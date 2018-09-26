Getty

Fantasy Hockey: Sleepers, bargains for 2018-19

By James O'BrienSep 26, 2018, 4:31 PM EDT
There can be some crossover between a sleeper and a “bounce-back player”, so in some ways, consider this a supplement to Joey Alfieri’s recent fantasy post for PHT.

Either way, identifying bargains is often how you distinguish yourself from other comparably shrewd drafters. During one mock draft last season with Rotoworld writers who hauntingly wiser than I am, I somehow ended up drafting Nathan MacKinnon in the 12th round.

(If only such treasured moments happened with “real” fantasy teams, right?)

Anyway, before we get started, note that some “sleepers” are drowsier than others. In certain cases, you might want to draft someone just a little earlier than they usual go. In others, you’d be the only one who would drafted a true diamond in the rough. Considering the variety of stat categories and the swath of leagues (some shallow, some with a ton of teams or picks), this is meant as a generalized list of potential bargains.

Note: This post skews a bit toward how players are ranked/drafted in Yahoo leagues, although ESPN listings are also considered.

Players I’m especially excited about.

It’s easy to look at The Nuge’s production (tying a career-high with 24 goals, 48 points overall) and think “same old, same old.” As a former first overall pick, he’ll carry a stigma of “meh” for many.

Of course, RNH managed his 48 points despite being limited to 62 games, and he really took off once he was lined up with Connor McDavid. McDavid is the type of dynamic player who could push Nugent-Hopkins to incredible highs, to the point that he might be worth a mild reach (he’s ranked 135 in ESPN; while his ADP [average draft position] is 145 in Yahoo).

Sometimes it’s a fool’s errand to chase line combinations in Yahoo, so as a rule of thumb, make sure that the sleepers in mind can still fend for themselves outside of the cocoon of a great linemate. Nugent-Hopkins’ results are more likely to make you yawn if he loses McDavid privileges, but it won’t be “tear up your draft-day spreadsheets” bad.

We might as well stay on the subject of already-good players who could jump a considerable level if they can maintain robust linemate opportunities.

James Neal’s shown what he can do with great linemates before, scoring 88 goals in just 179 games in three seasons alongside Evgeni Malkin, with his production undercut quite a bit by a combination of injury issues and the stat-killing 2012-13 lockout.

It’s tantalizing to picture what the volatile winger might accomplish if he lands a semi-permanent spot with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan. Micheal Ferland scored 20 goals and 41 points riding their coattails last season, so big dreams aren’t too outrageous if you replace “Typo” with Neal.

Even if he slips down the lineup, Neal Just. Scores. Goals. He generated 25 with Vegas last season despite being limited to 71 games played. Granted, injuries are just about as frequent a consideration with Neal as goals are, so pencil in at least some mild frustration.

  • J. T. Miller, C/RW

Transport yourself back to, say, the midpoint of the 2017-18 season, and recall how many people wished they had Vladislav Namestnikov on their teams. Through the first 38 games of the season, the then-Lightning forward generated 15 goals and 33 points, tying him with the likes of William Karlsson and Aleksander Barkov (while edging Patrik Laine‘s 32 points) at that moment in the campaign.

Namestnikov isn’t chopped liver, but you can chalk up much of that production to something obvious: he was riding shotgun with Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos.

It’s not too shocking, then, that J.T. Miller flourished once he popped into that spot following the Ryan McDonagh trade. In 19 games with the Lightning, Miller generated 10 goals and 18 points.

Miller is a decent-enough scorer on his own (22 goals and 56 points in 2016-17 with the Rangers), and there’s the possibility that he’d land with Brayden Point if he can’t stick on that super line. Still, it’s your duty to make sure that Miller at least doesn’t go undrafted.

If this post went up last week, Theo might not have been on this list for a simple reason: his contract situation was unsettled.

