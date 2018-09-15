AP Images

Panthers open training camp, with Bill Torrey still in mind

Associated PressSep 15, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The first day of Florida Panthers training camp is always roughly the same: Plenty of players on the ice, plenty of hope for the new season, a bit of organized chaos.

Day 1, this year, was different.

This time, Bill Torrey wasn’t there.

The Panthers opened camp Friday, and in general manager Dale Tallon’s mind, there was a void – off the ice. Torrey, the Panthers’ president in their inaugural season 25 years ago and part of the team’s fabric ever since, died in May at the age of 83. He worked for the team up until his death and was still considered an advisor to everyone in the organization, Tallon in particular.

”He’s here every day in my mind,” Tallon said. ”I’m not getting as many butt dials on the phone, but every day, I miss him. He’s the reason I’m here, basically. He brought me here. He was like a father to me. I miss him, every day.”

Torrey was the first person that the Panthers ever honored with a retired number – 93, to commemorate 1993, the year Florida took the ice for the first time.

Torrey – or Mr. Torrey, as most Panthers employees still refer to him as – spent more than a half-century in the NHL. He was the first person hired by the New York Islanders in 1972, and wound up leading that franchise to four consecutive Stanley Cups from 1980 until 1983.

When the Islanders play at Florida on Nov. 10, the teams will honor Torrey’s memory.

”It really hit me when we had our first Board of Governors meeting this summer,” Panthers President and CEO Matthew Caldwell said. ”You send in an attendance sheet and it was the first one we’ve ever done without sending in Bill Torrey’s name. He never missed one. He was such a great representative of the team.”

Teams sit in alphabetical order at the Board of Governors sessions; the Panthers are between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings. Caldwell said Torrey’s absence was noted not just by the Panthers’ group this offseason, but by those representing the Oilers and Kings as well.

”All of a sudden, this icon’s not sitting there at the table,” Caldwell said. ”That was really tough, tough for the whole franchise. … It was just troubling to go through that, but doesn’t compare to what I’m sure his family is going through.”

Florida reached the Stanley Cup final in 1996 under Torrey, falling to Colorado. Earlier that season, Torrey went into the Hall of Fame as a builder who specialized in taking expansion teams and turning them into quick winners.

The Panthers never won a Cup in Torrey’s lifetime. But Tallon believes the team is on the brink of contending, and decisions Torrey helped make are part of the reason why the club believes they’re on the cusp of turning the corner.

”He’s still there. He’s always there for me,” Tallon said. ”He was the motivating factor for a lot of the stuff that we’ve done here. We can follow in his footsteps, all of us. His class, his passion, he was just a wonderful guy.”

MORE PHT PANTHERS COVERAGE:
Three questions facing the Panthers
Panthers do one thing about as well as anyone in the NHL
Will Hoffman, Panthers get last laugh?

Defending champion Capitals have almost no camp competition

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 15, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — While smiles are in high supply at training camp for the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, open jobs are not.

Returning 18 of 20 the players who dressed in their Cup-clinching victory, the Capitals have almost no competition for roster spots going into the regular season. Barring injuries, the front office and coaching staff could pencil in probably 95 percent of the opening night roster before anyone hits the ice.

”Obviously, I know our roster pretty well,” general manager Brian MacLellan said Friday. ”It’s still going to be competitive on the fourth line. We’re going to try to find a fourth line that we’d like to add a little bit more skill, a little more speed, and what we can do on the penalty kill.”

Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Braden Holtby and the rest of Washington’s championship core remaining intact leaves the likes of Travis Boyd and newcomers Nic Dowd and Sergei Shumakov competing for fourth-line roles. MacLellan figures there will also be a competition between veteran Brooks Orpik and young defensemen Christian Djoos and Madison Bowey for playing time on the third pairing.

That’s a far cry from a year ago when the Capitals lost a handful of key contributors and were looking for someone – anyone – to step up and fill voids. Those voids don’t exist this year given that only fourth-line center Jay Beagle and backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer aren’t around.

”You never know what’s going to happen tomorrow because it’s hockey stuff,” Ovechkin said. ”It’s hard when your friends and when some of your teammates left, especially when you win the Cup, but there’s a salary cap. … It’s hard to keep.”

It wasn’t hard this time. The Capitals signed pending free agent defenseman John Carlson before he hit the market and re-signed playoff hero Devante Smith-Pelly and deadline pickup Michal Kempny. Their low turnover is similar to what the Pittsburgh Penguins had when they repeated as Cup champions.

