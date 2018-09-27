AP / Getty Images

Jets, Preds, Knights and Sharks among teams to beat in West

Associated PressSep 27, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
A team from the West has not won the Stanley Cup the previous three seasons, the conference’s longest drought in the 13-year salary cap era.

Before the Washington Capitals won it last year after Pittsburgh claimed consecutive championships, the West was usually the best, winning seven of 10 titles. Four teams seem to have the best shot to prevent it from being a four-year run without a Stanley Cup. And perhaps a few more have an outside chance.

”The West is like loaded right now,” Nashville Predators general manager David Poile said. ”It feels like anybody could not only make the playoffs, there’s going to be some unbelievable top teams that don’t make the playoffs.”

Winnipeg is stacked with talent from up front to the back and in net. And, the Jets are no longer off the radar after advancing to the conference finals for the first time. Nashville , which was eliminated by Winnipeg in the second round, won the Presidents’ Trophy with an NHL-high 117 points last season and has kept its strong and balanced team together.

The Vegas Golden Knights tried to improve their chances of returning to the Stanley Cup Final in their second season by signing free agent center Paul Stastny and acquiring forward Max Pacioretty. The San Jose Sharks made the boldest move, trading for two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson just before the puck dropped for training camp.

Poile said the talent-filled conference should be fun for players and fans, but not so much for coaches and the front office.

”It’s probably going to be nerve-wracking for us,” Poile said. ”If you’re going to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best, and I think the West certainly has more than its share of top teams.”

WINNIPEG

The Jets, who trailed only Nashville in points last season, have an elite team after years of patiently drafting and developing players. Winnipeg has so much young talent, including 20-year-old wing Patrik Laine, the time to win is now because it is going to be challenging next season to keep the team together and under the cap.

”Bring it on,” Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said. ”There’s excitement. That’s what this all about.”

NASHVILLE

The Predators have one of the world’s best goaltender, reigning Vezina Trophy winner Pekka Rinne. He may have the surrounding cast of hungry, experienced talented players to win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in its 20 years after leading the league in points.

”Obviously things didn’t end up the way we wanted, but winning the regular season doesn’t give you much,” Rinne said.

VEGAS

The Golden Knights signed three-time Stanley Cup champion Marc-Andre Fleury to a three-year, $21 million extension over the summer. They can lean on his experience of helping Pittsburgh go from losing the Stanley Cup in 2008 to winning it the next year. Adding the leadership of Pacioretty and Stastny after losing James Neal was a smart move.

SAN JOSE

The Sharks’ shot to win it all for the first time in their 27-season history increased the moment they acquired Karlsson, one of the elite players in the NHL.

”That trade makes this team look a little bit more dangerous,” captain Joe Pavelski said, entering his 13th year with the franchise. ”And, a little bit more real.”

LOS ANGELES

The Kings, who hoisted the Cup in 2012 and 2014, tried to pry open their window to win by bolstering their offense by signing Ilya Kovalchuk. The 35-year-old winger is back in the NHL for the first time since 2013. Los Angeles should be able to compete every night with two-way forward Anze Kopitar, the reigning Selke Trophy winner, and standout goalie Jonathan Quick.

ST. LOUIS

The Blues missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2011, but they made a series of moves to give some help to forwards Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko along with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. St. Louis acquired center Ryan O'Reilly in a big deal with Buffalo, signed center Tyler Bozak and winger David Perron, who is back with the Blues for his third stint.

EDMONTON

Connor McDavid should give the Oilers an opportunity to win any game. The 21-year-old center, though, can’t do it alone as last year proved when the team missed the playoffs despite his career-high 108 points. Edmonton needs winger Milan Lucic and goalie Cam Talbot both to bounce back from lackluster seasons.

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno and AP Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report.

Maple Leafs are best bet to end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 27, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
John Tavares didn’t just follow his heart home to Toronto.

In his head, he envisioned the Maple Leafs as a perennial contender.

”I came here believing that we can win a Stanley Cup year in, year out,” Tavares said.

In Year One of the Tavares era with young stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner riding shotgun, the Maple Leafs are expected to make the playoffs and go on a run next spring. And even after the Winnipeg Jets reached the Western Conference finals, Toronto appears to have the best chance to end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought that dates back a quarter-century to 1993.

”The big picture is obviously to always win the Stanley Cup and to not take any year for granted and always to believe every year, especially with the team we have that that’s where we want to get to,” Tavares said. ”First and foremost you’ve got to take the small steps and look at the small goals, the small building blocks to get there. I think you’ve got to enjoy that process, enjoy that journey.”

Toronto has 13 championships but none since 1967, when the NHL was a six-team league. Signing Tavares to a $77 million, seven-year contract has raised optimism the drought will end soon – another big move following the hiring of coach Mike Babcock in 2015 and picking Matthews first overall in 2016.

”You add him, and we have a good core,” Matthews said. ”We want to definitely keep that core together obviously because we want to see ourselves in a position to win every year for the next 10 years.”