A week later, he isn’t on just on Vegas’ roster; he’s close to a lifer considering, with a seven-year deal. The Golden Knights have little reason to resist throwing Theodore out there in high-profile situations, meaning that the talented defenseman should receive ample power play reps, and should be the go-to guy. That’s especially true since Nate Schmidt is suspended for a quarter of the season.

If you can grab Theodore as your fourth or even third defenseman, you’re likely to be on a gravy train with biscuit wheels. Wait, is that even an efficient way to travel? Maybe we should table this “biscuit wheels” business …

Ryan O'ReillyC

One of my minor quibbles with ROR, at least from a fantasy standpoint, was that he was sometimes a little trigger-shy. Heading into last season, he was under 200 shots on goal for three straight years. O’Reilly turned that around – maybe out of frustration? – by firing 230 SOG during his final season with the Sabres.

That peripheral stat might be dialed down in St. Louis, but if so, it would likely be for a good reason: O’Reilly would instead be passing to ultra-talented linemates in Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz.

If the Blues load up in that regard, that O’Reilly could be a bodacious bargain.

Other recommendations

I’m a bit more excited about the players listed above (at least relative to where they tend to be drafted, although Neal and Nuge are kind of all over the map), but these are worthy mentions.

  • Antti Raanta – Strong season as a No. 1 muted by early injury woes.
  • Jaden Schwartz – Actually, maybe you’d be better off getting him instead of Ryan O’Reilly? You could do worse than to draft one after the other goes, really.
  • Matt Duchene, Thomas Chabot, Mark Stone – Hey, someone has to score for the Senators.
  • Eric Staal – Somewhat quietly scored 42 goals and 76 points for the Wild last season, and has contract year motivation. He’s getting a little up there in age, though, as he’ll turn 34 on Oct. 29.
  • Ryan Pulock – Hey, someone has to score for the Islanders, and it can’t always be Mathew Barzal.
  • Nick Bjugstad – Looked awesome when he landed with Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau. Not quite as exciting as Miller/RNH because he’s more dependent.
  • Daniel Sprong – Probably safer to “watchlist” rather than draft him, at least in relatively shallow, standard leagues. Then again, might be worth just pulling the trigger, considering that he seems likely to win The Sidney Crosby Sweepstakes.
  • Bo HorvatSomeone needs to score for the Canucks, and usually it’s going to be Brock Boeser, and the guys who are along with him. Horvat’s the best of those guys.
  • Paul Stastny – Could be awfully interesting in deeper leagues if he’s conjoined with Max Pacioretty, who may be in store for a monster season considering Vegas’ attacking ways.
  • Jonathan Drouin – Fantasy hockey is as much about fun as it is to pointing to your brain. You can get one of the most prominent scorers on a team, who also happens to be a ton of fun to watch, at least if you’re not a Canadiens fan hoping he can heal all wounds.
  • Carter Hutton – Your mileage will vary depending upon how much of a jump you expect from the Sabres, and how much of a threat you believe Linus Ullmark would be. To me, he’s a Dollar Store version of Raanta’s appeal as a respectable second or even third fantasy goalie. (Note: Dollar Store versions of things can be perfectly fine. Don’t growl at me, Giant Tiger/other beast-themed dollar stores.)
  • Petr Mrazek/Scott Darling – Honestly, I’m a little frightened by Carolina goalies, because duh. Still, they’re worth listing, especially if you’re expecting big things.
  • Tomas Hertl – Look, I’m only human, so I can’t ignore the lure of a forward who currently draws the rare LW/C/RW designation.

Any other sleepers come to mind? Go ahead and share some favorites in the comments.

Heck, feel free to gloat about previous sleeper successes, too. Why, I’ll never forget about grabbing 2005-06 Eric Staal in the final r— OK, I’ll cut it out.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

With Perry out five months, should Ducks make big, painful changes?

Getty Images
By James O'BrienSep 26, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
Last season, the Anaheim Ducks dealt with a slew of injuries, particularly to their veteran players. It’s looking like they won’t break that pattern in 2018-19.