Todd Reirden replacing Barry Trotz as coach after four years as his top assistant is the biggest change. Reirden knows the roster as well as anyone and won’t lie to players about opportunities, but he’s trying to set them up to compete for spots that might come open because of injuries.

”It’s a different kind of competition,” Reirden said. ”You can’t predict it, but all the players that are in camp, they know that there’s competition. And whether that’s competition for Day One of the season, Day 21 or 121 that there’s a chance for them to be a part of a team that is the defending Stanley Cup champs.”

Dowd saw a chance to win a full-time job with the defending champions and jumped at the opportunity. The 28-year-old who has played for the Kings and Canucks wants to show he can bring everything Beagle did and provide some more offense. He’s trying not to wonder every day in camp about where he stands in making the team.

”I spent my first two to three years of pro hockey going into training camp trying to split the atom and trying to get in the minds of the coaches and, ‘Why am I here, why I am there in the lineup, why am I this group, why am I in that group?”’ Dowd said. ”A lot of the time it makes no difference where you sit in practices and all that, and it just puts more stress on yourself in worrying about that.”

Most players at Capitals camp don’t have much to worry about because they know where they’ll be in October when the season starts. It’s almost certain Pheonix Copley is Holtby’s backup with prospect Ilya Samsonov in the American Hockey League with Hershey, and neither Bowey nor Djoos will be sent to the minors.

Boyd, who played one playoff game during the Cup run, can’t be sure and knows he’s fighting for a job.

”I didn’t want to walk in here and think that I’m on the team,” Boyd said. ”I don’t think I am. I definitely think that obviously there’s some guys here that are good players too, trying to gain ahold of I guess the one or two spots that are open.”

NOTES: Carlson and center Lars Eller are nursing minor lower-body injuries that caused them to miss the first day of on-ice work. … Reirden says the Capitals will take only a handful of veteran players to Boston for the preseason opener Sunday because the Bruins will have a big chunk of their team in China for exhibition games there.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

MORE PHT CAPITALS COVERAGE:
Three questions facing the Capitals
Capitals try to forget Cup celebrations as NHL camps open

Youthful Rangers focused on getting better after changes

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 15, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers have put last season’s struggles behind and are just focusing on trying to get better.

”Show up and compete every single day,” Kreider said Friday as players skated in groups for on-ice testing. ”We want to win games. It’s not a developmental league. Right now everyone is 0-0-0 across the board. It’s a clean slate for players, clean slate for teams.”

The Rangers are in a rebuilding mode after dealing several stars in a youth movement at the trade deadline last winter and then finishing 20 points out of a playoff spot while missing the postseason for the first time in eight years.

There’s also a new coaching staff with David Quinn making the jump from Boston University to the NHL as the head coach to lead a younger team with some veterans.

”You lose teammates every year, there’s always turnover,” Kreider said. ”At the same time I think there’s a good buzz around the group right now. I think everyone’s excited about the group that we have, about the coaching staff, about the players.”

Mika Zibanejad returned from his home in Sweden feeling energized after helping his country win the world championships in May. He credited that experience for fueling his summer workouts.

[Three questions facing the Rangers]

”Got to finish off the season in a better way, personally,” Zibanejad said. ”Got that win and I felt more motivated in the training. Now, I’m just coming back here and get excited again.”

Both Kreider and Zibanejad had positive things to say about their new coach. Kreider, who played at Boston College, said he nearly went to Boston University, and ”a big part of that was Coach Quinn.” Zibanejad was appreciative that Quinn traveled to Sweden during the summer to meet with him, goalie Henrik Lundqvist and Jesper Fast.

When Quinn met with reporters on Thursday, he stressed patience, as well as the importance of practicing hard.

”It’s going to take a little bit of time,” he said. ”Once we get on the ice I’ll have a clearer picture of what everybody is capable of doing, their strengths and weaknesses. … We want to be a fast, physical, relentless hockey team. You can’t play that way unless you practice that way.”

That will begin Saturday when the team breaks into three groups for daily practices.

Some other things to know as the Rangers open training camp:

BETWEEN THE PIPES: The 36-year-old Lundqvist is back for his 14th season after going 26-26-7 with a 2.98 goals-against average – the highest of his career. It was also just the second time he finished with fewer than 30 wins; the other was the lockout-shortened 2012-13, when he was 24-16-3.

