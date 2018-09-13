PHT Morning Skate: Lehner’s personal battle; Allen to miss start of camp

• The Atheltic’s Arthur Staple put together a terrific piece about Robin Lehner‘s battle with addiction and his bi-polar disorder. (The Athletic)
• Yesterday’s home opener will allow the Humboldt Broncos to start turning the page on the tragedy that hit them last April. (The Hockey News)
• As you’d imagine, there’s plenty of confusion and uncertainty around the Ottawa Senators right now. Yesterday’s golf tournament didn’t add any clarity to the situation. (Sportsnet)
• Max Pacioretty seems to be thrilled about the fresh start he’s getting with the Vegas Golden Knights. “I have the opportunity right now to just take out my brain and go play hockey, get back to what I loved doing as a kid, and that’s just going out there and having fun.” (NHL.com)
• Being traded to the Montreal Canadiens has made prospect Nick Suzuki a household name in hockey circles. (Sudbury Star)
• The Lebanese National Hockey Team is looking to take their program to the next level. They’re based in Montreal and they’re goal is to make it to the IIHF sooner than later. (CBC.ca)
• By handing John Tortorella a two-year extension, the Blue Jackets are showing that they believe he’s capable of taking them to the next level. (Columbus Dispatch)
• Blues goalie Jake Allen will be forced to miss the start of training camp because he’s dealing with back spasms. (St. Louis Game-Time)
• Joel Bouchard is looking forward to the new challenge he’ll face in coaching Montreal’s AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket. He sat down for a Q & A with Sportsnet’s Eric Engels. (Sportsnet)
• The Tampa Bay Lightning and Syracuse Crunch have extended their partnership for five more years. (The AHL)