To get there, the Maple Leafs have to get through a competitive Eastern Conference that includes the defending champion Capitals, back-to-back 2016 and 2017 champion Penguins and the well-established Lightning and Bruins. The Leafs are coming off back-to-back first-round exits and hope to get reliable goaltending from Frederik Andersen and solid defense to avoid a similar result.

SOARING JETS

The path to the Cup Final isn’t any easier for Winnipeg, which was one of the final two teams alive in the West last season before losing to Vegas. The Jets lost deadline pickup Paul Stastny in free agency but otherwise bring back the same group and the same big expectations to play games into June.

”We’re really close,” center Mark Scheifele said. ”We have a bunch of young guys that are still coming into their own, that are still learning about the league. That run that we had last year is so crucial in terms of experience that you were able to gain that experience, gain that hunger for what could be coming.”

Scheifele, captain Blake Wheeler, center Bryan Little, winger Nikolai Ehlers and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck are all signed long term, and Finnish phenom Patrik Laine is coming off a 43-goal season. Winnipeg will again have to deal with Central Division-rival Nashville but is as well positioned as anyone to come out of the West.

FLAMING IN

Missing the playoffs brought changes in Calgary. The Flames fired coach Glen Gulutzan and replaced him with Bill Peters, traded Dougie Hamilton and Micheal Ferland to Carolina for Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm, and signed James Neal.

”I think Noah is just scratching the surface,” general manager Brad Treliving said. ”We’ve got some guys on the blue line who can produce. We also want guys who want to be in Calgary. … Elias and Noah, they’re excited to get out there.”

Lindholm and Hanifin should be excited to join a team with forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan and defensemen Mark Giordano and T.J. Brodie. The Flames could be scary good this season in a Pacific Division that got weaker with a long-term injury to Anaheim’s Corey Perry.

WELL-OILED MCDAVID

Connor McDavid led the NHL with 108 points last season and was voted the most outstanding player by his peers. His Edmonton Oilers finished 17 points out of the final playoff spot in the West. That doesn’t compute except Edmonton’s goaltenders had the fifth-worst save percentage in the league and the rest of the Oilers couldn’t keep up with McDavid’s production. He’d like to score more goals this season but learned from last year that it’s not about him.

”It doesn’t matter what one player does at all,” McDavid said. ”It’s all about the team, and if one guy’s having success, it doesn’t mean that the team’s having success and you’ve got to find a way to win games and that’s not one guy.”

One guy who needs to be better is goalie Cam Talbot. And it wouldn’t hurt if Edmonton’s defensemen all took a step up.

NO MAN’S LAND

Toronto, Winnipeg and Calgary appear to be in good shape for years to come and the Oilers have McDavid to build around. The rest of Canada’s teams are in trouble.

The Ottawa Senators traded two-time Norris Trophy winning defenseman Erik Karlsson and winger Mike Hoffman and can’t even look forward to a silver lining if they bottom out: the Colorado Avalanche own their first-round pick.

”We’re looking to have a competitive, good hockey team this year and we’re aiming to be the best we can be and we can be a very good team with the roster we have,” said center Matt Duchene, who was acquired in the trade that cost the Senators that 2019 first-round pick.

Ottawa is expected to be among the worst teams in the NHL, but at least that’s clarity compared to the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks. Both appear stuck between rebuilding and trying to stay afloat.

”Obviously it’s in transition with Hank and Danny (Sedin) being gone and having that void to fill,” Vancouver forward Bo Horvat said. ”We know where we’re at as a team, we know what we have to do and we know that we got young guys coming up that are going to have to try to prove themselves as everyday NHLers.”

Montreal has a potential star in third overall pick Jesperi Kotkaniemi and can always dream big because of goaltender Carey Price.

”He’s the best goalie in the world,” forward Max Domi said. ”It’s going to be awesome to have him back there.”

Odyssey over, David Perron excited about return to St. Louis

AP Images
Associated PressSep 27, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Perron had no idea what would happen when he became a free agent this summer. Then he got a familiar call.

Perron’s NHL odyssey has taken him all over his native Canada and the United States. But he always seems to find his way back to St. Louis.

The 30-year-old Perron is beginning his third stint with his first NHL team after signing a $16 million, four-year deal with the Blues. When it came time to pick a new home this summer, the veteran winger opted for an old one.

”I definitely like the mentality here,” Perron said. ”I like the way things are and obviously a lot of the same familiar faces in the management, so yeah, it makes it really appealing to come back. I think I really enjoy the city for my family. It’s a city that when you get to know (it) you really enjoy.”

Perron and his wife, Vanessa, have two kids; Mason, 3, and Victoria, 1. Mason just started preschool. Victoria was born in St. Louis.

”It’s the first time I buy a house in the hockey season, so to speak,” he said, ”so we’re excited.”

St. Louis is glad to have him back, too. Perron’s contract was part of an active offseason for the Blues after they fell just short of a playoff berth, ending a streak of six consecutive appearances in the postseason.

”Bottom line is he’s here because he’s a good NHL player,” coach Mike Yeo said. ”The track record is there. He did it with us two years ago. He did it last year in Vegas, and I think it makes us stronger from top to bottom.”

