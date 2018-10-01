AP Images

Taylor Hall’s OT winner lead Devils over Swiss club SC Bern

Associated PressOct 1, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Taylor Hall‘s goal with 1:03 left in overtime lifted the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over SC Bern of the Swiss National League on Monday.

The game was part of the NHL’s Global Series Challenge. Edmonton will conclude the exhibition season Wednesday when it meets Kolner Haie in Cologne, Germany.

New Jersey and Edmonton will meet Saturday in Gothenburg, Sweden, in the season opener for both teams.

Andy Greene and Ben Lovejoy also scored for the Devils, and Keith Kinkaid played the entire game in goal for New Jersey, which finished the exhibition season with a 2-2-2 record.

Simon Moser and Mark Arcobello scored for SC Bern, while Leonardo Genoni played the entire game in goal.

The game was an exhibition, even though SC Bern has begun league play.

Late in overtime, Sami Vatanen picked off a pass in the defensive zone and sprung Hall with a headman pass. The reigning Hart Trophy winner carried the puck into the offensive zone, and then split two defenders before beating Genoni stick side for the game-winning goal.

Hall’s goal was the third and final time New Jersey led in the game.

Greene, the Devils captain, opened the scoring with a snap shot from the slot 5:55 into the game, a few moments after Kinkaid kept the puck out of the New Jersey net during a pileup in the crease.

Moser drew SC Bern even 25 seconds into the second period. Lovejoy’s slapshot with 7:02 left in the period put New Jersey ahead again.

Arcobello tied it with 2:08 left in regulation. Arcobello, who played for Edmonton, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Arizona and Toronto in the NHL before signing with SC Bern, snapped a shot from the slot that beat Kinkaid to the far side.

The game, played at PostFinance Arena, SC Bern’s home rink, marked a homecoming for New Jersey’s Nico Hischier and Mirco Mueller. Hischier, the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, is from Brig, Switzerland, while Mueller is from Winterthur, Switzerland.

PHT Power Rankings: Who is the NHL’s best team entering 2018-19?

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 1, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
There are real, meaningful hockey games starting on Wednesday, and that means it is time to take our first real look at the Power Rankings for the 2018-19 season.

After spending most of the summer ranking everything from the best trades of the summer, to the most absurd mascot moments, to the people around the NHL that need to be better this season, to the best teams to not win the Stanley Cup yet in the salary cap era, to those old, random third jerseys it is finally time to start looking at where the NHL’s 31 teams stand entering this season.

Our plan for the season is to do a bi-weekly traditional power rankings, and then mix in a different sort of ranking on the off week in between (similar to what we did over the summer).

To the rankings!

1. Tampa Bay Lightning — They have potential award winners behind the bench (Jon Cooper), on the top line (Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov), on defense (Victor Hedman) and in net (Andrei Vasilevskiy). The top of the roster is as good as any other team in the league, and the complementary players are outstanding. You don’t become a final four team in three of the past four years by accident. Now they just have to figure out a way to go from being a consistently great team to a championship team.

2. Nashville Predators — Their defense is, at worst, the second best group in the NHL and they have to goalies that are good enough to start and play at a high level. They will be one of the toughest teams to score on once again and a top-10 offense.

3. San Jose Sharks — They are loaded, especially on the blue line where they have three players that are regulars in the Norris Trophy voting. That alone should make them Stanley Cup contenders. Then you add in the fact they have a solid goalie and a deep group of forwards and it is hard to find a weakness here.

4. Washington Capitals — It is pretty remarkable — and kind of funny —  that the Capitals team that finally did it, that finally overcame the postseason demons, that finally brought a championship to Washington, was probably one of the weaker Capitals teams (at least on paper) during this era. That this was probably one of the “weaker” teams is also a testament to how consistently great and competitive they have been, because it was an obviously great team.

5. Winnipeg Jets — The forwards on this team are incredible, especially on the wings where they boast one of the best depth charts in the league. Patrik Laine scoring 50 goals this season is a legitimate possibility. If Connor Hellebuyck comes close to matching his performance this team could win it all. If he does not they could disappoint.

6. Pittsburgh Penguins — If Derick Brassard has a bounce back year after a disappointing debut with the Penguins following the trade this lineup could be laughably deep.

