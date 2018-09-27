Getty

Fantasy Hockey: Goalies and other risky picks for 2018-19

By James O'BrienSep 27, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
So far, PHT highlighted sleepers and players due for rebounds in fantasy hockey. Between those two lists, you’ll find quite a few strong value propositions.

Pushing people up the ladder naturally means that someone must go down a few rungs, and that’s where this post comes in.

Before we dive in, please note: none of this is to say that these players are “bad.” Fantasy hockey is ultimately about value, which means making educated guesses about players who are being drafted too soon or being passed up by too many people.

Such a list, then, could be even more vulnerable to changes than the more optimistic sleepers and bounce-back years. After all, “reaching” for a goalie is a lot more reasonable if, say, there are five skater stats and five goalie stats in your league.

Hopefully these general guidelines can help you in just about any format. At worst, it’s a good idea to question things rather than just defaulting to whoever is ranked higher in your draft app.

Reasonable choices, but just too high for goalies

Look, if you make a couple of picks and then decide you just CANNOT DEAL with a lack of goalies, I understand. Just realize that, ultimately, I personally only view there being two semi-reliable “premium” netminders: Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky.

There’s a lot to like with those choices, yet there are issues. Rinne’s struggled many times during his career, and now he must fend off a fantastic backup/goalie-of-the-future in Juuse Saros. Hellebuyck was fantastic, yet has a limited track record, and no longer enjoys contract year motivation. Rask stumbled last season, Andersen plays behind an up-and-down defense, and Gibson’s dealt with injuries and might need to overcome a dicey Ducks team.

Personally, I’d feel comfortable going with a skater in that range, instead. As two examples, Rinne’s ADP lands him right before Blake Wheeler and Brent Burns, while you can grab Johnny Gaudreau, Vladimir Tarasenko, or Artemi Panarin instead of, say, Hellebuyck.

I like Martin Jones’ situation, and he’s fine, but I’m not blown away by him, either. If you’re considering a goalie with such a prominent pick, you need to think that he could very well win the Vezina.

Sound the alarms

In a way, it’s comforting that hockey fans still hold Price in a high regard, as it resists some of the “What have you done for me lately?” culture of sports. There’s also the chance that Montreal could exceed expectations amid another dour offseason of dismal moves by Marc Bergevin.

The overall picture of Price is too risky for a top-50 pick, as Price hasn’t performed that well and/or has dealt with striking injury concerns lately.

Quick had a great season in 2017-18, and if healthy, should provide volume, if nothing else. Still, this Kings team could regress out of the playoffs, and Quick’s track record of providing quality along with all that quantity is suspect at best. At least when we’re talking about premium picks. You could get a premium center like Jack Eichel or Mark Scheifele in that range.

“MAF” was absolutely dazzling last season, carrying over an honestly incredible regular season to an almost uniformly impeccable playoff run. (Sure, he struggled a bit against Washington, but Fleury was outstanding overall. As close to heroic as you can get … you know, stopping pucks.)

Still, MAF is 33, rounding out a group of older goalies (Quick is 32, Price is 31). With increased age comes increased risks for injuries and physical decline. Also, the Golden Knights could stink like they were expected to last season, for all we know.

Goalies are already dangerous to draft early, but this trio worries me the most of the top 50 ADP.

Skaters, maybe another goalie or two

In Yahoo formats, Nashville’s first-line forward seems to settle into the 30 range (36 ADP), which seems more or less fine. I’d be a bit more excited about the ceiling of, say, Eichel or Scheifele, but we’re talking slight difference here.

The sticker shock happens in ESPN, however, as I’ve seen him ranked 16th. Sorry, but I’d much rather have Jamie Benn, Steven Stamkos, or Taylor Hall in that range.

At this point, people bash “Wild Bill” for being overrated so often, I now believe that he’s underrated. Karlsson has talent, and if he can stick with Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith, a 20-goal season is reasonable.