”I think he’s in a great mindset,” Quinn said. ”He wants to be part of the next wave and win a Stanley Cup here. He’s in incredible shape, he’s an incredible competitor and he’s one of the best in the business.”

Alexandar Georgiev went 4-4-1 with a 3.15 GAA in 10 games down the stretch, and Marek Mazanec was signed after compiling a 8-13-4 mark with a 2.98 GAA in 31 career games for the Nashville Predators.

HEALTHY AGAIN: Zibanejad and Kreider are among several players who are healthy now after dealing with injuries last season. Zibanejad, who missed nearly two months witha broken left leg in the 2016-17 season, was out for about 10 games with a concussion last November. He had 11 goals and 11 assists in 22 games before the injury, and finished the season with 20 goals and 27 assists.

Kreider missed two months after having a rib removed to help alleviate a blot clot in his right arm. He said he recently received ”a clean bill of health” after meeting with his pulmonologist to make sure he wasn’t predisposed to blood clots.

Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk is also healed after a knee injury in January ended his season.

LOGJAM ON DEFENSE?: Shattenkirk, Brady Skjei and veteran Marc Staal are assured of their spots on defense. After that it could be an open competition.

Adam McQuaid, a nine-year veteran, was acquired from Boston earlier in the week. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound 31-year-old is similar in size to Rob O'Gara, who also came over from the Bruins last February. Fredrik Claesson was signed this summer, Tony DeAngelo is getting another look, and Neal Pionk had a goal and 13 assists in 28 games after making his NHL debut last season. Youngsters Ryan Lindgren, Libor Hajek, and Joey Keane are also among others in camp.

CENTER DEPTH: Zibanejad and Kevin Hayes figure to be the top two centers again. Lias Anderson, 19, and Filip Chytil, who turns 20 next month, could key the youth movement. Both appeared in fewer than 10 games last season after being taken in the first round of the 2017 NHL draft.

Ryan Spooner and Vladislav Namestnikov – both acquired in trade-deadline deals – are also centers on the roster, along with Boo Nieves. Peter Holland, Steven Fogarty and Gabriel Fontaine will also get looks.

Follow Vin Cherwoo at http://www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

More AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Sharks open training camp with healthy Joe Thornton

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 14, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Getting a healthy Joe Thornton back on the ice was supposed to be the biggest change when the San Jose Sharks began training camp this season.

That all changed when general manager Doug Wilson made a blockbuster trade to acquire two-time Norris Trophy winning defenseman Erik Karlsson, immediately turning the Sharks from a contender to one of the favorites in the Western Conference.

”Clearly we want to win now and I think everybody is excited in this room,” Thornton said. ”Our fans are very excited. I think it’s a real good time to be a Sharks fan. But we have to keep it day by day, keep the focus in on short periods of time and I think if we do that we have a good shot this year.”

The Sharks opened training camp Friday with a healthy Thornton on the ice after having recovered from a second major knee surgery in the past two years. Karlsson has not yet arrived from Ottawa as he works out visa issues that could keep him from joining his new team until next week.

But the trade is already providing an emotional boost to start the season.

”It definitely ramps up when you make a trade like that,” forward Logan Couture said. ”Obviously you’re excited when you come back to start the season. It’s the same type of energy every year. But things get shaken up when you make a big deal.”

Karlsson joins a defensive group that includes another Norris Trophy winner in Brent Burns and shut-down defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic. The Sharks also have Justin Braun, Brenden Dillon and Joakim Ryan as well and coach Peter DeBoer is still figuring out pairings.

Karlsson and Burns are the two highest-scoring defensemen in the NHL since the 2008-09 season and the first pair of Norris winners to play together since Chris Chelios and Nicklas Lidstrom did it in Detroit and Scott Niedermayer and Chris Pronger in Anaheim in 2008-09.

”We were good to begin with and now we’re even better,” Vlasic said.

Some of the success will depend on the play of Thornton at age 39. He signed a one-year, $5 million contract in July, taking a $3 million pay cut from the previous year to help make sure the Sharks have the room to add other top players. That happened Thursday with the deal for Karlsson from Ottawa.

The Sharks didn’t have to give up any top-end NHL talent in the trade but did lose third-line center Chris Tierney. That leaves Logan Couture and Thornton as the only proven centers on the roster, putting perhaps an even bigger load on Thornton.

