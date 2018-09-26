Getty

Are Predators wise in demoting hyped prospect Tolvanen?

By James O'BrienSep 26, 2018, 6:41 PM EDT
After absorbing the highlights and the hype from his spellbinding start in the KHL, it was frustrating to see Eeli Tolvanen‘s first run with the Nashville Predators end with such a whimper.

You can only fault him so much, as he didn’t really get much of a chance to prove himself. Tolvanen barely averaged more than 12 minutes of ice time over the three regular-season games with the Predators, failing to score a goal or an assist. Despite what sometimes felt like a revolving door of forwards at depth positions, Tolvanen didn’t play a single shift during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It’s difficult to suss out how much of that is on Tolvanen – whose game likely needs some polish outside, aside from sniping – and how much of the blame goes to Peter Laviolette (who, as an NHL head coach, is required to cast a suspicious eye on all rookies*).

With those growing pains in mind, maybe it shouldn’t be too big of a surprise that the Predators demoted Tolvanen to the AHL on Wednesday, although it is a little surprising that he didn’t receive an extra look or two to close out training camp.

After all, the thinking goes, wouldn’t the 19-year-old be better off enjoying a featured role with the Milwaukee Admirals, rather than scrapping for minutes and possibly finding himself as an occasional healthy scratch with the big club?

Well, it’s not necessarily that simple.

Let’s get into some of the deeper details.

A different form of 10-game cut-off: In most cases, an NHL team faces a conundrum: either demote a player or risk burning a year off of their entry-level contracts for a weak return. The Edmonton Oilers’ blunders with Jesse Puljujarvi remind us that a team can recklessly squander what could be the best “bang for your buck” years of a player’s time.

Taking advantage of that “entry-level slide” can be especially appealing when a team is able to assign a player to the AHL, rather than the junior level or overseas.

That would seem to be the case with Tolvanen, yet that turns out to not be true. As The Athletic’s Adam Vingan and TSN’s Bob McKenzie have reported, Tolvanen’s contract features a clause that would allow him to play in Europe if he reaches 10 games played at the AHL level.

With that in mind, the Predators would relinquish quite a bit of control over Tolvanen’s near future if they allow him to play in the KHL, or some other European league. He wouldn’t receive much more exposure to North American rinks if that happened, but most importantly, the Predators would forfeit a certain level of control over when Tolvanen could play for them again.

If I were running the Predators, I’d prefer to keep him around the big club.

It shouldn’t be that tough to find a fit: Look, it’s plausible that there would be times when a low-end, veteran grinder would be a better fit for the Predators’ lineup than Tolvanen. Overall, though, it’s tough to imagine that Tolvanen couldn’t benefit Nashville with his game-breaking talents, even if he’s a work in progress. Would you really rather have Zac Rinaldo or Miikka Salomaki on the ice instead of Tolvanen?

One area where you can make an especially strong argument for Tolvanen is on the power play.

The Predators have some fantastic talent offensively, yet their strength on defense can be a curse in disguise when it comes to the man advantage. Consider the shot distribution: Roman Josi (71 SOG on PP) and P.K. Subban (56 SOG on PP) topped all Predators in that regard, with only Filip Forsberg firing at a comparable rate (46 PP SOG, but while being limited to 67 games).

Maybe Tolvanen could be a lot like Sam Gagner was during a very successful year with Columbus: a highly specialized shooter on the power play. Racking up points that way could help the Predators go from results that are acceptable, but not very exciting, to a power play unit that could count as another strength for a real contender out West.

Loading up: You never know how wide your window to compete really is, so while preserving Tolvanen’s cheapest years has an undeniable lure, there are some significant reasons to just try to make it work with him in 2018-19.

For one thing, taking advantage of Tolvanen’s rookie contract now could allow the Predators to really load up. With ample space to work with – Cap Friendly puts them at more than $8.7M – Nashville could target a deluxe rental like Mark Stone (or, amusingly, maybe Matt Duchene?). In such a scenario, Tolvanen could step into a spot if Nashville needed to package, say, Craig Smith in a hypothetical trade.

