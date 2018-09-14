Getty

Corey Crawford still dealing with concussion symptoms

By Adam GretzSep 14, 2018, 12:46 PM EDT
The nature of Corey Crawford‘s mysterious upper-body injury has finally been revealed.

Crawford announced on Friday at the start of Chicago Blackhawks training camp that he suffered a concussion last season and, perhaps most concerning, is still dealing with some lingering symptoms that are preventing him from returning to practice.

The Blackhawks and Crawford have been extremely secretive about the injury that sidelined him for the majority of the 2017-18 season and have been unwilling to put any sort of a timeline on his return. The only thing they have been willing to say throughout the offseason was that they expected him to be ready for the starting of training camp.

He was on the ice by himself before practice on Friday but did not skate with his teammates.

Crawford said on Friday that he is “really close” but that he is not quite ready to go yet.

“Most of the symptoms are gone, but I’m not cleared yet,” he said. “Until that happens, I won’t be back in.”

This, of course, should all still be very concerning for the Blackhawks and their fans.

He appeared in 28 games for the Blackhawks and was fantastic prior to the injury, helping the Blackhawks to a 16-9-2 record in his decisions.

Without him in the lineup, the Blackhawks were only 17-30-8 and finished with one of the league’s worst records, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2007-08 season. They were never able to find a suitable replacement in his absence and only signed veteran Cam Ward to a one-year deal in free agency this offseason as a Plan B in case Crawford is not yet ready. And at this point, he is not.

It’s positive Crawford is feeling better and getting closer, but until he is actually symptom free and able to get back on the ice with the team this is going to be a major question mark and concern for the Blackhawks this season. He is one of the better goalies in the league and one of the Blackhawks’ most important players and it’s really difficult to see the team returning to the playoffs in a suddenly loaded Western Conference with the same level of goaltending they received a season ago.

Associated PressSep 14, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Predators captain Roman Josi heard about San Jose trading for Erik Karlsson just before talking with reporters at the start of Nashville’s training camp.

Yep, the Predators haven’t even raised the banner yet for winning the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s best team in the regular season, and it’s already ancient history – at least in the arms’ race that is the Western Conference.

Even with all the trades last season and more deals and signings during the offseason, the pace has only quickened as NHL teams prepared to open training camps. First, Vegas added Max Pacioretty from Montreal on Monday, and the Sharks tried to top that by picking up two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson from Ottawa.

”Those are two great players, and yeah it’s definitely a tough conference and we’re in a tough division too,” Josi said. ”The whole season is tough. I mean your first goal is to make it into the playoffs, and it’s not an easy thing in our conference, in our division. You’ve got to be ready for it. It’s going to be a battle all year.”

The Predators essentially stood pat this offseason after posting 117 points to win their first Central Division title and Presidents’ Trophy. Their biggest move was signing defenseman Ryan Ellis to an extension before the season started and extending some other players. General manager David Poile did his best work during the season with a three-way trade bringing Kyle Turris to Nashville in November and adding Ryan Hartman at the deadline.

Nashville wound up losing in the Western Conference semifinals in seven games to Winnipeg. Still, the standard had been raised.

”It’s very competitive …,” San Jose general manager Doug Wilson said. ”When teams go out and get better, it forces other people to get better.”

That’s exactly what everyone in the West has been trying to do.

Paul Stastny went from St. Louis to Winnipeg at the trade deadline last season, then he went to the Vegas Golden Knights this offseason as a free agent. The Sharks added Evander Kane last season and re-signed him to keep him around. This offseason, St. Louis acquired Ryan O'Reilly from Buffalo . Calgary signed forward James Neal after he spent a season with Vegas, and the Los Angeles Kings signed Ilya Kovalchuk .

”The West is like loaded right now,” Poile said. ”It feels like anybody could not only make the playoffs, there’s going to be some unbelievable top teams that don’t make the playoffs this year. It should be fun and exciting for the fans and the players. It’s probably going to be nerve-wracking for us. If you’re going to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best, and I think the West certainly has more than its share of top teams.”

Turris can sympathize with what Karlsson will go through being traded. At least Karlsson will make the move during the preseason, but Turris said all the trades makes every game feel like a playoff game because of the competition.

”You got to bring you’re A-game every night,” Turris said. ”Every team feels they have a shot, and (the conference), it’s just really tough.”

Defenseman P.K. Subban was involved in one of those big trades himself on June 30, 2016, when Montreal sent him to Nashville for another All-Star defenseman in Shea Weber. Subban said it’s a little different game going from the East to the West, but he cautions against thinking the West absolutely is the conference to beat when it matters.

”Everybody had a Western Conference team pegged to win the whole thing, and Washington ends up winning,” Subban said.

