Humboldt Broncos return to ice 5 months after bus crash

HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan (AP) Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter were back on the ice for the Humboldt Broncos on Wednesday night in the team’s first game since 10 teammates and six other people were killed in a bus crash.
Camrud and Patter are the only survivors back with the junior hockey team. In a game televised commercial-free in Canada and the United States, the Broncos faced the Nipawin Hawks, the team they were travelling to face the night of the April crash with a tractor-trailer. The Broncos will board a bus again Friday to head to Nipawin for a rematch.
“In the wake of this tragedy, Humboldt has shown incredible resilience and strength,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a Liberal caucus meeting in Saskatoon. “Canadians were quick to share their love, support, generosity and kindness in a moment when it was so desperately needed. So to the people of Humboldt, know that we are with you. Know that we will continue to support you as you heal.”
Camrud overcame a severe concussion, loss of feeling in one of his arms and neck issues to make it back on the ice Wednesday. He and Patter shared a brief hug after they skated on the ice. They took part in a ceremonial puck drop with other crash survivors, with goalie Jacob Wassermann using a wheelchair to get on the ice.
“I think it’s a step in the healing process for sure,” said survivor Kaleb Dahlgren, who is now playing college hockey in Ontario. “Playing tonight definitely helps heal the wounds but it won’t for sure heal everything. There’s still lots that need to be done.”
The entrance to the Elgar Petersen Arena was lined with pictures of the people who died in the crash. Sixteen hockey sticks adorned with green and yellow ribbons were lined up outside, near a green bench with the words “Always in our hearts. 29 on the fateful ride, 16 souls died.” Late coach Darcy Haugan’s saying of “It’s a great day to be a Bronco, gentlemen.” is inscribed outside the dressing room.
“We’re going to find out what our new normal is after today,” team president Jamie Brockman said. “Hockey is back in Humboldt. We are strong and we are going to survive and we are going to move forward.”
Ryan Straschnitzki, the former Humboldt player paralyzed from the chest down in the crash, decided not to watch the season opener in person and wasn’t even sure he wanted to watch on TV.
“It’s not my team anymore,” Straschnitzki said. “I wish them the best of luck but it’s not my team and it’s going to be hard to watch knowing that I should be out there.”
NHL suspends Austin Watson 27 games for ‘unacceptable off-ice conduct’
“I have determined that Nashville Player Austin Watson engaged in a physical confrontation with his domestic partner,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “Today’s ruling, while tailored to the specific facts of this case and the individuals involved, is necessary and consistent with the NHL’s strongly held view that it cannot and will not tolerate this and similar types of conduct.”
This suspension came after a Friday (Sep. 7) hearing in New York, according to the NHL’s release. The league also noted that Watson, 26, has been suspended without pay.
The Nashville Predators provided this press release following the announcement:
The Nashville Predators supported and worked closely with the National Hockey League investigation regarding Austin Watson. During his suspension, we wish Austin, Jenn and their baby the best as they take the necessary steps to move forward, with the support of the Nashville Predators, the NHL, the NHLPA, and all the collective resources they can provide. Our commitment to AMEND is the same today as it was when we partnered six years ago with the mission of making Nashville the safest city for girls and women. We will continue to evolve and grow our programming to work toward this shared objective.
This 27-game suspension comes shortly after Nate Schmidtreceived a 20-game suspension for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. This suspension may be most relevant to former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov’s hopes of returning to the NHL, which is currently an unclear process:
NHL camps open tmrw, so expect announcement on discipline for #Preds Austin Watson soon—if not today. Meanwhile, league is just "starting the investigation process" on Slava Voynov, per Bill Daly. Will end w/ Bettman hearing. No timetable but "certainly not before training camp"
When Max Pacioretty informed his sons that he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, the first thing one of them did was run to his bedroom and check the bedsheets, which are covered with NHL team logos. Unfortunately for the youngster the sheets were purchased before Vegas was granted a franchise, so the Golden Knights logo was nowhere to be found.
