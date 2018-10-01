Getty

PHT Morning Skate: Vezina favorites; Jack Hughes sweepstakes

By Joey AlfieriOct 1, 2018, 9:28 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• How did Connor McDavid become such a good skater? Even when he wasn’t on the ice, he was always on his rollerblades. (Canadian Press)

• The Toronto Maple Leafs have been able to get into the playoffs over the last couple of years, but they’re tired of getting bounced in the first round. (Toronto Sun)

• Capitals Tom Wilson has crossed the line a lot since coming into the NHL. Here’s a look back at the timeline of all his suspensions. (Sporting News)

• Speaking of Wilson, The Hockey News’ Ken Campbell believes it’s time for the league to come down hard on him. (The Hockey News)

• Which goalie is the preseason favorite to win the Vezina Trophy? The answer may surprise you. (NHL.com)

• Sportsnet’s Ken Reid was a huge fan of hockey cards when he was a kid, so he looked back on his eight favorite cards growing up. (Sportsnet)

• Jack Hughes is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Which teams have the best odds of landing him next summer? USA Today breaks it down. (USA Today)

• Navy goalie Luke Markus got the opportunity of a lifetime, when he got the call to practice with the St. Louis Blues on Sunday morning. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• ESPN conducted their player poll, and it appears as though Connor McDavid has passed Sidney Crosby as the best player in the game right now. (ESPN)

• NHL.com got to sit down with Martin Brodeur regarding his new position within the Devils organization and much more. (NHL.com)

• RMNB breaks down the Pacific Division and explains why each of the teams is “trash”. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)

• Sports Illustrated answers one pressing question regarding each of the 31 teams across the NHL. (Sports Illustrated)

Golden Knights continue healing process for Las Vegas

Associated PressSep 30, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With the city reeling from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland delivered an emotional 58-second speech last October that continues to echo through Las Vegas today.

Engelland’s address came days after the Oct. 1 massacre during a pregame ceremony honoring victims and first responders. It ended with the reassurances: ”We’ll do everything we can to help you and our city heal. We are Vegas strong.”

As the one-year anniversary of the massacre on the Las Vegas Strip that left 58 dead approaches, Vegas’ beloved NHL team remains very much a part of the healing process, true to Engelland’s words.

”Anything like that happens, you definitely want to keep helping the process of the healing,” Engelland said following a recent preseason game as the Knights prepared for their second season. ”I think last year was a good stepping stone and I think we can still do more this year.”

The Golden Knights, who became a rallying point for many residents after the shooting, will make their way around town Monday, with several players and team personnel visiting command and dispatch centers for police and other first responders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a blood drive.

”Being from here, you want to do as much as you can for the community you call home,” Engelland said. ”I think every guy in this room wants to do what they can for Las Vegas. A lot of guys are going to be calling this home for a long time. We got a lot of great leaders in here that step up and do a lot of good things. We just try to help each other out and do whatever we can for the community.”

Lifelong Vegas resident Tina Cartwright, who was at the outdoor concert when the gunman opened fire from a room in the Mandalay Bay casino-resort, said it took a long time for her to attend a crowded event after the shooting, during which she remembers running her life. It was a Golden Knights game that brought her back to enjoying her social life.

”They gave me hope, because I didn’t want to go out in crowds and put myself in that position where I wasn’t close to an exit,” said Cartwright, 47. ”I didn’t want to go out right away, so they were an immediate part of the healing process. I have friends who still won’t go to concerts or big gatherings, and I think the longer you wait it can be detrimental. They just gave us something to look forward to in times that were dark.”

Knights newcomer Max Pacioretty was with the Montreal Canadiens last season but said he remembers the shooting vividly. He said it was tough to watch on television. But he said watching the Knights from afar as they helped with the recovery process helped him see how special the team had become to the community.

They had become much more than the town’s first major sports franchise, and much more than a team embarking on an inaugural campaign that would end in the Stanley Cup Final.

”It’s something I feel that this community will never forget, and it’s a big reason why there’s such good chemistry between the fans and the city and this team,” Pacioretty said. ”I feel as if people didn’t really know what to expect, what type of people and human beings hockey players are in a general spectrum. But I think they learned real quick. As soon as they knew that they were going to have to help this community overcome what they were going through, you saw them step up to the occasion right away.”

During each home game last season, the Golden Knights recognized the Vegas Strong Hero of the Game, a first responder or citizen who risked his or her own life during the shooting to aid others. Engelland would talk to those heroes after the games.

In September, Engelland and his family announced the Vegas Born Heroes Foundation. The mission of the foundation is to publicly recognize and reward charities and community members who consistently and selflessly help others to benefit the city.

”It’s been an honor to honor those people who sacrificed their lives or made it out of there,” Engelland said. ”We still talk to a lot of them here and there. We wanted to start our foundation and kind of branch a little bit away from that but not completely. Those first responders, we wanted to grow it and make it the heroes around Las Vegas that do the little things that might go unnoticed.”

Unnoticed, until now.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

‘Concern’ after Hurricanes’ Scott Darling suffers lower-body injury

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckSep 30, 2018, 4:52 PM EDT
It’s going to be a tense next 24 hours in Carolina.

Starting goalie Scott Darling left Sunday’s game against the Nashville Predators with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Darling wasn’t having the best of days before picking up the knock, allowing three goals on 20 shots.