”So I think as the season goes on, I think the body of work and through the games and with the amount of games that we play and the parity in the league, we see it. It’s tough every night, and it’s probably more clear who the top teams are. But once you get in the playoffs, it doesn’t really matter. Anything can happen.”

Associated PressSep 14, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Every team enters training camp with optimism. The slate is clean, no losses to tarnish the outlook, every NHL team starting at the same place.

A year ago, the Arizona Coyotes had the extra boost of playing under a new coach, system and overhauled roster, yet it didn’t work out.

Heading into the start of this year’s training camp Thursday, the Coyotes have a dash of expectations to go with the optimism.

They know what coach Rick Tocchet expects and his system. They have a boost of confidence after closing last season with a flourish. They locked down a key player to a long-term contract, named him captain and made a series of offseason moves that should boost scoring.

After six rebuilding seasons, this may finally be the season the Coyotes trend upward from the bottom of the NHL standings.

”Everything that we’re doing in terms of developing a fan base, putting the right people in place, the right coach, the right infrastructure, the right players, we really see this as a sleeping giant,” Coyotes President and CEO Ahron Cohen said. ”I think that’s starting to resonate with people. The last part of the season we really saw the steps we were taking moving forward.”

The Coyotes went into last season with a new-look roster after making major offseason moves and hiring a new coach in Tocchet, who won a pair of Stanley Cup titles as an assistant at Pittsburgh.

The optimism washed away like a desert flash flood as the Coyotes lost their first 10 games and were 9-26 through the end of December.

Some of it was adjusting to a new coach and new system. Youth also played a role. In preparing his players for the future, Tocchet put the young guys in tight spots early in the season and they didn’t initially handle it well. The Coyotes repeatedly gave up goals right after scoring and had trouble holding onto leads, often losing in the last five or six minutes of games.

But as the season wore on, Tocchet’s put-them-to-the-fire tactic paid off. Arizona’s defense tightened up and the Coyotes started winning those close games, finishing the season 17-9-3. They were still last in the Pacific Division, but the late run showed the potential of this young team and boosted their confidence heading into this season.

”Obviously, the last half of the season, everybody’s excited about that,” Tocchet said. ”Can you use last year’s success? Yeah, it helps, but we still picked fifth in the draft so we still have a long way to go.”

The Coyotes took steps this offseason to speed up that process.

One was to lock up defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson for the next eight years.

A four-time All-Star, Ekman-Larsson has taken on more of a leadership role since Shane Doan’s retirement prior to last season and is still one of the NHL’s most skilled defensemen. On Thursday, the Coyotes named him captain, the first to wear the ”C” since Doan retired.

Signing Ekman-Larsson to a deal that averages $8.25 million per year gives the Coyotes stability at the blue line and for the future.

”There’s a responsibility that he wants to lead this team into the next level,” Tocchet said. ”He’s also a quality person. Everyone looks at him as a hockey player, but he’s a quality person. You want quality people in the room who care and it obviously adds to your chance at success.”

So should the additions general manager John Chayka made during the offseason.

The Coyotes were busy this summer, trading Max Domi to Montreal for Alex Galchenyuk and adding speedy winger Michael Grabner, among other deals.

The 24-year-old Galchenyuk scored 30 goals three seasons ago and has at least 44 points each of the past four seasons. The 30-year-old Grabner has scored 27 goals each of the past three seasons – with the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils – and has a 34-goal season on his resume.

Scoring has always been a problem for the Coyotes, so they could use the boost.

”There’s balance of scoring. If you go down the list, you go, ‘Oh jeez, this guy can score 18 or this guy can score 24,”’ Tocchet said. ”If you look up and down the lineup, there are guys with the potential to score these amount of goals. And when you add it all up, is there enough goals to win? Yeah, I think so.”

Associated PressSep 14, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel was in such an upbeat mood upon reporting for the start of training camp Thursday, the Buffalo Sabres star center felt comfortable enough to engage in some humorous banter with reporters.

Asked if the numerous offseason additions management made to upgrade an underachieving roster eliminated any excuses for the Sabres from showing marked improvement this year, Eichel winked and said: ”There’s always going to be excuses. We’re professional complainers.”

The room then erupted in laughter when Eichel was playfully asked when he began developing a sense of humor.

”Ho, ho,” the second player selected in the 2015 draft responded with a smile. ”I’ve had it. I just don’t have one with you guys.”

Whatever cloud of negativity darkened Eichel and many of his teammates’ demeanors in finishing last in the standings for the third time in five years appears to have been lifted.

In its place is what Eichel and others contend is a belief things might finally be looking up for a team in the midst of a franchise-worst seven-year playoff drought.