Again, the threat of Tolvanen heading overseas looms large in these considerations. How arduous would the process be to get him back to North America? Would Tolvanen develop “bad habits” away from the club’s more watchful eyes? The situation seems tricky enough that it might just be preferable to hope that he figures things out, earns Laviolette’s trust, and pays immediate dividends instead.

Overall, these are good problems for an already talent-rich team like the Predators to have. It’s unusual for a late first-rounder of such a recent draft (30th in 2017) to force the issue so soon.

Regardless, Tolvanen’s situation remains a tricky one for Nashville. If they get this all right, the rewards could indeed be rich.

* – Though, I’d credit Laviolette for being more willing to trust players than former Predators coach Barry Trotz. Would Trotz have given Filip Forsberg and Kevin Fiala the same amount of leeway so early on in their respective careers? As smart a coach as Trotz is, I’d lean toward “No.”

Talented Lightning embrace Stanley Cup expectations

Associated PressSep 26, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning know there are no shortcuts to winning a Stanley Cup title.

Three deep playoff runs over the past four seasons ended in disappointment that lingers in the minds of the defending Atlantic Division champions, who understand it takes a lot more than an abundance of talent to be successful.

”It’s always in the back of your head for sure. Every year you make it to the playoffs and don’t win it all, there are some empty feelings. But there is nothing you can really do about it now, there’s no point in dwelling on it. You learn from it and move on,” captain Steven Stamkos said.

”You have to come into camp every year with the belief that this is the year you are going to win,” the five-time All-Star added. ”So you don’t want to overlook anything or expect anything because of what you have done in the past, but expect this group to have a really good camp and start the season on the right foot.”

With the exception of the unexpected resignation of general manager Steve Yzerman heading into training camp, little has changed about Tampa Bay, which focused on keeping its skilled roster intact after finishing with the best record in Eastern Conference last season.

Leading scorer Nikita Kucherov signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension in July, while left winger J.T. Miller agreed to a five-year, $26.26 million contract and defenseman Ryan McDonagh received seven-year extension worth about $6.75 million per season after being acquired from the New York Rangers last winter.

Young goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy led the league in wins and was a first-time All-Star and Vezina Trophy finalist, Stamkos is still playing at a high level entering his 11th season, and Victor Hedman is coming off winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman.

”The expectations inside the room are there, and the expectations outside the room are there. We’re comfortable with that. It’s been that way for a few years now, and that doesn’t change,” Stamkos said.

”The closer you get the more hungry you get,” forward Alex Killorn said. ”We’ve had a couple of years where we have got close, one game away from getting to the Final, so if anything I think that makes you more hungry.”

Since reaching the Stanley Cup final in 2015, when Tampa Bay fell to the Chicago Blackhawks, the Lightning have lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final twice in three years, including coming up short against the Washington Capitals last season.

”It’s a hard thing to do, and this group has done it year after year. Call it unfinished business, but you don’t know how long it’s going to last. But you have to keep trusting the process,” coach Jon Cooper said.

”Look no further than the Washington Capitals, who went through setback after setback after setback, and now a lot of those guys that went through those years got to realize their dream and we’re no different,” Cooper added. ”Our setbacks happened later in the playoffs, but we didn’t get where we wanted to go. We’ve got a good group here. I can look in their eyes. They are ready to go.”

Some things to know about the Lightning:

ON THE MEND

Veteran right winger Ryan Callahan, rehabbing from offseason surgery on his right shoulder, feels he’s on track to return early in the season.

”I’m not going to throw out a target date. They said a five-month recovery – that’s Nov. 1,” Callahan said. ”Obviously, we’re still a little ways away from that. So, it’s hard to say if I’m exactly on that, ahead of it or behind it. But I’m where I should be at this point.”