7. Toronto Maple Leafs — The oddsmakers have them as the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, and they are definitely loaded with talent up front especially after adding John Tavares in free agency. But they also have some flaws that could hold them back, particularly on defense and in potentially in net if they overwork Frederik Andersen again. We also have to acknowledge the fact that before they can win the Stanley Cup they have to get out of the first round of the playoffs, something they have not done in two NHL lockouts. I know, I know, different teams, different players, different times. But facts are facts.

8. Boston Bruins — The depth is a question mark after the top-line, but they have some really intriguing young players all over the lineup. Tuukka Rask could be the one player that makes or breaks where this team goes.

9. Vegas Golden Knights — Asking them to repeat the success and magic from year one might be asking the impossible, but this is still a really good roster with a lot of salary cap flexibility and the assets (prospects and draft picks) to make another big move if needed.

10. Columbus Blue Jackets — Even with all of the preseason distractions relating to the contract statues of Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky this is a really talented team. Talented enough to finally get through the first-round of the playoffs? That remains to be seen, but a talented team nonetheless.

11. Minnesota Wild — The Wild are going to make the playoffs where they will likely run into a powerhouse Nashville or Winnipeg team in the first round, and should they happen to get through that they will probably have to face the other one in the second round. They are good. They are not good enough to get through both of those teams.

12. Philadelphia Flyers — Could see this team making the playoffs and winning a round (maybe even two?) or being a massive disappointment and missing the playoffs because the defense and goaltending end up not being good enough. A true wild card of a team. At least the mascot rules.

13. St. Louis Blues — The Blues were one of the best defensive teams in the league a season ago and missed the playoffs because they could not score. They tried to address that over the summer with Ryan O'Reilly, Tyler Bozak, David Perron, and Patrick Maroon. O’Reilly is the big addition here because he is an awesome two-way player that does everything well, mixing shutdown defense with 60-point offense, and a tough, hard-nosed style of play that does not result in him taking penalties.

14. Anaheim Ducks — Losing Corey Perry hurts the offense, but the defense and goaltending should be good enough to carry this team back to the playoffs in a weak (after the top two teams) Pacific Division.

15. Florida Panthers — They were the hottest team in the league in the second half and added a 25-goal scorer to a core group of forwards that already boasts one of the league’s best two-way players (Aleksander Barkov) and some top-line talent in Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck.

16. Dallas Stars — Maybe first-year coach Jim Montgomery can find a way to get something more out of this team than what Lindy Ruff and Ken Hitchcock were able to get in recent years. Still a lot of talent on this roster even if it never seems to translate to success in the standings.

17. Los Angeles Kings — The most stunning thing about the way the Kings were swept out of the playoffs isn’t just that they dropped four consecutive games to the Vegas Golden Knights, scoring just three goals in the series, it is that they looked completely overmatched, slow, and never seemed to be a threat to score. It was like they were playing a different sport.

18. Carolina Hurricanes — Absolutely love this defense with Dougie Hamilton joining the team and Justin Faulk remaining there (for now). But will Scott Darling be better than he was, and what sort of impact will rookies Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov make on an offense that was one of the worst in the league and traded one of its leading goal-scorers over the summer?

19. Colorado Avalanche — The big question here will be what type of player Nathan MacKinnon is and will be. After a great rookie season his career kind of stalled a little bit. It is not that he was bad, but he just did not really build off of that debut year in a big way … until 2017-18. Will the Avalanche get that Nathan MacKinnon or will they get the 60-65 point Nathan MacKinnon?

20. New Jersey Devils — A healthy Marcus Johansson will help, and Nico Hischier looks like he has star potential, but what if Taylor Hall does not duplicate his MVP level performance? Even with that performance this was a very average team.

21. Calgary Flames — Like the signing of James Neal in free agency as he should be able to add some secondary scoring to a team that badly needs it. Love Johnny Gaudreau and the way he plays. Hate the Dougie Hamilton trade, the mindset behind it, and the return they got for him.

22. Edmonton Oilers — Connor McDavid is going to dominate, but who is going to help him? This is still a team lacking depth, defense, and goaltending.

23. Arizona Coyotes — Call me crazy but I think this team has the potential to make a big leap this season, especially if Antti Raanta can stay healthy and repeat what he did a year ago. A breakthrough year from Dylan Strome would also be helpful. Probably not a playoff team yet, but certainly a better team.

24. Buffalo Sabres — Jeff Skinner is a great pickup for that price, even if he leaves after this season, and they have a couple of preseason Calder Trophy candidates on this team in Casey Mittelstadt and 2018 top pick Rasmus Dahlin. Jack Eichel is pretty great, too.