But Pacioretty was able to ring a bell with his son by telling him that it was “the team with the show in the playoffs,” referencing the notable production that takes place before every Golden Knights game at T-Mobile Arena. That elicited some excitement and was cause for a trip to YouTube to relive the pre-game events during last spring’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“I feel this organization has changed the game,” Pacioretty said during his introductory press conference on Wednesday. “You’re going to see teams copying what they do in terms of in-game production and that. As I mentioned when I came here [with Montreal], this experience was amazing but I couldn’t imagine being on the other side of it, and now that I am I’m really looking forward to it.”
It’ll be a big change for Pacioretty, who’s only known the Canadiens during his 10-season NHL career. After being named an alternate before the 2014-15 season, the 30-year-old forward served as Habs captain since 2015-16. He won’t wear the ‘C’ this season and given Vegas general manager George McPhee’s quote about there being 23 captains in their locker room, Pacioretty can focus solely on hockey.
“I do think my game can improve because of it, but I don’t want to take away from that accomplishment because it is something that I will forever be grateful for,” he said. “I think it was a tremendous honor for me to be the captain, especially of that franchise, given the history and the players that have worn the ‘C’ in that franchise.
“That being said, I couldn’t think of a better situation to be in coming off of a down year for myself, personally, for the team. Obviously it’s no secret that catching a lot heat there for the season and taking responsibility for that… This is the situation I want to be in, I want to worry about playing hockey.”
“Yeah, I think that would be a great milestone and achievement,” Laine told TSN’s Darren Dreger. “But that’s something that comes when you play well. You have to do the small things for the team first. When you work hard the whole season, you’ll get rewarded at some point.”
If you feel like those are bland quotes compared to the often-candid and funny things Laine’s said in the past, you’ve got a point.
Even so, Laine’s comments actually do shed some light on a key factor: to score 50 goals, he’ll probably need to earn more of Paul Maurice’s trust.
Maurice probably deserves at least a bit of scrutiny for this, as it’s just difficult to fathom that Laine fails to be a player you’d want on the ice at least as frequently as he was as a rookie, even on a Jets team that improved substantially in 2017-18. Apologies to Bryan Little – who’s often been underrated during his NHL career – but if I were in Maurice’s shoes, I’d want Laine on the ice more often at even-strength.
Some of this revolves around Laine’s inexperience, though, as this can’t be solely chalked up to the bad coaching habit of giving younger players shorter leashes just because. There are times when Laine appears a tad bit one-dimensional (consider his so-so possession numbers), as Oilers Nation’s Kyle Buhler discussed in late June:
The other big issue with Laine’s game is his work along the boards. Laine has an extremely tough time getting the puck out of his own end which is surprising for someone with so much talent. When the puck is rimmed around the boards, it takes Laine too long to bring it to from his skate to his stick and he gets hemmed in by pinching defensemen. When Laine is able to chip the puck past the defender he can’t create odd-man rushes due to his lack of acceleration.
With the addition of another impressive forward in Kyle Connor, not to mention the dominance and chemistry generated by Mark Scheifele – Blake Wheeler, one can understand why Maurice would be a little less eager to put Laine on the ice in all situations. There are worse things Laine can be than an absolutely deadly specialist, as he was in scoring 20 of his 44 goals on the power play (his 20 PPG topped all NHL players).
(It’s also worth noting that Laine blossomed that much more when Paul Stastny came along and completed a deadly line with Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers, so that loss might be a slight detriment to the drive for 50.)
In viewing this collection of last season’s 44 tallies, you can see that Laine is keen on constructing his own version of Ovechkin’s “office.”
Looking deeper at how Laine scored his 44 goals last season, there are some compelling reasons why he will or will not hit the 50 mark:
Health, puck luck, and opportunities
Even with reduced ice time, the already-trigger-happy Laine let pucks fly to a more pronounced degree during his second season in the NHL, as you can see from listings such as those of Hockey Reference.
Over 73 games as a rookie, Laine scored 36 goals on 204 shots on goal (2.79 SOG per game), making for a 17.6 shooting percentage. Hockey Reference puts his total shot attempts at 360 during 1,308 total minutes of ice time.