NEXT MAN UP

Yzerman’s decision to step down caught many by surprise. He will remain with the organization as a special advisor and has been replaced by former assistant general manager Julian BriseBois.

”He’s done a great job in building this team and getting us to where we are now,” Killorn said. ”It was shocking news for all of us, none of us saw it coming, but it doesn’t change anything we do.”

WINDOW’S WIDE OPEN

Stamkos rejects the notion that the Lightning’s window of opportunity to win the franchise’s second Stanley Cup is closing, reiterating he’s confident Yzerman has built the roster for long-term success.

”For sure, it’s going to be open for a while if you look at what Steve was able to do this past summer in being able to lock up key pieces for a long time,” the captain said. ”So if you look at the nucleus of this team, pretty much everybody is locked up to long-term deals. You look at the age of a lot of the players still in their prime and some not even in their prime. The window is still going to be there to make it happen.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Fantasy Hockey: Sleepers, bargains for 2018-19

By James O'BrienSep 26, 2018, 4:31 PM EDT
There can be some crossover between a sleeper and a “bounce-back player”, so in some ways, consider this a supplement to Joey Alfieri’s recent fantasy post for PHT.

Either way, identifying bargains is often how you distinguish yourself from other comparably shrewd drafters. During one mock draft last season with Rotoworld writers who hauntingly wiser than I am, I somehow ended up drafting Nathan MacKinnon in the 12th round.

(If only such treasured moments happened with “real” fantasy teams, right?)

Anyway, before we get started, note that some “sleepers” are drowsier than others. In certain cases, you might want to draft someone just a little earlier than they usual go. In others, you’d be the only one who would drafted a true diamond in the rough. Considering the variety of stat categories and the swath of leagues (some shallow, some with a ton of teams or picks), this is meant as a generalized list of potential bargains.

Note: This post skews a bit toward how players are ranked/drafted in Yahoo leagues, although ESPN listings are also considered.

Players I’m especially excited about.

It’s easy to look at The Nuge’s production (tying a career-high with 24 goals, 48 points overall) and think “same old, same old.” As a former first overall pick, he’ll carry a stigma of “meh” for many.

Of course, RNH managed his 48 points despite being limited to 62 games, and he really took off once he was lined up with Connor McDavid. McDavid is the type of dynamic player who could push Nugent-Hopkins to incredible highs, to the point that he might be worth a mild reach (he’s ranked 135 in ESPN; while his ADP [average draft position] is 145 in Yahoo).

Sometimes it’s a fool’s errand to chase line combinations in Yahoo, so as a rule of thumb, make sure that the sleepers in mind can still fend for themselves outside of the cocoon of a great linemate. Nugent-Hopkins’ results are more likely to make you yawn if he loses McDavid privileges, but it won’t be “tear up your draft-day spreadsheets” bad.

We might as well stay on the subject of already-good players who could jump a considerable level if they can maintain robust linemate opportunities.

James Neal’s shown what he can do with great linemates before, scoring 88 goals in just 179 games in three seasons alongside Evgeni Malkin, with his production undercut quite a bit by a combination of injury issues and the stat-killing 2012-13 lockout.

It’s tantalizing to picture what the volatile winger might accomplish if he lands a semi-permanent spot with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan. Micheal Ferland scored 20 goals and 41 points riding their coattails last season, so big dreams aren’t too outrageous if you replace “Typo” with Neal.

Even if he slips down the lineup, Neal Just. Scores. Goals. He generated 25 with Vegas last season despite being limited to 71 games played. Granted, injuries are just about as frequent a consideration with Neal as goals are, so pencil in at least some mild frustration.

  • J. T. Miller, C/RW

Transport yourself back to, say, the midpoint of the 2017-18 season, and recall how many people wished they had Vladislav Namestnikov on their teams. Through the first 38 games of the season, the then-Lightning forward generated 15 goals and 33 points, tying him with the likes of William Karlsson and Aleksander Barkov (while edging Patrik Laine‘s 32 points) at that moment in the campaign.