25. New York Rangers — There are a lot of questions for the Rangers as their rebuild begins. Among them: How much does Henrik Lundqvist have left? Can a healthy Kevin Shattenkirk make a difference? Which veterans are the next go be traded?

26. Chicago Blackhawks — If Corey Crawford is not ready to go this team could be a mess again, and as we sit here on Monday on the verge of the season opener we still do not what he will be able to do or when he will be ready to go.

27. Montreal Canadiens — They traded a lot of offense this season with Max Pacioretty and Alex Galchenyuk leaving town, and this was not a great offense with them. Shea Weber may be starting to break down and the rest of the defense around him is suspect at best. They will need an MVP season from Carey Price to have a chance.

28. New York Islanders — I am not sold on what they are doing in the short-term with the grit-and-sandpaper approach to building a roster. What is most concerning is how many of those players are signed to long-term contracts. That does not even get into the state of the defense and goaltending.

29. Vancouver Canucks — The best thing the Canucks will have going for them this season are the return of a healthy Brock Boeser and the potential emergence of Elias Pettersson.

30. Detroit Red Wings — Henrik Zetterberg may not have been Selke contender and Conn Smythe winning Henrik Zetterberg anymore, but he was still probably the best player on the team. Now his playing career is over, Mike Green is not ready to start the season due to a health issue, and the rest of the roster does not inspire much confidence.

31. Ottawa Senators — This was a bad team with Mike Hoffman and Erik Karlsson. Now they are both traded for nothing that is going to make a significant impact this season and they are almost certain to deal more players off of this roster. Their fans do not even have a first-round draft pick to look forward to. Things are not going to be fun in Ottawa this season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Washington Capitals get their very impressive Stanley Cup rings (Photo)

Capitals / Jostens
By Sean LeahyOct 1, 2018, 8:46 PM EDT
The Washington Capitals will raise a Stanley Cup banner Wednesday night at Capital One Arena before their opening night game against the Boston Bruins. But first, on Monday evening, they received their championship rings and got to finally see their names engraved on the Cup.

First, the Cup engraving, which features 52 names of players and staff, the maximum allowed.

(That’s not “Olif” Kolzig. It’s “Olie.”)

A player needs to have played in at least 41 regular season games or one Stanley Cup Final game to get his named on the Cup. Teams can petition for extra players to be added, like the Boston Bruins did for Marc Savard in 2011.

Now, take a look at this bling, which, according to Jostens, the 14-karat white and yellow gold rings feature 230 round diamonds and 22 princess cut diamonds with a 5.5 carat weight.

Capitals / Jostens

More details:

The ring top features the Capitals logo created from red and blue enamel and is surrounded by 27 pavé-set diamonds, all of which is encircled by 28 custom taper-cut rubies. The three star-shaped rubies set above the logo are inspired by the Washington DC flag, where the stars represent Washington DC, Virginia, and Maryland. An additional 157 diamonds create a cascading waterfall effect down the sides of the ring top. Dual rows of channel-set princess-cut diamonds accent the top and bottom of the ring top, each row containing 11 diamonds, making for a total of 22. The words “STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS” are set in yellow gold and strikingly complete the ring top.

The left side of the ring features the player’s name set above the Capitol building, which is created in stunning detail from 14-karat white gold. A custom-cut star shaped ruby and sapphire are set on either side of the Capitol building. The player’s numbers are set to the right with stones ranging from 7 to 18 diamonds.

The right side of the ring features the year date 2018, which is set with an additional 26 diamonds. Below that is the famous Stanley Cup created in white gold and set with 20 diamonds and one star-shaped ruby, which represents the team’s first Stanley Cup Championship. Two additional star-shaped rubies flank either side of the Stanley Cup and commemorate the Capitals’ two Eastern Conference Championships. The words “WASHINGTON DC” appear above it all, paying homage to the home base of the franchise and the extraordinary privilege of honoring the nation’s capital.

The interior of the ring is engraved with the Capitals’ logo surrounded by the logos and series scores from their journey to making history as Stanley Cup champions for the very first time.

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis has already stated that every Monumental Sports and Entertainment employee who worked for the company on June 7, the night the team clinched the Cup inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will receive a ring. That’s about 500 to be given away. Sweet job perk.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Excitement brewing for NHL expansion team in Seattle

Seattle Hockey Partners
Associated PressOct 1, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Everywhere longtime NHL coach Dave Tippett goes in Seattle, people ask him two questions.