He had been very good in his previous outing, allowing just one goal on 28 shots in a 4-1 win against the same Preds team last Tuesday.

Last week, Darling made the declaration that he would be “the guy this year that I was signed to be for this team,” in an interview with NHL.com.

In the revealing story, Darling said he dropped nearly 30 pounds over the offseason after what he described as a “rough year.”

“It was a lonely, kind of depressing year,” Darling told the NHL’s Dan Rosen.

Darling admitted to not working out last summer, not long after signing a four-year deal worth $16.6 million with the Hurricanes as a free agent.

The result was an awful first season in Carolina. Darling started 40 games and had a dreadful .888 save percentage to go along with a 13-21-7 record.

Darling was supposed to be the successor to Cam Ward. Instead, Ward played more games and was the superior goalie, although not by much.

Ward is now gone, and Petr Mrazek, who took the place of Darling on Sunday after the injury, is the backup — although it may be more of a 1A, 1B sort of deal.

Either way, given the summer and the renewed focus, there was hope among the Hurricanes’ fan base that Darling could live up to his potential after reinventing himself after last season.

Now, they’ll be hoping he’s not sidelined that long.

Tom Wilson ejected for high hit; another suspension coming?

By Scott BilleckSep 30, 2018, 4:37 PM EDT
Oh boy, here we go again.

Tom Wilson was ejected from Sunday’s game between the Washington Capitals and the St. Louis Blues in the second period for checking to the head.

The victim was Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist.

The principal point of contact appears to be Sundqvist’s head.

And here’s another angle of the hit:

Sundqvist needed help to get off the ice and hasn’t returned to the game. The Blues were leading 1-0 prior to the hit. Washington has since tied the game.

The Capitals should probably just sit Wilson any time they’re playing the Blues in the preseason.

Wilson was suspended not once, but twice last year in the preseason for two separate hits on Blues’ players. He received a two-game ban for a late hit on Robert Thomas and then was suspended for the first four games of the regular season after boarding Sammy Blais in Washington’s final preseason game last year.

This could be Wilson’s fourth suspension in just over a year, with his third coming on May 2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the playoffs.

The hit was particularly nasty, and the recipient, Zach Anton-Resse, suffered a concussion and a broken jaw as a result.

If the league deems the hit worthy of a suspension, the book is likely going to get thrown at Wilson. He’s a repeat offender, repeatedly.

Wilson signed a six-year, $31 million contract extension with the Caps over the summer after helping the Caps to their first Stanley Cup.

UPDATE:

Are the Los Angeles Kings in trouble already?

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckSep 30, 2018, 11:35 AM EDT
When the Kansas City Royals used to be a disaster in the regular season, they’d have this wonderful preseason run where they’d build up the hope of their fans, only to tear it down when games became meaningful.

It really outlined how insignificant preseason games were as a predictor for regular season success.

Why are we talking about Major League Baseball on a hockey blog?

Enter the Los Angeles Kings.

They finished up their preseason on Saturday with another dud in a 3-0 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. That followed a 2-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights the night before.

No goals in their final two preseason games, a dismal 1-6-1 preseason record, and then even more bad news as Dustin Brown was forced to leave Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury after taking a puck up high.

(UPDATE: Brown is out indefinitely with a broken finger.)

That’s not exactly what the Kings or their fans had in mind, especially after a summer that witnessed one of the league’s best defenseman re-sign with the club after some uncertainty and the signing of Ilya Kovalchuk to help boost their scoring woes witnessed in the playoffs after being swept by the Golden Knights.

Speaking after Saturday’s game, Anze Kopitar wasn’t hitting the panic button:

I don’t think we need to panic by any means, but we’ve got to know that puck management in that regard has to be a lot better. We have to sharpen up our game, for sure. Everybody in here knows that, and we’re going to work on it. It’s a big week ahead of us, and we’ll be ready for Friday.

Alec Martinez, meanwhile, pulled out the word “unacceptable” in Game 8 of the preseason. Yikes.

I think it’s twofold. One, it doesn’t matter what it is – you want to be winning games, especially heading into the year. Tonight was unacceptable. I think that it needs to be addressed, and it will be addressed. We’ve already talked about it. We’ve got a lot of work to do this week, because we’ve got a pretty good hockey club to play on Friday. I guess just use it as a learning experience. There are no experiences – the time is now.

Head coach John Stevens told The Athletic his team looked “slow” while taking the blame for the Kings’ schedule catching up to them, saying “some guys were asked to play a lot.”

Doughty was asked what went wrong. He didn’t have an answer.

I don’t know. We don’t have an answer for anything right now. We don’t know why we lost and why we were so poor this (preseason). But if it’s a chemistry thing, then we’re doing something wrong because we had all camp to create that chemistry.

These aren’t exactly inspiring quotes from the Kings; from coach to captain to everyone else.

The news of Brown being out any period of time that extends into the regular season would be a big blow in Los Angeles.

Brown enjoyed a year of resurgence in 2017-18, posting 28 goals and 61 points after not eclipsing the 40-point mark in each of the previous four years (27, 27, 28 and 36, respectively).

The Kings don’t open the regular season until Friday, so they have a few days to hit the reset button.

Adversity doesn’t pick sides, nor does it pick optimal times to hit a team. As such, the Kings look like they’ll be dealing with it right out of the gate this season.

