Jaroslav Halak replace Rask in net, as Halak authored one of Washington’s most frustrating playoff losses of the Alex Ovechkin era. Halak had little power to deny the Capitals tonight, as Washington dominated virtually every facet of the season-opener.

Plenty of Capitals players came up big on what was already a special, banner-raising night.

[Check out the Stanley Cup banner-raising ceremony.]

Kuznetsov came close to collecting a hat trick, instead settling for two goals. Nicklas Backstrom generated three assists, pushing past the 800-point mark for his career (he’s now at 802). Both Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson enjoyed one-goal, one-assist nights … and each player scored from “Ovechkin’s office.”

The Bruins face the sobering reality that they have a lot of things to clean up, as they can’t simply blame this on a rough night for Rask. On the bright side, they won’t face a Capitals power play that went 4-for-6 every night.

It’s dangerous to put too much weight into any single game of the regular season, as tempted as it might be with hockey back upon us. As it turns out, it’s also dangerous to count out the Capitals as they begin their pursuit of “back-to-back” Stanley Cup titles.

NBCSN’s season-opening doubleheader continues with Erik Karlsson‘s Sharks debut, as the Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks. You can stream it live here.

Marchand bloodies Eller in fight, wasn’t happy with goal celebration

The Washington Capitals handed the Boston Bruins a nasty 7-0 drubbing to start the season, and frustrations boiled over for Brad Marchand.

After Lars Eller scored the 7-0 goal, he jawed at the Bruins bench, and that apparently pushed Marchand over the edge. Marchand received a game misconduct and instigator infractions to go along with a fighting major after he went after Eller, who was bloodied by the fight.

You can see it all – including the offending smack talk – in the video above.

Following the Bruins’ worst-ever season-opening loss, Marchand wasn’t exactly apologetic to Eller.

“His celebration was unnecessary,” Marchand said, via the AP’s Stephen Whyno. “He took an angle in front of our bench and celebrated in a 7-0 game. So I just let him know.”

We’ll see if there’s any additional fallout from this, but plenty will find such comments rich from Marchand, considering his history of licking, iffy hits, and even that “golfing” celebration.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy voiced his support for Marchand, stating that “Marchy let him know that that’s not acceptable.”

According to Hockey Fights’ listings, this was the first fight of Eller’s career; while he fought back, plenty of people believe that he was reluctant to drop the gloves with Marchand.

While the Bruins won’t have much time to shake off this embarrassing loss (they face the Sabres on Thursday), the two sides won’t renew acquaintances again in 2018. Their next contest takes place in Boston on Jan. 10.

WATCH LIVE: Sharks, Ducks meet on Wednesday Night Hockey

The first night of NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season ends with the San Jose Sharks vs. the Anaheim Ducks at 10:30 p.m. ET.

[WATCH LIVE: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; live stream here]

DUCKS

Tavares doesn’t take long to score for Maple Leafs

If this wasn’t exactly how the Toronto Maple Leafs “drew this up,” it’s awfully close.

While the Maple Leafs ceded the opening goal of the game – and season – to the Montreal Canadiens, they’ve taken a 2-1 lead thanks to, well,, who are the two guys you’d expect? First, Auston Matthews tied things up in the first period.

Then, in the second period, you (probably) guessed it: John Tavares scored his first goal in his first game with the Maple Leafs. The slacker couldn’t get it done during his first period with the team, though. *Harumph.*

Carey Price really had no chance.

With mere seconds remaining in the second period, Andrew Shaw tied the game up 2-2, so file that part under “not how they drew it up.”

Still, Matthews displayed his deadly shot on that opening tally, while Tavares is giving defenders all they can handle, already showing his sublime playmaking skills, including sending a great pass to Nazem Kadri for a one-timer attempt. (Hey, you never know if that could end up being a combination that works, even though Kadri’s currently penciled in as the third-line center.)

So far, very good for Tavares playing for the team he rooted for as a child.

Video: Capitals raise Stanley Cup banner

If fancy rings didn’t provide enough evidence, the Washington Capitals cemented that no, fans were not dreaming about that 2018 Stanley Cup victory tonight. They did so by raising their Stanley Cup banner before hosting the Boston Bruins to kick off the 2018-19 season – and their title defense.

Interestingly, Tom Wilson geared up and was on the ice for the presentation mere hours after the NHL suspended him for 20 games. The team didn’t shy away from this summer’s headline-grabbing victory tour, pointing out that they celebrated the Stanley Cup victory as boisterously as anyone has before.

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis also gave a heartfelt speech to celebrate the Capitals’ momentous victory. As expected, it was a joyous occasion for Capitals fans and the team.

Check out video of the ceremony above this post’s headline.

Instead of sleepwalking through the early goings of this game, T.J. Oshie opened the scoring 24 seconds in, and Evgeny Kuznetsov made it 2-0 on the power play. You can watch what’s looking like a frenetic game on NBCSN and stream it via this link.

For more banner-raising fun, compare how the actual ceremony with how Capitals players might have run things differently, at least in the sound booth. Queen’s “We are the Champions” is an old-school, safe choice:

Also, Doc Emrick provided some additional thoughts before the season-opener.