”One, ‘What’s the name going to be?’ And two, ‘Where do I get my tickets?”’ Tippett said.

The more immediate question is when – not if – an NHL expansion team is coming to Seattle as the league’s 32nd franchise and first in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. The prospective owners will make their pitch to an executive committee of owners in New York on Tuesday with a vote by the full Board of Governors possible as early as December. It is a virtual certainty the puck drops in Seattle two or three years from now.

Seattle’s pursuit of an NHL team is led by an ownership group featuring Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer and it includes a successful deal to renovate downtown’s KeyArena. Fan interest is a given, with 10,000 season tickets selling out in 12 minutes and 32,000 total deposits secured. On the heels of Las Vegas hitting it big with the Golden Knights in a city that had no history of major professional sports, excitement is brewing for the potential of bringing NHL hockey to the Emerald City.

”I talked to a lot of people out there and they want this team,” said Capitals winger T.J. Oshie, who grew up outside Seattle. ”It’d be great for the area. I think fans there are very devoted to their sports teams. That’s going to be pretty cool not having the family have to drive up to Vancouver to see me every year.”

For decades, the 2+-hour drive to Vancouver has been the only chance for the people of Seattle to see the NHL up close. The Seattle Thunderbirds and Everett Silvertips of the Canadian major junior Western Hockey League have a presence in the area, and before that, the Totems played minor-league games there from 1944-1974.

From a pro standpoint it has been almost a century since the 1917 Stanley Cup-winning Metropolitans of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association folded. Seattle has been without the NBA since the SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder in 2008, leaving it as the biggest American market without a major professional winter sports team.

”We turn out for our teams, and we love the grit that comes with hockey,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said. ”We have some of the most innovative companies in the world, and so we’re continuing to grow and build a whole range of innovating leaders and wealth. But at the same time, we have that old, middle-class, ‘let’s go mix it up’ point of view, and that’s hockey.”

Seattle as a sports town is unquestioned based on the support for the Seahawks of the NFL, Mariners of Major League Baseball, Sounders FC of Major League Soccer and the champion Storm of the WNBA. Tippett, now an adviser for Seattle Hockey Partners LLC after coaching the Stars and Coyotes for 14 seasons, knows all about that because his daughter, son-in-law and his ”sports-crazed” grandchildren call Seattle home.

”It’s incredible the passion of the sports people here,” Tippett said. ”It’s built into the community.”

Hockey, too? Tippett said there are roughly 140 adult hockey teams in Seattle, a major difference from when Tom Bissett grew up there in the 1970s.

There weren’t many rinks in the city when Bissett followed his older brothers into organized hockey and helped win two national titles by beating established teams like Detroit’s Little Caesars.

”It was kind of a, ‘Who are these guys from Seattle?’ type of thing,” Bissett said.

Bissett looked forward to trips up Interstate 5 to Vancouver to see NHL games with heroes like Totems alum Bobby Schmautz. Bissett made it, too, skating in five games with the Red Wings in 1991 as the only Seattle-born player to appear in an NHL game. It’s an honor that makes Bissett dream of attending games in his hometown.

”It would be a bucket list thing for me,” said Bissett, who now works in insurance and coaches high school hockey in Michigan. ”To have that now in the local town where I was born in the Swedish hospital in downtown Seattle, I just think it would be awesome.”

The NHL seems to be on board. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the league has been intrigued about the concept of a franchise in Seattle and found no concerns or red flags about the market.

Bruckheimer, majority owner David Bonderman and brothers Tim and Tod Leiweke – the CEO and team president – have spent significant time making sure of that. While the return of the NBA was for many years the focus of potential owners, the Seattle Hockey Partners made the NHL the first order of business and put the arena piece in place to make it possible.

”This is going to happen,” Tim Leiweke said. ”This is now about greatness. … It’s about the NHL and doing something that is spectacular.”

While the Board of Governors could vote to approve a Seattle franchise in early December and set off a domino effect of moves to begin putting together a hockey team, the celebration hasn’t begun yet.

”You have a mindset of the timeframe, but we’re working hard to assure everything is done properly to give us the best chance to get a franchise,” Tippett said. ”Nobody’s jumping up and down here saying, ‘We have it’ yet. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

Still, Durkan already senses something spectacular happening after the City Council voted 8-0 for the arena plan and after people lined up around the block to see the Stanley Cup in August.