Namestnikov isn’t chopped liver, but you can chalk up much of that production to something obvious: he was riding shotgun with Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos.

It’s not too shocking, then, that J.T. Miller flourished once he popped into that spot following the Ryan McDonagh trade. In 19 games with the Lightning, Miller generated 10 goals and 18 points.

Miller is a decent-enough scorer on his own (22 goals and 56 points in 2016-17 with the Rangers), and there’s the possibility that he’d land with Brayden Point if he can’t stick on that super line. Still, it’s your duty to make sure that Miller at least doesn’t go undrafted.

If this post went up last week, Theo might not have been on this list for a simple reason: his contract situation was unsettled.

A week later, he isn’t on just on Vegas’ roster; he’s close to a lifer considering, with a seven-year deal. The Golden Knights have little reason to resist throwing Theodore out there in high-profile situations, meaning that the talented defenseman should receive ample power play reps, and should be the go-to guy. That’s especially true since Nate Schmidt is suspended for a quarter of the season.

If you can grab Theodore as your fourth or even third defenseman, you’re likely to be on a gravy train with biscuit wheels. Wait, is that even an efficient way to travel? Maybe we should table this “biscuit wheels” business …

Ryan O'ReillyC

One of my minor quibbles with ROR, at least from a fantasy standpoint, was that he was sometimes a little trigger-shy. Heading into last season, he was under 200 shots on goal for three straight years. O’Reilly turned that around – maybe out of frustration? – by firing 230 SOG during his final season with the Sabres.

That peripheral stat might be dialed down in St. Louis, but if so, it would likely be for a good reason: O’Reilly would instead be passing to ultra-talented linemates in Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz.

If the Blues load up in that regard, that O’Reilly could be a bodacious bargain.

Other recommendations

I’m a bit more excited about the players listed above (at least relative to where they tend to be drafted, although Neal and Nuge are kind of all over the map), but these are worthy mentions.

  • Antti Raanta – Strong season as a No. 1 muted by early injury woes.
  • Jaden Schwartz – Actually, maybe you’d be better off getting him instead of Ryan O’Reilly? You could do worse than to draft one after the other goes, really.
  • Matt Duchene, Thomas Chabot, Mark Stone – Hey, someone has to score for the Senators.
  • Eric Staal – Somewhat quietly scored 42 goals and 76 points for the Wild last season, and has contract year motivation. He’s getting a little up there in age, though, as he’ll turn 34 on Oct. 29.
  • Ryan Pulock – Hey, someone has to score for the Islanders, and it can’t always be Mathew Barzal.
  • Nick Bjugstad – Looked awesome when he landed with Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau. Not quite as exciting as Miller/RNH because he’s more dependent.
  • Daniel Sprong – Probably safer to “watchlist” rather than draft him, at least in relatively shallow, standard leagues. Then again, might be worth just pulling the trigger, considering that he seems likely to win The Sidney Crosby Sweepstakes.
  • Bo HorvatSomeone needs to score for the Canucks, and usually it’s going to be Brock Boeser, and the guys who are along with him. Horvat’s the best of those guys.
  • Paul Stastny – Could be awfully interesting in deeper leagues if he’s conjoined with Max Pacioretty, who may be in store for a monster season considering Vegas’ attacking ways.
  • Jonathan Drouin – Fantasy hockey is as much about fun as it is to pointing to your brain. You can get one of the most prominent scorers on a team, who also happens to be a ton of fun to watch, at least if you’re not a Canadiens fan hoping he can heal all wounds.
  • Carter Hutton – Your mileage will vary depending upon how much of a jump you expect from the Sabres, and how much of a threat you believe Linus Ullmark would be. To me, he’s a Dollar Store version of Raanta’s appeal as a respectable second or even third fantasy goalie. (Note: Dollar Store versions of things can be perfectly fine. Don’t growl at me, Giant Tiger/other beast-themed dollar stores.)
  • Petr Mrazek/Scott Darling – Honestly, I’m a little frightened by Carolina goalies, because duh. Still, they’re worth listing, especially if you’re expecting big things.
  • Tomas Hertl – Look, I’m only human, so I can’t ignore the lure of a forward who currently draws the rare LW/C/RW designation.