Laine was healthier last season, playing all 82 games, and his high shooting percentage remained, as he bumped it to 18.3 percent. Few players can maintain such robust percentages, yet Laine’s now done so two seasons in a row, so it’s possible that he simply has rare shooting talent; witnessing his howling release doesn’t hurt that argument.
Still, injuries and/or cold shooting could represent very simple – yet formidable – obstacles in Laine’s quest for 50.
Circling back to his 2017-18 totals, Laine’s 44 goals came via 241 SOG, which translates to 2.94 SOG per game. More games played but with less ice time might skew certain numbers, so it’s worth noting that he fired 466 total shot attempts over 1,351 minutes of ice time in 2017-18.
The Ovechkin comparison
Laine’s 44 goals become extra-impressive when you consider (relatively) limited ice time, and also when you compare his opportunities versus those of Alex Ovechkin, who ultimately pulled away in the Rocket Richard race with 49 goals.
It’s eye-popping to compare Ovechkin to Laine last season when it comes to ice time (20:09 versus Laine’s 16:29) and shooting rates (355 SOG and 653(!) TSA to Laine’s 241 SOG and 466 TSA).
Comparing a shooter to Ovechkin can feel as cruel as expecting an NBA shooting guard to match Michael Jordan, yet it’s instructive that Laine came so close to matching Ovechkin’s output considering the context. This all says a lot about Laine’s shooting prowess, even if it is still fair to at least wonder if he’ll see his shooting percentage sink.
***
Overall, the biggest hurdles Laine must clear to score 50 goals stand out as: health luck, puck luck, and the luck that comes with earning his coach’s trust. One can only shudder to imagine if Laine’s actually still waiting for that extra push – or green light – to unleash shots at an even more blistering rate.
And, no doubt, Laine’s other big obstacle is himself; if he can improve his all-around game, Laine will give Maurice no choice but to put him on the ice more often. Imagine what kind of damage Laine could do if he flirted with 19-20 minutes of ice time every game for 82 contests?
Considering the tone of Lou Lamoriello’s comments about John Tavares leaving the New York Islanders, you’d almost expect him to respond with: “John Who?”
While Barry Trotz’s comments boil down to standard operating procedure – they’ve moved on from Tavares, and the team appreciates the structure provided by Lou – Lamoriello’s comments just about command the “oohs” that precede a schoolyard fistfight.
“It’s different if they had won championships. It’s different if they had had a lot of success. They haven’t done much — and I don’t say that with any disrespect. Haven’t been to the playoffs the last couple years. Things haven’t worked out the way everybody would have liked them to, from what my understanding is.”
In the grand scheme of things, Lamoriello is really just ramping up the saltiness toward Tavares, as it was difficult to ignore the subtle jab regarding Tavares’ “individual success” in the team’s July 1 press release following his departure to Toronto.
It’s difficult to tell if this Islanders team will be fun to watch in the immediately “non-aftermath” of Tavares leaving. After all, there’s a strong chance that Trotz could instill a superior defensive system after last season’s mess, which could really help their duo of Thomas Greiss and Robin Lehner. There’s also still some nice talent, from marquee center Mathew Barzal to Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle.
If there are growing pains management is trying to shrug off, then at least Lamoriello can entertain with his peculiar predilections and snipes at Tavares, not an ex claiming they don’t care about their former romantic interest’s actions refreshing their Facebook page incessantly.
Tavares hopes for a warm reception during his first road game against the Islanders on Feb. 28, and understandably so. Really, Lamoriello already channeled a lot of the fan’s hard feelings with his “this totally doesn’t bother us” routine.
Let’s all giggle at Lou’s rules
Speaking of Lou’s peculiar proclivities, bask in the goofy glory of Lamoriello’s well-documented, Mr. Burns-like mandate for short hair and no facial hair, along with his insistence on lower jersey numbers. If you’re the type of person who got weird about Josh Ho-Sang wearing Mario Lemieux’s 66, breathe easy.
Lamoriello prefers the old-school, low numbers, especially for younger players. No one has a say in the matter either — Mayfield arrived to Northwell Health Ice Center earlier this week to find No. 24 on his helmet, just as Adam Pelech discovered he now wears No. 3 instead of No. 50.