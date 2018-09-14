PHT Morning Skate: Karlsson trade and state of Sens; Jets new jersey leaked

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• A photo of the Winnipeg Jets’ new third jersey was leaked before the team got to announce it. (Icethetics)

• The fact that Erik Karlsson is no longer a member of the Ottawa Senators has everything to do with the way Eugene Melnyk runs his hockey team. (Ottawa Citizen)

• The San Jose Sharks proved that they’re all in by making a trade for Karlsson. It’s all about winning right now for GM Doug Wilson and his team. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• The Senators didn’t appear to get much in return for their former captain, so The Hockey News argues that there’s no hope in Ottawa until Melnyk sells the team. (The Hockey News)

• The Nashville Predators’ reaction to the Austin Watson suspension has been a little disappointing. (The Tennessean)

• Stars GM Jim Nill has locked up Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin to long-term deals, but it’s time for him to get them some help so that they can make a long playoff run. (Dallas Morning News)

• Restricted free agent William Nylander decided not to show up to the first day of Toronto Maple Leafs training camp. No surprise there. (Toronto Star)

• Will Artemi Panarin and/or Sergei Bobrovsky re-sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets before they become free agents next summer? Let’s just say they aren’t tipping their hand just yet. (Columbus Dispatch)

• Canucks forward Brock Boeser wants to play out the final year of his entry-level contract before he signs a new contract. (TSN.ca)

• The NHL announced that the New Jersey Devils will take part in a new all-access series titled “Behind the Glass: New Jersey Devils Training Camp”. The four-part series will begin on Sep. 26. (NHL.com/Devils)

• Hurricanes forward Victor Rask underwent surgery on his hand after he suffered an injury while slicing food in his kitchen. (NHL.com/Hurricanes)

• Corey Crawford (head) will reportedly hit the ice with his teammates on the first day of training camp today. (Second City of Hockey)

• Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been named the fourth captain in Arizona Coyotes history. (NHL.com/Coyotes)

• Blues goalie Jake Allen will miss most of training camp because of back spasms. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• The Minnesota Wild have brought back a lot of players this season, but they’ll have to get used to new GM Paul Fenton. (Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

• Good news if you’re a hockey fan in Seattle. No one wrote up a challenge on the environmental review of the Seattle Center arena project. (King5.com)

• Steve Yzerman stunned many when he left his GM job in Tampa, but he was just doing what was best for himself and the organization. (Raw Charge)

• Led by Jack Eichel and Rasmus Dahlin, the Buffalo Sabres could be one of the big surprises in the Atlantic Division. (Fancred Sports)

• Several young players on the Calgary Flames are in line for a bigger role heading into this season. (Flames Nation)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.