Gretzky: NHL players in Olympics ‘much better for everyone’

Sep 13, 2018
BEIJING (AP) — Wayne Gretzky says the NHL should again allow its players to compete in the Winter Olympics because sending the world’s top ice hockey players is ”always much better for everyone.”

Speaking to The Associated Press on Thursday, the National Hockey League’s all-time leading scorer said he hopes the league and players’ association can ”somehow figure this out” during upcoming talks.

Unwilling to break up the season, the NHL barred its players from playing in this year’s Winter Games at Pyeongchang, South Korea.

It’s not clear whether the league will change its stance for the 2022 Games to be hosted by Beijing.

”I really think it’s a real special stage. There’s something really unique and special about playing for your country and there’s nothing bigger than playing for your country in the Olympic Games,” Gretzky said.

”So, you know with the Winter Olympics being here in China, it would be so wonderful for our sport worldwide and for the people of China to see the best players in the world on center stage.”

Olympic ice hockey would still be exciting without the NHL, giving fans a chance to see the best younger players in the world, he said, but added: ”There’s a different level. If we can send the best players in the game it’s always much better for everyone.”

He was in Beijing in his role as global ambassador for Beijing’s two-year-old Kunlun Red Star of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League.

Though he said it may take years to truly establish ice hockey in China, he likened a local Winter Olympics to the catalyzing effect of the sport taking off in the U.S. following the underdog American team’s famous win over the Soviet Union at the 1980 Games at Lake Placid.

”So I think the Red Star Kunlun team and what they’re doing, along with the Winter Olympics in 2022, that hopefully will jumpstart this sport of ours,” he said. ”And 30-40 years from now, we’ll look back and say, ‘You know what? That’s where we started and that’s where we were and that’s where we are today.”’

Gretzky will also attend a preseason game between the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames in the southern city of Shenzhen, marking the second consecutive year the NHL has played in China. A Summer Olympics superpower, China is spending heavily to promote hockey and other winter sports in hopes of leaving its mark on the Winter Games.

Gretzky declined to pick a favorite for this season’s Stanley Cup winner, citing the high level of parity between the teams. At least 12 of the league’s 31 teams have a shot at winning, he said.

Gretzky expressed particular hopes for the Edmonton Oilers, with whom he won four Stanley Cups, and their star Connor McDavid.

Assuming he has the right teammates, ”there’s no question in my mind that one day, Connor will lift a Stanley Cup. Hopefully it happens this year for us, but he’s still young in his career.”

Sep 13, 2018

Humboldt Broncos return to ice 5 months after bus crash

Sep 13, 2018
HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan (AP) — Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter were back on the ice for the Humboldt Broncos on Wednesday night in the team’s first game since 10 teammates and six other people were killed in a bus crash.

Camrud and Patter are the only survivors back with the junior hockey team. In a game televised commercial-free in Canada and the United States, the Broncos lost 2-1 to the Nipawin Hawks, the team they were travelling to face the night of the April crash with a tractor-trailer.

”We know that, while the darkness is much less, it will never truly leave us as it holds the love that we have left for those who are no longer with us and those who have been impacted by this tragedy,” former Broncos president Kevin Garinger said. ”But we will forever cherish their memories and honor their legacy and, as hard as it has been, we have and will continue to move forward with them and because of them.”

Michael Clark opened the scoring for the Broncos early in the second period during a 5-and-3 power play, with Camrud earning an assist. Nipawin’s Cole Beamin and Jeremy Bisson scored in a 3:29 span late in the period. The teams will meet again Friday night in Nipawin.

”In the wake of this tragedy, Humboldt has shown incredible resilience and strength,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a Liberal caucus meeting in Saskatoon. ”Canadians were quick to share their love, support, generosity and kindness in a moment when it was so desperately needed. So to the people of Humboldt, know that we are with you. Know that we will continue to support you as you heal.”

Camrud overcame a severe concussion, loss of feeling in one of his arms and neck issues to make it back on the ice. He and Patter shared a brief hug after they skated on the ice. They took part in a ceremonial puck drop with other crash survivors, with goalie Jacob Wassermann using a wheelchair to get on the ice.

”I think it’s a step in the healing process for sure,” said survivor Kaleb Dahlgren, who is now playing college hockey in Ontario. ”Playing tonight definitely helps heal the wounds but it won’t for sure heal everything. There’s still lots that need to be done.”

The entrance to the Elgar Petersen Arena was lined with pictures of the people who died in the crash. Sixteen hockey sticks adorned with green and yellow ribbons were lined up outside, near a green bench with the words ”Always in our hearts. 29 on the fateful ride, 16 souls died.” Late coach Darcy Haugan’s saying of ”It’s a great day to be a Bronco, gentlemen.” is inscribed outside the dressing room.