But he’s being drafted as if he can at least parallel his breakout(of nowhere) 43-goal, 78-point campaign, as his ADP is 61.3. Judging by other players drafted around him, instead of rolling the dice in true Vegas fashion, I’d recommend that you make sure you get at least one elite defenseman in this range, if you haven’t already. I wouldn’t be stunned if Shayne Gostisbehere (67.6) or John Klingberg (69.1) ended up being the top fantasy hockey defensemen of 2018-19, honestly, and they’d be much safer bets than Karlsson. Just saying.

I don’t totally dismiss the possibility that Talbot and the Edmonton Oilers are due for positive regression this season. The problem is that, much like with Carey Price, too-large bets are being made that Talbot will rebound, as his ADP is 75.

My guess is that a lot of people witness a rush on goalies, panic, and settle upon Talbot. Honestly, I wouldn’t be one bit surprised if Antti Raanta (a sleeper pick) has a better season, and his ADP is 135.7.

Now, if you’re confident about the Oilers and Talbot’s available around pick, say, 100? Sure, why not.

Lightning round of misgivings and worthy notes

  • Patrik Laine (6.8) – Is there some Winnipeg edict to try to get value out of players while also keeping opportunities down while they’re not under long-term contracts? If so, that’s cagey, kind of evil, and sort of impressive.

Laine is awesome, and he could easily justify being a top-10 pick, but the Jets give him limited ice time (his reps actually went down from his rookie workload by about a minute-and-a-half per night). Yes, Winnipeg boasts a bounty of talented forwards, yet it still feels weird that Laine gets the short straw.

Anyway, when you’re talking about your top picks, being sure is pretty important. Maybe he’ll take off CURIOUSLY after signing an extension? Hmmm …

  • Evgeni Malkin (13.9) – Strictly an injury concern here.
  • Patrice Bergeron (41.5) – Like Malkin, Bergeron was snubbed from “The NHL 100” list, in my opinion. Both are great players, yet they’ve taken their lumps. Bergeron missed 18 games last season and already enters 2018-19 with lingering issues.
  • Brock Boeser, Mikko Rantanen, Mathew Barzal – All three are very, very good young players. Dazzling even. Still, they’re going very high in drafts, and there are slight concerns about them stumbling in encore performances.

I’m not saying don’t draft either one of the three, but maybe wait a little while.

  • Ilya Kovalchuk (77.8) – If you’re like me, you’re jazzed that Kovalchuk is back. It’s like a good friend moving back into town, only without those glances at your larger belly.

That said, Kovalchuk is 35. I’d rather let someone else fit the bill in case he doesn’t really “have it” as much any longer, at least in such a lofty range. Otherwise, you might get the same feeling with Kovalchuk as you do when you realize that you’ve grown apart from your old pal.

(Sheesh, this got sad all of a sudden.)

  • Corey Perry, Seth Jones, other recent injury worries – As always, be careful about injuries. Sometimes a player can have a Yahoo note next to their name that amounts to them having a broken nail. Other times, they could miss a ton of time. How much of a loss does Jones suffer for missing at least one month? That’s up to you to decide, but my feeling is “quite a bit,” especially since he might be nagged by the injury even once he plays.

Anyway, that’s enough mild negativity for now. Are there any “reaches” that really stand out to you in fantasy drafts, or rankings? Feel free to share your tidbits in the comments.

Sleepers, bargains for 2018-19
2018-19 bounce back candidates

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi making case to stick with Habs

AP Images
By Joey AlfieriSep 27, 2018, 10:43 AM EDT
The Montreal Canadiens have been dying for a number one center for over two decades. Many centers have come through Montreal, but very few have been able to stick. Sure, there was Saku Koivu, Mike Ribeiro, Tomas Plekanec and a few others, but the Habs have been one of the weakest teams in the league when it comes to depth down the middle. That might not be the case for much longer.