Any other sleepers come to mind? Go ahead and share some favorites in the comments.

Heck, feel free to gloat about previous sleeper successes, too. Why, I’ll never forget about grabbing 2005-06 Eric Staal in the final r— OK, I’ll cut it out.

With Perry out five months, should Ducks make big, painful changes?

By James O'BrienSep 26, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
Last season, the Anaheim Ducks dealt with a slew of injuries, particularly to their veteran players. It’s looking like they won’t break that pattern in 2018-19.

The Ducks announced that pesky power forward Corey Perry is expected to miss five months (or 20 weeks) after undergoing knee surgery “to repair meniscus and MCL injuries.” The Athletic’s Eric Stephens reports that Perry’s knee “popped” during a recent warm-up session, aggravating previous issues.

While partner-in-crime Ryan Getzlaf remains one of the NHL’s most prolific passers despite entering the age range where decay is more or less expected, Perry’s noticeably slowed in recent years. The agitating 33-year-old failed to reach 20 goals in each of the last two seasons (17 in 2017-18; 19 in 2016-17).

Considering that Perry missed 11 regular-season games last season, there was likely some hope that he might regain some of his previous form during a healthier season. Instead, the Ducks are merely hoping to have the veteran winger back in the mix by the trade deadline.

The Ducks were already waddling limping into 2018-19 to begin with, as while there’s some uncertainty regarding Ryan Kesler‘s being able to play, there’s an overarching concern that the cantankerous center won’t be anywhere near full-strength even if he does suit up.

Not that long ago, it seemed like the Ducks were building up a war chest of players who combined skill with “being tough to play against.” It wasn’t just Perry or Kesler, but also sandpaper types such as Kevin Bieksa.

Time caught up with Bieksa (even if he’s apparently in great shape?), and it seems like years of hard-fought battles and net-front trolling have caught up with Perry and Kesler, who’s even a bit older at 34.

About the only bright side is that, based on last season, the Ducks are at least accustomed to dealing with injuries.

This also opens the door for younger players to assert themselves. Perhaps speedy winger Ondrej Kase can prove that he deserves a more prominent role in the offense?

That said, the flip side is that Ducks GM Bob Murray may feel that much more inspired to “pivot” in 2018-19, possibly trying to shed some money and go toward more of a youth movement overall.

Consider these factors:

  • Again, these veterans are banged-up. Kesler and Perry aren’t healthy, while Getzlaf’s approaching a phase of his career where it might be wise to strategically hand him more rest.
  • We’ve seen the emergence of certain prime-age forwards, with Rickard Rakell standing out, in particular.
  • There’s fantastic youth when it comes to the Ducks hopes of preventing goals, and transitioning the puck out of their own end. Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Montour are 24, while Cam Fowler and Josh Manson are 26. Meanwhile, John Gibson is a borderline-star goalie at 25.
  • Anaheim is something of a “budget” team. If, like last season, they’re fighting to survive amid injuries, would it be wiser to shed some salary?
  • After all, GM Bob Murray wasn’t really all that convinced to be a “buyer” during last year’s trade deadline. Maybe it’s time to hit the reset button?
  • Let’s not forget that the massive gains made by other Pacific Division teams. The Sharks landed Erik Karlsson after already seemingly pulling away a bit from Anaheim last season. The Vegas Knights enjoyed a nice summer by bringing in Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny. The Kings even got Ilya Kovalchuk. Maybe the Ducks should put their sights more on, say, 2019-20?