Perron was selected by St. Louis in the first round of the 2007 draft and made his NHL debut that same year at age 19. He played for the Blues for six seasons before he was traded to Edmonton in July 2013.

Following stints with the Oilers, Pittsburgh and Anaheim, he returned to St. Louis when he agreed to a $7.5 million, two-year contract in 2016. But the Blues left him unprotected for the expansion draft last June and the Golden Knights pounced.

Perron’s season in Sin City was a memorable one. He collected 16 goals and a career-high 50 assists, helping Vegas win the Pacific Division. He had nine more points in the playoffs as the Golden Knights made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final before losing to Washington in five games.

The experience in Vegas, being part of a wildly successful expansion team, changed Perron’s mentality on what it takes to win in the NHL.

”Just the way things were approached in Vegas, how loose we were, how much fun we had, and then we still found a way to get on the ice and take care of business and still have fun while doing it,” he said. ”It’s definitely important. Sometimes you get too tense in a season. You overlook things. You overanalyze things and it’s definitely changed my perspective on things a little bit.”

The Golden Knights’ run also shortened Perron’s offseason, and he noticed a difference early in training camp with the Blues. He was slowed by a groin and hip issue before making his preseason debut Tuesday night against the Capitals. He skated with Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz before he got hurt, and then worked on a line with Tyler Bozak and Alexander Steen against Washington.

Wherever he plays, the Blues think Perron will be a key contributor in a much deeper group of forwards compared to last season.

”Highly skilled obviously, we know that,” Schenn said. ”A right shot, which we badly needed. He’s able to make plays, see the ice very well, very skilled, so we’re looking forward to having him a part of our lineup.”

Blues’ Bortuzzo suspended three games (one regular season) for elbowing

NHL
By Adam GretzSep 27, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
2 Comments

When the St. Louis Blues begin the regular season next week they will be without one of their defenders on opening night.

The NHL’s department of player safety announced on Thursday evening that Robert Bortuzzo has been suspended for the remainder of the preseason, as well as one regular season game, for an elbowing incident that took place in Tuesday’s exhibition game against the Washington Capitals.

Given that the Blues have two preseason games remaining, that brings the suspension to a total of three games.

The play took place early in the third period and saw Bortuzzo elbow Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny in the head. Kempny was injured as a result of the play, a factor that no doubt played a role in Bortuzzo’s suspension.

Here is a look at the play and the NHL’s explanation for the suspension.

As is the case with Max Domi‘s farce of a suspension from earlier this preseason, the missed preseason games are completely meaningless as far as a punishment goes. All they mean is Bortuzzo doesn’t have to play in games that don’t matter (and games he would probably rather not be playing in anyway) and he doesn’t lose any salary for missing those games.

By missing one regular season game he will forfeit $6,182.80 in salary.

This is the second time Bortuzzo has been suspended in his NHL career, having previously been suspended two games for interference on then-Devils forward Jaromir Jagr. He has also been fined on two separate occasions by the NHL.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Hurricanes to wear Hartford Whalers jerseys twice this season

Hurricanes
By Sean LeahySep 27, 2018, 2:10 PM EDT
10 Comments

Crank up the “Brass Bonanza,” slap on your Ray Ferraro mustache, and check your spelling of “Sidorkiewicz” because this season the Carolina Hurricanes will be bringing back an old favorite.

When the Hurricanes host the Boston Bruins on Dec. 23, it’ll be Whalers Night and the franchise will return to its roots against their old Adams Division rivals and wear these beauties:

Hurricanes
Hurricanes

(Note the small Hurricanes touch inside the collar.)

“We’re proud of the history and traditions that we’ve built in 21 years in North Carolina. But we’ve never thrown away the records established during this franchise’s 18 NHL seasons in Connecticut,” said Hurricanes President and GM Don Waddell in a statement. “This is a chance to celebrate our team’s heritage and the players and coaches who laid the groundwork for this franchise.”

The jerseys, which the Whalers wore from 1985-89 and 1990-91, will also be worn March 5 when the Hurricanes visit the Bruins.

Sadly, Chuck Kaiton won’t be around to call those games.

The Whalers played their final NHL game on April 13, 1997 three weeks before owner Peter Karmanos announced the franchise would move to Raleigh, North Carolina to become the Hurricanes.

This move doesn’t come as a surprise when you remember new Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon’s comments from earlier this year. In speaking with ESPN 99.9 The Fan in Raleigh in January, he was open to the idea of bringing back Whalers jerseys for games. 

“I think that’s an unbelievably good look. I love it,” Dundon said. “I think we should have a store that sells that Whalers merchandise online. I think we should explore playing games in that jersey and selling that gear. It’s part of the legacy.”

Whalers gear has been available for purchase in the NHL’s online shop and their store in New York City for several years, and not long after that Dundon interview the Hurricanes began selling the beloved vintage merchandise in their stores. A weird techno version of “Brass Bonanza” was even a candidate in the team’s goal song contest over the summer, losing out to Petey Pablo’s “Raise Up.”

Now, as Connecticut Governor Dannel P. Malloy hopes, will the Hurricanes ever play a game back in Hartford with these jerseys?

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.