Enter Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

The one good thing about the Canadiens’ miserable 2017-18 season, is that they ended up with the third overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. They used that selection to draft the Finnish product, who is a center. As excited as fans were about adding a center to the pipeline, many expected Kotkaniemi to head back to Finland after this year’s training camp.

After he struggled in his his first Rookie Showdown game against the Ottawa Senators at the beginning of the month, everyone was quick to point out that he was at least a year away from being a contributor at the NHL level. But once the preseason began and Kotkaniemi got to play with better players, he was able to elevate his game.

In his first exhibition game, the 18-year-old did this:

Even though he’s had success throughout the preseason, people were still split about keeping him in the NHL this season. So, when the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that they were coming to town with their A-lineup last night, everyone pointed to this game as a kind of measuring stick for Kotkaniemi’s ability to play in North America.

With Max Domi still out because of a suspension, Kotkaniemi got to center the top line with Jonathan Drouin on his left and Artturi Lehkonen on his right. Going up against Auston Matthews for most of the night, the kid did alright. It’s abundantly clear that he needs to get stronger, but it’s also obvious that he has the hockey sense to play in the NHL right now. He’s capable of playing effective hockey with and without the puck, which is pretty impressive for a player that just turned 18.

He also helped set up this Brendan Gallagher goal by making a nice pass to Victor Mete:

After the game, it was obvious that head coach Claude Julien was impressed with the way the rookie performed.

“In Kotkaniemi’s case, right now it’s pretty hard not to see him on our roster the way he’s played, the way he’s handled himself and all of that stuff,” Julien said after the game against Toronto, per Sportsnet. “I’m the coach, and we have management, and we’ll all sit together and make that decision obviously after Saturday’s game. But he’s showing us a lot of good things and it’s pretty hard not to see him with our group.”

The Canadiens have one preseason game remaining before they have to decide whether or not they’ll have Kotkaniemi on the opening-night roster. Even if they do keep him around, it’s just one of the hurdles he’ll have to climb to stick around all season. Once the campaign kicks off, he’ll have to show that he’s able to play at a high level on a nightly basis.

One thing is for sure, Julien, Marc Bergevin and the rest of the organization have an interesting decision to make in the coming days.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

New Coaches: Trotz takes Cup-winning experience to Islanders

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 27, 2018, 10:32 AM EDT
While the Washington Capitals are watching their Stanley Cup banner rise to the rafters, Barry Trotz will be fresh off a plane in North Carolina, preparing for his own season opener.

Trotz guided the Capitals to their first title last season and in winning it triggered an automatic contract extension far under the present-day market value for top NHL coaches. He resigned less than a week after the parade, joined the New York Islanders and brings with him almost two decades of NHL coaching experience along with that Cup ring.

”Everything he’s gone through and his success, it’s going to be just perfect for us,” Islanders forward Anders Lee said. ”There’s plenty of guys on our team that are going to be able to learn from him and his experiences and he’s going to be able to give it to us and make us a better team.”

The Islanders are one of six teams with a new coach this season. The cross-town Rangers went the college route by hiring David Quinn from Boston University, while the Dallas Stars hired Jim Montgomery from the University of Denver. The Carolina Hurricanes promoted assistant Rod Brind’Amour to replace Bill Peters when he left for Calgary and the Capitals made the no-brainer choice of elevating associate coach Todd Reirden to take over for Trotz.

As Trotz begins what he and general manager Lou Lamoriello hope is an organizational culture change with the Islanders, Reirden has assumed control of a team he knows well from four years as an assistant. Familiarity is Reirden’s biggest asset as he becomes just the fourth coach to take over a defending Cup champion.

”This is probably going to be the smoothest transition of any coaching change that I’ve ever heard of,” Capitals right winger T.J. Oshie said. ”Everyone respects Todd, respects the way he coaches, respects how he treats people. What a guy Trotzy is. He’s going to be missed. But he’s on the other side now.”