In all honesty, the window to move aging players for the best-possible assets was likely open wider earlier. Even so, Murray & Co. should at least ponder an uncomfortable question: are all these bodies breaking down a sign that it’s time to make some painful changes?

Either way, the Ducks could be in for another tough start to a season.

Not-so-new-look Wild bring ‘extra hunger’ for deeper run

Associated PressSep 26, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Wild changed general managers during the offseason, following a third straight first-round exit from the playoffs, owner Craig Leipold was adamant that the roster only needed some tweaks after a fresh evaluation and not a drastic rebuild.

True to Leipold’s proclamation, new GM Paul Fenton made only minor changes during his first summer in charge. He brought back the same core of players that has made six straight playoff appearances while winning just two postseason series during the run.

Limiting improvement to fiddling with the fourth line and increasing depth on defense could be a recipe for entering the draft lottery, particularly in the rugged Western Conference. The conservative approach of trusting in established players to bounce back from various injuries and substandard production, though, could just as well produce success.

On the first day of training camp earlier this month, coach Bruce Boudreau recounted a brief conversation with center Eric Staal about the state of the team that boosted his optimism that the Wild can progress rather than slip back.

”He says if we don’t get injured, then we’re going to be really good,” Boudreau said. ”I love it when leaders say those things. I don’t think, with our relationship, that he would be just saying it for the sake of saying it.”

Staal is one of the few players the Wild, who finished in third place in the Central Division with 101 points and lost in five games to Winnipeg, would be elated about if they matched their 2017-18 production. Staal, who was one of only four players to skate in all 82 regular-season games, led the team with 42 goals, 76 points and 11 power-play goals. At age 33, his goal total was the second-most of his 14 seasons in the NHL .

The spotlight will instead be on left wing Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Suter as they start the seventh year of their identical $98 million mega-contracts coming off serious injuries. Right wings Charlie Coyle and Nino Niederreiter, who went long stretches without scoring after early injuries, will also face scrutiny.

If the Wild extend their postseason streak, which is tied with Anaheim for the longest active run in the West, left wing Jason Zucker will be under pressure, too, after tallying only one goal and two assists over 16 playoff games the last three years, including none of either last season.

”I think there’s a little bit of extra hunger around the room right now, just with the way things finished last year,” Parise said. ”I think we, as a group, are looking to redeem ourselves a little bit.”

Here are some other key angles to the start of the season:

ZACH’S BACK: Parise missed the first 39 games because of a back problem that required surgery, and his delayed start was predictably slow. He scored 12 goals in his last 18 games of the regular season, though, and scored in each of the first three playoff games until being knocked out of action again by a broken sternum .

”He looks so much quicker and stronger than he has at the beginning of the last two years,” Boudreau said.

KUNIN COMING ALONG: After surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee in April, center Luke Kunin has resumed skating. The Wild will usher back their 2016 first-round draft pick cautiously, though, and his presence on the opening day roster is unlikely.

”I want to be out there helping my team, but you’ve got to think long term, your health for a long career,” Kunin said.

DEPTH ON D: When Suter went down with a career-threatening right ankle injury right before the playoffs last spring, defenseman Nick Seeler‘s role was elevated. After posting a plus-10 rating in 22 regular-season games as a rookie and tallying two assists in five postseason games, Seeler is a sure bet for a top-six spot on the blue line. He’ll likely be paired with newcomer Greg Pateryn, who was among the handful of free agents Fenton signed .

”We do have similar games. A little bit grittier and more defensive,” Seeler said.

NEW DIGS: The Wild now have their own practice facility, after years of driving to various metro-area rinks on days when Xcel Energy Center was booked. The TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center is just a half-mile away, with the new ice on the fifth floor of an old department store building. Players now have the benefit of upgraded training equipment like state-of-the-art cold tubs and underwater treadmills.

”I feel like when guys see that, it’s kind of like, ‘OK, if they’re not cutting corners, we’re not cutting corners either,”’ Boudreau said.

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