”I think Seattle is going to be probably one of, if not the premier, NHL hockey towns,” Durkan said. ”There is a fervor here. Winter is coming.”

As one of a handful of players from Washington State, including Tampa Bay’s Tyler Johnson, Edmonton’s Kailer Yamamoto and Calgary’s Derek Ryan, playing in Seattle would represent a special milestone for Oshie.

”All those kids that are in the youth rinks around there, that was me I guess a long time ago now,” Oshie said. ”It would mean a lot to me and to my family to go back to where it all started.”

How will Golden Knights follow up historic first season?

By Adam GretzOct 1, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
One of the most intriguing teams to watch heading into the 2018-19 NHL season has to be the Vegas Golden Knights because, well, we really don’t know what they are, what they can be, or what they will be.

We do know where they are coming from and what they were. What they were was an unbelievable first-year success story, the likes of which we have not really seen in any of the four major North American sports leagues. To take a first-year expansion team and not only finish with one of the league’s best records, but to also reach the Stanley Cup final and come within three games of winning a championship in the first year of existence is the type of goofy storyline that would be too unbelievable a movie.

Despite that initial success they still seem to be a bit of a mystery heading into this season because so many things went right for them in 2017-18. Typically when you have a team like that, things don’t typically repeat themselves the following year. At least not as you plan them to.

One thing seems inevitable for the Golden Knights heading into year two: There is going to be some regression from the players on this roster, because there were several had career years at the exact same time, from William Karlsson‘s out-of-nowhere 43-goal season, to Reilly Smith becoming a point-per-game forward, to Erik Haula scoring 29 goals, to Marc-Andre Fleury playing the absolute best hockey of his life in his mid-30s.

Another way of looking at it: Just about all of the most experienced players on the roster entering last season went on to have career years in terms of points (Karlsson, Smith, Haula, Jonathan Marchessault, David Perron) or in save percentage (Fleury) in Vegas.

On one hand you could maybe say this was a case of some of them getting an increased opportunity (Karlsson, Haula) and taking advantage of it. On the other, a team that has more than a third of its roster have career years at the same time would seem to be a prime candidate to regress the following season. That does not even take into account two of their top forwards offensively (Perron and James Neal) left in free agency.

Just think about where the regression could come from.

Maybe Karlsson is only 20-goal scorer instead of a 40-goal scorer.

Maybe Smith once again becomes the 50-point player he has been throughout his career instead of the player that was on an 80-point pace last season.

Maybe Erik Haula is better than he ever got to show in Minnesota, but isn’t a 30-goal forward.

Maybe Marc-Andre Fleury see his save percentage drop down to the .918-920 level he typically plays at.

All of those little regressions can add up into a big difference and lead to fewer goals for, and more goals against.

One way to combat that: Bring in better players around them to help make up for whatever regressions might take place. Vegas absolutely tried to do that this summer with the signing of Paul Stastny to a four-year contract in free agency and the acquisition of Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens.

Those are not insignificant additions, and together they should help form what could be an outstanding second line. The addition of Stastny is going to give them significantly better center depth than what they had a season ago, while everything about Pacioretty’s 2017-18 season and his track record in the NHL points to a big bounce-back season.

For as exciting as Vegas was last season a lot of their success was driven by their top line of Karlsson, Marchessault, and Smith. When that trio was not on the ice together during 5-on-5 play they were outscored by 18 goals as a team (97-115). The second line, which was primarily made up of Perron and Neal with either Haula or Cody Eakin, barely kept its head above water in terms of goal differential.

Improving the second line behind that top trio (and it appears that Vegas did) is going to be significant. It’s not all going to fall on the top line, and it provides a bit of a safety net for if and when that line regresses a bit.

The big questions are going to come elsewhere in the lineup, particularly when it comes to the bottom-six, where there is a pretty significant drop in talent from the top two lines.

They found a ton of success in the playoffs with a fourth line of Ryan Reaves, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, and Tomas Nosek, and the group was legitimately good when it was put together, controlling more than 53 percent of the shot attempts and outscoring opponents by a 6-0 margin during the regular season and playoffs. You get that from your fourth line you are in good shape. The catch is that production came in less than 150 minutes of hockey. Can you count on that level of production from that group over an 82-game season?