”We’re going to find out what our new normal is after today,” team president Jamie Brockman said. ”Hockey is back in Humboldt. We are strong and we are going to survive and we are going to move forward.”

Ryan Straschnitzki, the former Humboldt player paralyzed from the chest down in the crash, decided not to watch the season opener in person and wasn’t even sure he wanted to watch on TV.

”It’s not my team anymore,” Straschnitzki said. ”I wish them the best of luck but it’s not my team and it’s going to be hard to watch knowing that I should be out there.”

NHL suspends Austin Watson 27 games for ‘unacceptable off-ice conduct’

Sep 12, 2018
The NHL suspended Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson for 27 games (along with the entire preseason), describing his June 24 incident as “unacceptable off-ice conduct.” This comes after Watson pleaded no contest to domestic assault charges, receiving three months of probation.

“I have determined that Nashville Player Austin Watson engaged in a physical confrontation with his domestic partner,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “Today’s ruling, while tailored to the specific facts of this case and the individuals involved, is necessary and consistent with the NHL’s strongly held view that it cannot and will not tolerate this and similar types of conduct.”

This suspension came after a Friday (Sep. 7) hearing in New York, according to the NHL’s release. The league also noted that Watson, 26, has been suspended without pay.

The Nashville Predators provided this press release following the announcement:

The Nashville Predators supported and worked closely with the National Hockey League investigation regarding Austin Watson. During his suspension, we wish Austin, Jenn and their baby the best as they take the necessary steps to move forward, with the support of the Nashville Predators, the NHL, the NHLPA, and all the collective resources they can provide. Our commitment to AMEND is the same today as it was when we partnered six years ago with the mission of making Nashville the safest city for girls and women. We will continue to evolve and grow our programming to work toward this shared objective.

The NHLPA announced that an appeal will be made on Watson’s behalf.

Watson is under contract with the Predators through the 2019-20 season.

This thread provides early reports regarding the incident:

This 27-game suspension comes shortly after Nate Schmidt received a 20-game suspension for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. This suspension may be most relevant to former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov’s hopes of returning to the NHL, which is currently an unclear process:

Bill Daly also added that, when it comes to potential discipline for Voynov, “anything and everything is on the table,” according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

Weight of captaincy gone, Pacioretty ready for ‘new chapter’ in Vegas

Sep 12, 2018
When Max Pacioretty informed his sons that he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, the first thing one of them did was run to his bedroom and check the bedsheets, which are covered with NHL team logos. Unfortunately for the youngster the sheets were purchased before Vegas was granted a franchise, so the Golden Knights logo was nowhere to be found.

But Pacioretty was able to ring a bell with his son by telling him that it was “the team with the show in the playoffs,” referencing the notable production that takes place before every Golden Knights game at T-Mobile Arena. That elicited some excitement and was cause for a trip to YouTube to relive the pre-game events during last spring’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I feel this organization has changed the game,” Pacioretty said during his introductory press conference on Wednesday. “You’re going to see teams copying what they do in terms of in-game production and that. As I mentioned when I came here [with Montreal], this experience was amazing but I couldn’t imagine being on the other side of it, and now that I am I’m really looking forward to it.”

[Golden Knights can still land Erik Karlsson after Pacioretty trade]

Pacioretty will have plenty of time to experience all that Vegas has to offer after having signed a four-year, $28 million extension earlier this week following the long-awaited trade from Montreal Canadiens. He’ll also be reunited with good friend Paul Stastny, who joined the Golden Knights in free agency this summer with a three-year, $19.5 million contract, as well as head coach Gerard Gallant, who was a Canadiens assistant from 2012-2014.

It’ll be a big change for Pacioretty, who’s only known the Canadiens during his 10-season NHL career. After being named an alternate before the 2014-15 season, the 30-year-old forward served as Habs captain since 2015-16. He won’t wear the ‘C’ this season and given Vegas general manager George McPhee’s quote about there being 23 captains in their locker room, Pacioretty can focus solely on hockey.

“I do think my game can improve because of it, but I don’t want to take away from that accomplishment because it is something that I will forever be grateful for,” he said. “I think it was a tremendous honor for me to be the captain, especially of that franchise, given the history and the players that have worn the ‘C’ in that franchise. 

“That being said, I couldn’t think of a better situation to be in coming off of a down year for myself, personally, for the team. Obviously it’s no secret that catching a lot heat there for the season and taking responsibility for that… This is the situation I want to be in, I want to worry about playing hockey.”

————