Thornton went down with a season-ending right knee injury Jan. 23. Thornton had torn the ACL and MCL in his left knee late in the previous season but the earlier timing of this injury has him in better shape to start the season.

”Night and day,” DeBoer said. ”And that’s good. That’s just time. If you asked me where he is today compared to a year ago, his first day at camp, there’s no comparison to that. Again, we’ve got to be cautiously optimistic because he’s had two surgeries, but he looks real good.”

Thornton started slowly last season as he worked his way back but was near his top form by the end of November. He had 11 goals and 15 assists in his final 28 games before the injury.

Thornton has been the face of the franchise in San Jose since arriving in 2005, helping the team reach three Western Conference finals and one trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016.

He ranks 12th in NHL history with 1,030 assists and is 16th with 1,427 points. With seven more games, Thornton will become the 19th player to reach the 1,500-game mark for a career.

Because of the injury, Thornton never got the chance to play with last year’s big acquisition in forward Evander Kane. Thornton began camp centering a line with Kane and captain Joe Pavelski in what likely will be a combination to start the season.

”Joe’s obviously a legend who’s actively playing, which is rare in this league,” Kane said. ”It’s great to see him back on the ice. Looking forward to continuing to kind of build throughout the course of the camp with our line and kind of gear and set a goal to be firing on all cylinders Oct. 3.”

MORE PHT SHARKS COVERAGE:
Karlsson trade gives Sharks NHL’s most explosive defense
Would a healthy Thornton make Sharks Pacific Division favorites?
Three questions facing the Sharks
PHT Time Machine: 1991 dispersal draft and birth of the Sharks

Ankle healed after devastating injury, Suter back with Wild

AP Images
Associated PressSep 14, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Suter has ranked in the top three in the NHL for time on ice in all six of his seasons with the Minnesota Wild, logging an average of 28 minutes per game.

This year, he was forced to ponder the frightening question whether he’d be able to play at all.

When Suter and his right leg crashed into the wall during a game at Dallas late in the regular season, he broke two bones. He needed surgery to repair the fibula and talus and was told by doctors that, if he played a different sport, his career could have ended. Even with the expectation the 33-year-old defenseman would fully heal and return to his All-Star form, the offseason recovery was daunting at least and excruciating at most.

”It’s been a long process, a long summer, getting up every morning and dealing with that,” Suter said.

When he first began to skate about two months ago, oh did his foot hurt.

”I was thinking, ‘Oh man, this might never get better again,”’ Suter said.

Now, the arduous rehab complete, Suter was cleared to skate with the Wild to start training camp. He passed coach Bruce Boudreau’s infamously grueling conditioning test earlier this week by special appointment, and took part in the first official practice with his team on Friday. Afterward, he said he ”felt really good.”

”I’m excited to be back playing for sure. You appreciate being healthy more. You appreciate being able to put your skate on and not having to limp around when you are healthy,” Suter said. ”Just take every day to its fullest and have fun.”

Suter said he doesn’t plan to wear any protective gear over his skate. With almost three weeks before the Oct. 5 opener at Colorado, he’s on track to play in the first game. No exhibitions necessary, just the intrasquad scrimmages.

”The one thing about Ryan Suter is, experience-wise, he knows how to play,” Boudreau said.

Suter’s friend and teammate, Zach Parise, was a natural confidant. Parise has had his own injury troubles in recent years, including a herniated disk in his back that kept him out for the first half of last season.

”We all think that we’re professional athletes and we’re superhuman and we can rehab faster than everybody, but at the end of the day your body takes time to heal,” said Parise, who had 15 goals in 42 games. ”We may think that we feel great, but it takes time. A lot of different parts of your body shut down, and it’s a long road back. You try to give him a little bit of advice: ‘Just be patient. You may think you’re feeling great, but at the same time there’s still some catching up to do.’ So I think that’ll be important for Ryan to remember.”

While Suter was powering through all those painful exercises, Parise was finally enjoying a rehab-free summer after two straight years of injury trouble, and ”trying to play catch-up and trying to get out of just feeling like garbage. So that itself was a lot less stressful, and just the general well-being was way better.”

MORE PHT WILD COVERAGE:
Staal eager to stay with Wild, ready for Central Division battle
Three questions facing the Wild
Have Wild already hit their ceiling?