Then there is perhaps the most mysterious aspect of this team: The defense. On paper, it looked to be the weakest part of the team entering 2017 even though there were some intriguing young players, including Shea Theodore, Nate Schmidt, and Colin Miller. Everyone on this group exceeded expectations, including Deryk Engelland who completed his transformation from part-time enforcer to 20-minute per night defender. But even with the surprisingly good results it was still, for the most part, an average, middle-of-the-pack team defensively when looking at the shot and scoring chance rates against. Most of their success preventing goals came from the fact their goalie — Fleury — played out of his mind throughout the regular season and playoffs.

He is a good goalie. A very good goalie. But he is not a .927 goalie.

Unless the Golden Knights do something to decrease the shot volume he faces, that is going to mean more goals against, especially with Schmidt, one of their top defenders, starting the year with a 20-game suspension.

Put it all together and you have a team that, on paper, should have an outstanding top-six even after some expected regression, a really good goalie, what is probably an average defense, and some question marks in the bottom-six.

Overall, that should be a pretty good team. Maybe not a a 109-point Stanley Cup Final team again. But a team that should be back in the playoffs.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Wilson’s hearing Wednesday; how many games will he sit?

Getty Images
By Adam GretzOct 1, 2018, 3:52 PM EDT
When the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday that Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was offered an in-person hearing for his hit to the head of Oskar Sundqvist it became almost a given that he is going to be suspended for the fourth time in the past calendar year.

The only two things that remained uncertain were when the hearing would take place, and how many games he will have to sit.

We now know the first part of that as the DoPS announced on Monday afternoon that Wilson’s disciplinary hearing will take place on Wednesday morning in New York City. That is the same day that the Capitals will raise their Stanley Cup banner.

It is then that we will find out how many games he will miss. The guess here is that it will be significant.

[Related: Tom Wilson ejected for another high hit]

For one, the NHL doesn’t typically schedule an in-person hearing for an incident that it does not deem to be suspension-worthy. Assuming that it is a suspension-worthy play, that is when Wilson’s recent track record will come into play.

That is going to hurt him.

The NHL tends to be significantly harsher on repeat offenders, especially when the incidents come within close proximity to one another. That is all especially true for Wilson.

Consider the infractions, the punishments, and the timeline between them over the past year:

  • His first suspension came last year in the preseason when he was suspended two preseason games for interference on St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas. While Wilson had carried a reputation for being a physical player that played right on the edge, he had, to that point in his career, only been fined by the NHL so he only missed two preseason games. A very minor and meaningless slap on the wrist.
  • But in his first game back from that two-game suspension, he boarded St. Louis’ Samuel Blias, which resulted in the punishment instantly being cranked up to a four-game regular season ban.
  • After going through the remainder of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs without another play that reached the level of supplemental discipline, he was given a three-game postseason ban (probably comparable to a six-game regular season suspension) for a hit to the head of Zach Aston-Reese, knocking him out of the playoffs.
  • Now, just 15 games (12 playoffs and three preseason games) later, he is facing another suspension.

All of this means that in the past 106 games that Wilson has played dating back to the start of the 2017-18 preseason, he has done four suspension worthy things.

That is, on average, one incident nearly every 25 games played.

Typically, the NHL has dealt with such things harshly when a player continues to show up in front of them without seemingly getting the message.

In the pre-DoPS days the NHL finally hammered Matt Cooke with what turned out to be a 17-game ban (10 regular season games plus the first-round of the playoffs that year, which turned out to be a seven-game series) when he continued to lay waste to opponents heads without showing any interest in changing the way he played.

Raffi Torres is perhaps the most glaring example during the DoPS era (starting with the 2011-12 season) when he went through a vicious two-year stretch between 2011-12 and the 2013-14 preseason when he was fined once, and suspended four different times, including banishments of an entire postseason series (six games), a 25-game (later reduced to 21) suspension, and ultimately 41-game suspension for a preseason incident after all of the aforementioned ones.

Radko Gudas and Zac Rinaldo also have had suspensions of eight-plus games after multiple infractions over a short period of time.

Wilson isn’t going to get the Raffi Torres treatment (Torres was an extreme case) but this also probably isn’t going to be a simple five-or six-game suspension, either. Five is probably going to be the minimum.

Given his recent track record, the close proximity of each suspension, and the fact this latest one caused an injury (just as the previous one did) he could be looking at double-digit games.

So with that said, what do you think the suspension is going to end up being? Cast your vote.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.