The Ducks announced that pesky power forward Corey Perry is expected to miss five months (or 20 weeks) after undergoing knee surgery “to repair meniscus and MCL injuries.” The Athletic’s Eric Stephens reports that Perry’s knee “popped” during a recent warm-up session, aggravating previous issues.

While partner-in-crime Ryan Getzlaf remains one of the NHL’s most prolific passers despite entering the age range where decay is more or less expected, Perry’s noticeably slowed in recent years. The agitating 33-year-old failed to reach 20 goals in each of the last two seasons (17 in 2017-18; 19 in 2016-17).

Considering that Perry missed 11 regular-season games last season, there was likely some hope that he might regain some of his previous form during a healthier season. Instead, the Ducks are merely hoping to have the veteran winger back in the mix by the trade deadline.

The Ducks were already waddling limping into 2018-19 to begin with, as while there’s some uncertainty regarding Ryan Kesler‘s being able to play, there’s an overarching concern that the cantankerous center won’t be anywhere near full-strength even if he does suit up.

Not that long ago, it seemed like the Ducks were building up a war chest of players who combined skill with “being tough to play against.” It wasn’t just Perry or Kesler, but also sandpaper types such as Kevin Bieksa.

Time caught up with Bieksa (even if he’s apparently in great shape?), and it seems like years of hard-fought battles and net-front trolling have caught up with Perry and Kesler, who’s even a bit older at 34.

About the only bright side is that, based on last season, the Ducks are at least accustomed to dealing with injuries.

This also opens the door for younger players to assert themselves. Perhaps speedy winger Ondrej Kase can prove that he deserves a more prominent role in the offense?

That said, the flip side is that Ducks GM Bob Murray may feel that much more inspired to “pivot” in 2018-19, possibly trying to shed some money and go toward more of a youth movement overall.

Consider these factors:

  • Again, these veterans are banged-up. Kesler and Perry aren’t healthy, while Getzlaf’s approaching a phase of his career where it might be wise to strategically hand him more rest.
  • We’ve seen the emergence of certain prime-age forwards, with Rickard Rakell standing out, in particular.
  • There’s fantastic youth when it comes to the Ducks hopes of preventing goals, and transitioning the puck out of their own end. Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Montour are 24, while Cam Fowler and Josh Manson are 26. Meanwhile, John Gibson is a borderline-star goalie at 25.
  • Anaheim is something of a “budget” team. If, like last season, they’re fighting to survive amid injuries, would it be wiser to shed some salary?
  • After all, GM Bob Murray wasn’t really all that convinced to be a “buyer” during last year’s trade deadline. Maybe it’s time to hit the reset button?
  • Let’s not forget that the massive gains made by other Pacific Division teams. The Sharks landed Erik Karlsson after already seemingly pulling away a bit from Anaheim last season. The Vegas Knights enjoyed a nice summer by bringing in Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny. The Kings even got Ilya Kovalchuk. Maybe the Ducks should put their sights more on, say, 2019-20?

In all honesty, the window to move aging players for the best-possible assets was likely open wider earlier. Even so, Murray & Co. should at least ponder an uncomfortable question: are all these bodies breaking down a sign that it’s time to make some painful changes?

Either way, the Ducks could be in for another tough start to a season.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Not-so-new-look Wild bring ‘extra hunger’ for deeper run

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 26, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Wild changed general managers during the offseason, following a third straight first-round exit from the playoffs, owner Craig Leipold was adamant that the roster only needed some tweaks after a fresh evaluation and not a drastic rebuild.

True to Leipold’s proclamation, new GM Paul Fenton made only minor changes during his first summer in charge. He brought back the same core of players that has made six straight playoff appearances while winning just two postseason series during the run.

Limiting improvement to fiddling with the fourth line and increasing depth on defense could be a recipe for entering the draft lottery, particularly in the rugged Western Conference. The conservative approach of trusting in established players to bounce back from various injuries and substandard production, though, could just as well produce success.