Trotz bears significant responsibility for changing the culture around the Capitals, buttoning down structure and fostering the right habits for success. New York doesn’t have the talent his old Washington teams did, especially after captain John Tavares left to sign with Toronto, but the Islanders will get a taste of how Trotz makes teams perform better than they look on paper.

”When you say culture change, it’s just a way of doing things,” Trotz said. ”It may be the way we present ourselves, the way we react, the way we respond to adversity and all those things.”

Trotz could easily go back to his coaching style from 15 years in Nashville, when he oversaw a team that was short on high-end skill but long on hard work and fundamentals. It worked there, as Trotz took the Predators to the playoffs seven times. He made four postseason appearances in six seasons with the Capitals.

While it’s Trotz’s goal to get the Islanders back into playoff contention as soon as possible, Quinn’s job with the Rangers is much more about teaching and developing. New York still has All-Star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist and some veterans but is in the middle of a youth movement Quinn seems perfect for.

”(He is) communicative, disarming, caring, approachable,” Rangers forward Chris Kreider said. ”I think kind of the ideal pedigree that you’d want in a coach.”

Even though Quinn, Montgomery, Reirden and Brind’Amour have a combined zero games of NHL head-coaching experience, it didn’t stop teams from committing to them in a league always looking for the next great idea . Quinn and Montgomery follow Philadelphia’s Dave Hakstol from the NCAA to the NHL, something that hadn’t been done for decades until this new mini-wave.

Brind’Amour took the more traditional route from a long playing career to seven years as a Carolina assistant before new owner Tom Dundon and general manager Don Waddell picked him to succeed Peters. It’s a popular choice for players eager to end the league’s longest playoff drought that currently stands at nine seasons.

”He’s a guy that’s easygoing, but still he’s going to demand respect from the players and demand a work ethic from the players,” Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. ”He’s still in the gym every morning with the weight vest on working out, so he’s going to have that work ethic and put that into coaching as he did as a player.”

Peters, Carolina’s third coach during their dry run without a playoff appearance, resigned amid the ownership and front office changes and went immediately to Calgary. From Johnny Gaudreau to Sean Monahan and a deep blue line, the Flames are stacked in the kind of way the Hurricanes never were under Peters, who is being asked to get them back to the playoffs.

”I think he’ll do well,” Slavin said. ”Obviously they’ve got a pretty good lineup over there, so I think he’s going to be able to work with it and be able to do good things there in Calgary.”

AP Sports Writer Vin A. Cherwoo contributed.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

PHT Morning Skate: 20 questions for ’18-19; coaches, GMs on hot seat

Getty
By Joey AlfieriSep 27, 2018, 9:05 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for elbowing Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny on Tuesday night. (NHL.com)

• Advanced technology will change the way we analyze the game of hockey in the near future. Player and puck tracking will open our eyes to a whole bunch of new data that we’ve never been able to collect before. (The Score)

• Even though no team put in a waiver claim on Senators forward Zack Smith, he could still be on his way out of Ottawa via trade. Of course, the Sens might have to actually retain salary for that to work. (Ottawa Citizen)

• Canucks forward Loui Eriksson has a lot to prove after a pair of really disappointing years in Vancouver. He’s expected to play on a line with Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson, so there’s a chance he could rack up more points than he has in the last two years. (Sportsnet)

• The 2018-19 regular season will kick off in less than a week, and there’s so many questions that have to be answered heading into this new year. Will the Caps be able to do it all over again? Will the Golden Knights be as good as they were last year? Can anyone score more points than Connor McDavid? (Yard Barker)

• Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen, who is armed with a new goalie mask, is hoping to be able to take his game and his team to the next level this season. (TSN.ca)

• Ever wonder what each team’s all-time roster would look like? Well, check out this piece from Edit One Nine, as they dive into what each organization’s (past and present) best lineup looks like. (Edit One Nine)

• The Canadian Press looks at the head coaches and general managers that are on the hot seat heading into the season. (Canadian Press)

• ESPN’s hockey roundtable answers different questions about fantasy hockey. (ESPN)

• If you have $12,000 lying around, you can buy a limited edition Washington Capitals Stanley Cup Championship ring. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)

• Depth down the middle is one of the biggest strengths on the Rangers roster heading into the season. (Blue Seat Blogs)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Coyotes looking to build off strong finish in 2017-18

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 26, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The young talent of the Arizona Coyotes had an adjustment period under new coach Rick Tocchet last season. By the time they made it around the learning curve, any thought of the playoffs had long passed.

Backed by the confidence of a strong finish to 2017-18, key additions and a year in Tocchet’s system under their skates, the Coyotes are hoping to take a straight line to playoff contention this season.

”This is a franchise that’s about to turn a corner,” Coyotes President and CEO Ahron Cohen said. ”We really see this as a sleeping giant.”

Expectations wilted quickly last season when the Coyotes lost their first 10 games and went 9-26 through late December.

A late-season push – 17-9-3- boosted their confidence heading into this season. Those young, talented guys have another year of NHL experience and know Tocchet’s system. A string of offseason moves added scoring and depth. A new captain, locked up in a long-term deal, provides stability.

A bid to make the playoffs – or at least be in contention – is not the longshot it’s been the past six postseason-less years.

”Obviously you’ve got a lot more veteran guys, established guys,” Coyotes GM John Chayka said. ”Our youth has grown up, they’ve had a year or two years in the league, so you expect that they take that next step.”

A few things to look for from the Arizona Coyotes in 2018-19:

CAPTAIN OEL: The Coyotes took a big step toward securing their long-term future by signing defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson to an eight-year deal that averages $8.25 million per season. The four-time All-Star had already taken more of a leadership role in the wake of Shane Doan’s retirement before last season and will be counted on even more after being named captain in preseason camp.

”There’s a responsibility that he wants to lead this team into the next level,” Tocchet said. ”He’s also a quality person. Everyone looks at him as a hockey player, but he’s a quality person.”

THE NEW GUYS: A year after making major roster changes, the Coyotes again were busy during the offseason.

Arizona traded feisty and skilled forward Max Domi to Montreal for Alex Galchenyuk and added wingers Michael Grabner and Vinnie Hinostroza. The moves should give the Coyotes scoring depth, with numerous players capable of putting up 20-goal seasons.

”If you go down the list, you go, Oh jeez, this guy can score 18 or this guy can score 24,” Tocchet said. ”If you look up and down the lineup, there are guys with the potential to score these amount of goals. And when you add it all up, is there enough goals to win? Yeah, I think so.”

A big key: Keeping them healthy. Galchenyuk, Dylan Strome and Christian Dvorak all battled injuries during preseason camp. Galchenyuk will miss the start of the season and he is week to week with a lower-body injury.

RAANTA’S RETURN: The Coyotes traded for goalie Antti Raanta last season, hoping he would thrive in a No. 1 role. He did – when he was healthy.

Raanta was limited to 47 games last season, but had a winning record, finishing 21-17-6. He had a 2.24 goals-against average and .930 save percentage for a team that gave up plenty of shots, and got better as the season went along.

A healthy Raanta this season could go a long way to keeping Arizona in the playoff picture.

KELLER’S RISE: Forward Clayton Keller got his rookie season off to a fast start, cooled off and finished with a flourish. He was a Calder Trophy finalist and finished the season with 23 goals and 42 assists. The key for his sophomore season: Becoming more consistent.

”Any NHL player – the guy is turning 20 years old – consistency is key,” Tocchet said. ”I’m not saying he’s inconsistent, but the great ones have a bad night and usually the next night they bounce back. That’s one of the things he’s probably going to learn.”

AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