For Eichel, it took a long summer of self-reflection and open lines of communication between players and coaches to settle whatever differences there might have been in a bid to get everyone pulling in the same direction.

”Last year, we want to put that behind us at this point,” Eichel said. ”There’s a lot of new people in here. I think there’s a new mindset. There’s a new standard and I think you’ll see different group of guys with the way we conduct ourselves, the way we handle ourselves.”

He credited coach Phil Housley for nurturing the discussions, and being open to input.

”He’s done a lot of communicating with us in terms of seeing our side of things and trying to figure out what management can do, coaches can do to make our relationship mend better,” Eichel said. ”Obviously, you’re not going to agree on everything, but as I said, we’re taking a lot of right steps.”

Housley in turn credited his leadership group in engaging in frank discussions, including being open to criticism.

”We talked about change at the end of last year, right? There’s a lot of people in that locker room, a lot of players that needed to change, and this is myself included,” Housley said entering his second season. ”If you are going to make a difference and you want to change the direction of this franchise, we have to change as people.”

Time will only tell whether this offseason-long cleansing takes hold.

That said, something needed to change in Buffalo after last season ended with now-former Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly suggesting he had at times lost his passion for playing, and that a losing culture crept into the locker room.

This was a team with a high-priced lineup that wilted in the face of adversity. Buffalo endured losing streaks of four or more games seven times in going 25-45-12 and becoming the NHL’s first team to finish 31st following the addition of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

O’Reilly was traded to St. Louis in July, in one of many moves general manager Jason Botterill made to change the team’s makeup. He also acquired two-time Stanley Cup winner Conor Sheary in a deal with Pittsburgh and playmaking forward Jeff Skinner in trade with Carolina.

And that doesn’t include an expected influx of youngsters, headed by 18-year-old Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin , the first player selected in the 2018 draft.

”I can only speak from this day that there’s a different vibe going on in that room,” Housley said. ”There’s an excitement. Obviously, we haven’t been tested, and we have a lot of work to do. There’s going to be adversity. It’s going to be really interesting to see how we handle that.”

UNSIGNED: Forward Sam Reinhart, a restricted free agent, is the only Sabres player not signed. Botterill on Monday said both sides continue to talk, and he’s hopeful a deal will be reached. Reinhart spent much of the past two weeks skating with his teammates in Buffalo.

CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN: Housley says he’s going to spend the next month evaluating whether he’ll name a captain this season. The Sabres have not had a captain since Brian Gionta was not re-signed after the 2016-17 season.

IMPORTANT DATES: The Sabres open their preseason at Columbus on Monday, before returning home to host Pittsburgh the following day. Buffalo opens the regular season hosting Boston on Oct. 4.

By Sean LeahySep 14, 2018, 10:24 AM EDT
After months of speculation, Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland made it official on Friday: Henrik Zetterberg‘s playing career is over.

A degenerative back issue is causing the 37-year-old Zetterberg stop playing, a big announcement to make as the Red Wings opened their 2018 training camp. Holland said that doctors in New York who were consulted on the issue said there’s no treatment that would allow him to continue playing.

“I think he wants to play, but he can’t,” he said.

Zetterberg, the 210th pick in the 1999 NHL Draft, was unable to train this summer and Holland said last month that the Red Wings captain was unable to practice during the final two months of the 2017-18 season — he only played games.

“It is emotional,” Zetterberg via Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s been 15 years here and even though I knew that I was on my last couple years, I wish that I could play a little bit longer.”

There’s still three years left on Zetterberg’s contract, which carries a $6.083M cap hit. He’s not going to officially retire, of course; that would mean forfeiting the remaining $5.35M owed to him through the 2020-21 season. The Red Wings will get some cap relief by placing him on long-term injury reserve, as CapFriendly notes.

The 37-year-old Zetterberg broke in with the Red Wings during the 2002-03 season and was named captain of the franchise in Jan. 2013 after Nicklas Lidstrom retired. He was a major presence in the dressing room and had a notable influence on many young Red Wings over the years.

“He’s a true professional. He’s a great player, great guy,” said Dylan Larkin during the NHL Player Media Tour earlier this month. “It’s definitely going to hurt not having him. When he speaks in the room everyone listens.”

He would help them to win the 2008 Stanley Cup and finishes his NHL career with 337 goals and 960 points in 1,082 games played. Along with the Cup, part of his trophy cabinet includes the 2008 Conn Smythe Trophy, 2015 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, gold medals from the 2006 Olympics and 2006 IIHF World Championship, and two silvers from the 2003 Worlds and 2014 Olympics.

Zetterberg is also one of 28 hockey players in the “Triple Gold Club,” having won the Cup and gold at the Olympics and Worlds.