On the first day of training camp earlier this month, coach Bruce Boudreau recounted a brief conversation with center Eric Staal about the state of the team that boosted his optimism that the Wild can progress rather than slip back.

”He says if we don’t get injured, then we’re going to be really good,” Boudreau said. ”I love it when leaders say those things. I don’t think, with our relationship, that he would be just saying it for the sake of saying it.”

Staal is one of the few players the Wild, who finished in third place in the Central Division with 101 points and lost in five games to Winnipeg, would be elated about if they matched their 2017-18 production. Staal, who was one of only four players to skate in all 82 regular-season games, led the team with 42 goals, 76 points and 11 power-play goals. At age 33, his goal total was the second-most of his 14 seasons in the NHL .

The spotlight will instead be on left wing Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Suter as they start the seventh year of their identical $98 million mega-contracts coming off serious injuries. Right wings Charlie Coyle and Nino Niederreiter, who went long stretches without scoring after early injuries, will also face scrutiny.

If the Wild extend their postseason streak, which is tied with Anaheim for the longest active run in the West, left wing Jason Zucker will be under pressure, too, after tallying only one goal and two assists over 16 playoff games the last three years, including none of either last season.

”I think there’s a little bit of extra hunger around the room right now, just with the way things finished last year,” Parise said. ”I think we, as a group, are looking to redeem ourselves a little bit.”

Here are some other key angles to the start of the season:

ZACH’S BACK: Parise missed the first 39 games because of a back problem that required surgery, and his delayed start was predictably slow. He scored 12 goals in his last 18 games of the regular season, though, and scored in each of the first three playoff games until being knocked out of action again by a broken sternum .

”He looks so much quicker and stronger than he has at the beginning of the last two years,” Boudreau said.

KUNIN COMING ALONG: After surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee in April, center Luke Kunin has resumed skating. The Wild will usher back their 2016 first-round draft pick cautiously, though, and his presence on the opening day roster is unlikely.

”I want to be out there helping my team, but you’ve got to think long term, your health for a long career,” Kunin said.

DEPTH ON D: When Suter went down with a career-threatening right ankle injury right before the playoffs last spring, defenseman Nick Seeler‘s role was elevated. After posting a plus-10 rating in 22 regular-season games as a rookie and tallying two assists in five postseason games, Seeler is a sure bet for a top-six spot on the blue line. He’ll likely be paired with newcomer Greg Pateryn, who was among the handful of free agents Fenton signed .

”We do have similar games. A little bit grittier and more defensive,” Seeler said.

NEW DIGS: The Wild now have their own practice facility, after years of driving to various metro-area rinks on days when Xcel Energy Center was booked. The TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center is just a half-mile away, with the new ice on the fifth floor of an old department store building. Players now have the benefit of upgraded training equipment like state-of-the-art cold tubs and underwater treadmills.

”I feel like when guys see that, it’s kind of like, ‘OK, if they’re not cutting corners, we’re not cutting corners either,”’ Boudreau said.

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Blue Jackets limp into season as injury sidelines Seth Jones 4-6 weeks

Getty
By James O'BrienSep 26, 2018, 2:45 PM EDT
Considering all of the uncertainty surrounding Blue Jackets stars Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky, it must be comforting for Columbus to at least know that they still deploy a dynamic defensive duo in Seth Jones and Zach Werenski.

Columbus was already aware that Werenski’s outlook was fuzzy. Back in May, the 21-year-old wunderkind underwent shoulder surgery. The Blue Jackets would be foolish to rush him back, but at least the latest updates seem broadly optimistic.

Worries about Jones’ health only cropped up recently, as the probable Norris candidate suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday night’s preseason game. After John Tortorella said the defenseman will be out “a little while,” the Blue Jackets announced that he suffered a second degree MCL sprain of his right knee and will miss the next 4-6 weeks.

It’s more injury news for a team entering a big year.

While he’s not of the importance of a Jones or Werenski, 1st Ohio Battery also notes that Ryan Murray is banged-up. With Ian Cole and Jack Johnson no longer with the team (Cole being most effective, Johnson being more … drama-heavy), the Blue Jackets enter 2018-19 with a lot of uncertainty on the blueline.

Still, there’s a concern that both Werenski and Jones may deal with lingering issues. It can take a while to recover from surgery, whether it comes down to lingering soreness or merely a lack of confidence that you can avoid a re-injury. With certain lower-body injuries, a player might be able to soldier on, yet at the same time struggle through nagging discomfort. Could one or two of those great players lose that extra gear to take over games, even just for a portion of 2018-19?

Of course, both players could just shake off these concerns as if they’re nothing, continuing their dual ascents up the charts as star players.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Tavares, Karlsson prove NHL players in their prime can move

AP Images
Associated PressSep 26, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
It’s rare for a franchise player in his prime to leave an NHL team via free agency or trade.

This offseason, it happened twice.

Toronto signed John Tavares away from the New York Islanders to make the biggest splash in free agency.

The 28-year-old center with a $77 million, seven-year contract sounds motivated to validate his hometown Maple Leafs making such an investment in him.

”I think there’s a lot to prove,” Tavares said. ”Resting on what you’ve already done is where you can kind of get caught especially as your career goes on. Every day, each season, you have to go out there and prove yourself again. ”

Tavares, a five-time All-Star, had 80-plus points last season for the third time and has averaged nearly 70 points over his nine-year career. And, he’s regarded as one of the best two-way players in the league.

After missing out on the Tavares sweepstakes in July, San Jose acquired 28-year-old defenseman Erik Karlsson from Ottawa two-plus months later.

”We were looking for a difference-maker,” Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said. ”There’s not many of them in this league.

”There’s not many of them that come available.”

The Sharks gave up a package of young players and picks to get the five-time All-Star and two-time Norris Trophy winner to greatly improve their chances of competing for the Stanley Cup.

Here’s a look at some of the other major moves, entering the season:

STAYING PUT

The best players in the league usually are paid to stay with their team and off the free agency market or in trade talks and this year has been no exception.

Los Angeles made sure two-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Drew Doughty , who won the Norris Trophy two years ago, wasn’t going anywhere. The Kings signed him to an eight-year, $88 million contract extension through keeps him under contract through the 2026-27 season.

Tampa Bay kept leading scorer Nikita Kucherov off the market for a long time, signing him to an eight-year, $76 million contract extension.

The Dallas Stars made an big commitment recently to center Tyler Seguin , giving him a $78.8 million, eight-year extension after he had at least 72 points for the for the fifth season in a row.

Washington defenseman John Carlson could have cashed in elsewhere after winning a Cup and having a career-high 68 points. He chose, though, to re-sign with a $64 million, eight-year deal to stay with the team that drafted him a decade ago.

TRADE WINDS

The Vegas Golden Knights bolstered their shot at repeating as Western Conference champions by acquiring forward Max Pacioretty from Montreal earlier this month. They’re expecting him to bounce-back from an injury-shortened season to contribute 60-plus points as he has five times in his 10-year career.

The St. Louis Blues acquired center Ryan O'Reilly , who set an NHL record for winning 1,273 faceoffs last season, in the hopes of avoiding a second straight season without a playoff appearance.

WELCOME BACK

The Kings beat out other suitors to sign Ilya Kovalchuk to a three-year, $18.75 million contract. The 35-year-old, three-time All-Star forward has been playing in Russia since leaving New Jersey and the league in 2013.

MOVING BENCHES

Soon after helping Washington hoist the Stanley Cup and having a contract dispute, coach Barry Trotz left to lead the New York Islanders.

ON THE WAY OUT

Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman raised eyebrows when he stepped down from his job to become an adviser entering the last year of his contract. Fans in Detroit are hoping that is a sign the Hall of Famer made the move to clear a path for him to return to run the Red Wings.

AP Sports Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at https://twitter.com/larrylage

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule